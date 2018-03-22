Some thoughts about Joseph L. Bishop

This is a sensitive topic. I’m speaking for myself here and not for anyone else at BCC.
God does not call us to defend the morally indefensible, or to call wrong things right. Whether we’re talking about people or institutions, the mandate for Mormons is to be honest and to seek to do right.
I don’t have much to say about Joseph Bishop as an individual; he has clearly done some horrible things and should not be excused. I don’t care that he’s old.
There is more to say about the police and the local prosecutor’s office. What was investigated? Who was interviewed? Why was this not further reviewed or prosecuted? Even though the statute of limitations has passed, the political and structural forces here must be investigated today. Why wasn’t this woman believed? This is the haunting question.
There is still more to say about the MTC, the church and our culture. Why was such a man put in a position of power? Why was he kept in a position of power, even after the police report? Why did subsequent leaders hear his confessions and do nothing? Why was the Church’s response so problematic, illogical, and un-Christlike both in blaming the victim and in hiding behind an ineffective law enforcement system (which the church heavily influences in that part of the world)? The church shares blame here. A culture of opacity and strict obedience to patriarchal authority, long nurtured, is ripe for abuse, especially in circumstances like the MTC. We must see that. Even I can see it, and this is the culture that molded me, and is tailored to benefit me.
Some questions and observations:
- Sexual relations between an MTC president and a missionary can never be consensual.
- A victim’s status as a member or nonmember is utterly irrelevant.
- The church has taken some great steps in recent years towards eliminating the stigma against missionaries who come home early. Then it cut those efforts off at the knees in a single swipe in its press release.
- Our church talks the talk of accountability and stewardship, but it is all personal. There is no such thing as institutional accountability in our culture.
- Why did it take a leak, against the woman’s wishes and by those who hate the church, to have this discussion?
- Why does justice come at the expense of victims, as it has here?
- What does it mean to “believe women”?
- Who failed to believe the woman here, and who is continuing to fail?
- How can we bear each other’s burdens if we don’t believe them?
I think you’re just right in terms of position and questions. In other words, I’m reading the Mormon world this way (but using first person because this is me for sure):
1. This is terrible and I mourn with those who are injured.
2. But I’m ready to accept that these things happen, this is part of the human condition, the Church is no proof against bad actors. and terrible as it is, some amount of abuse will be with us forever.
3. But the institutional response, the “what do we do about it?,” is wrong/inadequate/unacceptable [leaving out some words that probably shouldn’t appear in print].
The Roman Catholic church is dealing with this too. Newsworthy is criticism and censure and discipline for Roman Catholic Bishops who are implicated, by their own actions and failure to act. I suggest that the Mormon response is 5 to 10 years behind. And the press release is a big step backwards.
The answer to your questions is the church as an institution does not care very much about the health, safety, and well-being of women and children. They care some, and occasionally a lot, but no concern or issue or problem comes anywhere close to mattering as much as the primary unspoken mission of the church, which is to bring to pass the exaltation of men. That’s the filter everything goes through—nothing gets attention unless it’s hindering that mission. Everybody else is just accessories to that goal.
I know I’m painting in broad strokes, and some days what I’ve said isn’t true. Today is not one of those days.
There is no safe place for women on this earth.
“The church has taken some great steps in recent years towards eliminating the stigma against missionaries who come home early. Then it cut those efforts off a the knees in a single swipe in its press release.”
Very much agreed – “who served briefly as a missionary” just throws a big wrench in the work being done to support missionaries who happen to not serve their initially expected terms. It’s taken me some time to not minimize my service when it was only 7 months, to say “I served in the Texas Dallas Mission” proudly, with no qualifiers. Does the Church believe a shortened mission can be a source of pride, or not?
“Why did it take a leak, against the woman’s wishes and by those who hate the church, to have this discussion?”
This frustrates me the more. While I don’t like that this woman has been “sacrificed for the cause”, there should have been more of a concerted effort by the Church to not only change practices to believe and investigate allegations but to also investigate and work to repair the many, many stories that are out there. If there was ever a job for the “strengthening the members committee” to be doing, this is it. Look deeper in cleaning the inner vessel rather than spending all the time worrying about what’s nibbling away at the edges.
We’ve got to get past the idea that good people can’t do bad things, that there exist out there “bad people” that we have to fortify ourselves against, that “bad people” are just laying in wait to take down the good, upstanding people. No one is immune from sin, not even from big sins. We need to face it and fight it, not merely cower in the fear that it might be out there.
Layne, I hear you.
A year or two ago, when the church released that laughable statement that it had set the “gold standard” for protecting children from abuse, I listened to some interviews with a former prosecutor who handled several child abuse cases in which he went up against the church’s law firm, and read several articles by individuals who had witnessed first hand at the local level how the church acts first and foremost to protect itself when abuse by church leadership is uncovered. Maybe there’s another side, but it just seems like the evidence that the church cares more about its reputation than the safety of vulnerable people just keeps mounting. I’m beginning to think that will never change, and it fills me with deep sadness. When the leadership at the top declares unequivocally that the church never apologizes, it implies that the church is never wrong. And as long as we are in that head space, we will continue to disbelieve victims and continue to create situations where power imbalances and opaque reporting channels create ample opportunity for wounding the flock. I’m just really, really depressed about this.
I also can’t help but find myself wondering how the disciplinary process might have turned out differently if the abused individual had been an Elder, rather than a Sister.
I love your comment on personal accountability vs institutional accountability. We won’t get institutional accountability until we address institutional fallibility (do what your leaders tell you to do – even when they are wrong, for you will be blessed….). Yeah, right.
Dog Spirit: DHO is going to answer for that on the other side, but the Church almost certainly is going to get hammered for damages by juries and judges in sex abuse cases–which are going to start proliferating, make no mistake–because of his remark. Proclamations of infallibility aren’t a good look.
First the press conference response to the question about women and now the official statement on this… we can do better.
“Why wasn’t this woman believed?” I’ve been thinking about this question too.
In the most recent General Conference, President Eyring said (in a talk titled “The Lord Leads His Church”):
“…the Lord’s leadership of His Church requires great and steady faith from all who serve Him on earth. For instance, it takes faith to believe that the resurrected Lord is watching over the daily details of His kingdom. It takes faith to believe that He calls imperfect people into positions of trust. It takes faith to believe that He knows the people He calls perfectly, both their capacities and their potential, and so makes no mistakes in His calls.”
I wonder to what extent encouraging faith in these ideas makes it more difficult for women to be believed?
The SL Tribune reported that Bishop’s victim told her LDS singles ward bishop in 1987 about what happened. According to the Tribune’s story:
“I felt the allegations were groundless,” [the bishop] recalled this week. “They were so farfetched and not internally logical.” It takes a lot of vetting for a man to be approved for a position like MTC president, the Mormon lay leader said, “which made her story very hard to believe.”
I wonder to what extent this bishop had faith that Jesus himself is “watching over the daily details” of what happens in the Church, and that there are “no mistakes” with respect to callings. And I wonder if that made it even more difficult for this bishop to believe her.
Ironically, the woman used the fact that she came home early to emphasize the effect the alleged sexual assault had on her. She said in the tape that she told people a guy in a parking lot tried to rape her to explain the massive anxiety attack she was suffering, because she didn’t want to tell anybody what really happened. And yet, that detail of her leaving her mission early is now seen as discrediting her story.
“What does it mean to “believe women”?“
Would like some help with this one. Sincerely.
With friends and family members who have left the church over the November 2015 policies, this episode adds a lot of fuel to the fire of disaffection. It is painful to read the transcript, and painful to contemplate. I love this church, but this hurts on so many levels..
Openness and transparency are hard things, but whether through bureaucratic bungling or fear of the consequences, that appears in retrospect to have been the better option. We can’t just hope these things go away. It takes a lot of courage for someone to come forward and report sexual harassment or misconduct. For someone who is already fearful of the process, a problem like this that is decades old and still not resolved only makes it that less likely that they will want to report these things. I have not seen anything here that would rise to the level of an active coverup, but failing to deal with it properly at the time could result in the same consequences.
Some gentle and very limited pushback against condemning Pres. Eyring’s claim that God “makes no mistakes in His calls.”
I’ve written and spoken about my own experience of abuse — not sexual — at the hands of a mission president who had no business exercising control over the lives of young missionaries, especially sisters. I stand by what I have said earlier:
That is irrelevant in this case, however, if, as seems likely from some reports, Bishop had been guilty of sexual abuse or misconduct to any extent before his call to the MTC.
It seems a no brainer: she left her mission early (and later the Church) because her MTC President targeted her as vulnerable (she had disclosed experience with a pedophile as a step dad to him) and then tried to rape her in the MTC. Can anyone, from the highest Church leader down to the newest member, possibly criticize someone for leaving their mission early after the MTC President has attempted to rape them? Then, a succession of local Church leaders didn’t believe her based on an assumption that an MTC President just wouldn’t do that. Then, her efforts to reach out to General Authorities about it were seemingly ignored, as far as she knew. Can anyone, from the highest Church leader down to the newest member, possibly criticize someone for choosing to leave the Church after such treatment?
Tim, as I interpret it, the phrase is about points of departure and goals of the system, i.e., one that is oriented towards aiding women. We have various sorts of status quo and institutions around us. The phrase directs us to not let pre-established systems determine how we interpret what women tell us about the world. For example, if a female victim tells you of her abuse and her attacker is a bishop/MTC president/general authority, there’s a temptation to let the status of the attacker, by virtue of their calling or prestige, cast the woman into an immediately unfavorable light.
Others may have different definitions here or more light on the topic. But the question is essential.
It’s right there in the scriptures: “It is better that one (wo)man should perish than that a nation should dwindle and perish in unbelief.” (1 Ne 4:13)
If we can draw a straight line between sullying the “good name” of the church and the nation “perish[ing] in unbelief” then why wouldn’t they throw one person under the bus?
What kills me though, is that our native interpretation is almost always to shrug our shoulders and say that the victim has to be the one that perishes to prevent the dwindling. She’s the one to pay the price and must keep quiet to preserve the Church’s good name. But there is no reason we couldn’t interpret this to decide that the abuser is the one that needs to perish.
Amen Starfoxy.
Tim – it’s the idea that false accusations rarely happen, and that people should fall on the side of protecting, help healing, and at the least believing the victim, rather than to how much this could damage the accused. Allegations and even repercussions against the accused pass with time and location; a victim carries the scar forever.
