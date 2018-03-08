What does it mean to be worthy?

by

My husband was part of an interfaith discussion in which someone asked the LDS participants, “What’s the point of making someone quit smoking for a week before they can get baptized? Does God really care if you smoke or not?” I think the standard, or at least predictable, answer to this question is that it demonstrates a person’s commitment to what will (or should) be a new way of life, their acceptance of the church’s moral authority; it makes sense as a test of how serious someone is about baptism and how well they understand what will be expected of them as members of the church. Someone else defended the practice along those lines. Brother J, being Brother J, said, “No, actually, God probably doesn’t care if you smoke or not.”

At least, He probably doesn’t care if you stop smoking for seven days.

There’s nothing in the Bible or Book of Mormon about abstaining from tobacco products before you can be baptized. For that matter, there’s nothing in the Doctrine and Covenants (where we find the counsel against tobacco) that says you have to be sufficiently “clean” of certain substances before getting baptized. Asking potential converts to give up their cigarettes or their beer or their coffee (or all of the above) for a week before their baptism is a policy that was developed by church leaders for non-scriptural but probably practical reasons, given that they’d also decided at some point—for reasons I don’t care to guess at–that the Word of Wisdom was now a commandment rather than some helpful advice (that happened to come from God, NBD). If the prohibition against tobacco, alcohol, and coffee and tea is officially Mormon doctrine, can you really reject that prohibition and consider yourself a devout Mormon? And do you really want to baptize someone who shows no intention of being devout? Well, you might not. I can think of a lot of reasons why you wouldn’t. But does God really care?

I guess it depends on what you think God really cares about. Personally, I have no idea if God Himself revealed to whichever-president-of-the-church that it was absolutely essential that a person give up smoking and drinking coffee before getting baptized. In case you couldn’t tell by the way I said “whichever-president-of-the-church,” I’m not a Mormon historian. I don’t know exactly how these practices evolved, but I think common sense tells me why they did. The Word of Wisdom sets us apart from other people; it’s a pretty good indicator for how devoted you are to the church as an institution. If you believe this is God’s church, that devotion can easily be seen as a good indicator for how devoted you are to God. To be honest, I don’t really think much about the Word of Wisdom one way or the other because a) I’ve always lived with it and b) I’ve never had a problem living with it. I imagine this is the case for a lot of Mormons. How many of us really sit around thinking, despite all of our sins, “At least I don’t smoke or drink (coffee)!”

(Well, maybe there are more of us doing this than I’d like to think. But in my house, if one of us is going to go all “at least I don’t x,” x is always something like murder, or maybe dealing drugs, at the mildest. No one gets credit for not smoking.)

It makes some sense, given the covenants one makes in the temple, to have some “worthiness” requirements around receiving one’s endowment. Temple covenants are pretty hardcore; for the individual’s own sake, it makes sense to ask him or her to keep the Word of Wisdom and the Law of Chastity and, I dunno, pay their outstanding child support (?) before placing themselves under the personal obligations the endowment requires.

But let’s say a person who’s received their endowment subsequently starts having (or returns to) a substance abuse problem. Does it make more sense to bar them from the temple or to allow the purifying influence of the temple into their lives? I suppose it depends on whether attending the temple is more worship or work. If the former, the primary concern should be the potential benefit to the worshiper. If the latter, maybe the primary concern should be the worthiness of the worker. Yes, of course it’s actually both. But given the current “worthiness” requirements, what is it more?

One might credibly argue that a worshiper will get more out of temple worship if he or she is “worthy.” That is, one might argue that “worthiness” is essentially spiritual preparation, necessary for the worship to be effectual for the worshiper. Possibly this is sometimes true. I have difficulty believing it is always true. Maybe it’s generally true enough to make it a rule. As I said, it makes a lot of sense to me to have some of these requirements before you make your covenants in the temple. But it seems to me that once you’ve made those covenants, it is better to go to the temple more, to remind yourself of the covenants you’ve made, than to go to the temple less and distance yourself mentally and emotionally from those covenants. (All of this is assuming that temple worship is edifying for the worshiper—which, as far as I know, is exactly what the church teaches.)

