The Myth of Invisible Fatherhood

We were at church. I was sitting on the stand. My wife was wrestling with our kids, when the three-year-old escaped to the aisle. I knew the second my wife stood up, our daughter would try to outrace her mom.

Men were gathering to bless a newborn baby. My wife rushed to the front of the chapel, picked up our three-year-old just in time, and headed to the foyer.

After the blessing, she trekked back in, only to find that the rest of the bench was now full. So, in addition to carrying our three-year-old, she was climbing over five people. I watched as she lost her footing and fell into their laps! Then the three-year-old took off the one-year-old’s shoes and threw them over my wife’s head!

I could tell my wife was mortified. Honestly, I was mortified too. Not for the first time, I resented that my priesthood responsibility tied me to this chair on the stand, preventing me from going to my family’s aid. I prayed that, somehow, my wife might get everything under control without my help.

As I pleaded with the Lord, He brought to my mind a gentle rebuke: “It’s not about her.” I realized I was looking at the wrong things. I was worried about my wife’s problem, not focusing on my relationship with the Savior. I swept the chapel with a glance and realized clearly that no one else was trying to help my wife either. Could it be that I was the only one who had noticed her struggles, while the rest of the congregation was focused on the true purpose of the meeting?

At that moment I understood why, as much as I thought my wife could have used another pair of adult hands, it was so important for me to be on the stand: I needed to be an example for others. After all, if I could disregard my toddlers’ antics and my wife’s pitiful attempts to maintain control, what excuse did anyone else have for being distracted by them?

Since then, “It’s not about her” has become a phrase I often repeat.

With apologies to Sister Tiffanie Browne