In a way it’s like the President’s remark that he could shoot someone in broad daylight and get away with it. People don’t believe such an upstanding person could do such a thing, so they would ignore any evidence, witnesses, or even the victim in favor of keeping their “good person” spotless. To go even further, I’d imagine some people do the same when thinking about the evil things attributed to God, that he must have a good reason that’s beyond our comprehension. I really need to get around to reading “the problem of evil”.
“he said in the tape that she told people a guy in a parking lot tried to rape her to explain the massive anxiety attack she was suffering, because she didn’t want to tell anybody what really happened.”
This is an issue. I don’t care how long her missionary service was, whether 1 month or 18. That doesn’t affect her credibility at all in my mind. But admitting to having had made a false rape claim before now? That is a credibility issue to me. She might be being truthful this time, but having lied about being raped once before at least puts a pause in my desire to believe her this time around.
Ardis, thanks for the pushback, and I agree 100% with what you wrote. Men still have their agency. And, to be clear, I have faith in the principle that some (many?) callings are inspired. I guess I just wonder about the absolutist language that President Eyring used — “no mistakes.”
jaxjensen – the moral of the story of “the boy who cried wolf” isn’t just that false accusations can make you less believable and then killed, but that the townspeople now bear the onus of having done nothing when a child was eaten. All it would have taken was a single person to spend time with the boy to both fix the lying and avoid future death.
I think that Joseph Bishop is responsible for his own behavior. Abusers pick on vulnerable people for a reason. This careful selection helps the abuser get away with it.
I dont know what else the church can do with these pervs. Calling the police seems to be the answer. The only case I have ever been involved in as a ph leader involved calling the police as soon as things came to light. Let the legal authorities do what they are trained and paid to do. Let juries then if applicable do their job.
Ph leaders should be there to protect and minister to the abused.
Steve, thanks for this. And for the sensitivity and kindness you generally display around such topics. I think Tom Hardman has a terrific (and terrifying?) point about how the church uses the language of faith. If the Lord “makes no mistake in his calls,” that implies two quite disturbing things:
1) LDS victims who are trying to deal with these incredibly traumatizing instances will feel silenced even more if they interpret Eyring’s words to mean that only those who lack the faith a member in good standing should have would question the authority or actions of a church leader. Given our culture’s (Mormon and American) tendency to victim blame and pressure victims to keep quiet, the burden of silence becomes even heavier if one feels that to report the abuse demonstrates a lack of faith in the Lord and his servants. The creation of that paradigm is truly insidious.
2) The Lord knowingly calls people with a predilection for sexual abuse/assault to leadership callings which often include stewardship over young, vulnerable people. If the Lord knowingly calls “imperfect” (which adjective, I suppose, also applies to serial sexual abusers) people to positions of power, that means the Lord is willing to risk the safety, health and general well-being of many people in order to (maybe) have one person grow and enlarge their capacities. If the Lord truly does so, then that’s not a Lord I want to have anything to do with.
I’m reminded of that quote from the Kingdom of Heaven where the Bishop of Jerusalem objects to burning the bodies of the dead Christian soldiers because of the belief that burned bodies can’t be resurrected. Balian then responds: “God will understand, your grace. And if he does not, then he is not God, and we need not worry.” Is God really willing to call potential abusers to positions of power? To give them untrammeled access to vulnerable and trusting young people who have been taught their whole lives to obey church authorities? If he is, then he is not a God I want to worship.
The bishop’s reasoning (“it takes a lot of vetting for a man to be approved for a position like MYC president,” so her story wasn’t credible”) is really problematic.
In the first place, that’s not a judgment about the credibility of her story, that’s a judgment about the character of the accused. But what’s even worse, it’s not even based on any evidence of his character, it’s only based on the fact that he received a certain calling. That’s a lot of leaps on logic.
And the practical effect is bad. If we follow that reasoning we’re effectively saying that if a man with a high calling commits some horrible thing, his victim or victims have to have more proof to be believed than if they’re attacked by some nobody. That’s wrong. And it only increases temptation to abuse authority and try to cover sins.
And aside from that, it’s wrong as a doctrinal matter to assume that holding a high calling is a reason to think a victim’s story is not believable. It’s the “nature and disposition of almost all men” to abuse power and authority to do evil and cover our sins. We’re not immune just because we have the priesthood or have been called by inspiration. Section 121 is about priesthood leaders specifically.
I’m not saying that we need to be suspicious of priesthood leaders and assume that they’re always ready to abuse their authority, but when there’s a suggestion by anyone that they’ve committed a serious sin, we have to take that seriously, and not let the fact that they have a calling play an part in a decision about whether the accusation is credible. It should certainly not be, like it seems to have been here, a reason to dismiss the report without getting to the bottom of what really happened.
Adding to a group answer on “what does it mean to believe women?”:
I think of it as a basic tenet of due process. The person making an abuse claim is assumed innocent of lying unless there is reasonable proof of lying.
Things that are not proof that an accuser is lying:
– The person being accused is famous/wealthy/powerful
– The accuser has had consensual sex before
– The accuser has had consensual sex with the accused before
– The jury and/or judge knows the person being accused, likes them, and thinks they’re a super nice person who’d never do such a thing
This is not the same as saying that accusers never lie or that the testimony of the accuser isn’t subject to scrutiny. Sexual abuse and assault is notoriously complicated because evidence is often minimal, but that shouldn’t result in the default assumption that the accuser is a liar.
Bbell: “I dont know what else the church can do with these pervs. ”
1. Don’t put them in positions of power
2. Release and excommunicate them immediately
3. Tear down a culture of unquestioned reverence for authority
4. Empower women as full equals
The list literally goes on and on. Pretending that there’s nothing else that could have been done is probably the most harmful lie we can tell ourselves here.
Former prosecutor here. Tom, in answer to your questions, “I wonder to what extent encouraging faith in these ideas makes it more difficult for women to be believed?” I don’t think it matters all that much. I’ve seen many, many scumbags get away with sexual assault simply by selecting victims who were both vulnerable to attack and less likely to be believed. The jury didn’t have overwhelming “faith” in the goodness of those vermin; they simply didn’t want to believe the testimony of a drug addict or a cocktail waitress or a former prostitute or the now-ex-wife of the defendant or a highly intoxicated student or a woman in an open marriage or an unattractive woman who never should have been able to land such a handsome man or… It goes on.
Please don’t misunderstand the point of the list above. Many, perhaps most people who are the victims of sexual assault don’t fall under any of the above situations, but these criminals are predators in every sense of the word. They often take great care in selecting and prepping their victims, and, all too often, they get away with it again and again.
She wasn’t making a false accusation, she was telling what really happened to her, but hiding the perpetrator’s identity, maybe so people would be more likely to believe her, and that she might get help instead of being shamed and called a crazy liar. Why can’t people understand that? It really frustrates me when people deny compassion to victims because they aren’t sufficiently polished in their retelling of the events or don’t meet some make-believe idea of how a REAL victim acts.
The church’s hierarchy behaves this was with any type of wrongdoing by leadership. My FIL was falsely accused of a white collar crime by fellow members in his ward, including a former bishop. Stake pres knew the accusations were fabricated and motivated by politics and wanted to go on record with the DA and local news to defend my FIL, but the area authority told him not too because he didn’t want to “weaken the testimonies of the local members”. My FIL was quickly able to show in the accounting records that all of the accusations were baseless and all charges were dropped with prejudice. Nevertheless, the area authority’s direction to allow a potential miscarriage of justice to move forward for the sake of tithing dollars was a significant trial for my wife’s family. The institution will always ALWAYS protect itself at the expense of the most vulnerable members. The only way this will change is when civil authority forces reform.
Tim, police organizations have been working on this, so maybe a description from one of them might help: http://www.wvc-ut.gov/1553/Start-by-Believing
Jaxjensen, seriously? You are using the woman’s own account of describing how she reacted to the trauma to question whether the trauma happened? If a real attempted rape was causing an anxiety attack, but you were uncomfortable giving the full details, then it actually makes a lot of sense to explain it was an attempted rape, but pin it on someone who people would find more believable. No-one in the church would question a stranger trying to rape a girl – that’s the story many of us were fed as the only kind of legitimate rape situation. Tons of people would (and DID) question a MTC President. It’s a total no-win situation for her.
Regarding “no mistakes in calls” —
1. There is individual choice as to how to perform (which I think is consonant with Ardis’ gentle pushback).
2. The phrase implies that all calls are from God, which I think is unwarranted. From inside and outside the system, I am confident this is not always the case. Note that I am NOT confident in my ability to tell the difference in any particular case.
3. There is a subtext that “therefore we should not question” which is actually dangerous. If the institution is ever going to reform or do right or do better, we will have to see serious consequences for leaders who abuse, and ALSO criticism, discipline, releases,etc. for leaders who are not doing their job of (a) listening to the abused, i.e., “believing the women,” and (b) dealing with the abuser, even the abuser with a title.
Amen to Ardis’ and Christian’s comments.
“Sexual relations between an MTC president and a missionary can never be consensual.”
As a moral matter, I think I agree. Big power imbalances like teacher/student, president/intern, MTC president/missionary, etc., make the more powerful person at least morally suspect, regardless of other circumstances. But I don’t agree with the implication that any sexual relations in a power imbalance make the more powerful person guilty of sexual assault, which is what it sounds like when you say that such sexual relations are non-consensual. I’m not saying Mr. Bishop is not guilty of that, just that the power imbalance alone doesn’t get you there.
“What does it mean to ‘believe women’?”
We should do each person the honor of treating him or her as an individual and judging his or her veracity the way we judge that of any other person, without a prejudice in favor of or against any person based on sex.
I don’t know if we should put our finger on the scale in favor of a person who claims to be a victim. Maybe we should.
I do know that we shouldn’t pre-judge against an alleged victim just because the alleged perpetrator is not the kind of person we would expect to commit the alleged wrong.
After this story broke, I remembered an experience from my mission. It happened to my companion and involved the mission president. I had — and still have — absolutely no reason to doubt the honesty of my companion’s report. It did not involve sexual abuse, but it did involve sexual language during an interview. She was very disturbed. I was disturbed. But we had no recourse. What would we have done? There was no crime involved, so even if we had raised a fuss about it with anyone, it was likely to have been shrugged off, or, more likely, my companion would have lost credibility from having mentioned such a thing. How would we have raised a concern, and to whom? She was the only member in her family and on her mission with the grudging support of her family and would have had little incentive to report the incident to them. What could I have said to my family, and what would they have done, had I informed them?
Even decades later I only have questions; no answers.
On another topic, a blog has put up excerpts from a 1980 interview about Bishop’s tenure at Weber State. I don’t know the reputation of the blog, but I do know the reputation of the interviewer, John R. Sillito, so I will not link to the post, but it is easily findable under the title, “Former Dean of Women at Weber Speaks out about Joseph L Bishop.”
