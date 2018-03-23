Holding An Abuser Accountable

With the latest news story about Joseph L. Bishop, the former MTC president accused of sexually assaulting women serving missions, there have been a lot of discussions in online forums, including many women who’ve shared personal experiences of going to leaders for help when they were victims of assault, only to be told that the leader could not or would not pursue any disciplinary action against their attacker. In some cases, the individuals they accused went on to assault others. Given that the church is firmly on record as being against any abuse, in very strongly worded terms, even considering it as an impediment to entrance to the temple, how do these things happen as often as I’ve heard about them?
I have known many LDS women in my lifetime who were sexually abused, sometimes by an older relative or parent, often by a spouse, sometimes by another lay member of the church, and even occasionally by church leaders or someone with authority over them in the church. I have very seldom heard this type of story in which the woman felt heard and understood by her leaders or in which she felt that the actions taken by leaders were sufficiently sympathetic and appropriate or that justice was served. Many (but not all) of these women have left the church as a result of their abuse and subsequent treatment at the hands of church leaders, making it all too easy for church members to dismiss them as faithless or lacking in credibility or to believe that their cases were exceptions, that only a few bad actors were responsible (and they were!), to continue to believe the old trope that the Church is perfect, but the members are not.
Recently I was discussing a friend’s situation with some Mormon women in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal. I commented that there were so so many women who’d been abused, and it was hard to fathom how this continued to happen. I have met LDS women at BYU, roommates, mission companions, women in my wards, and women I’ve worked with, who were sexually or otherwise abused. In the group of women I was talking with, three of the other women were surprised as they said they didn’t know any women who were abused. I quickly pointed out that it was a statistical impossibility that they didn’t know any; for whatever reason, others hadn’t confided their abuse to them. If you don’t know anyone who was abused, well, you do. Yes, you do.
I remember one of my roommates at BYU telling me very matter-of-factly about her father’s sexual abuse that started when she was 13. He was a former bishop. She sought help from her home bishop when she became an adult, and was not taken seriously because her mother sided with her father (as many mothers do in these cases, unable to process what’s happening in their own family; denial is easier). Her parents vilified her to other church members and the new bishop as crazy and prone to making up stories. As most victims of sexual assault, she suffered from bouts of depression, anxiety and promiscuity–all of which made her look less credible to others, particularly to male church leaders. In reality, these things were symptoms of her father’s long-term abuse. She told one BYU bishop of her sexual promiscuity as a cry for help, saying in despair, “Nothing matters anyway. Men can just do whatever they want to me, and the Church doesn’t care anyway. What’s the difference?” She was disfellowshipped by him. Her story is all too typical.
So, when is an accused abuser subject to church discipline? According to the Church Handbook of Instruction (Vol. 1 for leaders) [1] in section 6.7.2:
When a Disciplinary Council May Be Necessary
Serious Transgression
. . . It includes (but is not limited to) attempted murder, forcible rape, sexual abuse, spouse abuse, intentional serious physical injury of others, adultery, fornication, homosexual relations (especially sexual cohabitation), deliberate abandonment of family responsibilities . . .
Note the use of “may be,” meaning that even if there is a serious transgression, a disciplinary council is not mandatory. There is an exception, even for Serious Transgressions, for Passage of Time, although no specific statute of limitations is spelled out. It is apparently left up to the local leader’s judgment:
Passage of Time
If a member voluntarily confesses a serious transgression that was committed long ago and his faithfulness and service in the intervening years have demonstrated full reformation and repentance, a disciplinary council often is unnecessary (see “Time between Transgression and Confession” in 6.10.6).
As a quick aside, the referred passage (6.10.6) says:
Time between Transgression and Confession
If a transgression occurred many years before it was confessed, the presiding officer carefully considers the intervening circumstances. If the sin was not repeated and the member has lived righteously in the interim, his conduct during the intervening time can show that he has forsaken the sin. In this instance, confession may complete rather than start the process of repentance.
