Holding An Abuser Accountable

With the latest news story about Joseph L. Bishop, the former MTC president accused of sexually assaulting women serving missions, there have been a lot of discussions in online forums, including many women who’ve shared personal experiences of going to leaders for help when they were victims of assault, only to be told that the leader could not or would not pursue any disciplinary action against their attacker. In some cases, the individuals they accused went on to assault others. Given that the church is firmly on record as being against any abuse, in very strongly worded terms, even considering it as an impediment to entrance to the temple, how do these things happen as often as I’ve heard about them?

I have known many LDS women in my lifetime who were sexually abused, sometimes by an older relative or parent, often by a spouse, sometimes by another lay member of the church, and even occasionally by church leaders or someone with authority over them in the church. I have very seldom heard this type of story in which the woman felt heard and understood by her leaders or in which she felt that the actions taken by leaders were sufficiently sympathetic and appropriate or that justice was served. Many (but not all) of these women have left the church as a result of their abuse and subsequent treatment at the hands of church leaders, making it all too easy for church members to dismiss them as faithless or lacking in credibility or to believe that their cases were exceptions, that only a few bad actors were responsible (and they were!), to continue to believe the old trope that the Church is perfect, but the members are not.

Recently I was discussing a friend’s situation with some Mormon women in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal. I commented that there were so so many women who’d been abused, and it was hard to fathom how this continued to happen. I have met LDS women at BYU, roommates, mission companions, women in my wards, and women I’ve worked with, who were sexually or otherwise abused. In the group of women I was talking with, three of the other women were surprised as they said they didn’t know any women who were abused. I quickly pointed out that it was a statistical impossibility that they didn’t know any; for whatever reason, others hadn’t confided their abuse to them. If you don’t know anyone who was abused, well, you do. Yes, you do.

I remember one of my roommates at BYU telling me very matter-of-factly about her father’s sexual abuse that started when she was 13. He was a former bishop. She sought help from her home bishop when she became an adult, and was not taken seriously because her mother sided with her father (as many mothers do in these cases, unable to process what’s happening in their own family; denial is easier). Her parents vilified her to other church members and the new bishop as crazy and prone to making up stories. As most victims of sexual assault, she suffered from bouts of depression, anxiety and promiscuity–all of which made her look less credible to others, particularly to male church leaders. In reality, these things were symptoms of her father’s long-term abuse. She told one BYU bishop of her sexual promiscuity as a cry for help, saying in despair, “Nothing matters anyway. Men can just do whatever they want to me, and the Church doesn’t care anyway. What’s the difference?” She was disfellowshipped by him. Her story is all too typical.

So, when is an accused abuser subject to church discipline? According to the Church Handbook of Instruction (Vol. 1 for leaders) [1] in section 6.7.2:

When a Disciplinary Council May Be Necessary Serious Transgression . . . It includes (but is not limited to) attempted murder, forcible rape, sexual abuse, spouse abuse, intentional serious physical injury of others, adultery, fornication, homosexual relations (especially sexual cohabitation), deliberate abandonment of family responsibilities . . .

Note the use of “may be,” meaning that even if there is a serious transgression, a disciplinary council is not mandatory. There is an exception, even for Serious Transgressions, for Passage of Time, although no specific statute of limitations is spelled out. It is apparently left up to the local leader’s judgment:

Passage of Time If a member voluntarily confesses a serious transgression that was committed long ago and his faithfulness and service in the intervening years have demonstrated full reformation and repentance, a disciplinary council often is unnecessary (see “Time between Transgression and Confession” in 6.10.6).

As a quick aside, the referred passage (6.10.6) says:

Time between Transgression and Confession If a transgression occurred many years before it was confessed, the presiding officer carefully considers the intervening circumstances. If the sin was not repeated and the member has lived righteously in the interim, his conduct during the intervening time can show that he has forsaken the sin. In this instance, confession may complete rather than start the process of repentance.

Rules are tighter for higher positions, predatory behavior, patterns, and publicly known sins. as found on the next page:

Serious Transgression While Holding a Prominent Church Position A disciplinary council must be held for a member who commits a serious transgression while holding one of the following prominent Church positions: Area Seventy; temple, mission, or stake president; patriarch; or bishop (but not branch president). The term serious transgression is defined in 6.7.2. Transgressor Who Is a Predator A disciplinary council must be held for a member who commits a serious transgression that shows him to be a predator with tendencies that present any kind of serious threat to other persons. Pattern of Serious Transgressions A disciplinary council must be held for a member who demonstrates a pattern of serious transgressions, especially if prior transgressions have resulted in Church discipline. Serious Transgression That is Widely Known A disciplinary council must be held for a member who commits a serious transgression (as defined in 6.7.2) that is widely known.

Exceptional circumstances for sins that are being ruled on in a criminal trial (p. 66):

Conduct Examined in Criminal or Civil Courts Normally a disciplinary council is not held to consider conduct being examined by a criminal trial court until the court has reached a final judgment. In some cases it may also be appropriate to delay disciplinary proceedings until the period of appeal has expired or the appeal has been rejected. Criminal charges may or may not necessitate Church discipline. Acts that constitute serious crimes under local law normally would be considered serious transgressions. . . . Criminal charges that have serious moral overtones may warrant Church discipline even if a criminal court dismisses these charges for technical reasons.

