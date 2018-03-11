by

So in GD today we did lesson 9, which includes the story of the miraculous birth of Isaac in Abraham’s and Sarah’s old age. The teacher mentioned that where the KJV said Abraham laughed at the news he was about to become an aged father, the JST corrects that to “he rejoiced.” At first I didn’t give it a second thought, because I vaguely recalled that change. But then a woman sitting behind me said that the name Isaac actually means “he laughed,” and she asked me if I could confirm her understanding, which I did, pointing out that Isaac is an anglicized version of the Hebrew name Yitzhak (or Itzhak), which comes from the verb “to laugh” (the Y represents an imperfect verb form). (The Lord directed Abraham to name his son Isaac in Genesis 17:19.) And then the teacher said something like “And now we know it also means ‘he rejoiced.'” And the lesson proceeded from there.

When I got home I got curious about this, and I looked at the footnotes to Genesis 17:17 in the LDS edition. Where it says that Abraham laughed, I saw the expected JST note saying that he rejoiced. But I also saw something else I wasn’t expecting: footnote 17A reads: “HEB (also) rejoiced.” I was expecting the JST suggestion. But an editor of the 1979 LDS edition of the KJV here is trying to make the case that “rejoiced” is a legitimate reading of the Hebrew verb in this context. And that really surprised me. I don’t find that to be a defensible position. Nowhere in the Hebrew Bible does that verb bear the meaning “to rejoice.”

The Hebrew verb “to laugh” is tsachaq, which is an onomatopoetic formation, meaning it is derived from the sound of laughter. Compare English barbarian, which comes from Greek barbaros, which is derived from Greeks not being able to understand the speech of foreigners, as if they were saying “bar bar bar bar.” Almost the same verbs meaning “to laugh” existed in Greek (kachazo) and Latin (cachinnor). The equivalent in English would perhaps be the sound “haha.”

The passage reads:

Then Abraham fell upon his face, and laughed, and said in his heart, Shall a child be born unto him that is an hundred years old? and shall Sarah, that is ninety years old, bear?

It seems obvious to me that contextually here the meaning has to be he laughed, not he rejoiced. The ultimate emotion would eventually be joy, true, but the immediate reaction was incredulity because of their advanced age. The whole idea seemed ridiculous. If you replace “laughed” here with “rejoiced,” it simply doesn’t work. The JST is anticipating the ultimate and final emotion of joy, but in verse 17 we’re not there yet. (This kind of collapsing of time \is a common type of emendation Joseph made in the JST.)

Genesis 18 is also relevant here. There the Lord tells Abraham Sarah will bear him a son, she overhears and laughs at such an absurd notion. The Lord being the Lord knows she laughed and is offended at her lack of faith. She then denies having laughed, but the Lord isn’t having it:

10 And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door, which was behind him. 11 Now Abraham and Sarah were old and well stricken in age; and it ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women. 12 Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also? 13 And the Lord said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old? 14 Is any thing too hard for the Lord? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son. 15 Then Sarah denied, saying, I laughed not; for she was afraid. And he said, Nay; but thou didst laugh.

By making it so Abraham didn’t laugh in the previous chapter, Joseph is attempting to protect the great prophet from the censure the Lord gives Sarah here.