Rules are tighter for higher positions, predatory behavior, patterns, and publicly known sins. as found on the next page:
Serious Transgression While Holding a Prominent Church Position
A disciplinary council must be held for a member who commits a serious transgression while holding one of the following prominent Church positions: Area Seventy; temple, mission, or stake president; patriarch; or bishop (but not branch president). The term serious transgression is defined in 6.7.2.
Transgressor Who Is a Predator
A disciplinary council must be held for a member who commits a serious transgression that shows him to be a predator with tendencies that present any kind of serious threat to other persons.
Pattern of Serious Transgressions
A disciplinary council must be held for a member who demonstrates a pattern of serious transgressions, especially if prior transgressions have resulted in Church discipline.
Serious Transgression That is Widely Known
A disciplinary council must be held for a member who commits a serious transgression (as defined in 6.7.2) that is widely known.
Exceptional circumstances for sins that are being ruled on in a criminal trial (p. 66):
Conduct Examined in Criminal or Civil Courts
Normally a disciplinary council is not held to consider conduct being examined by a criminal trial court until the court has reached a final judgment. In some cases it may also be appropriate to delay disciplinary proceedings until the period of appeal has expired or the appeal has been rejected.
Criminal charges may or may not necessitate Church discipline. Acts that constitute serious crimes under local law normally would be considered serious transgressions. . . . Criminal charges that have serious moral overtones may warrant Church discipline even if a criminal court dismisses these charges for technical reasons.
If we have zero tolerance for sexual abuse, why do we tolerate so much of it? In the case of my friend, a victim of incest, one reason she was not believed is that her parents sided against her to minimize embarrassment and to avoid dealing with the bigger problem: a sexual predator father. From the handbook, section 6.10.3:
Communicating with Aggrieved Victims
When there is an aggrieved victim (such as for incest, child abuse, or spouse abuse), the presiding officer of the upcoming disciplinary council contacts the victim’s current bishop or stake president. If the victim’s current bishop or stake president already knows about the situation, the two leaders determine whether it would be helpful and appropriate for the victim to be given an opportunity to provide a written or oral statement about the known or alleged misconduct and how it has affected the victim and his or her family.
Any interview with an aggrieved victim for this purpose is conducted by his or her current bishop or stake president. Any inquiries about a victim who is under 18 years of age are made through the child’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s). Great care must be taken to avoid causing further trauma, especially with a victim of sexual or physical abuse.
For obvious reasons, the abusive parent of a minor is not going to be a very keen facilitator for that child’s accusations against them.
I have also heard many stories from women who reported rape or sexual assault to a bishop who were told that without a criminal conviction, the bishop’s hands were tied, even when the victim had not filed a police report and did not intend to file one. This is simply not true. The accusation can be based on either a confession or testimony (either written or verbal) of a witness to the misconduct. A victim has witnessed the misconduct firsthand!
Here’s what the handbook actually says in section 6.10.4:
Procedures of the Council
If the member has confessed, the presiding officer asks for consent to use the confession as evidence in the council. Information received in a member’s confession cannot be used as evidence in a disciplinary council without the member’s consent. When necessary, the presiding officer attempts to persuade the member to give this consent. He explains that refusal reflects a lack of contrition and repentance, preventing justice and mercy from operating fully for the good of the transgressor.
A lack of consent to use a confession as evidence does not prevent a disciplinary council from proceeding on the basis of other evidence. Also, the presiding officer can still impose informal discipline on the basis of the confession, even if the member does not give consent for the confession to be used in the council.
So what is this other evidence if the accused does not give consent to use his confession? The most common is witness statements, including the accuser. The procedures in the same section outline how evidence is introduced in the proceeding.
3. If the member admits to the misconduct, proceed to number 5 below. If he denies the reported misconduct, present evidence of it or ask someone else to do so. This evidence may include the written or oral statements of witnesses, reliable documents, and the substance of the member’s confession (if he has confessed and given consent). The member must be given the opportunity to question any witnesses who give evidence against him. (If witnesses are unable to attend, see “Party or Witness Unable to Attend” in 6.10.12).
