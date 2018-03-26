Church Updates Abuse Policies

At the close of business today, the Church updated its advice document, “Preventing and Responding to Abuse.” As described by the Deseret News, the major changes are the following language:
• “Members should never be encouraged to remain in a home or situation that is abusive or unsafe.”
• “When a member of a stake presidency or bishopric or another assigned leader meets with a child, youth, or woman, he or she should ask a parent or another adult to be in an adjoining room, foyer, or hall. If the person being interviewed desires, another adult may be invited to participate in the interview. Leaders should avoid all circumstances that could be misunderstood.”
• “Church leaders should never disregard a report of abuse or counsel a member not to report criminal activity to law enforcement personnel.”
• “At least two adults must be present on all church-sponsored activities attended by youth or children.”
These are important changes, and I welcome them. (I wish they had been explicitly stated decades ago, and there’s a lot further to go, but as an initial sign of serious commitment to change, I’ll take it.)
But no change will take root without a blast of widespread attention, coupled with consistent future education and follow-up. We don’t just need to change policy, we need to change cultural norms.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that these instructions were sent out to Priesthood leaders (branch president level and higher) via letter. The actual letter was sent as information to the Priesthood only — its not a read-over-the-pulpit letter to entire congregations. It does contain instructions to share with the entire Ward Council and auxiliary leaders. But it concerns me a bit that the letter was not directly sent to those with the stewardship to inform the prime beneficiaries: Relief Society Presidents, Young Women’s Presidents, Young Men’s Presidents, and Primary Presidents. (Those leaders also do not have have access to Handbook I, where several changes will be formally reflected.)
So let’s change the limited distribution by raising awareness. I propose everyone who reads this should email a note to their entire ward leadership, informing them of the change and requesting further action. Here’s a sample draft you’re more than free to steal and/or modify:
* * *
Dear [Leaders],
You may have seen that the Church just issued updated guidance on how to handle abuse. I know this week is General Conference, but I feel it is important to ensure that all our leaders know of this change, and are prepared to remark on and implement it when regular meetings resume next week.
It’s tragic, but statistics show abuse is far more common than we realize. This devastating reality is likely affecting members within our own ward, right now. I would therefore recommend we inform all members of the ward of Church policy on abuse, including these changes. We should particularly instruct the youth that they have the right to choose a second adult (such as a parent or other youth leader) to attend any interview or meeting with a leader — and that the exercise of that choice is encouraged.
I believe it would also be beneficial to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to making the Church a safe community. For anyone who has been a victim of abuse in the past, in the present, or the future, the ward family should publicly resolve to offer its complete support. Perhaps we could schedule a professional therapist to offer a Fifth Sunday or other lesson(s) on this topic? Maybe abuse and relationships could be a dedicated subject of Come Follow Me lessons in Relief Society or Youth Sunday School?
I look forward to our continued teachings and emphasis that the Gospel of Jesus Christ calls us to develop healthy, respectful, and loving relationship skills — including by setting appropriate boundaries, and refusing to tolerate abuse in any form.
Please let me know how I can help,
[Your Name]
Excellent suggestion, Carolyn. Very helpful.
It’s taking a leaf out of the Catholic playbook. Our approach to the problem of clerical sexual offending has focused entirely on risk management and avoidance. Most of those changes have been forced on us by our insurers refusing to continue to extend liability coverage unless we do something of the kind. Very likely the LDS Church has been facing similar pressures.
As Carolyn says, it’s a start. But today, two decades later, it has also been as far as we’ve been prepared to go in addressing, or even admitting, the problem of sexual violence. It hasn’t been followed by any kind of serious engagement, reflection, or examination of conscience. To the contrary, we Catholics have elevated procedural changes of this kind as a shield against having to undertake any of those things. “What do you want of us?” we say. “Our child-protection protocols are already the most stringent in the world. There *is* no sexual abuse crisis in the Church any more. We solved this problem, years ago. Time to move on.”
Beware, Mormons, lest this also happen to you.
Give the Catholics some credit — they also have entire sub-organizations devoted to opening women’s shelters, combatting the global sex trade, etc. They do try very hard to create and promulgate a culture of life.
But, yeah, their educational efforts to congregations on relationship dynamics could use a lot of work. I’ve seen good scattered Bible Study / Discussion Groups here and there. But in terms of an everyday drumbeat, well, it doesn’t help that most of their leaders are barred from having intimate relationships. While that’s helpful in some ways (more objective?) it’s harmful in others (less awareness of intimate realities / dynamics).
release from mormonnewsroom that includes the letter and the policy document:
https://www.mormonnewsroom.org/article/first-presidency-encourages-leaders-worldwide-prevent-respond-abuse?__prclt=Hr0UJOU0
“I have not yet seen the actual letter, but it sounds like an informational letter to Priesthood only — not a read-over-the-pulpit letter to entire congregations.”