Sometimes I wonder if our cultural unwillingness to confront the reality of corruption or abuse among leadership stems in part from a perversion of our denial of original sin. We rightly deny that we’ll be punished for Adam’s transgression, but sometimes I think we take that too far when we say that therefore we believe that people are basically good and only sin when they deliberately choose to give in to temptation. I think it’s much the opposite: we may be innocent as children, but we grow up in a fallen world and our natural inclination is to be evil unless we deliberately choose to rely on Christ and his redemption, and even if we do, we can fall from grace at any moment. When leaders betray their calling and do horrible things, that should be a reminder to us that nobody is immune, not provoke a crisis of faith–because we should never put faith in leaders’ righteousness in the first place.
“Why wasn’t this woman believed?” Women ARE NOT BELIEVED. Period. Full stop. Women are not believed, nor valued, for anything other than they can “do” for a man/men. Women are not believed, regardless of the topic. And women especially are not believed when it comes to instances of sexual assault. Especially in a church that values men and priesthood holders over women and only needs women to inherit the celestial kingdom and says we don’t practice polygamy to the benefit of only men when we do. I think the ONLY value women are seen as having is if they are able to bear offspring, and then they are only glorified as mothers, not as individuals with their own intrinsic worth. So that makes our Uterus’ valuable, but not us as people beyond the extent that we supply blood flow to a uterus. I am so angry about this. Layne is right. There literally is nowhere safe on this earth for women.
I’m not sure how much more disillusionment my spirit can take. I can understand that the church wanted to keep this on the down-low because it would look so bad for an MTC president to be a sexual predator, but why wouldn’t they (quietly) give him a disciplinary counsel immediately? Why wouldn’t they give him probation or excommunication? Why would they continue to give him leadership positions? That’s what’s disheartening. It’s shameful.
Our leader worship is a huge problem, because it allows predators to level-jump to layers of intimacy really soon in a relationship, when in any other relationship that behavior and unearned intimacy would set off alarm bells.
This extends to rank-and-file members as well. It’s like we assume that because they’ve paid the cover charge of membership in our faith community they’ve demonstrated that they’re worthy of trust, and more callings equals more trustworthiness. This assumption has been proven to be incorrect to a sickening degree.
Tim at 10:33 am: “‘What does it mean to ‘believe women’?’ Would like some help with this one. Sincerely.”
A few thoughts:
If someone ever discloses a sexual assault to you:
A. Just believe. Say something like. “I believe you.” Or “I am sorry this happened. I am here for you.”
B. Be supportive. Say, “its not your fault.”
C. Ask how you can help. Maybe, “What can I do to support you? Do you want to go to the police or hospital together?”
D. Don’t ask for details or ask why. Too often this comes across as blaming. Let police/doctors/etc handle this.
[Note that unless you are a professional, helping will almost certainly be limited to getting them to police, a nurse/doctor, psychiatrist, etc. Unless, of course, s/he doesn’t want that and all the person truly wants is a shoulder to cry on and a sympathetic ear.]
A website which might help you is: startbybelieving [dot] org
As a side note: That site and many people like to cite statistics about how rare false accusations are. Unfortunately, there are significant problems with those statistics. That being said, in my own professional experience, false accusations are indeed rare and I have yet to personally see a false allegation which was maliciously motivated (i.e. a lie). Based on that, that disclosures of sexual assault are almost certainly true, and in small number of cases which aren’t “true” are almost always the result of something other than lying (i.e. conflicting perception of the event). Given this, you are on safe ground to assume that the person claiming abuse is being honest and in need of help regardless of what you think of the (alleged) abuser. Let the police/prosecutor deal with the abuser and what becomes of that person. For the vast majority of us, being “willing to mourn with those that mourn; yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort” is enough.
There are quite a few basic assumptions that need to change in church culture (and American culture) if you want people to believe women over high-status men.
Major misconceptions I’ve noticed in this situation:
– Victims have perfect recall
– Victims always understand, immediately, exactly what has happened and how they should react to it
– All victims have access to authority figures they know they can trust
– Mental illness is a completely unpredictable force that causes people to misunderstand reality to such a degree that they can never be trusted
– People who lie or do bad things can never be victimized because there are only perfectly good and perfectly bad people in the world
– Predators make it obvious that they are predators, so if you’d ever met or worked with one then you would know
– Church callings are made after a comprehensive, independent vetting process rather than, say, character references and intuition
– Church leaders have a perfect ability to perceive the difference between being charmed by a charismatic person and feeling the spirit of discernment
– People in prominent callings have more to lose from a false accusation than their accusers do from being caught in a lie
– Accusers gain something from making false accusations (though no one’s been able to articulate what in this case)
It’s become increasingly clear that, at the very least, all church leadership positions should come with comprehensive training on how victim/predator dynamics actually work in the real world. Right now they seem to prefer feeding into some really dangerous narratives, and I don’t know how to change that.
The story is so very common: A man in power preys upon a vulnerable individual. The individual miraculously finds a way to take action (from within her trauma-created cage of anxiety, fear, self doubt) and she is discredited, shamed, vilified, while the perpetrator is protected, defended, made to appear the victim by those who have reason to fear repercussions. This is a time-honored pattern. It is simple. And it is founded in error, evil, and dysfunction.
The Church itself may not be evil, but the response follows a pattern of evil.
Our own church, in its early years, suffered rapes, murder, violent persecution. Joseph Smith told the brethren at that time how they should respond: “Therefore, that we should waste and wear out our lives in bringing to light all the hidden things of darkness, wherein we know them; and they are truly manifest from heaven —“ D&C 123:13
Here’s my simple question: Where are the courageous and good men? Men who are willing to wear out their lives exposing predators and holding them accountable? Where are the men who will throw themselves in front of vulnerable individuals(s) to deflect or absorb the cruelty, the vile emotional assaults perpetrated by their brethren? Why must women and other vulnerable groups defend themselves in this community where men hold all the power? It’s exhausting for women and shameful for those in power who take cover behind their proverbial pulpit.
This organization has lived and grown and altered itself to the point that it is very likely brimming with hidden things of darkness. This MTC president is the tip of the iceberg. I’m not suggesting there are many such men, but, at very least, a notable few such men who do worlds of damage to many individuals. Who will stop them? Who?
::
So where does this kind of thing leave us with Martha Beck and Hugh Nibley? Is she still not to be believed? Being a Nibley fan, I was more than happy to completely ignore her allegations, but now I’m wondering if a second look is deserved on that.
A few thoughts:
The incident happened in 1984, and was reported to Church officials in 1988. The first failure is that this should have been reported to the police in 1984 through 1988. And as far as reporting the incident to BYU Police, you would do just as well to report the incident to Domino’s Pizza. If BYU Police don’t have the keys to a jail cell, they aren’t police, and need to change their name to “Campus Security And Janitorial Services”.
When first reported to the police, the police didn’t investigate the sexual assault – they investigated a threat the woman made against “Mr.” Bishop. I’d call this one a clear failure by police. Is it possible the police refused to investigate an LDS leader? Yep. Should there be an investigation if any of them are still on the job? You bet.
We have a bad habit of teaching missionaries that everything they do needs to be approved by mission leadership. I was told that I needed to get mission president approval before seeking medical treatment for a broken ankle. A missionary in West Valley City a few years ago was shot, and nothing happened with it until they called in their numbers later that night. This stuff starts an early age, like when the Primary President insists that “We Can’t Leave Until Everybody Sings”.
Folks, being a member of the Church, or even a full-time missionary, does not mean you surrender your human rights. You have the right to call the police, to seek medical treatment, to say No to the idiot who demands that you “just exercise more faith” and wait until P-day.
And second, in my local unit, we’ve started with a policy that the leadership doesn’t meet one-on-one with anyone that isn’t an M. Priesthood holder. Clerk, counselor, whoever, we have a second person in the room. Not a perfect scenario, but it’s better. And if a young woman wants her Mom in the room, I’m going to insist on that being observed as well.
I’m thinking about how disturbing the Church’s press release is. Many people have pointed out that it slyly marginalizes the victim by referring to her as a “former Church member” and by saying that she “briefly” served as a missionary. But there are also other problems with the release. Nowhere does the release express concern for victims of abuse. Instead, the focus is entirely on the perpetrator’s possible “betrayal of our standards” and on the possibility of Church discipline. The release makes excuses for the Church’s failure to investigate the problem, and it passes the buck to law enforcement agencies. It talks about “no tolerance for abuse,” but it says nothing about healing the wounds of abuse. The release is legalistic in two ways: it analyzes the problem of abuse in legalistic terms, and it is full of legalistic ass-covering that anticipates future litigation.
It is painful to see that the Church’s statement on this matter has no space for the pastoral concern that should be paramount toward anyone affected by the Church.
Re: Institutional Accountability
There’s a hotline for bishops. Why not a hotline for victims? And how about a path for victim reporting that doesn’t go through the layers of Priesthood authority inclined to protect their own. Consider how can our placing women into key roles within our institution (special assignment, RS General Presidency and board) would facilitate victim advocacy.
Amen, Cath.
The press release gave me flashbacks to the response my wife had when she reported abuse by her bishop. As he raped her, he told her that nobody would believe her. Her family was on welfare at the time, and he threatened to cut them off if she told. She ultimately reported the abuse through her therapist, who often did work for the Church and had frequent contact with members of the 12. He came back to her and the story was that “they” were aware of him and of similar allegations, but because it was a “he said/she said” situation they could not take formal action.
They didn’t need to excommunicate him, though he should have faced a disciplinary council anyway. They could have released him, though. They didn’t even take that simple step for a bishop who had been named by more than one teen girl in his ward; why would they do it for a President of the MTC?
Thanks for this thoughtful post, Steve. I had two immediate thoughts:
1. This seems to lend considerable weight to the recent movement to put a stop to priesthood leaders asking people, especially children, about their sexual experiences. The potential for grooming behavior, institutionalized voyeurism and even sexual assault are just too great. And for what? Why do we need those interviews anyway? It’s a bad precedent to have bishops asking children about their sexual feelings, whether they masturbate, and seeking more and more detail. Just stop with that stuff already.
2. On what it means to believe women, like several others I don’t think it means that women never lie, but rather is a function of the initial attitude one brings to a woman’s story. I heard a story on NPR not too long ago about a woman who went to the police to report a rape. This particular department had a very cynical view of such reports and grilled her mercilessly, and eventually she pled guilty to making a false report of rape and served jail time. Eventually, the actual rapist was caught and it came to light that she had been telling the truth the whole time. To me all that had to happen would be to take an initial stance of belief. (I mean really, how many women are going to walk into a police station and make a false rape report? It happens, but rarely.) Take her statement, express concern, work it as though it’s true unless and until the evidence clearly leads to the opposite conclusion. It seems to me we can and ought to do much the same in the Church context.