4. If the member desires to present evidence in his behalf, invite him to bring in witnesses one at a time, submit other relevant evidence, comment on the evidence, and make any other statements he desires.
Witnesses should be Church members unless the presiding officer has determined in advance that a nonmember witness will respect the purposes and procedures of a Church disciplinary council. Witnesses wait in a separate room until they give their evidence. The presiding officer asks them not to talk with each other about the matter either before or after they testify.
5. Ask questions of the member or witnesses in an orderly, polite manner, avoiding arguments. . . .
According to this section, even if the witness is unable to attend, their evidence can be presented in the council.
Party of Witness Unable to Attend
If a party or essential witness is unable to attend a disciplinary council, the presiding officer invites him to submit a written statement. Such a statement may be considered in evidence. When necessary, the party or witness may be questioned further, in writing or orally.
Preserving Evidence
If a witness will not likely be available for a possible future disciplinary council, the presiding officer invites him to write his testimony for use when needed.
As I’ve thought about these issues, I couldn’t help but think of another woman in my previous ward who got up in the wake of the highly publicized Steubenville assault and shared as part of her testimony that day how sad it was that this girl had ruined those boys’ lives. I was gobsmacked that anyone could say such a thing let alone say it over the pulpit. I was doubly surprised that it was a woman, one with a daughter, defending sexual assault and blaming its victim. I suspect this woman has also “never known” anyone who was sexually assaulted because who would tell her about it?
Her attitude is, unfortunately, all too common in our patriarchal church. Whether stated as openly as she did or implied, when we reflexively side with the accused (he had a scholarship! he had a promising future!) and blame the victim for being imperfect (she was at a party! she was drunk! she wore a short skirt! she was attractive!), we are continuing to create a culture in which victims are scrutinized while perpetrators are excused, where charges are not taken seriously, and women in general are not treated as credible. We don’t see it because we don’t want to see it.
We neither have eyes to see nor ears to hear.
Most of the women I know who were sexually abused or assaulted and who had unsatisfactory experiences with their bishops were unaware of what the Church Handbook of Instructions says, and how would they not be? This information is not public to non-leaders, and because there are no women allowed to sit in disciplinary councils, they don’t have access to this information. By contrast, abusers in leadership positions do have access to this information which spells out for them how to avoid being held accountable by the church.
So what can women do if they’ve been abused and feel that their complaint is being dismissed?
- Be aware that a conviction is not required for the accused to be held accountable in a Church disciplinary council.
- Be aware that even if the abuser is not convicted in a criminal court, a disciplinary council can still be convened for misconduct with moral overtones such as rape, incest, domestic abuse, and sexual assault.
- Offer to give evidence in the disciplinary council. There is power in facing your abuser.
- Do not accept excuses that contradict what the handbook actually says.
- If the bishop demurs, demand to know why the accused will not be disciplined. Ask the bishop or stake president to read aloud from the handbook. Do not accept their word for it that a council cannot be convened without a conviction.
- Pursue a police investigation for criminal activities. This may delay the disciplinary procedures and may be unlikely to result in a conviction, but it can still give a victim a sense of regained empowerment.
Of course, none of this will guarantee justice. Knowing your options improves the odds, though.
[1] This is from the 2010 edition which is online. The 2017 edition is not available online.
Comments
Amen and amen!
Sadly as these issues come on I find the sexual assault issues being my tipping point. I never have been assaulted, but the tone deaf, dismissive nature that the most recent stories have brought out have tarnished what remaining view I had of the church. Individual wards and members I still love. I love their hopeful devotion to families, to a God they love, to their ancestors sacrifice, and more. But the institution has now bottomed out for me.
That is sad, because well meaning leaders no longer have any impact on me. I will interact with leaders as people not their titles. I am not a child. To be treated as one. To be dismissed. To have instructions hidden. To not value me, leaves me the only recourse but to lean out. Back off. Stand alone. I had hoped a different world would exist. But it won’t.
