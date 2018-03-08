Stephen King Should Not Have Been My Sex Education Teacher

“You would have [a girl] be tenderly and delicately nurtured, like a hot-house plant—taught to cling to others for direction and support, and guarded, as much as possible, from the very knowledge of evil.” —from Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall
An actual, honest-to-goodness conversation that took place last semester between myself and one of my LDS college students:
[Scene: Poster presentations, just before class ends. I approach the final student’s poster, an argumentative outline in favor of comprehensive sex education.]
Me: This is such an important topic! Was it hard to research or have you found some good sources? [casually glances over the student’s prepared bibliography attached to the poster]
Student: I think I found some good sources. It was a really interesting topic to read about, but I’m not done with my research quite yet.
Me: Well, it looks like you’ve found some good scholarly sources. I have to say that I’m glad you are writing about this topic. I definitely could have used better sex education when I was a teenager.
Student: Me, too.
Me: No, really. I mean, I didn’t know anything—I was so uneducated. I think it was dangerous how little I knew about the actual mechanics of sex as a teenager.
Student: I didn’t know what sex even was until I read about it in a book by accident.
Me: Yes! That happened to me, too—but it was particularly awful, because it was a Stephen King novel!
Student [clearly gobsmacked]: ME, TOO!
Me: YOU’RE KIDDING. Which one?
Student: IT!!! It was IT! The sewer scene with the kids!
Me [fully freaking out, fortunately after most of the other students had already cleared out of the room]: ME, TOO! ME, TOO! It was Stephen King’s IT for me, too!
Student [laughing off the shock]: Well. I’m glad I’m writing about this, then.
END SCENE
I was 17 years old and reading Stephen King’s IT in my parents’ backyard in northern Utah when I learned what the actual mechanics of sex consisted of. I had been “dating” since I had turned 16, by which I mean I had attended girls’ choice school dances and had been asked out once or twice by friends of friends. I was a late bloomer. But I loved scary stories, and watching the made-for-television IT miniseries starring John Ritter, Seth Green, and Tim Curry was one of my favorite rainy-day pastimes.
If you have never read the book, you will probably not know that there is a scene in the sewers when Beverly Marsh galvanizes her group of best friends—Bill Denbrough, Richie Tozier, Ben Hanscom, Mike Hanlon, Stanley Uris, and Eddie Kaspbrak—by having sex with each of them in turn before their final faceoff as kids with the child-eating, sewer-dwelling clown: American literature at its most American.
Fortunately for the naive young me, King is actually somewhat careful in his depiction of the scene, and the point of view is largely from Beverly. The details coming from this fictional 12-year-old character were conveniently blunt and explicit, and I finally understood what sex was in a way that all of the sexual innuendo I had encountered from PG-13 movies had never made clear. Suddenly, I understood the jokes I remembered hearing on the school bus or from Seinfeld or Friends. Suddenly, I realized that I had been horribly, embarrassingly mistaken in my assumption that sex happened mouth-to-mouth (I had always thought that condoms went on the boy’s tongue).
I was no dummy, generally speaking. I was an honors student who excelled in AP Calculus, AP English, and AP Music Theory. I was an A-student. I was learning to explore and appreciate nuanced arguments, and I enjoyed reading Shakespeare, Ray Bradbury, Mark Twain, and Chaim Potok (although, a female masturbation scene in Davita’s Harp perplexed me for years until, at 25 years old, I finally understood what I had read at age 16). I had received an A grade in my sex education class taken my sophomore year of high school. I had passed every exam that tested me on the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases and how abstinence is the only surefire of avoiding pregnancy. I knew everything I needed to know to show proficiency in “sex education.” Except for one thing: I didn’t know what sex was.
As a very devout and spiritual young Latter-day Saint woman, I had grown up with teachings that made me fear sexual contact to the point that I never would have gone out of my way to learn about it on my own. I’m old enough to remember Young Women Sunday School lessons in which more than one of my teachers would include an anecdote about a young woman who was threatened to be stabbed with a knife if she would not have sex with a rapist—the young woman bravely responds that she would rather be stabbed. When I heard quotations from prophets and apostles about sex, this only confirmed my black-and-white view that a person could either be clean or dirty, pure or impure, chaste or sexually sinful.
