Joshua Tanner is a full-time husband and father. He is also a full-time high school Spanish teacher in Arizona.
Spanish philosopher and author Miguel de Unamuno, in response to the question of his religion, responded, “… my religion is to look for truth in life and life in truth, even knowing that I may never find them while I yet live. My religion is to struggle constantly and tirelessly with mystery; my religion is to wrestle with God from the break of day until the close of night, like they say that Jacob struggled with Him” (“Mi religión”, translation mine; image from National Gallery of Art). Unamuno’s perspective has given me a way to express in words my approach to Mormonism – The religion I was raised in and have been a part of, though never feeling that I belonged.
In every congregation I have attended, I have seemingly been surrounded by people completely convinced of the existence of God, and the truthfulness of Joseph Smith’s claims to have seen Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Each month they stand and testify that they know it is true. It seems to come to them so easily. They know, “without a shadow of a doubt”, or “with every fiber of their being.” When policies change, or don’t change, whatever is said by the Church is accepted without question or doubt. After all, “When the Prophet speaks, … the debate is over” (Ensign, Nov. 1978, p. 108).
I have never been a Mormon who just knew. Even in my most spiritual moments, ones that filled my heart with joy and an overwhelming sense of love from my spiritual Parents, I couldn’t (and still can’t) say that I know that They exist. I can’t say that I know Joseph Smith was visited by heavenly beings. I feel strongly that these things happened; I believe they happened; I want so badly for them to have happened. I don’t know, though. And, when policies change, or don’t change, I struggle with those things. I wonder and debate if they’re from an all-knowing God or from imperfect men doing what they think is best.
My religion, like Unamuno’s, is to struggle and wrestle with God. But maybe it’s not that simple. I have naively thought my wrestle was one-on-one, but all along it has been a tag-team fight, only I don’t have anyone to tag in. Just as things seemed to be going well, instead of continuing to wrestle with God, a new challenger appears: the Church. First, I’m put in a headlock with the baptism ban for children living with gay parents. Then I’m hit with a pile driver with story after story of an organization that is aware of its leaders sexually assaulting women and actively protecting the assailants. These actions stemming from years and years of unequal treatment of women within the church while simultaneously declaring that men and women are equal. How can this be Christ’s church? How can this be the place where we bear one another’s burdens and mourn with those that mourn? How can Christ’s church so easily cast aside the afflicted, supporting those who impose afflictions?
I’m down on the mat, close to tapping out. Is there anyone I can tag-in to help me? Can we shuffle the teams a bit so that God wrestles with me? Or is this the end of my match, and I’ve lost?
Comments
You represent so many of us. My faith is like yours and Unamuno’s. I think though that the wrestle isn’t against God, but rather to see Him. And all these scandals and policies and thoughtless actions are the obstacles we must overcome. I find it so much easier to see God when I let go of Mormon expectations of what He looks like. But I struggle to do that and also find reasons to bother staying in the church.
I stay so I can fight the fight from within. I love Jesus Christ and most of the time – some of the time – the Church gets me closer to Him. I sometimes feel as though I’m tilting against windmills but I’ve been at it for 70 years (minus eight years I guess) and I’m still at it. I’ve been to the mat many times.
History helps me see that scandals and messes have always followed the church. The financial Kirtland crisis being one of them. As I follow the history of the church and read the Book of Mormon I see clearly that the faithful are rewarded and generations are protected from the misery the world has to offer. It seems there is a Divine filtering system. History has taught me there are always reasons to leave, but there are better reasons to stay. History will continue to repeat itself.
Brother, I hear you. I see you. I’m down there on the mat with you. Please stay so I know I’m not the only one.
I knew a young, closeted man in one of our wards once. At sixteen, he had already struggled, fought, in ways I can’t begin to fathom. His parents didn’t know; he couldn’t tell them. But he knew that I knew, and that I didn’t think him broken, sinful, less-than. He was an inspiration to me. I will remember his grace and forebearance always. I hope he remembers that I saw him, that I see him.
I like what ReTx said. The struggle is to see God, but it is also to see each other. Sometimes, that’s all we have. Often, that’s all I need.
Count me in. I have been inhaling the mat so much these past years. I wanted to walk away when I was 17. At that time I had no idea what wrestling matches lay ahead. But as I sat there on that bench outside our ward buildings primary room, I felt like I was invited to stay – Not because it was what everyone said it was, but because it needed to become what everyone said it was. I don’t know that there ever was “one true church” but there is a “gospel”. A gospel that compels the best in us if we want it. So I fight on for that. I no longer feel that I am wresting God. I am wrestling my siblings – for the best in all of them. Even the ones I am struggling the most with.
Thank you for this. You’ve articulated what I feel too. Regarding the comment from historyrepeats, I can’t speak for anyone else but I’m wrestling with precisely this idea that “the faithful are rewarded and generations are protected from the misery the world has to offer.” We are seeing so clearly right now, so many instances of this *not* occurring. Some of those in power in the church are actively inflicting misery and others in power are, as the OP said, enabling and supporting them. For many people, mostly women, the church is no longer a safe place and sanctuary, but ground zero for assault and harm. How can we make sense of that?
Of course you are exhausted – these stories serve only to drag you away from the joy of the Gospel and the blessings of the Atonement. If you focus on them, you get all the downside to a large organization and none of the upside from the Peace in Christ. Let me explain.
Bias is found not only on how stories are covered but also which stories are covered. It is not an accident that certain stories are getting extensive coverage. Do you seriously believe that the good done within the Church is less common than the bad? Do you seriously believe that the Church and its influence haven’t led more people towards kindness and away from abuse than those claiming the Church sanctioned or encouraged abuse? And yet, the narrative is full of one side and not the other.
Why? Ask yourself who benefits from that: on this side of the Veil and the other. By all means, fight abuse wherever it is found. Especially fight abuse when it is done under the name of the Lord. But your exhaustion comes from only seeing the negative, from losing sight of the positive and the countless blessings the Church has brought into your life and the lives of others. What’s even worse, it focuses your a attention outward, to the other, rather than to the one and only place you are certain to find true evil – within your own heart.
The Church isn’t a place for saints, it is a place for sinners trying to become saints. Judging the Church on any other standard is unfair, and because of our limited perspective judging on this standard is quixotic. That tape describes President Bishop doing some horrible things. What sort of man would he have been without the Church? Was he a saint the Church made into a sinner? Was he a sinner that the Church didn’t make into a saint? Would he have been even worse, done even worse, without the Church?
You don’t know, and neither did I. Does that excuse abuse? Of course not. But it should also caution against the moral panic seeking to use this story (as is so often the case) as a club to wield against the Church.
I love the Nibley line – the world is not divided into the righteous and the unrighteous, it is divided into the repenting and the unrepentant. And it’s a personal thing for each of us. Do these stories encourage us to focus on our own hearts and root out the evil there? Or do they focus us in the unrighteous other, feeling we are good and they are bad? Do they encourage us to humble ourselves and repent, or do they encourage us to see ourselves as good and focus on the problem outside of us? Because if it is the latter, then we are willfully abandoning the true joy that Christ has to offer – leaving us only with imperfect leaders in a perfect organization (which has to be exhausting and miserable if that’s all we have).