Thanks for the thorough handbook insights.
I keep thinking about how for years we taught the YW that the Lamanite daughters, when raped, were deprived of their virtue. And how wrong it is that we taught that, especially in defining “virtue” as “virginity.” Well this adds another dimension to that: virtue is often defined power, and we too often promote powerlessness within our eccesisatical support system for rape victims. This can then become cyclical. We just must do better at empowering victims on a systematic level.
One point that sometimes gets lost in these discussions is that while the decision to convene a disciplinary council often results, as a practical matter, in some form of discipline, the decision to convene a council is not a decision to impose church discipline; it’s a decision to take evidence and formally consider on that evidence whether formal discipline should be imposed.
That’s important because you sometimes hear people saying that we should not convene a council unless and until there is evidence of wrongdoing in addition to an accusation because we should hold people accused of misconduct innocent until proven guilty.
Setting aside the issues of whether a presumption of innocence should apply in church discipline and what standard of proof is necessary to overcome that presumption, the issue of whether there is conclusive proof is a consideration for whether to conclude that the person should be disciplined, but I don’t think it’s correct to say that we need proof (at least not beyond a plausibly credible accusation) for the decision to convene a council in the first place. Even if there’s ultimately not enough proof to impose discipline, it can be freeing to air the accusations before a group of men (yes, they’re all men) that have convened to listen to the story and take it seriously.
Whether to convene a council is obviously a decision that ought to be made with discernment and by the spirit. By nature, I’m very much inclined to err on the side of mercy, but I think that tendency can have serious unintended consequences in cases of abuse and we have to guard against that.
The fact of the matter is that we live in a world about a third of men indicate on surveys that there is some likelihood that they would rape a woman if they knew they could get away with it (google scholar “rape proclivity”), and about one in ten men admit on anonymous surveys to having raped someone at some point in their life.
The fact that these problems are so ubiquitous across society, whether we’re dealing with Mormonism or organized atheism, suggests that it’s basic psychology more than anything institutionally unique to Mormonism at play here. We want rapists to be sniveling psychopaths, not the next door neighbor who spontaneously mowed your lawn for you while you were sick, but increasingly we’re realizing that Mister Rogers next door is in fact a rapist, and for a lot of people it doesn’t compute. So yes, I agree with a lot of the institutional suggestions for working against this natural tendency, but once people start using these issues as just another cudgel to attach the supposedly uniquely dysfunctional patriarchal, homophobic, racist Church that needs a complete overhaul from the ground up, I stop paying attention and I’m pretty sure that the higher ups do as well.
For some reason the first one didn’t go through, so apologies if later on in the day this comment goes through and duplicates.
Tiberius: Nobody here is suggesting that the Church is uniquely dysfunctional on these issues, so if you tired of listening and decided to stop (or god forbid, the higher ups have done so), that’s your moral failing (and theirs). What a luxury to be able to tune out victims! The point of the post is to help victims who also happen to be LDS so that they know how to navigate an opaque system. Similar posts could have been written for a victim navigating the opacity of the policy department or a campus security team.
Sorry, I wasn’t suggesting that the OP was saying as much; it was more in anticipation of the comment thread which, yes, does more often than not veer into that territory. The OP was precise and clear, which is therefore much more useful in terms of actionable possibilities than the type of response I was alluding to.
Whenever I speak about clerical sexual offending, I urge people to look beyond the particularities of their own denomination or religion and to see how others, whose structures, doctrines or theologies may differ radically, nonetheless respond—or fail to respond—in extraordinarily similar ways. I was disappointed to note that on a previous thread devoted to this topic, which now has more than a hundred and fifty posts, few if any contributors seemed willing to do so. Instead, each faith community when confronted with this problem seems determined to replicate the patterns, and repeat the mistakes, of all the others. This is exacerbated by a high degree of ignorance within religious circles of the dynamics of sexual violence in general, a field on which an enormous literature exists, but in which there are still very significant gaps in our knowledge and which at present is rapidly in flux.
