Our God, whose heart has become a wilderness
wide enough to receive our cries
and spacious enough to hold our suffering:
grant that our own wilderness journey
might teach our hearts to be more like yours,
so that as we prepare to remember your Son’s Passion,
we might open our hearts to the truth of his life
and the agonizing sorrow of his death,
until, thus stretched by the Holy Spirit,
we might turn in Jesus’ name to each other,
greeting one another in the Lord’s peace,
able at last to see and be seen in our truth
and to share together in the promised healing
that will make us one people as you are One God. Amen.
Prayer for the Fifth Sunday in Lent
March 18, 2018 by 4 Comments
Is it possible to see and be seen without a wilderness journey?
That’s a good question, Chris. I guess I wrote the prayer on the assumption that wilderness journeys are part of our shared human experience, but maybe they’re not.
Jason, I meant the question as a “further thought” question, not a “challenge the OP” question.
I’m inclined to think that a wilderness journey is both necessary and inevitable, and that we want it to be neither. That tension makes the question interesting to me.
I took it as a friendly challenge. I agree with you about the tension. My whole life lately has been about learning to accept the wilderness journey.