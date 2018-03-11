Prayer for the Fourth Sunday in Lent (Mothering Sunday)

by

O God our blessed Mother, who gathers us under your wings

as a hen gathers her chicks with tender care:

as we return this day to our Mother Church,

grant that we may love her full kindly,

the chicks tending now to the hen

with a gentle loving care,

binding up the breaches in her body

and making the covert of her wings

once again safe for her wandering chicks

that we may welcome them in love and kinship

and become one people as you are one God. Amen.