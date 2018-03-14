Today is the one month anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida. At schools across the United States today, many students will walk out of class at 10:00 am to protest Republican politicians’ refusal to enact common-sense gun regulations that would substantially reduce or eliminate school shootings.
I’m so impressed by the moral fervor of these students on such an important issue. The leadership of students who survived the Parkland massacre — one of the fifteen school shootings in 2018 already — has been key to this movement, which effectively builds on years of work that has already been done by students and other people of color who have long been fighting for movement on this critical issue.
The rising generation might just finally sweep away the baby boomers’ morally corrupting mythological fetishization of the Second Amendment. From my observation of this movement, these students for the most part aren’t demanding the repeal of the Second Amendment or confiscation of guns, or anything similar. They are demanding common-sense gun regulations that one could argue in good faith do not violate the Second Amendment[1], even if they would be inconsistent with the NRA-driven fetishization and false arguments about what the Second Amendment supposedly requires. This handy summary list of the common-sense gun regulations being proposed — regulations that would virtually eliminate school shootings and other mass shootings — has seen increased circulation on social media since the Parkland massacre:
14-day waiting periods
No sales by private owners
No sales at gun shows
10 rounds magazine limit
No bump stocks
No cranks
Licenses for all arms
Child lock requirements
Minimum age of purchase at 21
Assault rifle ban
Universal background checks
Domestic violence ban
The list is short enough to tweet. I encourage you to do so if you also favor these common-sense gun regulations as part of the effort to curb mass shootings and bring our society closer to the level of safety and dignity enjoyed by all of our peer countries.
Shortly before Christ was born in Jerusalem, the society in the Western Hemisphere “began to decrease as to their faith and righteousness, because of the wickedness of the rising generation” (3 Nephi 1:30), as a mafia-style criminal syndicate known as the Gadianton Robbers was increasing in power in all segments of society. Thankfully, today, we are seeing the opposite — the “rising generation” is brushing away the moral corruption of recent past generations, on this issue in particular. They do this as “conservative” culture-warrioring opinion leaders claim the students are old enough to have weapons but not political opinions — or falsely accuse them of being paid crisis actors or puppets of dark forces that want schools to be safe by reforming gun laws — and as NRA-funded Republican politicians make a (weak) show of sympathy but continue to cater to the gun lobby. In the meantime, “conservative” pundits continue the decades-long work of using “gun control” as a wedge issue to permanently divide Americans in their political culture wars.
And yet the United States remains alone among our peer countries that are developed Western free market democracies in having this problem. Those countries have similar mental health issues. They have no lack of white males who feel romantically spurned or unfairly fired from a job or in some other way rejected by a society they’ve been socialized to believe they should be dominating as white males. But with common-sense gun regulations, if yet another mentally ill white male has murderous intentions, he will not be able to kill as many people with a knife. Implementing common-sense gun regulations will save many of our children and make our schools safer.
As Parkland massacre survivor Delaney Tarr powerfully stated, “We have nothing to lose. The only thing we have to gain at this point is our safety.” I’ll close with her powerful speech at the Florida State House at the end of February — this stirring speech shows what the rising generation is bringing with it, and what that could mean for the baby boomers’ cherished gun myths:
[1] Culture Warrior God Justice Scalia acknowledged in the majority opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller, the most recent Supreme Court case to examine the Second Amendment, that the Second Amendment does not preclude common-sense gun regulations:
“Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. From Blackstone through the 19th-century cases, commentators and courts routinely explained that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. See, e.g., Sheldon, in 5 Blume 346; Rawle 123; Pomeroy 152–153; Abbott333. For example, the majority of the 19th-century courts to consider the question held that prohibitions on carrying concealed weapons were lawful under the Second Amendment or state analogues. See, e.g., State v. Chandler, 5 La. Ann., at 489–490; Nunn v. State, 1 Ga., at 251; see generally 2 Kent *340, n. 2; The American Students’ Blackstone 84, n. 11 (G. Chase ed. 1884). Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment , nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.
“We also recognize another important limitation on the right to keep and carry arms. Miller said, as we have explained, that the sorts of weapons protected were those “in common use at the time.” 307 U. S., at 179. We think that limitation is fairly supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual weapons.'” (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 US 570 (2008), https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/07-290.ZO.html)
This actually says a lot. It says the Parkland survivors and their movement are going to win the day.