Both the letter and the “Preventing and Responding to Abuse” document that was included with it are available at mormonnewsroom.org. You are correct that it is not intended to be read to ward members, but it is publicly available.
Oh great — I had went looking for it but apparently my internet sleuthing skills are bad. I’ll update the original post to reflect that.
FWIW, the letter says that bishops are supposed to share both the letter and the attachment you link to in the post with their ward councils (which includes Relief Society Presidents, Young Women’s Presidents, Young Men’s Presidents, and Primary Presidents). It can be viewed at the Church’s Newsroom.
I can’t yet find anything in the official communications library, so I can’t confirm who it has been sent to.
It was in the official communications library for me, here in the US.
Ahh thanks to the above replies it seems there is no need to rely on the OCL this time
I know the phone number is US only, but I’m surprised this wasn’t sent out world wide.
Oops. Sorry about that. I knew if I sat back someone would pop up and provide the link–I should have hit refresh first.
Of course, some ward councils function much better and communicate more openly than others. This is a good opportunity for bishops to take all the instruction in recent years about using councils better (and esp. being more proactive about listening to advice from the women present at ward council) and put it in action if they haven’t already.
Wm, one of my first thoughts on seeing these changes was wondering what LDS training procedures look like compared to best practices in the field. LDS leaders do lots of training on lots of topics, but I wonder how well any of it sticks.
I also think this is a step forward, but the church still has 4 or 5 more steps to take.
Thanks, Carolyn. Excellent work!
“It does contain instructions to share with the entire Ward Council and auxiliary leaders. But it concerns me a bit that the letter was not directly sent to those with the stewardship to inform the prime beneficiaries: Relief Society Presidents, Young Women’s Presidents, Young Men’s Presidents, and Primary Presidents.”
If it’s being shared in Ward Council, the prime beneficiaries are being informed.
2-deep teachers across the board for youth and children is going to be a challenge. Two-hour church would help…
Two-deep teachers have been required by the Handbook for many years. The fact that people think it is “going to be” a challenge illustrates that the next problem is how to institute a cultural change. The piece of paper that the church sent out today is nice, but it means nothing yet.
In order to establish safer practices as a norm, at least two things have to happen, I think. The SLC leaders have to keep hammering it home, not just by sending a one-time letter or burying it in a sub-sub-section of the Handbook, but by bringing it up again and again and again, over a period of years. We all know that anything less will not be a valid effort.
The other thing that has to happen is that members have to demand that their wards follow these policies.
2-deep has been required for men teaching, but not for women.
Carolyn —
Excellent Carolyn. Thank you for a thoughtful discussion on solutions to the problem. And thank you to the Institutional Church for its continuous and thoughtful efforts to create a safe environment for all to worship in!
Some who join in degrading the Church, for any reason, don’t take the moment to remember that these “leaders” have Granddaughters and Grandsons who attend their local congregations and demand a safe harbor to worship in…and their soul is priceless.
Thanks, bbytheway, I think you’re right about that. I wish I’d chosen an example more carefully in making my point.
And I do agree that shorter blocs are a good idea that might be made more likely by these larger staffing needs.
Also, I recognize I could be wrong, I don’t have access to Handbook 1 where I know some of the original text is. Handbook 2 about primary only mentions two-deep when men are teaching. These new guidelines don’t make the distinction between men and women teaching, two-deep for all adults teaching children or youth. Maybe this existed somewhere before, but I haven’t been able to locate it myself.
So yes, staffing primary and youth Sunday School is going to be a challenge (it already is in my ward without the blanket two-deep). Doesn’t mean it isn’t the right thing to do.
Loursat, I do agree with you that changes in guidelines like this, that don’t make it into the actual handbooks for maybe years, often get lost in the cracks.
It’s interesting to see how many commenters, especially on the KSL story about it, are actually-ing that this is how things already were in the church. Yep, and we’ve always been at war with Oceania, too.
The knotty problem that I’m thinking of here is the difference between running a ward strictly by the book and running a ward according to the norms that everyone understands. Even in most fully staffed wards with lots of experienced leadership, almost no one knows all of the Handbook policies. The policy changes we’re talking about here have to become so fundamental that every ward, from the largest to the smallest, understands these expectations without having to study the written policies. To instill these policies to that degree will require persistence both from the institution and from the grass roots.
And I think that when we look at it from that perspective, what has to be done is really more than just instilling awareness of policies. We have to help people change the way they think about issues of safety, power, and authority; people have to understand and embrace the reasons for these policies. That can happen if we work to implement the policies properly.