This morning I attended a regional auxiliary training originating in Chicago and reaching as far as Minneapolis, I believe. The featured speaker was the second councilor in the General Sunday School Presidency. The focus of the presentation was principles derived from the Church’s Teaching in the Savior’s Way initiative, and part of the presentation entailed modeling what is supposed to happen in Teaching Council meetings.
One of the key principles to this initiative is to “teach the doctrine,” and the presentation this morning focused on that one and they showed a three-minute video articulating that ideal. And I was a little bit puzzled by the video, because it never really explains what they mean by “teach the doctrine”; in particular, what are we supposed to understand “doctrine” to be in this context? The film just assumes it’s obvious and never explains it.
To me part of the lack of clarity is that the expression “teach the doctrine” is in essence a cognate accusative (meaning that the verb and the object of the verb mean the same thing). That is, “doctrine” simply means “teaching,” and so the tag line literally means “teach the teaching.”[1] So unless we explain what we mean by doctrine, the concept is circular and therefore meaningless.
So what the principle “teach the doctrine” is supposed to mean is not obvious to me. The implication of this being a part of the new Teaching in the Savior’s Way initiative is that this is something new that we haven’t been doing, or doing adequately, before, and we need to start doing it now. But how does teaching the doctrine differ from what we’ve already been doing for all these years?
Perusing the lesson on Teaching the Doctrine at lds.org, I take it that the basic notion is that our teaching should be grounded in the scriptures and focused on teaching the doctrine of Christ, apparently in contradistinction to this: “If you focus on simply entertaining learners or keeping them occupied, you may miss out on teaching eternal truths that will help learners make meaningful changes in their lives.” And I have to wonder, What Gospel Doctrine lessons have they been attending all these years? The curriculum is the scriptures, and has been for a long time, and our focus on Jesus Christ has also been in place for decades. I can’t recall attending a class where the teacher was just trying to entertain the class or keep them occupied. (Perhaps they did not have adult Gospel Doctrine classes in mind, but youth classes that end up playing hangman or something; my experience is almost entirely with the adults.)
So I guess my question for you is twofold: What does it mean to “teach the doctrine”? And how is that different from what we historically have done in Gospel Doctrine class?
[1] Doctrine comes from Latin doctrina, which means “teaching” and is related to doctor “teacher,” both from docere “to teach.” The short video also quotes John 7:17, “If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself.” The word doctrine here is a translation of Greek didache, which simply means, you guessed it, “teaching.”
Comments
Well, I can assure them that they need not be concerned about adult Sunday School classes being entertaining.
However, I do find actual discussions of doctrine, it’s foundations, implications for its application, and factors that contribute to how doctrine(s) has evolved through the years to be highly entertaining. Focusing on those things is absolutely consistent with teaching the doctrine. So, let’s make sure to encourage it.
We have a brother in our ward who was sometimes called upon to be a substitute GD teacher when I used to attend (I’m in Primary now, so I’m not sure if he still fills in – I know he used to teach in High Priests group classes too). He would usually bring in a pile of “visual aids,” often including hand-drawn maps or very old illustrations of, say, “Book of Mormon archaeological sites” or “genealogies” showing that the Queen of England is actually descended from Judah, etc., and turn the lesson into a discussion of these items, no matter what the lesson manual presented as the topic of the lesson. I think “teach the doctrine” means don’t turn the class into a speculation session about how big the ark really was or where Zarahemla was located, even though these things are much more fun to talk about than why we should take the sacrament every week or keeping the Sabbath day holy or whatever.
In terms of teaching youth and children, I think they’re trying to get teachers to focus more on presenting ideas from the scriptures/prophets and less on keeping the kids’ attention with movies or treats or games.
As a volunteer seminary teacher the past couple years I’ve been interested to see this push as well. No longer do we memorize scriptural mastery verses, it’s all about doctrinal mastery: https://www.lds.org/manual/doctrinal-mastery-book-of-mormon-teacher-material?lang=eng This is boiled down into the following nine categories of “doctrine”: Godhead, Plan of Salvation, Atonement of Jesus Christ, Restoration, Prophets & Revelation, Priesthood/Keys, Ordinances & Covenants, Marriage & Family, Commandments. The tricky thing as a teacher is that the manual then identifies many principles for each lesson/scripture section that fit into these categories; from there, we extrapolate and teach application. Yet in my mind, doctrine is eternal and unchanging (while application can change), but many of these topics have changed quite a bit (priesthood and marriage in particular). And commandments, beyond the two great ones Jesus gave, also change. So I’m still a little befuddled. Look forward to more insights here.
Ha, good one Turtle!
Villate, I’m all for avoiding the kinds of lessons you describe. I guess they don’t want to give actual negative examples of what they mean, perhaps to avoid giving teachers ideas. Here’s a classic Mormon comic that illustrates your point:
Oops, the link didn’t take. It shows a teacher beginning his class this way: “Today’s lesson will be on repentance, which will deteriorate into a discussion on ancient American airfields.”
Thanks acw, those doctrinal mastery categories give some sense of what is meant by “doctrine” in this context.