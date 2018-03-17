by

This morning I attended a regional auxiliary training originating in Chicago and reaching as far as Minneapolis, I believe. The featured speaker was the second councilor in the General Sunday School Presidency. The focus of the presentation was principles derived from the Church’s Teaching in the Savior’s Way initiative, and part of the presentation entailed modeling what is supposed to happen in Teaching Council meetings.

One of the key principles to this initiative is to “teach the doctrine,” and the presentation this morning focused on that one and they showed a three-minute video articulating that ideal. And I was a little bit puzzled by the video, because it never really explains what they mean by “teach the doctrine”; in particular, what are we supposed to understand “doctrine” to be in this context? The film just assumes it’s obvious and never explains it.

To me part of the lack of clarity is that the expression “teach the doctrine” is in essence a cognate accusative (meaning that the verb and the object of the verb mean the same thing). That is, “doctrine” simply means “teaching,” and so the tag line literally means “teach the teaching.”[1] So unless we explain what we mean by doctrine, the concept is circular and therefore meaningless.

So what the principle “teach the doctrine” is supposed to mean is not obvious to me. The implication of this being a part of the new Teaching in the Savior’s Way initiative is that this is something new that we haven’t been doing, or doing adequately, before, and we need to start doing it now. But how does teaching the doctrine differ from what we’ve already been doing for all these years?

Perusing the lesson on Teaching the Doctrine at lds.org, I take it that the basic notion is that our teaching should be grounded in the scriptures and focused on teaching the doctrine of Christ, apparently in contradistinction to this: “If you focus on simply entertaining learners or keeping them occupied, you may miss out on teaching eternal truths that will help learners make meaningful changes in their lives.” And I have to wonder, What Gospel Doctrine lessons have they been attending all these years? The curriculum is the scriptures, and has been for a long time, and our focus on Jesus Christ has also been in place for decades. I can’t recall attending a class where the teacher was just trying to entertain the class or keep them occupied. (Perhaps they did not have adult Gospel Doctrine classes in mind, but youth classes that end up playing hangman or something; my experience is almost entirely with the adults.)

So I guess my question for you is twofold: What does it mean to “teach the doctrine”? And how is that different from what we historically have done in Gospel Doctrine class?

[1] Doctrine comes from Latin doctrina, which means “teaching” and is related to doctor “teacher,” both from docere “to teach.” The short video also quotes John 7:17, “If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself.” The word doctrine here is a translation of Greek didache, which simply means, you guessed it, “teaching.”