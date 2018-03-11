O God our blessed Mother, who gathers us under your wings
as a hen gathers her chicks with tender care:
as we return this day to our Mother Church,
grant that we may love her full kindly,
the chicks tending now to the hen
with a gentle loving care,
binding up the breaches in her body
and making the covert of her wings
once again safe for her wandering chicks
that we may welcome them in love and kinship
and become one people as you are one God. Amen.
Prayer for the Fourth Sunday in Lent (Mothering Sunday)
March 11, 2018 by 2 Comments
Thank you. I would do well to reflect on “mother” church more often.
God is our Father, Mother, Son, and Daughter.