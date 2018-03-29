Prayer for Maundy Thursday

by

O God of our garden prayers,

to whom our souls cry out of the depths:

grant that we in our dark hours

might sense Jesus kneeling before us,

gently washing our feet,

and then find him feeding us

with the bread and wine,

his own body and blood,

and promising us another Comforter,

found when we love one another;

guide us, Father, in the works of love,

that through your Son and in the Spirit

we might become one people as you are One God.

Amen.