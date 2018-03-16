The Myth of Invisible Fatherhood

By Brother So-and-So
We were at church. I was sitting on the stand. My wife was wrestling with our kids, when the three-year-old escaped to the aisle. I knew the second my wife stood up, our daughter would try to outrace her mom.
Men were gathering to bless a newborn baby. My wife rushed to the front of the chapel, picked up our three-year-old just in time, and headed to the foyer.
After the blessing, she trekked back in, only to find that the rest of the bench was now full. So, in addition to carrying our three-year-old, she was climbing over five people. I watched as she lost her footing and fell into their laps! Then the three-year-old took off the one-year-old’s shoes and threw them over my wife’s head!
I could tell my wife was mortified. Honestly, I was mortified too. Not for the first time, I resented that my priesthood responsibility tied me to this chair on the stand, preventing me from going to my family’s aid. I prayed that, somehow, my wife might get everything under control without my help.
As I pleaded with the Lord, He brought to my mind a gentle rebuke: “It’s not about her.” I realized I was looking at the wrong things. I was worried about my wife’s problem, not focusing on my relationship with the Savior. I swept the chapel with a glance and realized clearly that no one else was trying to help my wife either. Could it be that I was the only one who had noticed her struggles, while the rest of the congregation was focused on the true purpose of the meeting?
At that moment I understood why, as much as I thought my wife could have used another pair of adult hands, it was so important for me to be on the stand: I needed to be an example for others. After all, if I could disregard my toddlers’ antics and my wife’s pitiful attempts to maintain control, what excuse did anyone else have for being distracted by them?
Since then, “It’s not about her” has become a phrase I often repeat.
_______________
Comments
<<>>
Huh, don’t know why that didn’t come through. Let’s pretend that it’s some invisible mother clapping for all she’s worth.
And honestly, is this parody if it’s so often an accurate representation?
What about fathers taking the most difficult child to sit with them on the stand? That would be an excellent example of service for the congregation to see and give the mothers of young children a better chance to focus on the Savior themselves.
And does anyone else feel like Sister Browne’s article is just a Mormonized version of “Close one’s eyes and think of England”?
I’ve never been so proud of a bishop as the one I had in Magna, Utah, who got down off the stand during the Sacrament to take out one of his misbehaving children.
But, on the other hand, a family I used to home teach had six that were beyond handfuls. I sat with them each week for six years and took the most unruly. When their Dad was called to a music position and had to sit on the stand, he’d take one of the best behaved kids with him. A spectacularly self-righteous sister in the ward complained to the Bishop, claiming that with a child on the stand, she couldn’t keep the Spirit during the Sacrament, so she was going to stop attending Sacrament meeting until the issue was “resolved”.
A wise Bishop let her know that was precious time for a child to spend with Dad, and that she had a temple recommend interview coming up, and failing to attend Sacrament meeting would result in a loss of that recommend.
Who says that it is more important to sit on the stand like jug of milk than to leave your lofty position and to give a hand with a parent’s most important responsibility? I think it would be showing kindness and love to leave one’s lofty position and help out with a difficult child/situation. I’m sure that the spouse would feel immense love in that situation.
“I’m sure that the spouse would feel immense love in that situation.”
Well, either that, or immense judgment as all the censorious people in the congregation tut-tutted over her inexcusable inability to keep her children sitting motionless on the hard benches for (how long are the meetings? we’ve had some go as long as an hour and a half recently) way longer than a small children should have to sit. As Brigham Young said, Their bones fairly ache with strength.
Um, I am guessing this is in jest. I am sometimes slow, so I will just go with that assumption. It has always bothered me that the church calls my husband away so much. YM’s president, early morning seminary teacher when I had a newborn and postpartum depression and many other children. No one gave me hard callings during what was obviously a trying time, but they thought nothing of calling my husband away. As if his influence and help didn’t matter? As if he weren’t as important to the rearing of our children as I am? They need their father as much as me, and since he is away providing all day, those precious few hours before bed time are sacred to me. He is so devoted to our children.
I vowed when he was released from Seminary that we were done with heavy callings until our children were grown unless the calling was working with them like YM’s, when the time came. We only have our children home for such a little time. I was once a little girl and young woman who needed her father and he was always away at work and busy callings, including Bishop. I was proud that he was the Bishop and admired him for honoring his commitment. At some point after I was grown, I realized there was this gap in my life where we stopped going for bike rides and arcades and having family dinners where he was the light hearted jokester-to basically having him come and go like a ghost and an accessory to the family for the last 5 years I lived at home. During which time, I got into some pretty heavy stuff as I had very little supervision or guidance. My mom was clearly overwhelmed. She has told me that their marriage has never fully recovered. They got so used to living separate lives because it was all divide and conquer for 6 years.
Not even to mention the fact that, because he has a calling on the stand, that he left home at 6 am to set up folding chairs in the basketball court, attend meetings that don’t actually accomplish anything, all while she arose, fed and dressed the entire family herself, and managed to sneak into the chapel during the last verse of the opening song.
I myself have been sitting on the stand for two years. It’s the pits. I miss my family.
I am the wife. Not the *actual* wife depicted but I sit by myself with our 5 children while my husband is on the stand. It’s awful. Sacrament meetings is awful. It’s literally the worst part of church every sinday because I’m in and out, up and down, quietly whispering and glaring and discreetly gesturing to my children, while not hearing a single thing that is being said. I’ve been sitting alone, on and off, for many years.
“It’s not about her.” You’re right— it’s not. It’s about the ward stepping up and sending an older sister to help me, or the Bishop letting me husband come sit with us on particularly wild Sundays. I decided to have these children and I agreed to support my husband in his calling, but for a church that declares its strong focus on family, why leave the young moms hanging?
My husband went to a stake meeting recently on his one day off. The meeting was *so important* and they wanted every priesthood leader to be there. He drove an hour to the stake center, sat through the two hour meeting, and drove an hour home, to a quiet house where the children were already asleep. The meeting was about (drumroll please): men spending more time with their families. My husband was very frustrated.
Sacrament meeting isn’t about me, or about any of the other young moms. But it’s not NOT about us either. The least that someone could do is help, and for a family oriented church, sending a husband to help at those moments isn’t just appropriate, it’s the right thing to do.
Good discussion about this on BCC from May 26, 2011. https://bycommonconsent.com/2011/05/26/sitting-on-the-stand/
Why are the Bishop and his counselors sitting on the stand to begin with?? When I was called as a RS president, I NEVER sat at the front of the room with my counselors, EVER. We greeted everyone at the door when they came in and then sat with the sisters. The Stake leadership did not like it. I told them they could fire me if they wanted. I was not going to be a Pharisee in the ‘upper seats’. They never said a word again. I think that the Bishopric should be up there until just before the Sacrament song, and then they should go and sit with their families. What is the big deal???
“Why are the Bishop and his counselors sitting on the stand to begin with??”
Because they run the meeting?