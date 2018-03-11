So in GD today we did lesson 9, which includes the story of the miraculous birth of Isaac in Abraham’s and Sarah’s old age. The teacher mentioned that where the KJV said Abraham laughed at the news he was about to become an aged father, the JST corrects that to “he rejoiced.” At first I didn’t give it a second thought, because I vaguely recalled that change. But then a woman sitting behind me said that the name Isaac actually means “he laughed,” and she asked me if I could confirm her understanding, which I did, pointing out that Isaac is an anglicized version of the Hebrew name Yitzhak (or Itzhak), which comes from the verb “to laugh” (the Y represents an imperfect verb form). (The Lord directed Abraham to name his son Isaac in Genesis 17:19.) And then the teacher said something like “And now we know it also means ‘he rejoiced.'” And the lesson proceeded from there.
When I got home I got curious about this, and I looked at the footnotes to Genesis 17:17 in the LDS edition. Where it says that Abraham laughed, I saw the expected JST note saying that he rejoiced. But I also saw something else I wasn’t expecting: footnote 17A reads: “HEB (also) rejoiced.” I was expecting the JST suggestion. But an editor of the 1979 LDS edition of the KJV here is trying to make the case that “rejoiced” is a legitimate reading of the Hebrew verb in this context. And that really surprised me. I don’t find that to be a defensible position. Nowhere in the Hebrew Bible does that verb bear the meaning “to rejoice.”
The Hebrew verb “to laugh” is tsachaq, which is an onomatopoetic formation, meaning it is derived from the sound of laughter. Compare English barbarian, which comes from Greek barbaros, which is derived from Greeks not being able to understand the speech of foreigners, as if they were saying “bar bar bar bar.” Almost the same verbs meaning “to laugh” existed in Greek (kachazo) and Latin (cachinnor). The equivalent in English would perhaps be the sound “haha.”
The passage reads:
Then Abraham fell upon his face, and laughed, and said in his heart, Shall a child be born unto him that is an hundred years old? and shall Sarah, that is ninety years old, bear?
It seems obvious to me that contextually here the meaning has to be he laughed, not he rejoiced. The ultimate emotion would eventually be joy, true, but the immediate reaction was incredulity because of their advanced age. The whole idea seemed ridiculous. If you replace “laughed” here with “rejoiced,” it simply doesn’t work. The JST is anticipating the ultimate and final emotion of joy, but in verse 17 we’re not there yet. (This kind of collapsing of time \is a common type of emendation Joseph made in the JST.)
Genesis 18 is also relevant here. There the Lord tells Abraham Sarah will bear him a son, she overhears and laughs at such an absurd notion. The Lord being the Lord knows she laughed and is offended at her lack of faith. She then denies having laughed, but the Lord isn’t having it:
10 And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door, which was behind him.
11 Now Abraham and Sarah were old and well stricken in age; and it ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women.
12 Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also?
13 And the Lord said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old?
14 Is any thing too hard for the Lord? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son.
15 Then Sarah denied, saying, I laughed not; for she was afraid. And he said, Nay; but thou didst laugh.
By making it so Abraham didn’t laugh in the previous chapter, Joseph is attempting to protect the great prophet from the censure the Lord gives Sarah here.
Comments
I really wish that we’d give the JST a different name. Like “Joseph’s Marginalia” — then we could treat it for what it was: an unfinished (amazing) project that has hints of inspiration but has plenty of head-scratching moments.
“to express mirth, pleasure, derision, or nervousness with an audible, vocal expulsion of air from the lungs that can range from a loud burst”
Laughter itself has different meanings. It’s a exactly one of the kinds of “translations” that the JST gets at — understanding the deeper emotion behind the text.
As you’ve demonstrated it’s possible for an academic to make a long argument about a single word, without saying much at all.
“He laughed and said, ‘It’s totally unbelievable!’”
Ask an actor to read those lines and he can act out a range of emotions from derision, to shock, to delight, to delerium, to rejoicing, to fear, to mirth….
I like your looking into Hebrew to find out more, and it is interesting. However, I don’t think there is sufficient evidence in your thesis, which uses a rather limited definition of the emotions that can accompany laughter, to support your conclusion that laughter in this case, (accompanying Abraham’s questions), 1) can only indicate derision or frank disbelief on his part at the ridiculousness of an idea and that therefore 2) rejoiced” is meant to correct “laughed” and replace it with a completely different meaning and that therefore, 3) that supposed correction must have been motivated by Joseph Smith’s desire to protect Abraham.
But then, perhaps your understanding of JST notes is different from mine. I view them as attempts at clarifcation, not correction of mistranslations. As a clarification, and with a more comprehesive understanding of the mutlple roles that laughter can play in a statement, “rejoiced” as a footnote works fine.
Finally, you interpret the Lord’s subsequent question to Abraham as censure of Sarah. I interpret it as a continuation of the conversation between them. Questions about “why” are not automatically censure. (Unless you had a mom who, whenever she was mad at you, asked you “why did you do that?????”). Why questions can be rhetorical, or openings to discussion, or invitations to dialogue or an opportunity to understand and then find ways to comfort or any number of things. Sarah’s reaction of denial is an indication of her fear of being condemned…a feeling of insecurity that is common when someone asks why you were doing something and you are not feeling confident…but even though she subsequently says that she didn’t laugh (which would be a lie) she is not condemned by the Lord for laughing or for lying either in the subsequent verses. He makes no condemning remarks. In fact his comments (vs 14) are easily read as simply reassuring that He can do things that seem hard to believe, that He will return, and that Sarah will indeed have that which she has longed for so long.
I think it is easy to jump to the conclusion that because Sarah felt the need to deny that she had laughed, that her laughter was condemned by the Lord. But he doesn’t condemn her. This story can just as easily be used, instead, to illustrate the fact that feeling insecure about what you did is not an indication that the Lord condemns you, and that sometimes the best message, when someone you love feels insecure about their initial reaction to something, is to note the absence of condemnation and to reassure that the Lord is capable of keeping his promises.
(Though He does point out that she did laugh when she says she didn’t. He is a stickler for truth.)
It’s true that in general to laugh and to rejoice can be in the same register or ballpark, depending on the context. I argue that the context here doesn’t support rejoice in lieu of laugh. The narrative doesn’t make any sense if you read Abraham as immediately rejoicing. But for me that’s not a criticism of the JST, it’s a criticism of our limited reading of the JST as in every event representing an original reading. I see this not as a restoration of an original reading, but as a midrashic commentary, giving Abraham’s ultimate rather than immediate response, and also interacting with the dialogue in the next chapter about the Lord’s pique at Sarah laughing. I don’t view this as an attack on the JST, but as trying to see it for what it is, which I view as a good thing.