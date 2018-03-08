Stephen King Should Not Have Been My Sex Education Teacher

by

“You would have [a girl] be tenderly and delicately nurtured, like a hot-house plant—taught to cling to others for direction and support, and guarded, as much as possible, from the very knowledge of evil.” —from Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

An actual, honest-to-goodness conversation that took place last semester between myself and one of my LDS college students:

[Scene: Poster presentations, just before class ends. I approach the final student’s poster, an argumentative outline in favor of comprehensive sex education.]

Me: This is such an important topic! Was it hard to research or have you found some good sources? [casually glances over the student’s prepared bibliography attached to the poster]

Student: I think I found some good sources. It was a really interesting topic to read about, but I’m not done with my research quite yet.

Me: Well, it looks like you’ve found some good scholarly sources. I have to say that I’m glad you are writing about this topic. I definitely could have used better sex education when I was a teenager.

Student: Me, too.

Me: No, really. I mean, I didn’t know anything—I was so uneducated. I think it was dangerous how little I knew about the actual mechanics of sex as a teenager.

Student: I didn’t know what sex even was until I read about it in a book by accident.

Me: Yes! That happened to me, too—but it was particularly awful, because it was a Stephen King novel!

Student [clearly gobsmacked]: ME, TOO!

Me: YOU’RE KIDDING. Which one?

Student: IT!!! It was IT! The sewer scene with the kids!

Me [fully freaking out, fortunately after most of the other students had already cleared out of the room]: ME, TOO! ME, TOO! It was Stephen King’s IT for me, too!

Student [laughing off the shock]: Well. I’m glad I’m writing about this, then.

END SCENE

I was 17 years old and reading Stephen King’s IT in my parents’ backyard in northern Utah when I learned what the actual mechanics of sex consisted of. I had been “dating” since I had turned 16, by which I mean I had attended girls’ choice school dances and had been asked out once or twice by friends of friends. I was a late bloomer. But I loved scary stories, and watching the made-for-television IT miniseries starring John Ritter, Seth Green, and Tim Curry was one of my favorite rainy-day pastimes.

If you have never read the book, you will probably not know that there is a scene in the sewers when Beverly Marsh galvanizes her group of best friends—Bill Denbrough, Richie Tozier, Ben Hanscom, Mike Hanlon, Stanley Uris, and Eddie Kaspbrak—by having sex with each of them in turn before their final faceoff as kids with the child-eating, sewer-dwelling clown: American literature at its most American.

Fortunately for the naive young me, King is actually somewhat careful in his depiction of the scene, and the point of view is largely from Beverly. The details coming from this fictional 12-year-old character were conveniently blunt and explicit, and I finally understood what sex was in a way that all of the sexual innuendo I had encountered from PG-13 movies had never made clear. Suddenly, I understood the jokes I remembered hearing on the school bus or from Seinfeld or Friends. Suddenly, I realized that I had been horribly, embarrassingly mistaken in my assumption that sex happened mouth-to-mouth (I had always thought that condoms went on the boy’s tongue).

I was no dummy, generally speaking. I was an honors student who excelled in AP Calculus, AP English, and AP Music Theory. I was an A-student. I was learning to explore and appreciate nuanced arguments, and I enjoyed reading Shakespeare, Ray Bradbury, Mark Twain, and Chaim Potok (although, a female masturbation scene in Davita’s Harp perplexed me for years until, at 25 years old, I finally understood what I had read at age 16). I had received an A grade in my sex education class taken my sophomore year of high school. I had passed every exam that tested me on the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases and how abstinence is the only surefire of avoiding pregnancy. I knew everything I needed to know to show proficiency in “sex education.” Except for one thing: I didn’t know what sex was.

As a very devout and spiritual young Latter-day Saint woman, I had grown up with teachings that made me fear sexual contact to the point that I never would have gone out of my way to learn about it on my own. I’m old enough to remember Young Women Sunday School lessons in which more than one of my teachers would include an anecdote about a young woman who was threatened to be stabbed with a knife if she would not have sex with a rapist—the young woman bravely responds that she would rather be stabbed. When I heard quotations from prophets and apostles about sex, this only confirmed my black-and-white view that a person could either be clean or dirty, pure or impure, chaste or sexually sinful.

“Before marriage there can be no sexual contact with a boyfriend, girlfriend, fiancée, or anyone else, period. While a commandment, that standard is for your happiness. That’s why the Church counsels you to go in groups and not to date while you are young.” —Richard G. Scott, “Serious Questions, Serious Answers,” October 1995 New Era “If you are married, avoid being alone with members of the opposite sex wherever possible. Many of the tragedies of immorality begin when a man and woman are alone in the office, or at church, or driving in a car.” —The Teachings of Ezra Taft Benson, “Keeping the Law of Chastity” “Sin is still sin and always will be. We stand for a life of cleanliness. From childhood through youth and to the grave, we proclaim the wickedness of sexual life of any kind before marriage, and we proclaim that every one in marriage should hold himself or herself to the covenants that were made. In other words, as we have frequently said, there should be total chastity of men and women before marriage and total fidelity in marriage” —Spencer W. Kimball, “The Time to Labor Is Now,” November 1975 Ensign “If we are seriously interested in being successful in any endeavor, we shall avoid every type of immorality as we would avoid the plague” —Marion G. Romney, “A Glorious Promise,” January 1981 Ensign, Jan. 1981 “The Lord specifically forbids certain behaviors, including all sexual relations before marriage, petting, sex perversion (such as homosexuality, rape, and incest), masturbation, or preoccupation with sex in thought, speech, or action (see A Parent’s Guide, pp. 36-39).” —For the Strength of the Youth Pamphlet

The only thing I knew about sex was that I shouldn’t know about it. Until I was safely secure within the bonds of marriage, I would not need to know about my body or men’s bodies or anything having to do with the sacred act of procreation.

The only problem was that, in retrospect, not knowing how human bodies worked or how my own body worked put me in a very vulnerable position. Looking back, I cringe as I relive certain scenarios in which I could easily have been taken advantage of because of my naïveté and my miseducation. I was taught to laugh and giggle when I felt uncomfortable or confused, and I wish I could have reacted instead with clarity and educated consent or dissent. I wish I had understood my own body better, and that I could have better contextualized and understood the confusing dreams I started having from fifth grade onward that made me feel sinful and guilty and strange afterward. Why can’t I be perfectly pure and chaste? I remember wondering. I did not understand that what I felt was natural and normal; instead, I felt like an aberration, inherently perverted and permanently incapable of true cleanliness.

If I could go back in time, I would tell my young self to embrace a curiosity about sexuality and to read all sorts of age-appropriate books about bodies, desire, relationships, and pleasure. If I could go back in time, I would remind myself that innocence does not equal ignorance, and that education gives someone the power of consent and the power of agency. If I could go back in time, I would know what sex involved from my earliest age, so that I never had to view sex with an aura of mystery and danger that was frightening, bewildering, and intimidating. If I could go back in time, I would not view sex as a looming, dangerous trap lurking in offices and carpools and rated-R movies. If I could go back in time, I would not be afraid of my own sexuality, because I would be educated enough to know my own body and be confidently in control of it.

Two young LDS women learning what sex was in their late teens through a Stephen King novel is two too many. And unless our conversation was insane coincidence, I doubt we were the only two people to ever find themselves 17 years old and completely clueless about the mechanics of sex. We need to ensure that in our attempts to protect our children from sexual impurity we don’t forget the importance of sex education that empowers our youth to give or withhold consent.