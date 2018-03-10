Lesson 10: Marriage in the Covenant #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Readings: Genesis 24 – 29.

Introduction: I volunteered to give this lesson for BCC precisely because I’m a temple-divorced, now-engaged-to-a-Catholic Mormon woman. The Old Testament manual instructs teachers “As you discuss the importance of eternal marriage, be sensitive to the feelings of class members who have not been married in the temple or whose parents have not been married in the temple.” But other than that note, it doesn’t provide any practical tips about what that “sensitivity” might look like. I hope here to provide a model for how we can use this episode in Genesis to spark discussion on how everyone can achieve more Christlike relationships, without assuming that all temple marriages are happy, nor that all non-temple marriages are miserable.

Abraham v. Canaanites

This early in Genesis, we have yet to see the emergence of what we often refer to with the scriptural shorthand “Judaism” — we’re still a couple generations away from the birth of Judah and the rest of the Twelve Tribes of Israel. The scriptures will soon begin to refer to the monotheistic “God of Abraham, and of Isaac, and of Jacob” — but at this moment in the narrative, the faith is still new and the future is precarious. Abraham is looking to continue his covenant with God by finding a wife for Isaac; during these chapters Jacob will also be born and then marry Leah and Rachel. Questions: What were the differences between Abraham’s faith, and those of the Canaanites? Why was it important for Abraham’s family to preserve that faith, including through marriage? Abraham is living in Canaan, among the Canaanites. The historical records are sparse, but broadly speaking the Canaanite faith had several objectionable elements to Abraham. They offered child sacrifices, they worshipped a diverse pantheon of gods, they built shrines to these gods in forests and on hilltops, and as a diverse people at the center of major trade routes, they engaged in a great deal of religious intermixing with their neighbors. Abraham, by contrast, had fled the faith of his father because of child sacrifices. He had sworn to follow one, and only one, supreme God, and had been promised the blessing of being a father of many nations in return. He sought to establish himself and his family in the path of consistent worship to God and adherence to that covenant. The Lord promises Isaac: “I will make thy seed to multiply as the stars of heaven, and will give unto thy seed all these countries; and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; Because that Abraham obeyed my voice, and kept my charge, my commandments, my statutes, and my laws.” (Genesis 26:3-5). To uphold that promise, Isaac needs to raise his children in the faith, and pass down the covenant to them.

Isaac and Rebekah Abraham sends a servant to his distant family, in order to find a faithful wife for his son Isaac. The attributes Rebekah displays here remain important for healthy relationships today. Kindness and proactive service. Upon arriving in the land of Abraham’s family, the servant prays to be led to a woman who shows kindness to the servant and his traveling companions. (Genesis 24:14 -20). He asks ” Let me, I pray thee, drink a little water of thy pitcher. And she said, Drink, my lord: and she hasted, and let down her pitcher upon her hand, and gave him drink. And when she had done giving him drink, she said, I will draw water for thy camels also, until they have done drinking. And she hasted, and emptied her pitcher into the trough, and ran again unto the well to draw water, and drew for all his camels.” Question: How does Rebekah’s example demonstrate kindness and empathy? How does kindness and empathy build successful relationships? Consent. Reading the story again, I grumbled a bit about the audacity of men bargaining the life of a woman away in a single afternoon, because they had decided it was God’s will. Rebekah’s father and brother are quick to proclaim “Behold, Rebekah is before thee, take her, and go, and let her be thy master’s son’s wife, as the Lord hath spoken.” (Genesis 24:50-51). But then I encountered a pleasant surprise — Rebekah’s other family members were concerned that that she was being force-rushed into a dramatic arrangement on no notice. So they instigated a slow-down. “And they said, We will call the damsel, and inquire at her mouth. And they called Rebekah, and said unto her, Wilt thou go with this man? And she said, I will go.” (Genesis 24:57-58). Question: Why was it important that the family obtain Rebekah’s consent? Why was it important for Rebekah to have her own revelation about God’s will for her relationship? How does teaching respect and consent build successful relationships? Once Rebekah and Isaac finally meet, the account portrays Rebekah as both excited and respectful — she jumps off the camel, then covers her face with a veil. Then they are married: “And Isaac brought her into his mother Sarah’s tent, and took Rebekah, and she became his wife; and he loved her.” Question: “Love” was often not a priority in arranged marriages; it is notable that love is mentioned in this record. Why is it important that the first marriage of Abraham’s posterity was a loving one?

