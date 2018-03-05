You’ve Got to Admit It’s Getting Better: Steven Pinker and “The World”

If you had to choose one moment in history in which you could be born, and you didn’t know ahead of time who you were going to be–what nationality, what gender, what race, whether you’d be rich or poor, gay or straight, what faith you’d be born into–you wouldn’t choose 100 years ago. You wouldn’t choose the fifties, or the sixties, or the seventies. You’d choose right now.
—Barack Obama, 2016 graduation speech at Howard University
Christianity is based on a narrative of decline that goes something like this: The world began as a perfect place where people walked and talked with God and lived in harmony with the natural world. But human beings sinned and were cast of paradise, where they became wickeder and wickeder until God had to destroy all but eight of them. Those eight started a new society that also became wicked, and God had to periodically destroy cities and send Assyrians and Babylonians to punish His chosen people. Then he sent his only son into the world, and we killed him. Since then, we have been getting wickeder and wickeder and, sometime in the near future, everything will be destroyed again and Jesus will come back and be king.
This narrative has been so baked into the Christian world view that we hardly even notice it anymore. But it conditions the way we think about almost everything. It makes us see human desires as fundamentally evil, natural disasters as divine punishments, and “the world” as a collection of people who have been inspired by Satan to tempt us away from God’s path. To resist the world, we have to (among other things) develop a relationship with God, obey lots of stuff, and stop being gay.
The narrative of decline—which many contemporary Latter-day Saints have adopted enthusiastically—works against what some people call the “Enlightenment narrative,” which arose in the 18th century to tell a different story. According to the Enlightenment narrative (or so people say), human beings are capable of reason but not particularly good at it, and we have the capacity to use applied reason and science to solve our many problems. We can improve health, government, social institutions, and human flourishing—if we set our minds to it. But we have to do it ourselves; it is not God’s job.
In his newest book Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker is here to tell you that the Enlightenment worked. It didn’t work perfectly, and we have not created Eden. But it has worked pretty well. The world has gotten a lot better. The political and economic ideas that came out of the Enlightenment—including liberal democracy and regulated free markets—have swept across the world and made people wealthier and more free. And Enlightenment scientific principles have wiped out diseases like smallpox and polio that used to kill or disable millions of people every year.
As one who, like Pinker, is a liberal but not a leftist, I find myself agreeing with almost everything in this over-arching argument. Sure I have specific quibbles with all kinds of stuff. Pinker is not content to show that most things are a little bit better. He wants to be more comprehensive than that and show that everything is a lot better. And in the process, he often stretches his argument beyond what can be reasonably proved.
But even adjusting for some hyperbole, the data he presents is overwhelmingly persuasive—not just that life has gotten better in the world since the 18th century, but that it has improved dramatically in just the last 30 years. During this time, extreme poverty has fallen from 50% of the world to 10%, the number of people killed in wars has fallen by 200%, criminal violence has decreased dramatically, cars are safer, more countries are democratic, and income inequality has decreased in all but the most developed nations. It seems to me that there is no reasonable way to refute the proposition that the world today is more amenable to human flourishing than it has ever been.
It is as a religious believer that I find Pinker’s arguments uncomfortable. To be clear: Pinker is an atheist (though not a “new atheist” like Richard Dawkins and Sam Harris). He sees the Enlightenment as an inherently secular movement, and he sees counter-Enlightenment religious narratives as a dangerous rejection of the principles upon which most of the world’s progress is based.
And I agree, sort of. But not entirely. I have never bought in to the standard narrative of decline. But I have also known many, many religious people who have spent their lives addressing problems like poverty, injustice, and environmental degradation. And they have done so largely by using the tools of the Enlightenment: they have set up schools in poor countries and impoverished areas of our own country. They have worked hard to bring vaccinations and modern medicine to people who could not otherwise afford it. And they have convinced many people to do the same. There are some religious narratives that are fully compatible with Enlightenment values.
If Enlightenment Now has anything to say to religious believers it is that our narratives matter—and that there are real ethical problems with narratives that see history as an inherent decline and “the world” as the opposite of God. When we adopt these narratives, we tend to do the wrong things and call it being moral. We try to solve things that aren’t really problems, and we try to solve real problems by obeying authority instead of examining facts. Or we give up solving problems altogether because we think that the world is supposed to get worse.
And it seems to me that religious believers and Enlightenment humanists can find enough common ground to fill many lifetimes by starting with the assumption that we all have the ability, and the responsibility, to do everything we can to make the world better.
I think it’s impossible to argue against the notion that things have gotten immensely better on many fronts, like technology and health and social justice. Things have gotten unarguably better from a human perspective
The hard part is to know how things have gotten from a God-perspective. What does He think about all our progress?
I think one can make the case that He’s on board with all of it, even the gay stuff.
But then I also think that a God who somehow can only forgive me from my sins by letting his son get nailed to a tree, and sometimes floods the earth and destroys whole cities, and says he lets people go through terrible hardships (war, pestilence, disease!) — and even intentionally sends these hardships! — to humble them, is a Being I cannot pretend to understand with my human mind. As soon I think I know exactly how He wants things, I’m lost.
