Today is the one month anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida. At schools across the United States today, many students will walk out of class at 10:00 am to protest Republican politicians’ refusal to enact common-sense gun regulations that would substantially reduce or eliminate school shootings.

I’m so impressed by the moral fervor of these students on such an important issue. The leadership of students who survived the Parkland massacre — one of the fifteen school shootings in 2018 already — has been key to this movement, which effectively builds on years of work that has already been done by students and other people of color who have long been fighting for movement on this critical issue.

The rising generation might just finally sweep away the baby boomers’ morally corrupting mythological fetishization of the Second Amendment. From my observation of this movement, these students for the most part aren’t demanding the repeal of the Second Amendment or confiscation of guns, or anything similar. They are demanding common-sense gun regulations that one could argue in good faith do not violate the Second Amendment[1], even if they would be inconsistent with the NRA-driven fetishization and false arguments about what the Second Amendment supposedly requires. This handy summary list of the common-sense gun regulations being proposed — regulations that would virtually eliminate school shootings and other mass shootings — has seen increased circulation on social media since the Parkland massacre:

14-day waiting periods

No sales by private owners

No sales at gun shows

10 rounds magazine limit

No bump stocks

No cranks

Licenses for all arms

Child lock requirements

Minimum age of purchase at 21

Assault rifle ban

Universal background checks

Domestic violence ban #GunReformNow

The list is short enough to tweet. I encourage you to do so if you also favor these common-sense gun regulations as part of the effort to curb mass shootings and bring our society closer to the level of safety and dignity enjoyed by all of our peer countries.

Shortly before Christ was born in Jerusalem, the society in the Western Hemisphere “began to decrease as to their faith and righteousness, because of the wickedness of the rising generation” (3 Nephi 1:30), as a mafia-style criminal syndicate known as the Gadianton Robbers was increasing in power in all segments of society. Thankfully, today, we are seeing the opposite — the “rising generation” is brushing away the moral corruption of recent past generations, on this issue in particular. They do this as “conservative” culture-warrioring opinion leaders claim the students are old enough to have weapons but not political opinions — or falsely accuse them of being paid crisis actors or puppets of dark forces that want schools to be safe by reforming gun laws — and as NRA-funded Republican politicians make a (weak) show of sympathy but continue to cater to the gun lobby. In the meantime, “conservative” pundits continue the decades-long work of using “gun control” as a wedge issue to permanently divide Americans in their political culture wars.

And yet the United States remains alone among our peer countries that are developed Western free market democracies in having this problem. Those countries have similar mental health issues. They have no lack of white males who feel romantically spurned or unfairly fired from a job or in some other way rejected by a society they’ve been socialized to believe they should be dominating as white males. But with common-sense gun regulations, if yet another mentally ill white male has murderous intentions, he will not be able to kill as many people with a knife. Implementing common-sense gun regulations will save many of our children and make our schools safer.

As Parkland massacre survivor Delaney Tarr powerfully stated, “We have nothing to lose. The only thing we have to gain at this point is our safety.” I’ll close with her powerful speech at the Florida State House at the end of February — this stirring speech shows what the rising generation is bringing with it, and what that could mean for the baby boomers’ cherished gun myths:

[1] Culture Warrior God Justice Scalia acknowledged in the majority opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller, the most recent Supreme Court case to examine the Second Amendment, that the Second Amendment does not preclude common-sense gun regulations:

This actually says a lot. It says the Parkland survivors and their movement are going to win the day.