by

Joshua Tanner is a full-time husband and father. He is also a full-time high school Spanish teacher in Arizona.

Spanish philosopher and author Miguel de Unamuno, in response to the question of his religion, responded, “… my religion is to look for truth in life and life in truth, even knowing that I may never find them while I yet live. My religion is to struggle constantly and tirelessly with mystery; my religion is to wrestle with God from the break of day until the close of night, like they say that Jacob struggled with Him” (“Mi religión”, translation mine; image from National Gallery of Art). Unamuno’s perspective has given me a way to express in words my approach to Mormonism – The religion I was raised in and have been a part of, though never feeling that I belonged.

In every congregation I have attended, I have seemingly been surrounded by people completely convinced of the existence of God, and the truthfulness of Joseph Smith’s claims to have seen Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Each month they stand and testify that they know it is true. It seems to come to them so easily. They know, “without a shadow of a doubt”, or “with every fiber of their being.” When policies change, or don’t change, whatever is said by the Church is accepted without question or doubt. After all, “When the Prophet speaks, … the debate is over” (Ensign, Nov. 1978, p. 108).

I have never been a Mormon who just knew. Even in my most spiritual moments, ones that filled my heart with joy and an overwhelming sense of love from my spiritual Parents, I couldn’t (and still can’t) say that I know that They exist. I can’t say that I know Joseph Smith was visited by heavenly beings. I feel strongly that these things happened; I believe they happened; I want so badly for them to have happened. I don’t know, though. And, when policies change, or don’t change, I struggle with those things. I wonder and debate if they’re from an all-knowing God or from imperfect men doing what they think is best.

My religion, like Unamuno’s, is to struggle and wrestle with God. But maybe it’s not that simple. I have naively thought my wrestle was one-on-one, but all along it has been a tag-team fight, only I don’t have anyone to tag in. Just as things seemed to be going well, instead of continuing to wrestle with God, a new challenger appears: the Church. First, I’m put in a headlock with the baptism ban for children living with gay parents. Then I’m hit with a pile driver with story after story of an organization that is aware of its leaders sexually assaulting women and actively protecting the assailants. These actions stemming from years and years of unequal treatment of women within the church while simultaneously declaring that men and women are equal. How can this be Christ’s church? How can this be the place where we bear one another’s burdens and mourn with those that mourn? How can Christ’s church so easily cast aside the afflicted, supporting those who impose afflictions?

I’m down on the mat, close to tapping out. Is there anyone I can tag-in to help me? Can we shuffle the teams a bit so that God wrestles with me? Or is this the end of my match, and I’ve lost?