Speaking as an outsider (Catholic), it appears to me that relatively few of the LDS Church’s difficulties in grappling with this problem are particular to that church, and the solutions likewise are unlikely to be found by modifying institutional practices alone—however seemingly radical those modifications may be. Changing what is asked in temple recommend interviews; making the Pence Rule mandatory for all interactions between two members not of the same sex; requiring criminal background checks of everyone holding office in the Church or working with young people; even extending the priesthood (and, for that matter, more senior ecclesiastical ranks) to women—in and of themselves these may be good or bad things. As a non-Mormon I would not presume to offer anyone here unsolicited advice on them. What can nonetheless be said with a high degree of confidence, taking on board the recent history of everything from Catholicism to Anglicanism to Unitarian Universalism, is that none of them is inconsistent with a state of affairs in which victims of sexual violence, of both sexes, remain almost as numerous, and stigmatized and ostracized almost as badly, as they are now.
That is not to say that these initiatives are fruitless, or that some of them, at least, ought not to be tried. But it is to say that the answer, which I take to be an environment in which dramatically fewer such crimes take place and those who are offended against are dramatically better treated, is not to be found primarily by those means. Rather, it depends upon a willingness of faith communities to regard opposing this kind of evil, and ministering (in the broadest possible sense) to those affected by it, as something that is basic and fundamental to their mission, and publicly declared to be so. We take it for granted that our churches should be active in the fight against poverty; that they speak and act against racism; that they support immigrants and refugees; that they aid the elderly and the homeless. When it comes to victims of sexual violence, who are as numerous as some of these other categories and whose needs are as acute, the Christian and non-Christian churches have almost nothing to say, and most of what they do say is harmful. Nobody who has suffered it would be well advised to approach anyone holding office in her or his respective faith community for assistance, or even basic understanding.
We do not have a vocabulary for addressing this question from a standpoint of faith—as professed believers, upholding a particular vision of the human person. We steadfastly deny the necessity of developing one. Until we change our minds about that, procedural reforms, however excellent in themselves, will achieve—and have already been shown to achieve—much less than their advocates hope.
The conclusion I came to after reading this post is that women (and men) in the church need a “church lawyer” to help them through the process. Someone want to start a business?
(oops wrong account)
I think we need a better definition of repentance. The church’s own Addiction recovery manual(basically the AA 12 steps) requires the addict(rapist) to ask for forgiveness from those has has harmed. This is not the first step, but one which comes after serious reflection and a long term change of behavior.
In cases where a priesthood holder is confessing, even after some time has passed, he should be required to complete the steps in the manual, including that step. (Note that is may be harmful to the victim to bring it up. All cases are different. These things must be considered)
I think it is far too easy to tell a Bishop you are sorry and will never do t again, and too easy for the Bishop to believe and let it go at that. There must be a level where more is required of the penitent.
Amen. We rip on evangelicals for offering “cheap grace,” yet we seem to offer awfully cheap repentance for rather grievous sins against other people.
I wish that local church leadership (bishoprics and rs presidencies) would opt to spend more lessons and firesides on victims rights and how to report abuse, and fewer on chastity and marriage.
Amen Jen
Angela, I’m a lifelong member of the Church, but have never held the kind of calling that comes with access to Handbook volume 1. I had rattling around in my head the assumption that if there are criminal proceedings, the Church just sort of outsources any conclusion of the matter to those proceedings. Thank you for going through the actual HB provisions and demonstrating that that is not necessarily the case. The HB provisions look pretty reasonable to me, but when they are widely unknown or disregarded, that’s no help. I appreciated this post.
My view is that the Church disciplinary system is not oriented toward punishment, or what might be referred to as “justice for the victim.” Rather, it is first interested in rehabilitation (“repentance” in religious terms), and secondarily in prevention. I believe this focus is intentional. I know it is controversial and misunderstood. Without debating the right or wrongs of the system but taking it as a given to be managed, I would make the tactical decision to set aside discussion of punishment and put my chips on prevention. “What can we do to make sure this never happens again?”