“Before marriage there can be no sexual contact with a boyfriend, girlfriend, fiancée, or anyone else, period. While a commandment, that standard is for your happiness. That’s why the Church counsels you to go in groups and not to date while you are young.” —Richard G. Scott, “Serious Questions, Serious Answers,” October 1995 New Era
“If you are married, avoid being alone with members of the opposite sex wherever possible. Many of the tragedies of immorality begin when a man and woman are alone in the office, or at church, or driving in a car.” —The Teachings of Ezra Taft Benson, “Keeping the Law of Chastity”
“Sin is still sin and always will be. We stand for a life of cleanliness. From childhood through youth and to the grave, we proclaim the wickedness of sexual life of any kind before marriage, and we proclaim that every one in marriage should hold himself or herself to the covenants that were made. In other words, as we have frequently said, there should be total chastity of men and women before marriage and total fidelity in marriage” —Spencer W. Kimball, “The Time to Labor Is Now,” November 1975 Ensign
“If we are seriously interested in being successful in any endeavor, we shall avoid every type of immorality as we would avoid the plague” —Marion G. Romney, “A Glorious Promise,” January 1981 Ensign, Jan. 1981
“The Lord specifically forbids certain behaviors, including all sexual relations before marriage, petting, sex perversion (such as homosexuality, rape, and incest), masturbation, or preoccupation with sex in thought, speech, or action (see A Parent’s Guide, pp. 36-39).” —For the Strength of the Youth Pamphlet
The only thing I knew about sex was that I shouldn’t know about it. Until I was safely secure within the bonds of marriage, I would not need to know about my body or men’s bodies or anything having to do with the sacred act of procreation.
The only problem was that, in retrospect, not knowing how human bodies worked or how my own body worked put me in a very vulnerable position. Looking back, I cringe as I relive certain scenarios in which I could easily have been taken advantage of because of my naïveté and my miseducation. I was taught to laugh and giggle when I felt uncomfortable or confused, and I wish I could have reacted instead with clarity and educated consent or dissent. I wish I had understood my own body better, and that I could have better contextualized and understood the confusing dreams I started having from fifth grade onward that made me feel sinful and guilty and strange afterward. Why can’t I be perfectly pure and chaste? I remember wondering. I did not understand that what I felt was natural and normal; instead, I felt like an aberration, inherently perverted and permanently incapable of true cleanliness.
If I could go back in time, I would tell my young self to embrace a curiosity about sexuality and to read all sorts of age-appropriate books about bodies, desire, relationships, and pleasure. If I could go back in time, I would remind myself that innocence does not equal ignorance, and that education gives someone the power of consent and the power of agency. If I could go back in time, I would know what sex involved from my earliest age, so that I never had to view sex with an aura of mystery and danger that was frightening, bewildering, and intimidating. If I could go back in time, I would not view sex as a looming, dangerous trap lurking in offices and carpools and rated-R movies. If I could go back in time, I would not be afraid of my own sexuality, because I would be educated enough to know my own body and be confidently in control of it.
Two young LDS women learning what sex was in their late teens through a Stephen King novel is two too many. And unless our conversation was insane coincidence, I doubt we were the only two people to ever find themselves 17 years old and completely clueless about the mechanics of sex. We need to ensure that in our attempts to protect our children from sexual impurity we don’t forget the importance of sex education that empowers our youth to give or withhold consent.
Comments
Oh yes on so many levels with this perspective. As a parent I recognize how much responsibility I have to ensure my children and especially my daughters are empowered by understanding their own sexuality. It has to start at a young age and evolve with many short and longer conversations such that sex doesn’t seem like some strange, wicked thing we never talk about except to condemn it outside the bounds of marriage.
Do you mind if I ask though, what was involved in your 10th grade sex education class if the mechanics weren’t described and imagery didn’t explain what went where? My own parents were useless with sex education though they got better at it by the time it came to have “the discussion” with my younger siblings. But school, (East coast in elementary and junior high and Midwest in High School) the sex ed classes left very little to the imagination in very clinical terms. I still cannot forget a rather enthusiastic health teacher who showed how the condom was put on and taken off using a banana as a prop. Because she called it what it was, there was no mistaking what the banana represented.
With our children even though we start with good touch / bad touch as soon as they can talk, our district still is legally mandated to provide supplemental education about that topic starting in Pre-School and the clinical conversation starts in 5th grade sex education. Then the topic is broached twice more in middle school with further detail and finally in Health in high school with even deeper detail.