Is He more pleased by fewer babies dying, or by more people believing in Him? He is more pleased by greater world peace, or greater church attendance? Is He made less happy by empty bellies, or by the increase in those who deny His existence? Is He made more happy by more people being able to marry, period, or family life having a higher priority for all people, overall? What does He most value — what counts as progress to Him?
It’s hubris to say we know. For every scriptural example you can find to buttress one part of the equation, you can find another that shows the opposite. So progress from a secular perspective, yes, but I feel like our humility should force us to be agnostic on the question of progress from a faith perspective.
(This doesn’t disagree at all with the conclusion about finding common ground, and the responsibility to make the world better — just some thoughts on the perspective of progress!)
War deaths have fallen by 200%? That seems…off.
I haven’t read Pinker’s book, but I see evidence of the improvement narrative on many fronts, which makes the remaining problems all the more noticeable. But our track record on reducing 3rd world poverty is good. Many diseases are no longer a problem and more are on the ropes. Again, the exceptions stand out even more because of the progress that has been made.
But from a strictly church related view, I am aware of events that match the “world in decline narrative.” More people are leaving church attendance, it seems, than ever before in my lifetime, including many in my own personal circles. Our missionary program appears to be stalled, struggling to overcome the plateau that it has been on for some time. Additional missionaries did not overcome the inertia of a general population in the developed world that is, mostly due to Enlightenment gains, doing quite well without us, thank you, And keeping our youth and young adults involved in church-related activity seems to be a growing concern,
For all this, I agree that the more engaged we are as individuals and as a church community in the greater world out there, the better off we all will be in the long run. There is much common ground, but our natural tendency as a church towards insularity needs to give way, I believe, towards that greater involvement in “the world.” We will all be better off for it.
Michael, thanks for your thoughts. A number of people have recommended this book to me. I still haven’t read it, but I suspect I would agree with this review from Nick Spencer in These: https://www.theosthinktank.co.uk/comment/2018/02/20/enlightenment-and-progress-or-why-steven-pinker-is-wrong. Spencer’s basic point is that Pinker does a wonderful job discussing the present and the future–things really are getting better, and there’s great reason to be happy about this–but his view of the past–that all the glorious institutions and practices of today are due to the enlightenment–is really off. Pinker ignores the possible ills that the enlightenment has brought, and he forgets that much of the institutions he praises predated the enlightenment, and some are, in fact, founded in Christianity. Francis Fukuyama points this out in his awesome series on the origins of Political Order, and Jordan B. Peterson (in “12 Rules of Life”) also speaks to the fact that, yes, Christianity may have its share of problems–but they obscure, at times, the problems that Christianity solved, which were numerous and which we find hard to see now. But again, it seems that Pinker is a brilliant optimist and statistician but a not-always-excellent historian. Back to Spencer’s essay–would love your thoughts on it from you or anyone else whose read the books.
But I also question the optimists, or at least the Pinker-style optimists. I’ve been really digging deep into Genesis this year–I bought a couple of commentaries and have been plowing through them. In The Word Biblical Commentary, the editor Gordon Wenham, commenting on Genesis and modern thought, says this:
“If it is correct to view Gen 1– 11 as an inspired retelling of ancient oriental traditions about the origins of the world with a view to presenting the nature of the true God as one, omnipotent, omniscient, and good, as opposed to the fallible, capricious, weak deities who populated the rest of the ancient world; if further it is concerned to show that humanity is central in the divine plan, not an afterthought; if finally it wants to show that man’s plight is the product of his own disobedience and indeed is bound to worsen without divine intervention, Gen 1– 11 is setting out a picture of the world that is at odds both with the polytheistic optimism of ancient Mesopotamia and the humanistic secularism of the modern world. Genesis is thus a fundamental challenge to the ideologies of civilized men and women, past and present, who like to suppose their own efforts will ultimately suffice to save them. Gen 1– 11 declares that mankind is without hope if individuals are without God. Human society will disintegrate where divine law is not respected and divine mercy not implored. Yet Genesis, so pessimistic about mankind without God, is fundamentally optimistic, precisely because God created men and women in his own image and disclosed his ideal for humanity at the beginning of time. And through Noah’s obedience and his sacrifice mankind’s future was secured. And in the promise to the patriarchs the ultimate fulfillment of the creator’s ideals for humanity is guaranteed.” (Wenham, Gordon John; Wenham, Gordon John. Genesis 1-15, Volume 1 (Word Biblical Commentary) (Kindle Locations 1899-1910). Zondervan. Kindle Edition.)
Obviously you could amend parts of that with Latter-day Saint perspectives. We believe in the Felix Culpa, after all, or Fortunate Fall. But I tend to think the main outlines are right. I guess it comes down to how much faith we can have in human institutions and in human nature, sans God and divine intervention. Does the enlightenment, and liberalism, and all the good parts of our society–and I really do think they are good–have legs? Can the trends go on forever? Is our modern world, with all its progress, really resilient? That’s my main question to Pinker.
