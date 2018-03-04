Prayer for the Third Sunday in Lent

by

Almighty God, who by your powerful hand delivered Israel from Egypt and reigns forever over all creation:

grant that we, when our hearts entertain the temptations of power,

might remember the tender power that your Son exercised by coming to live as one of us.

Turn our hands, therefore, to the works of love, the works of kindness,

that we may nurture the life of the Spirit among ourselves

and gently welcome all we can into that life,

until we become one people as you are one God. Amen.