Perfecting the People in an Imperfect Church

“I’d like to bear my testimony, that I know the Church is true…”

One Sunday morning, the repetition of that stock Mormon phrase drove me mildly crazy. I couldn’t help myself: I stood up and bore a testimony about my gratitude for Christ succoring me during a difficult time. But then I confessed: “I’m not going to end by saying I know the Church is true. Have you ever thought about how syntactically weird that sounds? The Church is an institution, not a doctrine. What does it even mean for an institution to be true? To know it exists? Saying the Church is true is like saying I know the Government is true, or I know Google is true. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Reframing the narrative, I continued: “Instead, I will bear my witness that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is true. I know Christ’s love and his atonement has the power to comfort, to heal, to forgive, and to lead us to salvation. I hope we, as members of the Church, can aspire to share Christ’s love and grace in all that we do. I am inspired that at our best, Christ’s light shines through this Church.”

A little while later, I visited a friend’s Relief Society to support her lesson on the role of women in the Church. Her text was Elder Oaks’s 2014 women and the priesthood talk. She facilitated a powerful, vulnerable discussion among the diversity of sisters in the room. At one moment I commented on how the collapse of my marriage, coupled with some recent experiences in the Temple, had left me yearning to know more about Heavenly Mother.

At the end of the hour a sweetheart, just-graduated-BYU, just-married, just-moved-to-California woman came up to me and gave me a hug. “I’m so sorry for everything you’ve been through, I can’t even imagine the pain,” she empathized. “But just remember: the Church is perfect, the people aren’t.”

In retrospect, I feel a little bad for my response. Because in that moment, hearing the triteness of that axiom once again, I just couldn’t take it anymore.

“Thank you, and I know you mean well, but that’s exactly backwards,” I told her. “My struggles with the Church aren’t with the people, they’re with the institution.”

Based on her shellshocked face, I think my comment may have been her first “You’re not in Provo anymore” experience. (Oops.) Something inside me had unlocked, however, and I found myself calmly, but firmly, emotionally unloading on her.

“The people of the Church are amazing,” I effused. “Yes, they’re flawed and human and sinful, but they’re humble enough to admit that and to repent. That’s the point of Christian communities, to lift each other up. The Mormon people are nothing if not incredible at lifting each other up. During my divorce, it was the Mormon people who succored me. Who enveloped me in love and support and food and guest bedrooms and moving assistance. I love the Mormon people.”

“But the Mormon people are guided by institutional structures and policies,” I pivoted. “And some of those teachings, frankly, instruct the people to be less loving and less giving than is their inclination, based on the Gospel of Jesus Christ alone. Obedience to the institution results in members excluding others based on their ‘sins,’ when Christ calls us to welcome them. Our dearth of doctrine surrounding Heavenly Mother operates to restrict the contributions of women, when we have such an enormous capacity to love and serve. My deepest spiritual struggles during my divorce weren’t with the people or even my Priesthood leaders, they were with the ‘doctrine.’”

I find myself repeating variations on that line often. The Church is not as true as the Gospel. The Church is the Body of Christ, made up of imperfect members. Our individual imperfections necessarily funnel up into making the Church imperfect, too.

“The members of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable, and those members of the body that we think less honorable we clothe with greater honor…that there may be no dissension within the body, but the members may have the same care for one another. If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.” (Corinthians 12 (NRSV))

I crave a Church with the humility to recognize that it is as imperfect as its people. To recognize that as an institution, it needs to repent. That as an institution, it needs to apologize. That as an institution, it needs to introspectively evaluate how to adjust its policies and teachings to better light our path to the perfect Gospel of Christ. As an institution, embodying the perfect Gospel of Christ is a dream to which the Church will always aspire, but always fall short. It’s why we believe in continuing revelation.

The Church, like all of us, must rely on the enabling power of Christ’s atonement, and the light of Christ’s grace. The people are loving and striving to obey, but we need an ever-brighter institutional beacon to follow.

Photo credit: Eric Moreno.