Lesson 12: Fruitful in the Land of My Affliction #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Objective

To help class members understand that if we are faithful and obedient, God will consecrate our afflictions for our good.

Readings

Genesis 40-45

Genesis 40-41 takes place in prison, with a butler, a baker, and a candlestick mak— er, I mean, Joseph. The butler and the baker have troubled dreams in their prison cell and wake up sad. Joseph tells the butler that his dream about a three-branched vine that makes grapes for the Pharaoh’s cup means that the Pharaoh will forgive the butler in three days and give him his job back. Unfortunately for the baker, Joseph’s interpretation of his dream about three baskets full of bakemeats that get eaten by birds instead of by the Pharaoh means that the Pharaoh is going to hang the baker in three days. The dreams come true—the butler is forgiven and the baker is hanged.

The butler forgets about Joseph until the Pharaoh has perplexing dreams of his own. In the first dream, the Pharaoh sees a river where seven good-looking and healthy cows are grazing in the meadow. Suddenly, out of the river, a herd of seven awful and sick-looking cows rise up and devour the strong-looking cows (zombie cows). In the next dream, the Pharaoh sees seven really delicious-looking ears of corn on one stalk; but then, behold, seven thin little wretched ears of corn show up and consume the good-looking ears of corn (zombie corn). The Pharaoh is freaked out by these dreams and needs to know what they mean. At this point, the butler’s memory is jogged and he says he happens to know a Hebrew who can interpret dreams.

Enter 30-year-old Joseph. He tells the Pharaoh that the dreams are a warning from God about an imminent seven-year famine that will devastate the land after seven bounteous years. However, if the Pharaoh lays up tons of food storage now, they will have food during the famine and can help the neighboring villages, too. The Pharaoh does just that, plus he gives Joseph a ring from his own hand, really flashy and nice clothing, plus a new name (Zaphnath-paaneah) and a wife, Asenath the daughter of Poti-pherah priest of On. Joseph (now a vizier) and Asenath have two little boys: Manasseh (“For God, said he, hath made me forget all my toil, and all my father’s house”) and Ephraim (“For God hath caused me to be fruitful in the land of my affliction”).

In Genesis 42-45, Jacob’s family is suffering from the famine so he sends ten of his sons (all but Benjamin, Joseph’s brother-by-the-same-mother) to Egypt to purchase grain. Joseph fakes them out and pretends like he doesn’t know them and he doesn’t speak their language. Through an interpreter, Joseph accuses his brothers of being spies, but they all plead with him to believe them that they are his servants. Joseph tells them that the only way they can prove that they are not spies is if they bring their youngest brother to him. Compassionately, Joseph also sends them back with plenty of food as well as all the money they had brought with them.

Joseph sort of messes with them for another couple of chapters. They bring him Benjamin, and Joseph feasts with them, giving Benjamin five times the portions of everything. It isn’t until chapter 45 that Joseph sends away everyone but his brothers and then starts crying (loudly enough that the Egyptians hear him from outside) and says, “I am Joseph.” He tells them not to worry about selling him into slavery, because it was all part of God’s plan to help Joseph meet the Pharaoh and save people from the famine (people like his own family).

The Pharaoh was so delighted by all of this that he had Joseph send for Jacob and his family to come live in a beautiful part of Egypt. Jacob was so relieved and happy that Joseph was alive and well that he fainted. The family will be back together again, and, for now, the narrative is filled with joy and thanksgiving.

Discussion Questions