Jacob and Rachel and Leah

Question: How could everyone involved in these stories have demonstrated more healthy relationship behaviors?

One thing that strikes me, every time I read these Genesis stories, is how terrible the communication is. Let’s briefly catalog them: Isaac’s servant sets up a “test” to determine God’s will he doesn’t tell anyone about. Then he forgets to ask Rebekah her will for marriage before proclaiming he is going to take her away from everything she loves. Once married, Rebekah receives what the manual describes as a revelation that Jacob will take precedence over Esau — but apparently doesn’t tell Isaac about it, who continues to favor Esau. Rebekah waits until her husband is blind, then makes a special dinner and dresses up Jacob like Esau, and thereby tricks her husband into giving Jacob the blessing Isaac intended for Esau. (“Thy brother came with subtilty, and hath taken away thy blessing.”) Jacob waits until Esau is starving to coerce Esau into giving up his birthright. Rebekah ships Jacob off to get married in order to avoid confronting Esau’s anger. Jacob there labors for seven years to marry Rachel, the love of his life, but his father-in-law tricks Jacob into marrying a different woman instead, because of an eldest-first custom the father-in-law had never bothered to inform Jacob about.

Seriously, what could have been done better here?

What experiences do we have with making cultural or other assumptions, that caused conflict in our families which could have been avoided?

Developing Better Communication

“Communication is the key to all successful relationships, including in dating and marriage.” Peggy Worthen, “A Safe Place,” BYU Devotional (Jan. 2017)

How can we develop better communications in our family lives?

Sister Worthen summarized a study, that found some basic but meaningful tips for couples:

Communicate clearly

Show patience when your partner is having difficulty expressing themselves.

Listen sincerely

Demonstrate that you are interested in them, that they are a priority

Put away cell phones and distractions to engage in meaningful dialogue

Likewise, Brother Ogletree, a marriage and family counselor, offered these tips in the Ensign:

Discuss weighty matters, including conflict, not only superficial aspects of life

Show vulnerability, including about your fears and inadequacies

Listen and validate your partner’s perspectives and experiences

Pay attention to and address nonverbal cues

Demonstrate Christlike patience and kindness

Practice. Developing healthy communication skills takes committment.

“As you engage in meaningful conversations with your spouse, guide your actions and words by following the example of Jesus Christ. His communication with others radiated love, care, and concern. He spoke gently and loved purely. He showed compassion and granted forgiveness. He listened attentively and demonstrated charity.”

Conclusion: Building Covenant Relationships

No matter your particular life circumstances, you can work towards eternal, covenant relationships. Regardless of the “label” of your marriage or the exact nature of your family situation, we all can strive to be more loving and more Christlike.

We all know of temple marriages that are full of anger, a lack of respect, and poor communication. And we all know of non-temple marriages centered around faith, submission to God, mutual love and respect, and strong communication. Regardless of the “type” of marriage, our goal should be to help everyone around us learn and practice Christlike relationship behaviors.

Question: How can we help our own relationships, and those of our loved ones, to be better modeled on Christlike love?

Everytime we listen in love, everytime we serve our neighbors, everytime we choose patience and kindness and attentiveness over anger, we bring our relationships more in line with God’s covenantal will. That, in any of itself, is a success. A fifteen-minute sealing ceremony is not nearly as important to happiness in this life as “enduring to the end.” Or in other words, as working in whatever life situation you may be in to build family relationships centered around humility, love, respect, vulnerability, and strong communication.

Our gospel is an optimistic one; we believe all who seek God will find him, in either this life or the next. All will be given the opportunity to enter into covenant eternal marriages. The best way to prepare for eternal marriage is to teach the practical day-to-day work of healthy relationships, now.