My feeling is that this type of response is why finding a middle road on this issue is so hard. Similar to ones I’ve read from people on the right, it’s angry, full of invective, and works from the proposition that anyone with a different point of view is evil or stupid. It does nothing but convert the already-converted.
And I say that as someone who would like to see the “commonsense” measures implemented.
Well, sometimes I think it’s important to be counted on the right side of history, even if some find it offensive.
And I say that as a gun owner.
As Peter LLC knows, nothing in this post or the proposed common-sense gun regulations would abridge either Peter’s right to own the guns he owns (which I’ve seen, handled, and enjoyed with him as well) or infringe on his enjoyment of them.
But the gun lobby claims otherwise. And a mythologized interpretation of the Founding and the Second Amendment is their primary weapon.
Anyone but the most hardened ideological partisans will be moved and persuaded by Ms.Tarr’s speech and call to action here, and by the advocacy of the other Parkland survivors.
jimbob is echoing what David Brooks is preacher: a climate of vitriol doesn’t speak well for implementing some reasonable measures. And that probably means nothing will be done here, which is tragic. And I say that as a gun owner, too.
I hope the rising generation doesn’t learn cynicism from this. This is a tough fight. I hope they persist.
Sorry but dialogue on this issue was poisoned by the cynical decision of the NRA and “conservative” pundit cultural opinion icons over the last several decades to spin calls for reasonable gun regulations as a Culture Wars issue in which only “enemies” of “real Americans” or commies who want to destroy the Constitution would ever call for reasonable gun regulations. Not posts like this that respond by highlighting action that brushes such damaging punditry aside.
My sense is that vitriol is not the independent variable in the gun debate. Plenty of ghastly policies have been enacted and implemented by people whose behavior would pass muster with Judith Martin, after all. Consider this photograph, for example: shoes are polished, ties are straight, smiles abound, no pushing or shoving to spoil the festive atmosphere. To wring one’s hands over tone is no doubt called for at times, but when there’s imminent danger to life and limb?
Stop blaming baby boomers for the problems. When we were growing up the NRA was about gun safety. It has been corrupted, not by baby boomers, but by those who manufacture and sell guns. By corporations. Just as it is unfair to blame all milenials, or all gen X for problems, it is equally stupid to blame baby boomers. Baby boomers inherited a screwed up world from “the greatest generation” just go find a copy of the old song about “we didn’t start the fire.” Written by baby boomers saying that it was not their fault that they inherited a screwed up world, any more than it is milenials fault there s so much gun violence today by YOUNG people. What age was the latest shooter? Not a baby boomer.
As a baby boomer who remembers school walkouts and demonstrations over the Viet Nam war I totally support these youth. That said I am a little confused over getting thrown under the bus by this statement… “The rising generation might just finally sweep away the baby boomers’ morally corrupting mythological fetishization of the Second Amendment”.
Supporters of gun regulation have been trying for decades to speak without vitriol. It hasn’t worked. When every reasonable proposal is met with a brick wall of political resistance, followed by more human carnage, you tend to get a little vitriolic. This is the nature of politics.
Also: no passionate political movement is worth a spit if it lacks a pinch of vitriol.
The NRA’s wholehearted embrace of culture war may have seemed brilliant inside the offices in Fairfax, but it has (unintentionally?) surfaced the longstanding symbiotic relationship between white supremacism and 2A fetishism. If you asked me to sum up all of the gun nuts I know in three words, it’d be: “paranoid,” “unstable,” and “racist.” In his work investigating the Ron Paul Report during Ron Paul’s 2008 presidential run, the writer Jamie Kirchick found an incredibly strong bond between conservative-libertarian politics–of which the NRA stands very much at the center–and white supremacist figures like Lew Rockwell and Jared Taylor. That the NRA couldn’t issue more than token bromides about the murder of Philando Castile by an incompetent police officer spoke volumes about how it views the lives of non-whites.