Whatever definition of repentence is used, it should apply just as much to the institution as the members.
Fix the problem. Seek restitution. Apologize.
Do not hide the problem. Do not make excuses. Do not blame the victim.
This should not be complicated.
$64,000 Answer, I love your thoughts on this. We all need to accept and internalize the fact that authoritarian, hierarchical organizations are prone to abuse. Especially patriarchal ones. It’s built into the system. That doesn’t mean you need to abolish the system, but you do need to account for that fact. If you aren’t willing to look at these things through the lens of that power structure, you will always miss something important.
The other big problem seems to be that conservative religions like Mormonism cling so tightly to notions of chastity and sexual repression that they can’t figure out how to also help victims of sexual assault. So anything with a sexual component of any kind gets shuffled into the same “bad” category, and there’s no one sifting through the complexity.
If you can’t bear the evil in your own soul, you can’t stand to look at someone else’s. We need serious changes to the way we talk, think, and teach about a whole host of issues around power, consent, and sexuality.
i just wanted to say, I really appreciate this forum and that we have a place to discuss this that isn’t giddy about the downfall of the church, or so “faithful” that we can’t hold predators accountable or it might make the church look bad. It’s very healing.
My personal experience with church discipline (well, sorta, I guess my dad’s?) is that it’s usually nothing at all. My dad did a bad thing. He ruined our family, broke up his marriage, and was a member of the Stake Presidency at the time he did it. There was no disciplinary action. He was able to be sealed to a new wife in the temple months after his divorce, while because of the divorce my mom got “demoted” in her Temple work position. I have a strong testimony of the gospel but p much 0 testimony of the disciplinary process for the Church. I wish that weren’t the case.
Do bishops/stake presidents get comprehensive training on this stuff, or does someone just hand them the Handbook and wish them luck?
Having it in the Handbook is great, but in the moment, I don’t think most priesthood leaders pause the conversation so they can look up some references. They need to know this stuff before it comes up.
Omjs, there’s not nearly enough training. The best thing going is that secretaries and clerks are retained across Bishops ministries, so you’ve hopefully got somebody in place who knows how things have been functioning. I’ve steered discussions to the handbook more than once.
A very smart former bishop of mine would actually assign bishopric members to study and teach a section of Handbook 1 each week during Bishopric meeting, and he made a similar assignment each week in Ward Council from Handbook 2. I can’t speak firsthand yet about stake level Bishop training meetings Those meetings do occur, though. I also know the primary job of a Stake President is to field calls from flustered and new bishops and branch presidents. If the Stake President is worth his salt, he’ll start everything off with “Well, lets check out what the Handbook has to say first.”
Mormon FTW
“. . . we have a place to discuss this that isn’t giddy about the downfall of the church, or so “faithful” that we can’t hold predators accountable. . . “
Great post.
The instructions for disciplinary councils have developed a lot over the years. More than ever now, the Handbook’s description of those policies and procedures looks like body of legal rules. I think Deborah Christensen’s comment about legal representation for those involved has real merit. Both accused and accusers should have formal, independent advice. There are also other obvious due-process measures that we could take. If the church is going to create a body of rules for discipline, then it’s necessary to set up procedural safeguards to make sure that those rules are followed. That’s the only way to protect any legal system from being corrupted.
I’m not sure how I feel about building an elaborate legal structure within the church, but if we’re going down that road, then we ought to do it right. A legal system without safeguards is often actively harmful.
If taking a legalistic approach to church discipline is not the best way, then we need to reassess the whole thing. Christian’s comment about thinking through the fundamental objectives of church discipline would be a good place to start.