I’ve sat in endowment sessions where one of the officiators was a member of my ward, a man I knew to be well-intentioned and exacting in certain areas of the gospel. I say “in certain areas” because I also knew that he was emotionally abusive to his wife—not because she told me about it or someone else told me about it, but because I saw it with my own eyes. I didn’t suspect him of being physically abusive, but given how casually he belittled and berated his wife in front of other people, I rather shuddered to think of how he might treat her when they were alone. Frankly, if it wasn’t any worse than what he did publicly, it really didn’t matter. I found it impossible to forget this tidbit of knowledge when we were gathered in the ordinance room dressed in white and making solemn covenants before God. Yes, that was on me, one hundred percent. I was judging the crap out of that brother. (Still do, obviously!) But he held a temple recommend—was a temple ordinance worker, in fact—and a person who smoked (or didn’t pay his tithing) could not have one. What’s the difference, really? He could answer honestly—from his own perspective—all of the temple recommend questions in the “correct” manner. (“Correct” = resulting in a temple recommend issue) If he’d been smoking or drinking alcohol regularly or was (x number of months) behind on his tithing, he couldn’t have given the “correct” answers without intentionally lying. (Unless he had amnesia, I guess, which would certainly inject some ambiguity into the proceedings.)

Either way, what business was it of mine?

Maybe being an [epithet redacted] to your wife isn’t as big a deal as smoking. Maybe it’s not as big a deal as committing adultery. I mean, adultery is pretty darn wrong. You shouldn’t be able to go to the temple if you’re committing adultery, right? Except I’m sure that people do. They just can’t go to the temple after their adultery has been discovered (by the right people) or confessed (to the right people). In the case of confession (even if it follows discovery), what would be more helpful to a person on the road to repentance—being barred from the temple, or attending the temple? I really don’t know.

I don’t have a dog in this fight because the temple is not my jam, but some people find a great deal of comfort and inspiration in it. Is the temple designed to increase faith or to be a reward for the sufficiently faithful? This isn’t a rhetorical question. I don’t know the answer. I certainly don’t understand the temple better than I understand baptism. The standard answer is that “no unclean thing can enter the presence of God,” and technically the temple is God’s house, but I know for a fact that unclean things enter the temple all the time because I’ve been there. The whole place is populated by humans. (Also, they have to clean it sometimes.)

Another answer might be that adhering to the standards delineated in the temple recommend interview invites the spirit, and violating those standards makes the spirit less likely to invite itself. So a room full of people who have kept those standards is apt to be full of the spirit, but if we don’t have some sort of screening process for temple patrons, the temple wouldn’t be any more spiritual than, say, church. Personally, I’ve had more spiritual experiences in church than I’ve had in the temple, but I wouldn’t say this argument is without merit. Maybe it’s just because I was raised with this idea of “worthiness” being an essential element of spiritual experiences. It seems intuitive because it’s familiar. But the more I think about it, the less I understand it. Keeping the commandments is, in theory, its own reward (wickedness never being happiness, so to speak). Furthermore, not every blessing or revelation is a result of an individual’s worthy striving, although we often frame it that way; we’re exhorted to live “worthy of the spirit,” so that we’ll be receptive to spiritual promptings and so forth. I don’t think that’s a ridiculous notion; at the same time, I know for a fact that I have received revelation while in a condition of technical “unworthiness.” So what does that mean? I don’t know.

In any case, lots of people in the church struggle with feelings of “unworthiness” from time to time. Some people are harder on themselves than others. Depending on the situation, a bishop may tell someone to go the temple more often, or he may take his or her recommend away for a time. (Actually, this can depend on both the situation and the bishop, but that’s another story.) Some people enforce their own worthiness boundaries; they may stop going to the temple or stop taking the sacrament or stop going to church because they feel “unworthy,” that they don’t meet the high standards that the church has set, and until and unless they do, they don’t belong. But if the temple is the pinnacle of our worship, is this how it should be?

____________

Full disclosure: I wrote the above quite some time ago and was waiting for a good time to post it at BCC when I read Katie L.’s excellent “Pastoral Critique of Worthiness Interviews” at Feminist Mormon Housewives a couple weeks ago. I admit that worthiness interviews have always made me a bit uncomfortable because I feel like these issues are very personal (and no, I’m not talking about the underwear question), but I’ve never had a problem submitting to them because, well, this is the Palmolive I’ve been soaking in all my life. I do find Katie’s arguments compelling, and if you haven’t read her post, I recommend it. I mean, it’s good enough that I pretty much scrapped the idea of posting my thoughts on the matter; but on further reflection, I decided that my angle was different enough to merit taking up space on the internet. Also, Mormons never get tired of rehashing the same crap over and over. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did!