If we have zero tolerance for sexual abuse, why do we tolerate so much of it? In the case of my friend, a victim of incest, one reason she was not believed is that her parents sided against her to minimize embarrassment and to avoid dealing with the bigger problem: a sexual predator father. From the handbook, section 6.10.3:

Communicating with Aggrieved Victims When there is an aggrieved victim (such as for incest, child abuse, or spouse abuse), the presiding officer of the upcoming disciplinary council contacts the victim’s current bishop or stake president. If the victim’s current bishop or stake president already knows about the situation, the two leaders determine whether it would be helpful and appropriate for the victim to be given an opportunity to provide a written or oral statement about the known or alleged misconduct and how it has affected the victim and his or her family. Any interview with an aggrieved victim for this purpose is conducted by his or her current bishop or stake president. Any inquiries about a victim who is under 18 years of age are made through the child’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s). Great care must be taken to avoid causing further trauma, especially with a victim of sexual or physical abuse.

For obvious reasons, the abusive parent of a minor is not going to be a very keen facilitator for that child’s accusations against them.

I have also heard many stories from women who reported rape or sexual assault to a bishop who were told that without a criminal conviction, the bishop’s hands were tied, even when the victim had not filed a police report and did not intend to file one. This is simply not true. The accusation can be based on either a confession or testimony (either written or verbal) of a witness to the misconduct. A victim has witnessed the misconduct firsthand!

Here’s what the handbook actually says in section 6.10.4:

Procedures of the Council If the member has confessed, the presiding officer asks for consent to use the confession as evidence in the council. Information received in a member’s confession cannot be used as evidence in a disciplinary council without the member’s consent. When necessary, the presiding officer attempts to persuade the member to give this consent. He explains that refusal reflects a lack of contrition and repentance, preventing justice and mercy from operating fully for the good of the transgressor. A lack of consent to use a confession as evidence does not prevent a disciplinary council from proceeding on the basis of other evidence. Also, the presiding officer can still impose informal discipline on the basis of the confession, even if the member does not give consent for the confession to be used in the council.

So what is this other evidence if the accused does not give consent to use his confession? The most common is witness statements, including the accuser. The procedures in the same section outline how evidence is introduced in the proceeding.

3. If the member admits to the misconduct, proceed to number 5 below. If he denies the reported misconduct, present evidence of it or ask someone else to do so. This evidence may include the written or oral statements of witnesses, reliable documents, and the substance of the member’s confession (if he has confessed and given consent). The member must be given the opportunity to question any witnesses who give evidence against him. (If witnesses are unable to attend, see “Party or Witness Unable to Attend” in 6.10.12). 4. If the member desires to present evidence in his behalf, invite him to bring in witnesses one at a time, submit other relevant evidence, comment on the evidence, and make any other statements he desires. Witnesses should be Church members unless the presiding officer has determined in advance that a nonmember witness will respect the purposes and procedures of a Church disciplinary council. Witnesses wait in a separate room until they give their evidence. The presiding officer asks them not to talk with each other about the matter either before or after they testify. 5. Ask questions of the member or witnesses in an orderly, polite manner, avoiding arguments. . . .

According to this section, even if the witness is unable to attend, their evidence can be presented in the council.

Party of Witness Unable to Attend If a party or essential witness is unable to attend a disciplinary council, the presiding officer invites him to submit a written statement. Such a statement may be considered in evidence. When necessary, the party or witness may be questioned further, in writing or orally. Preserving Evidence If a witness will not likely be available for a possible future disciplinary council, the presiding officer invites him to write his testimony for use when needed.

As I’ve thought about these issues, I couldn’t help but think of another woman in my previous ward who got up in the wake of the highly publicized Steubenville assault and shared as part of her testimony that day how sad it was that this girl had ruined those boys’ lives. I was gobsmacked that anyone could say such a thing let alone say it over the pulpit. I was doubly surprised that it was a woman, one with a daughter, defending sexual assault and blaming its victim. I suspect this woman has also “never known” anyone who was sexually assaulted because who would tell her about it?

Her attitude is, unfortunately, all too common in our patriarchal church. Whether stated as openly as she did or implied, when we reflexively side with the accused (he had a scholarship! he had a promising future!) and blame the victim for being imperfect (she was at a party! she was drunk! she wore a short skirt! she was attractive!), we are continuing to create a culture in which victims are scrutinized while perpetrators are excused, where charges are not taken seriously, and women in general are not treated as credible. We don’t see it because we don’t want to see it.

We neither have eyes to see nor ears to hear.

Most of the women I know who were sexually abused or assaulted and who had unsatisfactory experiences with their bishops were unaware of what the Church Handbook of Instructions says, and how would they not be? This information is not public to non-leaders, and because there are no women allowed to sit in disciplinary councils, they don’t have access to this information. By contrast, abusers in leadership positions do have access to this information which spells out for them how to avoid being held accountable by the church.

So what can women do if they’ve been abused and feel that their complaint is being dismissed?

Be aware that a conviction is not required for the accused to be held accountable in a Church disciplinary council.

Be aware that even if the abuser is not convicted in a criminal court, a disciplinary council can still be convened for misconduct with moral overtones such as rape, incest, domestic abuse, and sexual assault.

Offer to give evidence in the disciplinary council. There is power in facing your abuser.

Do not accept excuses that contradict what the handbook actually says.

If the bishop demurs, demand to know why the accused will not be disciplined. Ask the bishop or stake president to read aloud from the handbook. Do not accept their word for it that a council cannot be convened without a conviction.

Pursue a police investigation for criminal activities. This may delay the disciplinary procedures and may be unlikely to result in a conviction, but it can still give a victim a sense of regained empowerment.

Of course, none of this will guarantee justice. Knowing your options improves the odds, though.

[1] This is from the 2010 edition which is online. The 2017 edition is not available online.