The millennialism of early Mormonism was vigorous. It drew the Saints out of the world and spurred them to build something great that would become a light to those they had left behind.
The millennialism of contemporary Mormonism is entirely different. Its function now is to draw a rhetorical boundary between Mormons and “the world.” We no longer gather to Zion; repeating the trope that the world is getting worse is really a reminder to stay in the boat with the others of our tribe. When we double down on traditional prejudices, blaming the “increasingly evil world” is the most convenient shorthand justification. The effect is to create a bubble of sullenness that makes it hard to reach out to others.
It’s not obvious to me how to create an authentic, vigorous, and creative Mormonism that loves the reality of great good in the world. Is our predicament an unavoidable consequence of millenarian theology?
Katie M, you make a really interesting comment. You wrote, “For every scriptural example you can find to buttress one part of the equation, you can find another that shows the opposite.” Do you think that’s true we leave out the Old Testament? Because to me God in the OT seems pretty different from Jesus in the NT. Either way, what counts as progress to God is a very good question.
I am all over the enlightenment progect. The long arc of moral and world improvement. So good to be alive now. I hope poverty, wars desease will nearly disappear one day.
But with the rest of the world moving up the ecommic ladder and facing 10 billion people in 30 years pushing more and more usage on this little earth, with Putin pushing a 2nd Cold War, EU braking down. I just fear we are too fragile as humans to keep the good news outbalancing the bad. Something will give and we fall back into a dark age?
Last year I was in the habit of watching the BBC’s documentary Great Continental Railway Journeys. The host, Michael Portillo, conducted his tours based on a 1913 Bradshaw’s Continental Railway Guide. Things were going splendidly in 1913 and had been going well for a long time. Continued progress, advancement, and prosperity in all fields seemed assured.
Then came 1914 and the War to End All Wars, which set the stage for an even greater bloodletting in World War II. Today, except for Syria and Myanmar and a few other hot spots, things look pretty good. For now.
1913 had the advantage that a world war then would take years to kill a fraction of what we and the growing number of other nuclear powers could kill in an hour or two. Do I believe this sort of disaster will happen soon? No. Do I believe it could happen? Of course.
Yet the Latter-day Saints have arguably had a positive narrative. The scientific advances of the 19th century were seen by early Church leaders as favorable to the spread of the gospel. The narrative of history, including the Enlightenment, was seen as setting the stage for the Restoration. In our day President Hinckley seemed to me to be particularly optimistic. (See https://www.lds.org/new-era/2001/07/words-of-the-prophet-the-spirit-of-optimism?lang=eng)
@EmilyU
I would personally like to think that the God who elicits faith with fear fully transformed into the God who draws faith with love in the turning of the OT to the NT. But then there are multiple references in the D&C to God chastening people in order to produce obedience; I honestly find them disturbing, and wish they weren’t there (might we chalk them up to the frustrations of their scribe?).
Even if we were able to cleanly close the book on the OT God, we’re still left with a God who once killed thousands to humble them and then transformed into a much kinder and gentler version of Himself — a transformation that is quite wild to contemplate in and of itself, and still points to the utter mysteriousness of God and the ultimate unknowable-ness of His mind.
Love this!! Thank you.
But our religion is based on the idea that the world is going to hell and a handbasket. Without that, how are we supposed to identify our enemies, especially Satan and his minions, who are winning all the skirmishes until Jesus comes and binds him for a thousand years? What’s the point if we can’t use all those military metaphors to describe our religion’s place in the world?
I’ve wondered for years if the world-is-evil narrative is not part of the Gospel but part of Satan’s plan. We only see it appear in the scriptures because it was written by flawed people with an imperfect understanding. Fear and dividing the world into groups that are at war with each other is what the Advisary thrives on. Whereas I learn from the Gospels how we are not enemies by virtue of our differences.
I agree that Pinker’s book should make us skeptical of narratives, but that goes for Pinker’s narrative just as much as the decline narrative. Pinker is obviously a talented mind, but he needs to read more broadly in history and philosophy. The idea that the Enlightenment doesn’t have anything to do with religion and that the counter-Enlightenment does has it completely backward. Also, the notion that the humanistic ethic that he subscribes to is the natural outgrowth of the scientism that he embraces is simply laughable. The reason he is so afraid of Nietzsche is because he knows somewhere deep down that Nietzsche is right — if God is dead, then there is no a priori reason why one should cling to the values of humanism.
Bryan, would you please explain why you decided to use bold-face type?
Franklin,
No worries about identifying enemies, even after (or especially after) the last priest’s entrails have been used up. The secular left and the secular right will continue to provide subjects for the Two Minutes Hate. Even states without religions (or I should say especially states where religion has been suppressed) have had no shortage of lists of enemies of the people, the state, or the party, and their militaries and the military of Hobbes’ Leviathan have not been metaphorical.
Suggested reading: Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel, The Master and Margarita, especially the first three chapters.