Cath — yup.
Mark N.: Beck’s accusations came as a result of the thoroughly discredited practice of recovered memory therapy. RMT was grievously wounded by its association with the Satanic Panic of the ’80s, and then Elizabeth Loftus’ research killed it and chopped it into little pieces.
Loursat: This is what happens when the #2 in the Church is a lawyer. I lost an enormous amount of respect for DHO when he tried to be both a lawyer and an apostle during Prop 8; this is yet another example of this.
CSEric: so much for “out of the mouths of two or three witnesses.”
I guarantee that in Joseph L. Bishop’s case, the accuser in question was neither the first nor the last.
As a bishop, hearing a number of stories, I came to understand that many people who have been abused are complicated. Their story is complicated. Their life is complicated. “Complicated” including that the story is not identical from telling to telling. “Complicated” meaning that life includes sins and repentance, ups and downs, depression and denial–maybe like everybody, but often even more so. I came to accept and even expect complexity, but it was a learning for me.
I say this not to accuse or denigrate or challenge, but to say “even so, believe the women.” (And the men. Acknowledging that abuse happens.) Believe the women sometimes means believing that something serious happened and recognizing that for many purposes the details don’t matter. A power imbalance and something bad, something sexual, something controlling, something manipulative–from the victim’s point of view that’s enough.
It is important to acknowledge, even anonymously, that at the level of “power imbalance and something bad, something sexual, something controlling, something manipulative” I was guilty. (I suspect that is common, and therefore that many people who have been in the same position don’t want to talk about it.) “Bishop” makes for a power imbalance by definition. And while “something sexual” catches our attention and seems obviously wrong, “controlling” and “manipulative” is almost built in to the Mormon system. For my part, I would like to be judged for my own sins and not for a generalization, but my own are plenty.
Thank you, Steve. Important ideas here, especially “a culture of opacity and strict obedience to patriarchal authority, long nurtured, is ripe for abuse.” Somehow I’ve never, in a church setting, heard any discussion of the connection between our (continuously reinforced) reverence for church leaders and, as JKC mentioned, the fact that the warnings in D&C section 121 are “about priesthood leaders specifically.” This is a significant institutional failure.
Along the same lines as Starfoxy’s multiple interpretations comment, I wonder how many church leaders interpret the third purpose of church discipline, namely safeguarding the purity, integrity, and good name of the church, as meaning they should minimize, as much as possible, public knowledge and discussion of abuse by church leaders. I’m persuaded that covering up such abuses accomplishes the opposite, by undermining and weakening the integrity of the church and tarnishing its reputation. When I learned about the church response to Lavina Fielding Anderson and the Mormon Alliance project, I did not feel the integrity of the church was safeguarded.
A few comments: A link to the relevant press release and the Dallin H. Oaks quote referenced would be useful. (I suspect I’m not the only reader living outside of Utah and am not thoroughly immersed in the bloggernacle.)
Layne @ 11:23 comments: “Our leader worship is a huge problem, because it allows predators to level-jump to layers of intimacy really soon in a relationship, when in any other relationship that behavior and unearned intimacy would set off alarm bells.” This is true not only of sexual abuse, but the attitude facilitates financial abuse as well.
The number of these cases in heartbreaking. And it’s not just women being thrown under the bus. (See, for example, the bishop in Mapleton that was found to be molesting his Aaronic priesthood charges.)
The suggestions made above at preventing a similar situation extremely practical, and could likely be implemented in a matter of weeks if the institutional fortitute were there. I’m not getting my hopes up, though. Every paragraph in the CHI is built around protecting the institution–even at the expense of members. It’s been that way since at least the mountain meadows massacre.
Mark N.: I grew up with Martha Beck. Had lunch with her a few times when she was dealing with the accusations she made against her father and the disturbing and invasive responses from LDS hierarchy. I believed her then and I still do.
In reading anonforthis’s (12:05) comment I was struck by this statement:
““Complicated” including that the story is not identical from telling to telling.”
One would think that the church, if anyone, would be sympathetic to differences in various retellings.
“I’m persuaded that covering up such abuses accomplishes the opposite, by undermining and weakening the integrity of the church and tarnishing its reputation.”
Yep. I’ve always understood that principle to mean, basically: if somebody did something awful, we need to take action to make it clear to observers that the church does not wink that this kind of thing” not “well, if it would be embarrassing to the church, then we should keep everything from getting out.”
That said, I think keeping disciplinary council stuff private is generally good policy, even though there might be circumstances that warrant an exception, like where it’s necessary for people to know to protect themselves, or where the details are already a matter of public knowledge.
Thanks for this post. The story is so very common: A man in power preys upon a vulnerable person. The person miraculously finds a way to take action (from within her trauma-created cage of anxiety, fear, self doubt) and she is discredited, shamed, vilified, while the perpetrator is protected, defended, made to appear the victim by those who have reason to fear repercussions. This is a time-honored pattern. It is simple. And it is founded in error, evil, and dysfunction.
The Church itself may not be evil, but the response follows an easily identified pattern of dysfunction.
Our own church in its early years suffered rapes, murders, violent persecution. Joseph Smith was clear in his description of how to address this:“Therefore, that we should waste and wear out our lives in bringing to light all the hidden things of darkness, wherein we know them; and they are truly manifest from heaven —“ D&C 123:13
Here’s my question: Where are the courageous and good men who will wear out their lives exposing predators and holding them accountable? Where are the men who will throw themselves in front of vulnerable individual(s) to deflect or absorb the cruelty, the vile assaults perpetrated by their brethren? Why must women and other vulnerable groups defend themselves in this community where men hold all the power? It’s exhausting for women. It’s beyond shameful for those in power to take cover behind their proverbial pulpits.
This organization has lived and grown and altered itself to the point where it is very likely brimming with “hidden things of darkness.” This MTC president is the tip of the iceberg. I’m not suggesting there are many such men, but, at the very least, a notable few such men who do worlds of damage to many individuals. Who will stop them? Who?
I speak here as a (faithful and doctrinally orthodox) Catholic. As readers here will know, my own faith community has been dealing with episodes like these for more than the past two decades. In light of that experience, I offer the following observations, which may be relevant.
1. The problem with our Church in its approach to sexual violence (and quite a few other things besides, but that’s a discussion for another day) is fundamentally structural. When given the choice between doing the right and the wrong thing, the wrong thing is consistently chosen. This is true at all levels and all across the world, but becomes truer the higher in the hierarchy one looks. It’s not a matter of the human failings of individuals, whether highly or lowly placed. The deficiencies are too consistent. They are systemic.
2. Intensely painful though it is to me as a Catholic to admit, all too few of our leaders appear truly to have internalized our own teachings. They do not conduct themselves as though they genuinely believe they will be accountable to God “for what they have done and for what they have failed to do.” Nor do they acknowledge any responsibility for displaying love, compassion or concern to the victims. To the contrary, the latter are normally treated at best as social pariahs, and at worst as enemies against whom every tactic that does not actually contravene the criminal law is legitimate.
3. When forced to act by the civil authorities or the requirements of their insurers—the only things that have ever forced them to act—they treat the problem as one of risk management. Protocols (good and necessary in themselves) are adopted to make it more difficult for predators to gain access to victims. No examination of conscience, however, is carried out to discern why the Church was so friendly to predators and so hostile to victims in the first place. Still less is done to consider what duties and obligations are owed by the Church and its members to the victims today.
4. Some posters in this thread have asked whether it would have made a difference if the victim had been a man rather than a woman. If the Catholic experience provides any insight, a definitive answer can be given to that question. The great majority of our victims of clerical sexual assault were male. Some were children; the largest proportion were teenagers; a smaller number were adults; a few were even seminarians or priests. All were, and are, treated with equal contempt, disdain and dismissal. Our Church has been an equal-opportunity abuser, in the broadest and most comprehensive sense of that term.
5. Efforts by the laity to prevail upon their ecclesiastical leaders to achieve the level of moral enlightenment in matters of sexual violence that secular society takes for granted are foredoomed to failure. The Catholic clerical-rape scandal broke first in Ireland in the early 1990s, then in many other countries (the United States in the early 2000s; Australia in the early 2010s; Chile at present). A quarter of a century’s worth of effort has been invested in trying to educate our spiritual leaders, and to give them any reason to care two hoots about any aspect of the question that does not come with a legal writ, a summons or an indictment attached. That effort has borne no fruit whatever.
6. It follows from this that the way forward for faithful LDS members, in my view, is not to dissipate their energies in waiting for enlightenment to dawn upon the heads of the Church. The task before them is an urgent one, and cannot wait upon (or be off-loaded onto) the leadership in Salt Lake City. In the world of advocacy and social organization, a frequently-quoted rule is: “Lead from where you are.” Those followers of Christ who wish, from a spiritual perspective, to make life a little less intolerable for victims of sexual violence have immense scope for fruitful work in their own communities. They need not—indeed, they must not—wait for instructions, or permission, from either the Vatican or the Presidency before doing so.
The $64,000 Answer: This is beautiful. Thank you for taking time to respond.
Steve,
1. How? Lay ministeries have real weaknesses. One of them is vetting.
2. This already happens
3. I simply dont see this with local leaders. They are simply second guessed and judged all the time. This case is a bit different cause its the mtc pres.
4. What do you propose?
$64,000, thank you for your very useful perspective from your Catholic tradition.
@JKC Yes. Good point about confidentiality. I have in mind a distinction between the duty to confidentiality of leaders convening a disciplinary council, which seems appropriate, and the use of church discipline to stop people from speaking to others about abuses they have experienced. It is likely that uninvolved people will be troubled when the person speaks, but using church authority to silence the abused seems like further abuse. I’m sure this feels more complicated to a church leader who thinks the accuser is being dishonest, but I think there is a better way.
Am I the only local ph leader who runs background checks on people in callings that dea l with youth/kids?
Bbell: having to ask that question suggests to me that your laudable efforts are bottom-up (internally driven), and not top-down (not required by the church, or at the very least not verified by higher leadership), which is part of the broader discussion of what the Church can do differently on this subject moving forward.
Selfish of me, but this is what I would like to see:
Several general conference talks, per conference–conference after conference after conference, with no end in sight, all repeated in our rehashed sacrament meeting talks, and rehashed again regularly in priesthood and Relief Society lessons–devoted to the problem of masculine identity and male sexual expression off the rails, effectively replacing the war against homosexuality with a war against a REAL threat.