Not that I would ever rely upon the school as the singular source of education for this topic but I guess I must recognize that we don’t live in the Bible belt/Green Jello belt where this topic may be more problematic. But as a youth leader in the Church I have to be honest I worry about what I can or cannot say with youth at the risk of being yelled at by parents. If I were the Bishop I would probably feel less concern since everyone expects the Bishop to have that talk at least once a year with the youth. But honestly, most Bishops I’ve known weren’t as forthright as they should have been except for the YSA Bishop I had at BYU who spelled it all out and wanted to make sure there were no misconceptions of what was appropriate including consent.
We, as a faith community, need to continue to get better at this.
Great post. I read Steven King’s It in college, my freshman year I think, when I was home for Christmas break. I still remember this scene–just how inappropriate I thought it was to have twelve year old kids having sex in the sewer. For weeks after reading it, I felt guilty.
Your last paragraph is so, so important.
Hi anon anon, I do agree that not just anyone should be giving the “sex talk,” and that’s why I am in favor of a comprehensive sex education curriculum written by scholars and educators and taught in schools. I do NOT think it is appropriate for bishops to give sex education classes, for example. Teachers should be trained in the curriculum.
The sex ed class I took in 10th grade did mention the word “condom,” but I never saw an actual condom with my own eyes until I was in Las Vegas in my early twenties and saw some wrapped as colorful suckers. I thought they WERE colorful suckers until my college roommate said, “Ugh, gross,” and I figured out what they were on my own. The first time I ever saw a condom on a banana was when I saw Never Been Kissed, a few months after reading Stephen King’s IT.
I remember learning about reproductive systems, and I knew more or less what and where my reproductive organs were. The confusion that was never clarified in class, though, was how the sperm actually traveled to the woman’s vagina. I thought (because I had never heard otherwise, and I’m not very creative) that sperm traveled through spit, and that “making out” was, in fact, “having sex.” I thought, laughably, that if you “made out” long enough, this would cause the sperm to enter the woman and somehow travel down a different tube to a different part of the body. I know that makes no sense and is super weird, but, again, I prided myself on never ever ever thinking about sex or anything having to do with it. I never thought about it too much.
In fact, weirdly, I knew how dogs and horses had sex before I knew how humans did. It had always been a strange testimony builder that one difference between humans and the rest of the animal kingdom was that our form of procreation was far more elevated and less embarrassing than that of cats or dogs.
Once I read IT, though, I realized that we were no different, and that was the strangest realization of all at the time.
In Utah, when I was in high school at least, you could sign up for health class either with our without sex education. I’m pretty sure I and most of my conservative LDS peers opted for without. I don’t think I knew what male anatomy really looked like until around age 20, and only then from looking at statues that hadn’t been fig-leafed. I had some exposure to sex in books, but very carefully avoided any visuals, and there’s a big difference there.
The broader problem isn’t new, and (echoing a previous post) it’s getting better overall. The problem is in getting people to be comfortable both in asking and answering uncomfortable questions. Sex and puberty have got to be the #1 and #2 on the list. Religion and politics have got to be pretty high on the list as well.
Schools (and churches) should be the -last- resort for these subjects, as they can’t do more than a “one size fits all” approach. Exposure should not be the goal, but discussion and understanding. No single source can bring that.
But it’s certainly getting better. How many of us can remember how many things “we just don’t talk about” or “we don’t discuss in polite company”? It used to be much more prevalent for parents to discourage children asking questions then wondering why the children don’t know things that were “painfully obvious”. I hope as we grow older that we don’t fall into the same habits of not being bothered to get into discussions with our children because we’re uncomfortable or we feel they just aren’t ready for “our level” of knowledge.
It’s getting better. The kids will be all right.
Well said, Grover. I don’t remember how exactly I figured the mechanics out, but I was similarly naive. Three cheers for comprehensive sex ed.
…whereas I grew up in Illinois, and even in a conservative semi-rural area I had a full sex education curriculum in junior high, which included the health teacher counseling the male students not to engage in autoerotic asphyxiation “because it’s the stupidest possible way to die.” (Thanks, Mr. Lamping!)
Sex and sexuality are part of adult life as much as personal finance and housework are. You shouldn’t have to wait until you’re an adult to learn about them, the same way you shouldn’t have to wait until the first time you run out of clean clothes as a college freshman to learn how to use a washing machine.
