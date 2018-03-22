Relief Society Birthday

We celebrated Relief Society’s Birthday in our ward yesterday. It isn’t exactly obvious to a lot of people why we would do that. Same with the Restoration of the Aaronic priesthood commemoration, I guess. In an effort to help new members and others contextualize exactly why we were celebrating, I offer the short description below:



Relief Society was established in March 1842

It was originally envisioned by a group of women in Nauvoo, Illinois as a way to support the needy in the community.

Upon hearing the proposal, Joseph Smith elevated Relief Society to be an ecclesiastical office, and claimed that “the Society should move according to the ancient Priesthood.” Emma Smith was ordained as the First President.

Over time, the Relief Society’s authority and activities have expanded and contracted. The Relief Society was an early champion of suffrage, and equal work for equal pay. It has always strived to alleviate the suffering of the sick and the poor.

Today the organization is mostly experienced through our regular Sunday worship, though we have regular activities designed to enrich the lives of all the women in the church. In areas where education is less accessible, the Relief Society operates literacy programs, and job training. The Relief Society president is still a primary administrator of church programs to help those who need financial assistance.