I have no expectations whatsoever that it will happen. My expectation, rather, is that we won’t see anything beyond that feeble press release. (“If true.” It doesn’t get much more feeble and clueless than that.) I was waiting and waiting and waiting to see the church say something about the Rob Porter case, but– Did I miss it? Maybe I just missed it and the church said something really inspired and revelatory . . .
Michael H.: I think the Newsroom re-posted an earlier statement on abuse. It was non-specific to Porter in particular, but the timing seemed such that it was a response of sorts. But it seemed more focused on child abuse than spousal abuse, so it was kind of a response that didn’t really hit the mark.
Awesome article!! Good on you for hitting all the major talking points in this case!!
I didn’t read the derision into “former member” and “served briefly as a missionary” that so many people seem to. Those are both statements of fact and seem entirely relevant to the question of how an MTC president would be in such close proximity to assault her in the first place. The statement is very clear in condemning abuse and expressing the necessity of holding abusers accountable. Nowhere do I see a shred of victim-blaming. Some people seem to assume everything the Church says or does is in bad faith.
Joseph Bishop’s son claims that the accuser has falsely accused at least ten men in the past, without filing charges, trying to get money. She has admitted to a criminal history but it was unclear from the article I read whether this included the alleged accusations or just the death threat against Bishop. But this certainly may have something to do with why people wouldn’t believe her. We do have an obligation to believe alleged victims but we also have an obligation to treat the accused as innocent until proven guilty, and that doesn’t change just because this particular crime is so emotionally charged. Many innocent men have had their lives ruined by false rape accusations. If there was no way to prove this accusation until now then I can see why he wouldn’t have gone to prison or been excommunicated. Of course, since Elder Asay is dead and can’t offer his side of the story, we can’t know for sure what happened or whether he actually knew about it as claimed. If he did then he certainly was wrong to not even talk to Bishop. But I don’t want to bash on a man who can’t defend himself.
Agree that sexual relations between an MP and a missionary can never be consensual because of the power dynamic. Agree that something needs to be done about this. One occurrence is too many. We need to get rid of any notion that Mormons, even high-ranking Mormons are somehow immune to doing bad, even terrible things. We need to stop putting our leaders on a pedestal. We need to make sure bishops, mission presidents, etc. are never alone with women or children in a situation where abuse could happen. I think also that we should rely on law enforcement first and the Church second in these cases. If the police had originally been contacted instead of the Church they might have gotten results before the statute of limitations was up.
Sorry if this is redundant with things that have already been said; I don’t have time to read through the comments, though I would love to.
You don’t know that the leak came from “people that hate the church”. The leaker could have been someone inside the COB for all we know. She had provided a copy to her lawyer and to the church. If she didn’t leak it and her lawyer didn’t then it was probably a mole in COB, and we know there are moles in COB because of previous leaks.
Christopher Nicholson, amazing that you “don’t want to bash on a man who can’t defend himself” but your entire post is bashing on a female victim who can’t defend herself. Your comments are indicative of how entirely backwards our thinking can get in the church. Perhaps you should consider who should receive the most aid: victims or abusers.
Bart, since the recording comes to us from Mormon Leaks, we can say with certainty that it comes from people that hate the church. Move along.
As a bishop, I was confronted with a report of a scout leader who had inappropriately touched some of the boys in our scout troop. (It makes no difference, but the accusers were both non-member scouts in our troop, and our troop spanned two adjoining wards). I called the church hotline, and it became immediately evident that they were there to protect the reputation of the church, and specifically told me that if anything went to court, I would have to have my own counsel, as the church’s law firm would not defend me. There was also a “heard-it-all-before” routineness about that conversation that made me very uncomfortable.
I got better counsel from my stake president, who was very supportive. I did a couple of things right. We released the scout leader immediately, and cooperated with the police as much as possible. I believed that there was something to the accusations, and I also had interviews with each of the boys in the troop from our ward with their parents present to ask what they had seen or observed. All said no, but several of them told me the scout leader in question was “weird.”
Later, one of the boys recanted, and with only one accuser, the detective investigating, who had hundreds of other cases on her desk, declined to pursue it further. I was just uncomfortable enough with the situation that when I was released, I had a conversation with the incoming bishop and disclosed everything I knew, along with the suggestion that despite the investigation being dropped, the accused should never, ever, have another calling that would put him in close contact with the youth of our ward, both for his protection, and the protection of our ward members.
To sum up, there was enough smoke to me to indicate at least a potential future fire, and I had great support locally. And I am convinced that I did the right thing by removing the accused from any contact with youth, and to share the facts with future leaders.
“we also have an obligation to treat the accused as innocent until proven guilty”
No we don’t. Neither the revelations on disciplinary councils nor the handbooks, as far as I’m aware, impose a presumption of innocence. I’m not saying that we do or ought to have a presumption of guilt, but a presumption of innocence is not a feature of church discipline.
I think it is past time that we let one on one meetings between people of opposite sex happen behind closed doors. I can’t understand not wanting to end this as it puts a lot of pressure on a Bishop or other leader in the case of a false-accusation as well. Why are we letting our leaders and their flock be so vulnerable? Women anoint other women in the temple, women should be leaders and temple recommend givers to other women. Stop asking children sexually based questions. That just opens up all kinds of trouble for everyone. There has to be a better way to protect our members.
Predators are excellent at hiding, they are the very people who often rise to the top. They lack the conscience and guilt that lets others subconsciously realize they are full of it. They are great at looking the corporate part and gaining trust, saying all the right things. They think nothing of serving in demanding callings because they care little about their family at home, they feed off of the power. They are wolves in sheeps’ clothing, hidden among us and after our lambs. Often the very lambs who are the most vulnerable and go in to counsel with their religious leaders over sexual sins and assaults. 99% of Bishops and other leaders are wonderful people, but I for one am not comfortable with the slim chance of my children meeting one of the other 1% behind closed doors.
I really don’t understand how the church is still conducting these interviews. It isn’t like they are scriptural or from some revelation. They are just how they have always been done, and that really isn’t a good enough reason to make everyone vulnerable.
The $64,000 Answer– thank you for your comment. The weight of this: “They do not conduct themselves as though they genuinely believe they will be accountable to God…” kind of takes my breath away.
We so often hear people saying things like “just follow the prophet and God will bless you” or “God won’t punish you for obeying your leaders.” Seeing ourselves as ‘just following orders’ as a cog in the unstoppable kingdom of God keeps us from feeling the full weight of our individual capacity to act, both for good and ill. The weight of that burden must be immense for people with any sort of authority– it’s no wonder so many attempt to dissociate from it.
From an active member and law enforcement pro:
I have tried to read all of the comments on this which are many so I apologize if what I have to offer is repetitive. I’m a 17 year law enforcement professional. The last 4 plus years I have specialized in special victim cases which this incident would fall under. I can speak to some the questions you have posed. First of all you mentioned an “ineffective law enforcement system” that is “heavily influenced by the church.” This is a very subjective statement which is rather misguided and generalized. Perhaps a better way of classifying this would be an “inefficient judicial system.” I have engaged my whole soul in sexual assault cases to help women victims of sexual abuse, only to lose several of those cases at a jury trial level. Why? Not because of crappy evidence, not because of crappy police work and not because I didn’t believe the victim but often because citizens on the jury failed to have the spine to convict a monster. Defense attorneys craft language and spin fact into reasonable doubt. People buy off and the abuser walks. It is gut wrenching and it happens….ALL THE TIME. To your second point, I have worked for more than one agency in my police career and I will tell you that police are not “influenced by the church” to a level you suggest. On the contrary I and others I have worked with have at times been at odds with Bishops and other church leaders educating them on the reporting laws in my state (UT), as they don’t seem to have a clear picture and are often caught in the middle. (We expect a lot out of volunteer clergy that mean well the majority of the time.) The church doesn’t influence how I do my police job at all and I believe most police officers would tell you this.
Lastly I will tell you….I do believe the victim in this case. I read the transcript, I listened to the audio. I think Mr. Bishop abused his authority for his own pleasure which is a damn shame. I’m ok with things going public but let us be real….are we going to seriously put this back on the “church” as a whole and all the leaders? That is ludicris. Mr. Bishop is one man, one man in an organization of millions. The church is administered by human beings….men and women, who like me aren’t perfect. That is why we should not put our trust in men and women alone. The “facts” surrounding sexual assault cases in general as a whole are very difficult at best to prove in a court of law. That is not all on law enforcement. There are lots of moving parts here. As stated above I have had what I felt were rock solid cases be dashed to pieces in courtrooms. (I’m talking cases with strong physical (DNA) and testimonial evidence.) The prosecutors were good, the defense attorneys were good, (maybe even better,) and the Judges were good, the jurys….well you get my point. Let the blame of this land on Mr. Bishop….not his leaders. Good men turn bad….good men can and do become bad men and do bad things. We live in a world of free agency. Will God interrupt that to keep disasters from happening? I don’t believe he does or will do this. I have witnessed terrible things the past 17 years and I don’t blame God. It would be easy to say that God would not allow bad things to happen. It just isn’t the case. Remember….AGENCY.
Sorry for the rant….that is my two cents.
JCH
Whatever the outcome of this situation, I hope that it creates enough churn that a) more people who have experienced abuse at the hands of priesthood leaders come forward with their stories and that b) ecclesiastical leaders learn that there might come a day when their abusive actions have consequences.
JKC, Is a presumption of innocence even a feature of temple recommend interviews?
Anon Former Bishop: I applaud your efforts, I really do. I wonder though, people who move into the ward later may not have been part of the whisper campaign and be willing to let this man into their lives. 20 years from now, he may move away and get called back in. I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s frustrating that the only thing that shows up on a background check is a conviction.
My husband volunteers to go with our son on all scout trips, partly to keep him safe. I volunteer to go to girls camp with our daughters for the same reason. I feel bad for people without the resources or connections to protect their children the same way. I can’t imagine just dropping your child off to go camping with adult men that you barely know, trusting in background checks and power of discernment to keep them safe.
It is so rare for people, especially children to come forward with accusations of abuse in a timely manner, and shocking at how rarely they are prosecuted. I wish there was a better way.
“No we don’t. Neither the revelations on disciplinary councils nor the handbooks, as far as I’m aware, impose a presumption of innocence. I’m not saying that we do or ought to have a presumption of guilt, but a presumption of innocence is not a feature of church discipline.”