Redneck culture in this country–from which US gun culture emerged–has been adopted by “whites” of many European origins, but has its roots in the culture of the Anglo-Scottish borderlands. (The term “redneck” refers to the red neck-kerchiefs commonly worn by this group in the 17th and 18th centuries, rather than the time spent in the sun.) The “Borderers,” who became the Ulster-Scots and then the Scots-Irish, were supposedly “freedom-loving” but in fact were little better than large, semi-organized bands of thieves with notably poor dispute resolution practices and subsequent histories of violent multi-generational feuds. (E.g., the Hatfields and McCoys.) The Tudor and then Stuart kings deported essentially the entire population of the Borderlands to the Ulster Plantations to stop their raiding of commerce between the Scottish Lowlands and the north of England; their descendants, many of whom are my ancestors, ended up settling Appalachia, filtering out after the Civil War into places like Oklahoma and northern Texas, with substantial migration from there during the ’20s and ’30s to California.
There’s not a whole lot of distance between them and Baluchi or Pashtun tribesmen, just lighter skin and a Bible instead of a Koran–and hey hey, look at this:
*(See also: the “freedom-loving,” violent, plundering Cossacks of Ukraine, as depicted by Gogol in “Taras Bulba.”)
I have to admit that I roll my eyes when I read “common-sense gun reform.” It makes it seem like the solution to these mass shootings is so easy and that people who question the proposals do not care about the lives that are lost. Of all the suggestions and proposals that I’ve read, the best and in my opinion the one that could actually work is the Gun Violence Protective Orders. That is a proposal that should be debated.
https://www.nationalreview.com/magazine/2018/03/01/gun-violence-restraining-orders-save-lives/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/i-used-to-think-gun-control-was-the-answer-my-research-told-me-otherwise/2017/10/03/d33edca6-a851-11e7-92d1-58c702d2d975_story.html?utm_term=.a229725d16bb
We have common sense gun rules right now. No automatic weapons, background checks, no private large arms (artillery/tanks), no shooting in town limits, laws against shooting people, felons can’t own guns, same with convicted domestic abusers, etc. What we have now is common sense.
It is not “common sense” to tell citizen they can’t sell their private property to another person. Nor is preventing the firearm ownership of someone old enough to be in the military (at 18 they are obviously old enough to use firearms safely) or not vote. Banning bump stocks seems reasonable (since they basically turn a semi-automatic into an automatic). There is no definable “assault rifle” to be banned. 14-day waiting periods will leave those afraid of domestic abusers vulnerable for an additional 2 weeks (not to mention there is little evidence it will reduce any crime, let alone events planned in advance).
Everyone I know is against gun violence. It is terrible. Horrific. No one wants it to happen. But if we want to keep kids safe, doesn’t it seem to make more [common] sense to protect them the same way we protect politicians, celebrities, banks, embassies, etc, There are proven methods of keeping valuable things safe, yet we do the very opposite with our kids. Why? That is to say, that it seems to make more sense that if we want to protect kids, that the best way is by using guns, not banning or restricting them. In order to protect kids from guns, we need to protect kids WITH guns. That is common sense.
So jaxjensen, can someone with prescribed medications just sell them to anyone they want?
“…the ‘rising generation’ is brushing away the moral corruption of recent past generations…”
Rising generations are typically told that. I am old enough to remember when the slogan was “don’t trust anyone over 30.” The man who coined the phrase is now 77. This poisons the conversation from one side, typically the left, by saying that my opponents are not just wrong, but old and morally corrupt and should be dismissed out of hand, while others poison the conversation from the right with their culture war rhetoric.
Let’s encourage a rational, objective, and evidence-filled discussion of what laws might best meaningfully and effectively reduce gun violence without turning the discussion into a war pitting one generation against another, which will turn off most voters and legislators. We all (or virtually all) want to curtail gun violence.
I appreciate Aaron Johnson’s comment and would welcome more like that from each side.
Recommended reading: Now Don’t Try to Reason with Me: Essays and Ironies for a Credulous Age by Wayne C. Booth.
60% of americans are on prescription medicines; is that a gun-ownership problem to you? Yes, private persons can (or should be able to) sell their private property to other private persons. That is also “common sense.”
I feel terribly sorry that freedom seems so scary to so many.
The rising generation is more like those who were little children at the time of King Mosiah.
