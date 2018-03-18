Prayer for the Fifth Sunday in Lent

by

Our God, whose heart has become a wilderness

wide enough to receive our cries

and spacious enough to hold our suffering:

grant that our own wilderness journey

might teach our hearts to be more like yours,

so that as we prepare to remember your Son’s Passion,

we might open our hearts to the truth of his life

and the agonizing sorrow of his death,

until, thus stretched by the Holy Spirit,

we might turn in Jesus’ name to each other,

greeting one another in the Lord’s peace,

able at last to see and be seen in our truth

and to share together in the promised healing

that will make us one people as you are One God. Amen.