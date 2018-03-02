CFP: Book of Mormon Studies Conference

by

The Book of Mormon Studies Association is happy to announce a conference to be held October 12–13, 2018, at Utah State University.

Sponsored by USU’s Department of Religious Studies and with thanks to Philip Barlow, the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon Studies, the conference aims to gather scholars invested in serious academic study of the Book of Mormon, providing them with a venue to present their work and receive feedback and criticism. As with last year’s inaugural conference at USU, this conference has no centralizing theme. Instead, we invite papers on any subject related to the Book of Mormon from any viable academic angle. Pursuant to decisions made at last year’s conference, there will an offi cial event organizing the Book of Mormon Studies Association itself during the conference, along with elections of officers.

We invite the submission of papers and proposals for inclusion in the conference program. Scholars who presented at last year’s conference have the option of submitting full papers of 3500–4000 words or proposals of 500–750 words. Scholars who have not before presented at a conference sponsored by the association are required to submit full papers for consideration.

For more details, visit: http://bomstudies.com