This is so, so important. “innocent until proved guilty” is the standard for criminal trials. It is a very, very high standard to meet, and intentionally so, since what is on the line is a person’s freedom or possibly even their lives. Imposing this standard on a sexual assault case in anything other than a criminal trial is completely inappropriate, as it requires the assumption that the victim is lying. This is exactly the reason that colleges and universities hear these cases using a “preponderance of evidence” standard, which is, roughly, the difference between 99.9% certainty and 50.1% certainty.
Not sure I understand the question, Tom. A Temple recommend interview (typically, anyway) doesn’t involve an accusation, so why would it involve a presumption of innocence?
Like Christian Kimball states, I too believe that the LDS church is 5-10 years behind the curve on how to handle this kind of stuff.
The reason why:
When he was a teenager my dad was sexually molested by his bishop who mixed in all kinds of religious symbolism from the temple with the act of molestation. My dad had a list of some half-dozen other young men in the ward who were similarly molested.
The sexual abuse took about 20 years to manifest into symptoms of depression, anger, suicidal ideations, and so on. When my dad sought help and guidance from his bishop and stake president (keep in mind that the offending bishop was now in the stake presidency) he was promptly disfellowshipped for continuing to speak out accusations against the leadership.
15 years go by – My dad went in and out of activity. Mostly out. Then by chance he met up with a stake leader who also happened to be the institute director at the nearby university. He actually listened to my dad, took his story seriously, took up his case with the Stake President, and paved the way to usher my dad back into full fellowship in the church. The stake president even went so far as to arrange a special sit-down meeting with a visiting area authority Seventy, who apologized to my dad on behalf of the Church for all the abuse that he suffered.
“Interesting” side story:
The man who molested my dad was released from his stake calling & excommunicated after it was discovered that he never really stopped molesting boys. Some years went by, he retired & moved to Idaho, was eventually rebaptized and somehow became a temple worker. My dad’s “new” stake president was incensed when he heard about it this guy’s calling to work in the temple. So he pulled some strings to get the guy released, arguing that people like this guy always find a way to pollute positions of power & influence.
I don’t glory in the behind-the-scenes string pulling & releasing of the guy from his temple work calling. I am not trying to revel in his humiliation. I bring it up only to show the marked difference in how two different Stake Presidents approached the issue of abuse by leaders over the course of 15 years.
The only experience I have had with his was recent. A sister in our ward was raped by her former Mission president who had hired her to do some work at his business.
He was promptly reported to the Church and Civil authorities and was excommunicated. My limited involvement dropped so I do not know how the criminal case has proceeded.
Church Authority does not always protect itself. It does get it right, but getting it wrong one time is too much. The response to the Bishop case has been shocking and disappointing.
People need to have more faith in the Gospel and less faith in the Church. I do not mean abandoning the Church, but rather having a true view of both its strengths and faults. The Perfect Church is an idol, a fiction, and it is killing us in many ways.
Mark N: “Believing women” doesn’t mean ignoring subsequent evidence that disproves accusations.
This is so good.
J.C., thank you for what you’ve said and what you do.
Michael Austin — You said ““innocent until proved guilty” is the standard for criminal trials. It is a very, very high standard to meet.”
I agree with the point that I believe you’re making, but I’m not sure that you’ve stated this quite correctly.
In a criminal case, the burden of proving the defendant’s guilt is on the prosecution, and they must establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s the “beyond a reasonable doubt” part that makes it a very, very high standard to meet.
Even in civil cases, however, the plaintiff still has the burden of proof. It’s a lower standard, to be sure — preponderance of the evidence, as you indicate — but the burden of proof still rests with the plaintiff.
To the extent that you are saying that we shouldn’t use the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard in a church setting, I completely agree.
So many great comments here. Thanks. As for “vetting” I can say that my dad was a bishop, stake presidency counselor, mission president, and counselor at Provo MTC. No one ever contacted me or my siblings to vet him. (We would have cleared him for service.) I suspect the only vetting was what is on his Church record. Maybe they run a criminal background check; I don’t know.
Michael Austin, JKC, Tom Hardman, respondents: Whenever the evidentiary standard comes up I am drawn to make a couple of observations:
1. There is controversy. The right or best answer is not self-evident.
2. There are a number of standards in use in different places and for different purposes. In some cases there is a constitution to look to. In some there is a statute to look to. In many there is no authority but only reason and analogy.
3. With respect to ecclesiastical decision making, both criminal law and Title VII rules are analogies, not authority. One may be better than the other for the purpose but neither dictates an answer.
4. I believe that a systems analysis is more appropriate and useful than a rights analysis. A systems analysis asks about the effect on reporting (encourage? discourage?), the effect on deliberations (too long and too difficult may be worse than too short and simplistic, or maybe not?), the effect on false reporting, the effect on judgments (criminal-level punishments beg for criminal level evidence), collective trust in the system, and the long term effect on victims.
5. I believe that a systems analysis should take into account the cultural norms around “proven guilty” recognizing that some amount of criminal law thinking will persist no matter what anybody says the rules are. (Probably we all watch too much television.)
I conclude that preponderance of the evidence (PoE) is a fair compromise in many cases. But if the issue is (for example) whether to call or continue a call to work with a high risk group, I would run the standard even lower. If we get real about this stuff we will deal with cases where the best ecclesiastical answer is in the realm of open apology and confession, and other cases where the best ecclesiastical answer is excommunication, public renunciation, and referral to the legal system. We need smart thinking for all of this.
Just a few thoughts…
I have to admit, I struggle w/ the balance between “believe the victim” and “assumed innocence”. I know that it is not an either/or situation. The pendulum is swinging and for that I am grateful. I thought the example of the boy scout leader who was immediately released is a great example – they believed the victims, released the leader without jumping straight to a disciplinary council (which had no material impact on him) and then let things play out.
As a tangent, I am torn by hope and fear. I feel hope that we are in a society where, though not perfect, there is progress in victims having a voice, being encouraged and being believed. We are also in a time where our kids are counseled and strengthened better to recognize and resist manipulation and abuse. My fear though is that we live in a time where the access to pornography and other depravity that titillate and precedes action is more prevalent than ever. So as our kids (and adults) get stronger, the forces of evil get more aggressive.
What if MTC President had had access to soft pornography? Might that and a bit of masturbation have helped him get the sexual gratification that he needed? Might he, then, have left those vulnerable women alone and unmolested?
Steve Evans,
Thanks for putting into words how I feel.
Excellent article and comments. Memories are flooding into my mind if all the people and their issues I dealt with as bishop and In a stake presidency. I don’t know that I would be confident to do it again with all the potent liability and issues. I’ve reviewed many experiences I my mind and held them up again the opinions offered. I can state that I was never informed of the gravity of the legal side when called and not enough training was offered afterwards. I wonder if major changes are in the wind if the Church loses to this matter in court? A major rewrite of the handbook. I do agree that a poor side effect of a growing church is the bureaucracy that makes us seem too corporate. At times SLC spokesperson sound like Nabisco, not the gospel. Maybe we’ve gotten too big, too powerful, too rich in the corporate sense.
I just have to have a say I guess. Better judgement might lead me to a different position at a different interval — but here goes and please excuse its length but this is a critical subject.
There are very few who have submitted a comment here that really understands the mind of someone who experiences abuse from a person of, or in Authority, be it parent, family relative, work, or even in the LDS Church as a position of Ecclesiastical Authority, it is all the same to me. When one goes through the abuse they automatically think they themselves did something wrong and that they (the victim) is responsible for the abuse. It changes their life every day. There is never a day that it doesn’t play into their life. For me it happened when I was very young and being a male I just couldn’t understand why another male would do such to me. I had just started kindergarten and the abuse lasted for years. To this day I remember looking out a car window and asking God to just take me home (to Him) so I didn’t have to go through another episode. But through it all I felt that I was the one who was to blame. Sounds hard to understand but that is what happens to those of us so abused.
So I can really understand why this poor missionary kept silent for so many years. Silence is not a behavior of guilt it is a behavior of admission of fault….erroneous for sure but none the same true. She probably spent her whole mission feeling like she was at fault for what happened. And her life would never, ever be the same. Please quit judging her for her silence and understand the complexity of her emotional well-being as she tried to deal with the event. Some have criticized her for future falsities that she has told. When you are dealing with a sexual assault that is never processed it can come out it unimaginable ways. No one has a right to call her a liar for what she expresses. The poor girl needed someone to believe her and help her deal with the internal feelings she has had since the event. The Lord has told us to not Judge others and that includes all of us, victims, perpetrators, and yes even leaders of the Church. The Lord will be the Great Judge of all; for each of our hearts and what comes out of our heart. And as for poor Bro. Joseph Bishop no one has a right to judge him. He admitted to some things that were obviously wrong, against the law, and were an assault on this poor lady missionary. He asked her to expose certain areas of her body to him and she did. No one lives in a test tube. My question for all parties that are such involved would simply be to help them to deal with the emotions they are having and how to get them out in the open and worked through. Perhaps Bro. Bishop was himself abused when he was little and so he “learned” how to deal with it far different than another. I don’t know but I will not judge him or anyone else. Why can’t we understand these are very complex, emotional experiential events for ALL PARTIES INVOLVED. I know for me having gone through such an ordeal and not dealing with it until my adult years (it came out in so many ways, but that is for another writing or book) I decided very early in life that when I became a parent I would do all in my power to protect my children from any such occurrence, and with quite a few I have to say I have been successful along with a wonderful wife.
We get into these he said/she said treatises and seem to forget the persons involved. For those who have never been exposed to a form of abuse then your argument is vacant to me, it is an empty judgement from you. You come from an intellectual position of how to expose perpetrators, help victims, ensure future safety and castigate the Church Leadership for failure. There is something very real when it comes to a Merciful Lord and Savior who can take all of this pain away as I allow Him access to me. When He suffered He experienced everything that I suffered and more as a very young victim. When He suffered He experienced all of the pain and anguish of the perpetrator of my sexual abuse, even his denial of such and his not dealing with the aftermath as such. It’s so very important to realize The Lord has suffered for all these things and more; and if each of us has a repentant heart then is His suffering made available to us personally, yes even Bro. Bishop.
When The Lord suffered He worked through His Gethsemane and experienced the complete peace that comes when you let it go and your/my personal Gethsemane is no longer there…. every day….a day I hope this young (now old) missionary will soon be able to experience. There is something very real to me when the scriptures say the Lord overcame each of the episodes He experienced in multiple waves wherein even He, the God of All, asked for it to pass and another way be allowed. But He overcame and each of us can as well. But the more we throw blame, accuse, castigate, and demean then we are actually moving away from the peace that The Prince of Peace will allow each of us to have.
