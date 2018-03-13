An Apology

by

Last summer, Faith and Brian Kershisnik visited our Miller Eccles Study Group in Texas. For me, the most striking part of their presentation turned on Faith’s discussion of “moral creativity,” drawing on examples from the life of Jesus and the work of Walter Wink.

A few months ago I gave a talk at BYU drawing on these themes and misattributed those ideas to Brian rather than Faith. My mistake is especially ironic given that a significant portion of my talk called for Mormons to defend the family by defending women from misogyny in its many forms, both obvious and subtle.

My mistake is a decent example of the kind of implicit, systemic bias—the kind of bias that overlooks and undervalues the contributions of women—that I meant to speak out against. I was in a hurry and, without it giving it much thought, I just automatically attributed the presentation as a whole to Brian.

We have to do better.

I have to do better.

I’ve asked for a correction to be added to the text accompanying the video. And I hope that, beyond my personal apology to Faith, this post and that official correction will help make things right.