“Now it came to pass that there were many of the rising generation that could not understand the words of king Benjamin, being little children at the time he spake unto his people; and they did not believe the tradition of their fathers”
Thankfully not every member of the rising generation has been brainwashed into the freedom-destroying group think that the author is so fond of. During dinner last night we discussed whether or not they were going to walk out. All said they weren’t walking out and were actually going to do something that would make a difference in someone’s life like make a new friend or perform an act of service.
Proud that my kids made the choice that won’t get their photo in the paper but will can make a real difference in someone’s life for years to come.
Brian, that’s not a very good analogy. The difference is that broadly speaking, individual gun ownership is an enumerated constitutional right (based on natural rights theory) and guns aren’t a consumed product with mind altering effects.
jaxjensen, you didn’t address the question. You won’t, because, at the end of the day, if there are restrictions on buying guns or medication (there are), then there should be restrictions on selling. You don’t have an argument against common sense, you have an argument with your rhetoric versus someone else’s. Semantics. Politics. You aren’t just ‘right’ and more ‘common sense’ than other people. Get over it.
Hendrix, same response as to Jaxjensen. We also have laws that provide restrictions on guns– not everyone can just buy every kind of gun, regardless of the Constitution. You arguing beyond the facts.
Hendrix, also, natural rights are opposed to legal rights, which the Constitution provides.
I think it’s hilarious that the commentators here who keep saying “calm down” actually think they’re being constructive. The whole reason for the kids’ protests is that we’re beyond that point. As the political landscape lies right now, there is zero possibility of polite, evidence-based legislative deliberation. The far right shuts it down every single time. The only way to create the possibility of a discussion on this issue is by electing different legislators. And the only way that’s going to happen is with some passionate, out-of-school, not-nice politicking that’s motivated by outrage.
Then we can politely figure out some better policies.
Free men own guns. Slaves don’t.
One of the reasons the ACLU was founded was because blacks were being denied their right to own guns. Lynchings happened because people with guns were able to intimidate and murder a population that weren’t allowed to have guns.
My own ancestors were driven from their homes by the law, but they at least had weapons and a chance at defending their lives and families.
Brian, I misunderstood your question. I thought you were asking if someone with prescribed medications could sell “them” (guns) to who ever. So I thought I was answering your question. Now I see that you were asking if they can sell their medicines to anyone. I wasn’t trying to not answer, the “them” in your question was misunderstood.
Prescriptions are given because a person told a Dr. some story about how they needed them. Selling them afterward would indicate that the person either told something untrue to the Dr. in order to obtain them (which would/could be fraud), or the Dr gave an unneeded prescription (which would/could be malpractice). If neither of those happen then there shouldn’t be any prescription drugs available to sell. That isn’t the case with firearms. I don’t need to prove a “need” to have one. I have a right to them, and a constitution curtailing the gov’t from limiting that.
Just as prescription drugs get sold illegally, so do firearms. The FBI misses people during it background checks. Abusers and felons slip by (or lie). Bureaucracies fail, individuals make bad choices/mistakes, and bad people do bad things. That doesn’t mean that good people should have their legal activities curtailed. I shouldn’t have to make sure that if I sell a car to Joe Blow that he has a valid driver’s license. I shouldn’t have to contact the FBI to determine if he has insurance (the legal requirement) before I let him drive away. It is up to HIM to make sure HE follows the law. It isn’t my fault/liability if he takes the car and drives it into a school bus line of kids.
So my answer is still YES, private people can sell their private property.
I don’t think it’s a horrible analogy. Gun ownership is a constitutional right, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be regulated, as no less a conservative than Justice Scalia emphasized. Controlled substances are regulated because they can be easily abused and cause harm to people. Guns can also be easily abused and kill people. It’s not inappropriate to regulate things that have the potential to be easily abused and kill people. All analogies break down when pushed too far, but why is that not a good analogy for the point that things with in our society things with a high potential for abuse and harm are regulated?
“All said they weren’t walking out and were actually going to do something that would make a difference in someone’s life like make a new friend or perform an act of service.”
This is the most common thing I’m hearing as a response, as if protesting and “doing something nice for someone” were mutually exclusive.. My question to this is – why can’t they do both?