My parents opted me out of sex ed at school because it should only be taught at home, and then never taught it at home. I picked up super early on that if I were to even say the word “sex” at home my mother would likely have a heart attack. Thankfully I have a sister who is 12 years older than me and got married when I was 11 — and I started peppering her with all of the questions I didn’t understand. So I understood the literal mechanics at about age 12. But there were still a TON of gaps. For example…
Age 12: I learned that “french kissing” was “kissing with tongue” and not “kissing somebody’s butt”
Age 13: I learned that “pornography” was an adult word for “sex-related” things. I knew I didn’t know anything about sex so I decided to secretly look the word up in the dictionary when my parents weren’t home. But right before I did that I was reading the Church News and President Hinckley had an article about how pornography was evil so I didn’t even look it up in the dictionary because that would be sinful.
Age 15: I discovered that sometimes when I was reading clean cheesy christian romance novels, that sometimes when the couple kissed, I got a little flushed. I felt insanely guilty. Especially when I read a month or two later an article in the Ensign about how romance novels were like porn for women. From then on, if I started to feel at all flushed or if a chapter looked like it might maybe be getting slightly sexual in any book I read, I automatically flipped to the end of the chapter.
Age 16: I vaguely learned that erections existed from hanging out with my high school guy friends (I knew that penises went in Vaginas, but I had no idea what arousal was or how that biologically played out in men). I learned what condoms were around the same time.
Age 17: I learned vaguely that an “orgasm” was a man’s end of / peak pleasure from sex
Age 17: I learned what “oral sex” was, because my high school newspapers did a story/survey on our high school students’ sexual experiences and opinions.
Age 21: I realized it was not a sin to use tampons. I had only ever used pads because I believed any form of penetration would be a sin.
Age 22: I learned that female masturbation existed when a coworker made a crass joke about it. I literally did not know that it was possible for women to masturbate or orgasm before that time.
Age 16 (when I first started dating) – 25 (when I got married): I believed that having sex was like getting drunk. One minute you’d be making out — and then suddenly you’d be so aroused you would black out, all your clothes would come off, you wouldn’t even be able to think rationally enough to grab a condom, and you’d wake up naked and pregnant.
hahaha! Carolyn! I’m sorry to laugh, but it’s so nice to find a kindred spirit. I can relate to so much of this. I definitely also skipped to the end of book chapters or closed my eyes during kissing scenes in films and television.
Age 21: Home from college for the weekend, I asked my little sister (who was still in high school) what “69” meant. She laughed and said, “just think about it.” I said, “I HAVE BEEN. I have no idea what it could possibly mean—I just know it is a joke about sex, somehow.” She said, “It’ll come to you someday.” A few years later, it did.
Age 25: I had a boyfriend break up with me after he made a crass joke about women masturbating and I said, “Haha, that’s so weird. Is that even possible?” He could not conceive of continuing to be with a woman who knew so very little about sex; he replied: “I don’t think it’s going to work out. I mean, what if we got married? I wouldn’t even know how to help you.” In retrospect, I’m very, very, very glad things didn’t work out with dude-who-told-crass-jokes-and-couldn’t-help-me, but I also decided I needed to educate myself. After crying all week over the break-up, I texted a guy I had dated for a week in college just before we both graduated and moved far away. He was a lapsed Catholic who knew everything but had respected that I was devout LDS knowing nothing. I asked him if he could tell me about the female body, and, in his defense, he didn’t take it up as an opportunity to belittle me, take advantage of me, or embarrass me. He called me from his grad program in Korea and explained everything to me over the phone that I wanted to know (I remember thinking, “So THAT’S what a clitoris is! It’s a body part!”). Then he told me it was going to be all right, and that I would figure things out. Weirdly, it was one of the better conversations I can recall having with another human being, and I’m so glad he recognized where I was coming from and didn’t make it crass.
By the time I did get married and had sex at age 27, I was considerably more educated, and I’m glad that I was able to start my relationship with my husband knowing basic human biology and being able to just enjoy the experience. (My husband also did not complain that I knew a thing or two. And I’m not being crass. I mean, it was a really excellent experience to meet each other as equals figuring things out together but neither of us terrified or feeling completely ignorant. I honestly think it made a much better start of a sexual relationship than it would have been had I married in my 21-year-old ignorance.)
Laughing was the point!
I didn’t know what “69” was until I was 26 or so…it randomly came up a year into my marriage! My husband knew — I most definitely had never heard that phrase.
I also commented on your other post a while back, but at age 20 I made a joke in an LDS Institute about engaging in “foreplay” with my new boyfriend — because I thought “foreplay” was a synonym for “making out!”