She deserves peace but I know that some of that peace can only come when those responsible come to an admission of what happened, to whatever degree that they can come to. With so many years passing and the advanced age of Bro. Bishop then I can even understand his not being able to recall certain things. I really can and we can not judge him a villain for such behavior. It is plausible that such is true. And not one of us has the right to judge another of our fellow sojourners in this Veil of Tears for those things that they are guilty of…..for each of us have fallen a long ways from our 1st Estate. This earth is full of carnality and sexual depravity and that is what the Adversary is longing for is for all of us to condemn and judge another for their faults. The Lord said He who is not guilty to pick up the first rock….and not one of us could in clear conscience.
As far as what should the Church do? Let the Church alone and allow them to deal with it. We all feign involvement so we can throw fault at this organization or those in positions of Authority within the organization. I still believe in the goodness of people that over time they will do the right thing. For me and for all of us we should leave it alone. If you have been a victim of any abuse then you know personally of what I speak. I hope for those who haven’t been intimately involved in such things that they can let those who are to themselves whether it be the institution, the victim, the perpetrator, or those closely involved with such people.
The Church is led by men that are fallible and each has told us they are. But I would trust the collective judgement of them. This is not the Kingdom of Heaven, this is a Church on Earth and as such they obviously have the right to get things wrong, whether in a calling extended to another or any such other event. Some have questioned how can these ecclesiastical leaders even extend a call to another who harbors such ability to hurt another. Well these some must feel comfortable in telling the Lord that they take exception to what He does. The Lord knows the heart and He will judge us all from the feelings of our hearts — and I say that is enough for me. The Lord befriended a prostitute (Mary), He called to the Highest position a liar (Peter who denied Him), He appeared to a murderer (Paul) and called him to preach the gospel to all, He was patient with a doubter (Thomas), and He played a game of cat and mouse with His disciples who were on their way to Emmaus; can you hear it, “take a chill pill” is sometimes a good thing.
I am grateful for a loving God who see’s me for who my Divinity is and not for where my mortality has brought me….and shouldn’t we extend those feelings to all. And maybe a little extra for those who have experienced some of the most vile of what can happen in a depraved world. I hope so! I pray so!!
Please excuse my typos.
A sister in my MTC district in the late 90’s with significant issues met weekly with the MTC mission president’s wife–and not with the MTC mission president. I wonder if that was just how that MTC mission president did things or if there’s a specific policy (perhaps put in place sometime after Bishop served) involving MTC mission presidents meeting one-on-one with young women.
Why would a sister “with significant issues” meet with the mission president’s wife? Was the mission president’s wife a trained and licensed psychologist or psychiatrist?
“Let the Church alone and allow them to deal with it. We all feign involvement so we can throw fault at this organization or those in positions of Authority within the organization. I still believe in the goodness of people that over time they will do the right thing. ”
I haven’t seen any evidence of this in the case of the church and their policies on gay Saints and the innocent children of gay Saints. None. Not in the last 20 years. And that’s a l-o-n-g time to wait for common decency let alone assuming responsibility and making the appropriate apologies and making reparations.
It is a sticky situation from all sides. It seems that the institutional church and the local church may have different interests. It occurred to me during the Rob Porter situation that the church may not be good enough to deal accusations of criminal activity. (rape, physical abuse, etc).
I would recommend that a victim go to the police FIRST to deal with criminal activities. Realize that professional therapy might be required. The Bishop may have a place in facilitating this stuff, and can certainly show Christ-like love and compassion. But any advice from anybody to keep quiet about a criminal activity, should be prosecuted as an accessory.
Tim,
There are just as many women in my ward/stake that I would hesitate to be counseled by, women who are as fully marinated in the church’s harmful attitudes towards women as many of the men.
Wondering has an excellent point. Those called on to counsel others for serious concerns should be professionally trained and licensed. If the church has the resources to build billion dollar commercial enterprises, it can certainly afford better pastoral resources for its members.
Amazing piece! Absolutely love the hard questions.
Great job
Three weeks ago I had a very “animated” discussion with my bishop and a high counselor (also a ward member) about the treatment of women in the church regarding sexual abuse. The conversation was prompted by the inaction of priesthood leaders with the wifes of the former W.H. staff member and because my wife was sexually abused and pimped out by her priesthood holding father. He lived his life lying to bishops, stake presidents, patriarchs, and mission presidents. Not one had the discernment to turn the liar’s head around to see the other face.
My takeaway from the discussion was that A. bishoprics and stake presidencies are mandatory reporters and B. we are all imperfect and sometimes priesthood leaders don’t do what they are supposed to do. Given the situation we were discussing, I was surprised to hear A, and while B is true, I was not particularly comforted.
My thoughts:
1. The church organization has to change to be less top-down and more bottom up. We can all make lists like this but does anyone listen?
2. Make Handbook 1 available to all. We don’t know what our leaders are supposed to be doing or not doing. Are all bishops and s.p.’s mandatory reporter or is it just in states, provinces, and countries with such laws?
3. Hold bishoprics and stake presidencies for following Handbook 1 in regards to reporting physical and sexual abuse, up to and including excommunication.
4. Please, more women in positions of authority. Make it clear anyone in the church may report abuse to whomever they feel comfortable with, whether that be in Young Womens, Young Mens, or Relief Society. If needed, those leaders are also mandatory reporters.
5. Survivors are free to choose the ward/stake/branch they attend if the abuser is in the same ward/stake/branch. I know of a situation where a survivor was instructed she must attend the same ward as her abuser.
6. Yes, stop the invasive questions, by all means.
7. Windows in all classroom doors. Currently, it is up to the stake president to request windows be installed in the doors.
8. Background checks for all youth leaders, bishoprics, and stake presidencies.
9. There must be a whole session of General Conference where it is made clear what the leaders are to do, will and not to do. Until the “church” steps up and officially admits to the abuse problems, not in some general terms, not couched in ‘by imperfect MEN’, with legal and court of love
consequences, and initiates new policy nothing will change.
We live 1400 miles east of the Jello Belt. My wife is not the only LDS woman that my therapist has treated for depression, anxiety, extreme self-harm, and dissociative identity disorder. The therapist told us it is a known in the professional community that sex abuse is a serious problem in the church.
I completely agree that this particular sister missionary should have met with a professional therapist, and for much longer than the nine weeks at the MTC. The point was, however, that in the late 90’s, young sister missionaries apparently did not meet with the MTC mission president alone.
In my ward (and maybe in all wards?) they don’t even let a lone man teach a primary class. Why on earth would we allow a single man to have private, one on one, closed door interviews with adolescent girls/boys and women? If women aren’t going to be receiving the priesthood at least let a woman be the one to talk to another woman about sensitive issues. Don’t we have missionary companionships to protect individuals and the church as well as to have at least two witnesses for whatever takes place?
Per KUTV, Joseph L. B.s memory lapsed. Customized place was not near cafeteria with no VCR but down some stairs and in the basement: “the room was in an otherwise unfinished area in a lower junction part of the building. The area provided access to the building’s water pipes, electrical lines and tunnels connected to other campus structures. It was only accessible after passing through more than one locked door. The employee said the room itself had no windows, but was fully furnished inside. The furnishings included a single bed, similar to those used in the MTC dorms, and a TV and VHS player on a mobile cart. .. The former employee said they were told the room was ‘used by the previous MTC president as a place he would take naps and sometimes pray and also watch [MoTab] to help him relax.'”
Shy Saint – No. Predators are predators. It is NOT about sexual gratification. It about power and dominance. Predators have an almost a sixth sense as they seek the next victim.
They constantly are testing those around them to find the vulnerable. They groom those they percieve as vulnerable and move on if they don’t make progress.
My apologies if this has already been expressed above. I’ve given a lot of thought to how I might handle a situation like this as a bishop: female ward member comes in and says that ____ (her husband, neighbor, etc.) sexually assaulted her. She has no evidence but her word. I call (the accused) into my office and speak to him and he denies it.
As an attorney, I have represented plenty of men who have abused their girlfriends/wives and many of them make the claim that the victim is crazy, is making it up, etc. I am a bit jaded, so I have a tendency to believe the men are guilty.
But as a bishop, what do I do? There is no evidence before me but her claim, and he denies it. I know that claims are sometimes made out of spite, but I also know that claims are made, which are true despite a lack of corroborating evidence.
In this case, it appears that when it was brought to the attention of the church it was referred to the police. That seems appropriate if the ecclesiastical point of contact had no evidence other than her claim and his denial. Of course now we have additional information, but it seems to me that the “MeToo” movement has people thinking that a claim is enough. Enough to lock someone up, take their job/livelihood and reputation.
I do recognize that oftentimes the claimant has no corroborating information, and I would personally be likely to believe her if she comes across credible (while a part of me would still recognize that people can act well). Still, I would have a tendency to believe such a person. But without other evidence, what could I do other than refer it to authorities (if a crime had been alleged)? Do I impose some sort of sanction or discipline on the man who denies it (and again, there’s no corroborating evidence)?
This is not an easy question to answer, yet some seem so dogmatic in their responses.
As a church member, release from calling doesn’t seem like an overly harsh punishment in response to an allegation despite corroborating evidence.
Also, I can’t think of any Me Too cases in which the accused has been locked up as a result of the movement, and I can’t think of any significant case in which the accused lost their job due to a single allegation.
Great post, Steve.
Those folks who are trying to make this about a rogue leader have made a mistake. They think that this is about members who have problems with bad leaders. (That’s the lie of the church’s PR statement.) What it’s actually about is a church that is complicit in the abuse of its members, because it repeatedly fails to protect them and promotes a system that grants prestige and unquestioning loyalty to abusers.
Now, KUTV is reporting that (a) a former MTC employee verified the existence of the downstairs room with a bed, and (b) the COB has confirmed its existence as a secondary office for Bishop (though it denies that there was a bed). So they knew Bishop had this room all along, a room that she should not even know existed. They have the tape since January. They do nothing until the tape goes public, at which point they pull his books from Deseret and shame her in a press release.
This demonstrates an important fact. Namely, that the membership of the church means literally nothing to the church’s leaders. LDS members are the demolition cars that leaders crush beneath their monster trucks as they drive over top of them to protect their status, prestige, and livelihood beneath a false mask of virtue.
KLN, certainly a release from a calling should be considered, but should not be an easy decision. If a false accusation is made and the accused is immediately released from his calling, that signals to all who are aware the he has been found guilty. I’m not saying I would not release such a person, but I think it would require a lot of thought beforehand.
