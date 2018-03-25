Prayer for Palm Sunday

by

O God of our ecstatic praises

and tumultuously shouted joys:

grant us the courage of rejoicing,

for although our hearts will soon

slip back into their stony selves,

wishing to cry out, but not,

and although everything we now celebrate

will soon go heartbreakingly wrong,

in this hour of Jesus’ triumph

let our hearts open wide with joy

and overflow with the Spirit’s power,

making us for this hour one people in the delight

that forever flows within you, the One God. Amen.