I found the guidelines around confessions to be troubling, honestly. If an abuser has confessed, he has to further specifically agree to allow his confession to be considered in his disciplinary council; otherwise, it’s not used at all. It’s as if he didn’t confess. That feels a lot like those extra questions on your computer or phone: “Are you SURE you want to accept this upgrade or open that suspicious file?” Why are we giving abusers multiple chances to take back their confessions, and then allowing them continued unmonitored access to victims because our “hands are tied”? It feels like we are deliberately pointing out how to get off scot-free.
And while the procedures say that it’s not intended to function like a legal court, it sure does have a lot of similar feeling to a legal court, not so much a trial by jury as a trial by judge (the system used in Singapore), with a heavy presumption of innocent until proven beyond every possible shadow of a doubt that the person is guilty.
My personal explanation of why Bishops excuse behavior is because of presumed familiarity. To make it easier I’ll call the perpetrator Bob.
The Bishop “knows” Bob. He sees Bob at church every week. Bob looks him in the eye as he shakes his hand. Every other year Bob assures the bishop in a recommend interview that everything is on the up and up. The bishop and Bob may even have had callings together and Bob never showed any sign that things weren’t right in his home or family or his relationships with others. The bishop also knows how guilt ridden he’d be if he sexually abused someone. He doesn’t see anything like what he’d expect to see in himself in Bob. Based on all this he “knows” Bob isn’t that kind of guy.
On the other hand, the bishop doesn’t know the accuser or only knows her from a distance. He’s never worked with her in a calling. He may have interviewed her before and she never hinted that there was a problem. If she’s indulged in some risky behavior or self-medicated he has reason to be suspicious of her motives. Remember he’s seen the behavior and being human made a judgment possibly long before he’s heard anything about how Bob may have sparked the behavior.
I’ve known a Bob. The only reason I had any, any doubts was because my wife told me she felt something was not right about him. I served on the high council with Bob. I saw Bob as a reliable member of a bishopric. Bob was a good guy, a friend. I could trust Bob.
It later came out, because his wife found the emails, that Bob was carrying on a 20 year affair with another woman who had a husband of her own. Three bishops “knew” Bob and had assured his wife over the years that Bob was okay. One of those bishops ended up sitting outside Bob’s house as Bob’s wife told him the jig was up.
I’m not excusing Bishops getting it wrong. Getting it wrong, however, is the most natural thing to do because “it’s Bob! You can’t mean Bob would do that? I know Bob.”
Perhaps there should be a way to get someone who doesn’t know Bob involved early on.
Ditto Loursat. I don’t like the idea of a full legal system that just burdens everyone with a ton of work. Either way we need to reevaluate and create a new system. One step to get started would be to release Handbook 1 and start discussions on topics. Really open up the current process to everyone. But I guess this is the purpose of the post.
From the Church’s updated statement today (https://www.mormonnewsroom.org/article/statement-former-mission-president-alleged-abuse-joseph-l-bishop-march-2018) about Joseph L. Bishop: “Local leaders did not feel they could pursue church discipline for Mr. Bishop.” It’s about the local leaders’ feelings, apparently.
I’ve had the experience of “he said, she said” several to times as bishop. No other evidence or witnesses. I did release individuals from their callings but didnt administer formal discipline because I was left with nothing more than my opinion and the statements of two who contradicted each other. I offered counsel, blessings, and recommendations of outside help to all. The church system is not a legal system. In other cases where I had outside witnesses and evidence formal discipline was given.
“Perhaps there should be a way to get someone who doesn’t know Bob involved early on.”
Or perhaps we could teach bishops to take Bob’s wife seriously. Perhaps we could suggest that they make the reasonable assumption that she, who lives with him, knows him better than someone who sees him once a week in his Sunday best. It is not out of the realm of possibility for men to treat women as fully human.
Angela,
Confession in private and then not in the disciplinary council is a huge red flag. I have served with multiple bishops and those who are known to have violated major rules and do not want to confess to a council have all been treated the same. No callings, and a mark on their church records. If the member moves out of the stake, their records are generally retained, which means they will not get a calling in the new ward. It is effectively probation, pending a formal council.