I know Joseph L. Bishop. He was my second Mission President in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission in the years 1978 and 1979. He is a great man, a man of God, and I have a personal witness of the Holy Spirit about that. His leadership of the mission was inspired, and he was the greatest influence in my life besides my mother. As to the accusations against him, I have no way to know if they happened or not, or if he is being taken advantage of now, in his old age, when his memory and understanding are in decline. This looks like an attempt to trap him, taking advantage of the current political climate and his age. Having known his character and spiritual influence, I am inclined to be skeptical about these accusations.
Take advantage of his old age? He’s 8 years younger than the prophet.
Carlos, sorry but you are mistaken.
You give no evidence that I am mistaken. I know the man.
So do his victims.
Mike, that whole “believe women” thing? You’re not doing it. And it’s infuriating. Here is a post talking about a man who has admitted on tape to sexual assault and you are running off into hypotheticals about how a man’s reputation might be ruined IF she’s lying. And that you would tend to believe her IF she was credible. What about how her life could be permanently scarred if she isn’t credible but her husband is? We know that many, many abusers are excellent liars, well respected in their communities, and even PRESIDENTS OF THE MTC!!! Believing women is not going to lead to the downfall of law and order. Men are not going off to jail after a single accusation. For crying out loud as far as we know Rob Porter doesn’t seem to have even been disciplined for his actual abuse.
I can appreciate that you don’t want black and white thinking to take over as regards the MeToo movement, but that is not what is being asked. It is asking you to believe, “credible” or not. Start by believing and work your way from there.
and you know that how?
Carlos Gonzalez Buss, go away. If you’ve come here to defend a man who has already admitted to police to asking a sister missionary to show him her breasts then you have said your piece and can move on, sure in the knowledge that history will vindicate him, and by extension you. The real question though is can you mourn with those that mourn and comfort those who will need comfort if you are not vindicated? If so please come back at that time and we will be here for you then.
TheHarbourlessSex, I know Joseph L. Bishop’s character, and I feel the need to state it here, as I see a number of people speculating and judging by hearsay. I don’t believe that he admitted any such thing, I do believe that his old age and infirmity are being taken advantage of by individuals who are trying to trap him and the Church. I don’t condone any kind of sexual abuse, and I realize that there are circumstances that are difficult to prove, but the solution is not to just believe the accuser by default, as it is becoming the fashion these days. It wouldn’t be the first time that a Church leader is falsely accused.
TheHarborlessSex whatever – I’m just trying to say . . . nevermind. You’re right. Whenever an accusation is made we should assume guilt and look no further. It is the right way. Amen.
In case you didn’t notice, the case of Mr. Bishop is no longer a she said/he said. Because he also said. But that is often not the case at first.
I think that those hearing the accusations (as one of his bishops noted in explaining why he didn’t believe the accuser) see the long string of high-profile callings he’s held and conclude that they don’t need to consider the situation carefully because obviously if he were a bad actor multiple high-level church leaders would not, presumably under inspiration, have continued to call him to positions of great authority. As with the continuation of the priesthood ban, they assume that prior leaders must have been inspired, so they don’t have to give it much thought. Even Joseph Bishop was unconvinced that he was really very guilty. I was surprised in reading the full transcript of the interview at how often he tried to circle the conversation back to his sufferings and how often he talked about his patriarchal blessing–that it had all come true and therefore it was proof that he was basically good with God, despite having never fully repented of his many admitted sins/crimes against many women. He and his ecclesiastical leaders were both looking to the wrong places for evidence of his righteousness. I think these are widespread tendencies in the church.
Carlos Gonzales Buss- the great thing about police interviews is that they are recorded so you don’t have to believe that he said such a thing. You can read it with your own two eyes! http://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/utah/articles/2018-03-21/former-mormon-mission-president-accused-of-sexual-assault
And there’s maybe also an Arthur Dimmesdale thing going on? He says that in past years he confessed to a bishop that he’d had numerous sexual transgressions–he claims he confessed “everything” at some point–but I wouldn’t be surprised if in such situations ecclesiastical leaders, seeing what a giant he’s been in the religious community, assume that he’s so very righteous that he really only has tiny sins but feels them keenly and so exaggerates them in his confessions. If this sort of belief is in play when church leaders hear confessions of men in positions of authority, it could help explain why he was allowed to (allegedly) confess fully and then “repent” without any church discipline.
Excerpt.
Interviewer: “So do you remember the room in the basement.
Joseph Bishop: “I do.”
Interviewer: “Do you remember the movies in the basement, the DVD [no,…] the VHS player and the TV. No. Do you remember tearing my blouse..”
______
KUTV’s Don Kauffman: “Eric Hawkins, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, ‘Yes, Joseph Bishop had an secondary office in the basement of the MTC.'”
Mike, contrary to any assumed tone in my post my point is not to bully people into agreeing with me (Or dismissing me like a petulant child or the hysterical woman i am). My concern is with the fact that you seem to require credibility from the accused. I think that perhaps because you are a lawyer and I am not we may have different ideas about what that means. The way I read it is that you only believe an accusation if you have good reason to. And the problem with that in the church is twofold. One, you are working with laypeople who have no idea of how victims may react and that oftentimes perfectly normal reactions will paint the victim as less credible. Second is that women in the church automatically have less credibility than their male spouses by virtue of a lack of priesthood. Any melchizedek priesthood calling > any calling held by a woman. Nobody wants to believe that a righteous priesthood holder could do such a thing so surely the wife was mistaken, didn’t understand, etc.
So what I mean by believe women, believe the victim is not automatically assume guilt on the part of the accused, but rather do assume truth on the part of the victim. Again, start by believing and proceed from there.
This would be a great time to call two female apostles.
Hey Carlos. I would like to testify that, over the course of my life, several people who once seemed to me to be great men of God actually turned out to be hiding horrible secrets, and had literally ruined lives. Not most, but a few.
I love the Gospel, I don’t love the church.
The discussion overnight reminds me that it can be a hard lesson to learn that we cannot, as the scripture says, put our trust in the arm of flesh. (See 2 Nephi 4:34, Doc & Cov 1:19, etc.).
I was much disturbed one Sunday evening after a very strange BYU multi-stake fireside given by a stake president with all the right family connections and a long and distinguished church resume. I called my parents and they listened to my concerns, and then my father explained that sometimes people are given callings for their own benefit, sometimes for the benefit of those they serve, but sometimes callings are given to the condemnation of those who are called. Whatever I think about that sentiment, it was freeing that my trusted, faithful father didn’t buy into leader worship, and neither should I. It’s been a lesson that has helped carry me through some disturbing situations in the intervening years.
So how do we move forward when we realize that our idols have feet of clay?
Perhaps a good first step may be to realize that they are idols, and then do what the scripture recommends and turn to the real source of our strength. (See again 2 Nephi 4:34, etc.)
Three thoughts:
1. The Newsroom should save its legalism for briefs, and keep press releases more compassionate (as they had been until recently). Who knows – maybe we’ll see some compassion in Conference.
2. Bishop’s professed (though apparently not lived) standard of sexual morality is not the same as the generally accepted American standard, which may be causing some confusion in the way his admissions are interpreted. Clearly what he has confessed to amounts to unlawful harassment at best, but the word “molest” is misleading when there’s such a difference in mores.
3. I believe most people who allege sexual misconduct. Their stories are compelling. But would-be false accusers here, as in other socially electrified contexts, DO have something to gain by lying. They gain social power, empathy, a sense of justice, understanding, trust, and love, which we ought to reserve for the honest accusers who deserve those things, and more. Liars don’t, and let’s not pretend that the latter category is an empty set.
A church that uses an institution called the priesthood, the ultimate authority in Mormonism, and denies that authority to women has set up an unequal relationship. How many times have I’ve been told to “follow the priesthood”, “the priesthood will decide”, the “priesthood is God’s ultimate authority”. An institution that relies on an authority that is merely given, with no requirements to 12 year old boys, has set up a system for male superiority and abuse directed toward the female who has zero authority in Mormonism.
As someone who was not believed by my bishop, he was a good guy just brainwashed into his own male/priesthood authority, after being the victim of a violent, brutal attack by another priesthood holder (yes, I realize that it was him and not all priesthood holders!) when I was a young woman, I KNOW that it is not God’s way to assign authority merely because of gender. Women have been pushed into a belief that their worth is what they can give males/priesthood holders. Until that fallacious, harmful belief is changed, these occurrences will keep coming to light. There are so many more I PROMISE you. I never came forward because I was so ashamed. My bishop told me it would be better if no one knew about the horrible thing that had happened to me. I remained silent like so many others that I know.
I don’t know how to fix this broken system but if God really speaks through the prophet then why isn’t He? The highest level of “moral authority” ‘s first reaction is to call their lawyers and deny that a priesthood holder would do such a thing. This particular story is big news but this stuff happens all the time, Victims are just shamed into silence. if they speak up they are labeled liars, mentally unstable, criminals, someone trying to punish a poor innocent guy……the list of slurs goes on and on. The church instantly goes into damage-control mode when something happens because they care about how the church looks rather than how, or if it is really acting as God would want it to.
If you think this is a rare occurrence, you are wrong.
Clarifying….
—I know most commenting on this site would never behave this way. My intention is not to slander men, just the method of assigning authority based on nothing more than gender.
—my husband is the best. I am not being abused by a creep. I married the most wonderful guy ever because I understood that priesthood was a bogus qualifier when dating.
Mr Ritchey (you have a distinguished namesake, by the way):-
“[W]ould-be false accusers here, as in other socially electrified contexts, DO have something to gain by lying. They gain social power, empathy, a sense of justice, understanding, trust, and love…”
I fear you are mistaken. Such a response is anything but typical. Disclosure of rape usually entails extreme social isolation (even well-wishers tend to avoid the victim, who arouses anxiety in them); being the subject of malicious gossip; endless second-guessing (“why didn’t she/he scream/fight back/go to the police/avoid that situation altogether”?); suspicions of infidelity on the part of spouses; and an effortless assumption of superiority on the part of almost everybody who has not gone through it her- or himself (“well, *I’d* never have let that happen, because I’d have screamed/fought/gone to the police…”).
The kind of supportive responses you describe are not unknown, but they’re all too rare. Unless the victim has the good fortune to be in a supportive subculture—which, incidentally, is almost never to be found in faith communities, as many of the posts in this very thread serves to underline—she or he is likely to discover that speaking out is far more painful than remaining silent. This is why, according to every single survey of the question ever taken, the majority of those who have suffered in this way remain silent.
That they do so is not in dispute, nor is it a coincidence. Followers of Jesus Christ would do well to reflect prayerfully on that fact, and its implications for what He wants and expects them to do in response to it.