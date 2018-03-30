Prayer for Good Friday

by

O God of our godforsakenness,

appearing this day to us

only as a broken man on a cross:

grant that we, in his cross,

might see ourselves,

might see the myriad ways

we find to crucify one another,

until the Spirit, rending our hearts

like its fierce wind

rent the temple veil,

reveals the face of God

in all the people we have forsaken,

that we may renounce forever

our daily crucifixions

and proclaim at last the Prince of Peace,

becoming one people as you are one God. Amen.