The main issue with abuse is usually there is only a he said-she said level of evidence. When there is no confession, or incomplete/inaccurate confession then church discipline is not well suited at getting a fair result in the eyes of an accuser. The only way to get more evidence is likely pretty intrusive and not a favored way to operate. There are usually reluctant and amateur investigators if the bishop decides to pursue it.
We have had accused abusers in our building from other areas in the stake. This was because the leaders did not want the accused and the supposed victim seeing each other at church. The state investigators did not pursue a court case, so the only reason for the request to attend another building was the allegation. In my state, I would not count on fantastic justice being served in the courts, but the authorities at least will do an investigation.
“I cannot read a sealed book…”
HB1 should be unsealed and open to all. Especially the most vulnerable who already suffer from an authority deficit in the church because of their gender.
Any court that kept knowledge of rules and procedures reserved to only those in positions of power would rightly be called a Kangaroo Court.
I think Bishops, High Council Members, and Stake Presidencies are under a tremendous and often unfair burden of labor, often at the time their careers are heaviest. As a woman, I have never served in one of these positions, but I imagine the process of convening a church court is uncomfortable, not to mention a ton of work and time. My dad was a Bishop (and a good one) for many years. If I were in their shoes, I would avoid convening a church court if I could help it just because I like to do the minimum possible while still feeling like I have done my duty. Convening a court for someone who denies abuse, and they always deny it, probably just doesn’t seem worth it, sadly. They probably just assume that God will work it out.
We don’t have an entirely lay leadership. Maybe it’s time to get some professionals in here? If it’s important enough for institute, seminary, mission presidencies, general authorities to get paid, maybe we do need full time Bishops or at least stake presidencies. Then they can be trained to be judges in Israel, counselors, mess cleaner uppers, and all the other things we expect them to do.
I just wanted to say, that in no way do I think that sexual assault is a small matter. I would want there to be a church court every time someone is accused. One accusation should be enough to get them barred from any calling that works with anyone vulnerable, even home teaching at the very least. Why don’t people get that women and children hate to come forward and accuse people? I swear there is a segment of society that thinks women and children love attention so much that we are out to get the men or something. I have never been assaulted, but a simple case of trying to imagine coming forward with something so devastating and private when so many people (including yourself) think you could have done something different to prevent it. No wonder people don’t come forward. Reading some reactions on BYU’s Daily universe are shocking. I wonder if they will change their tune now that it is being confirmed there are more victims, and the church is changing it’s tone? Their updated statement is so much better. It seems they actually went and read the police report and dug up another reporting of a different victim in 2010.
Over the last fifteen years or so I’ve watched my abusive father spend a lot of time and energy trying to use the church’s disciplinary system against his victims. He’s persuaded that my mother is violating her temple covenants to obey him and needs to be called before a church court and disciplined–and he got at least one bishop to believe that he was the victim and she was the perpetrator, although fortunately the last three or four bishops he’s approached about this seem to have been a little savvier and more able to see through his crap. My father also threatened to get a church court called against me because he believes I have not adequately forgiven him, among my many other sins.
Abusers use the power systems and languages available to them. Religion is a powerful weapon, and if abusers can get church and God on their side–or even if they can just get victims to see God and church as backing the abusers–they inflict profound spiritual wounds.
Frankly, I’m at a loss as to what church discipline should look like. These are tough issues, and we as a church are obviously not dealing them well. But watching my dad attempt to use church discipline to bully his victims into deeper submission and humiliation has made me painfully aware that abusers can use the systems that should protect victims to inflict a specifically spiritual kind of harm.
Another reason that an abuser might not confess in a disciplinary council is that the high councilors can be called as witnesses in a legal proceeding. So if a confession happens there, then a those men could be called to testify that they heard him confess to it. That is why (at least in part) disciplinary councils are supposed to be held after legal proceedings have happened; to spare High Council/SP Counselors/Secretaries from being caught up in the matter at that level.