Just because something is an enumerated Constitutional right does not mean that it cannot be restricted or regulated. Free speech is not entirely free; it’s illegal to incite others to riot using your words. Right to assemble isn’t unfettered; it’s illegal to conspire to overthrow the government. Guns cannot be the only exception to regulation, especially when the words “well-regulated” are included.
I do have hope that these young people will keep their convictions, but previous generations of fruitless protests have made it hard to hope.
Loursat — thank you. Also, the point of this post is to show that the rising generation isn’t going to debate this so much as simply vote out the legislators who believe the NRA/right wing (false) narrative about what the Second Amendment requires. They’ll vote for legislators who are willing to enact the common-sense gun regulations that would greatly reduce or eliminate mass shootings and especially school shootings. We’d take one more step toward being a decent society like our peer developed countries, none of which have this problem and all of which are just as free as we are.
Oh, but the rednecks would insist that Aussies, Japanese, and Germans aren’t actually “free.” (Keep in mind that you’re talking about people who tend to be astonishingly ignorant of basic facts even about their own country and even their own ostensible religious beliefs, let alone the rest of the world and other religions.)
Again, there is a deep cultural problem, as I mentioned above. A large and culturally significant group of Americans are little better than the tribesmen we’ve spent untold billions of dollars fighting in Afghanistan, whose own “freedom” depends on their ability to oppress both their own people and intimidate others.
I have a brother with schizophrenia. He has been in a long term mental hospital for three years. About 10 years ago, during one of his psychotic breaks, my mother woke up to him standing over her bed with knife. Am I grateful there were no guns in the house? Yes, yes I am. He could have done a lot of damage easily and with little meaningful resistance if he had
access to a firearm while unstable. Permissive gun regulation and lack of quality resources for the mentally ill are are a dangerous combination.
To add some more promising statistics about the “current generation”: we have made significant progress in reducing firearm-related homicides in the last few decades, down nearly 50% since peaking in the mid-90s and approaching levels not seen since the mid-60s. We have saved nearly a quarter of a million lives, mostly young males, in the process. This tracks well with an overall reduction in crime rates and in spite of a significant increase in the number of firearms in circulation.
I do think blaming Republicans is a low blow. Obama had the house and senate and could enact pretty much any legislation he wanted for years during his term. Democrats didn’t want to tighten gun laws when they were in power because it would have hurt them at the polls with Democrat constituents, too. I am just getting sick of the partisan mudslinging. I happen to think there is a lot of room for compromise. I didn’t vote for Trump, but he may be the man to get gun reform done because he doesn’t care about what his constituents want or what his party says. He isn’t really a conservative or liberal. Totally a borderline insane wild card, but he just might be what we need to get some real, common sense gun reform passed. Many republicans want gun reform, including me, so let’s get it done!
Also, I am a mom of a middle schooler who was in high school during Columbine. I even met a Columbine survivor while at BYU. Something I don’t think the previous generation understands is that my classmates and I watched the coverage on CNN during classes, we all felt like it could have happened at our upper-middle class school just like theirs. We all carry a bit of trauma as the first generation who was taught to run in a zig-zag line if there was a shooter, how to play dead, to be extra nice to the kids wearing trench coats so they might spare us. Our children are now entering middle school and high school and we are a large generation and we care deeply about this. I think as a voting block, republican or democrat, we feel this is a real issue, no matter how statistically rare this is.
Sidebottom, the big reason for that is the removal of lead from gasoline in the ’70s. The association of childhood lead exposure with violent criminality in adulthood is one with rock-solid empirical foundations, and the differing timelines on which states banned tetraethyl lead created a natural experiment that manifested itself in different years at which violent crime started to fall during the ’90s. It was when that first lead-free cohort of young people aged out of prime crime-committing years in the mid/late ’00s that violent crime rates leveled off, with some slight uptick in certain places but nothing nearly as dramatic as what started in the mid-’60s.
Oddly enough, one of my dad’s fellow temple workers in Chicago was a retired chemist for Great Lakes Chemical who insisted that there were no dangerous health effects from tetraethyl lead. You know what Upton Sinclair said, though…
Talk about the ‘fetishization’ of a generation haha.