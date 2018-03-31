Gerrit Gong and Susan Gong, my marriage, and why #RepresentationMatters

There are any number of reasons I couldn’t be happier about the newly-called Elder Gong and Elder Soares. Elder Soares, a Brazillian, brings long-overdue representation from the southern hemisphere. I know several members of Elder Gong’s extended family, and they couldn’t be a more dynamic, talented, kind family. But if you would indulge me for a moment, I want to focus on one area of very specific, personal appreciation: the marriage of Elder Gerrit Gong, as an Asian-American man, to his wife Susan Gong, a white woman.
A photo of my husband and me should immediately clarify why this is a point of particular personal significance to me:
Yes, my heart feels especially full today in seeing what I believe is the first interracial couple in the Quorum of the Twelve (in the post-polygamous era [1]), and in knowing that my son and daughter can see children in the family photo of an apostle that look like them, too! Although it is 2018 and one would hope the simple fact of an apostle in a interracial marriage wouldn’t be a big deal anymore, it is. The Gongs were married in 1980, not long after the lifting of the race-based priesthood and temple ban in 1978. Until very recently, church instruction manuals for institute and youth suggested caution against interracial marriages. Although reasonable latter-day saints have long, long since realized there is no place for any disapproval of marriage based on race, this is still a big deal.
To appreciate why this feels especially significant to me that we have not only an interracial couple, but specifically a Chinese-American man and a white woman, we have to have a frank talk about how racism in the United States manifests against Asians and Asian-Americans, specifically in regards to gender and sex.
There is a misconception that Asians and Asian-Americans do not experience racism in the US, because their “model minority” status casts them as the ideal scholars and citizens. In fact, the “model minority” label is itself an example of racism, both because it exists really only for the purpose of supporting white supremacy by attacking other people of color for purportedly being less deserving of respect and success, and because it treats Asian people as a monolith. Although the character of the racism people of Asian descent experience in the US is very different from what Latinx and black people face, and the significance of that should not be minimized, it is still racism.
Both men and women of Asian descent in the US face a media and social stereotype of being more submissive, passive, and infantilized. For women of Asian descent, this results in a hypersexualized stereotype, an extreme but superficial sexual desirability captured in the ugly term “yellow fever.” For men of Asian descent, this same underlying stereotype results in media representations and prejudice against them as emasculated and lacking in sexual desirability or prowess. (For more reading on this, see here, here, and here.)
Even if you weren’t aware of all these nuances, you’ve probably absorbed from US culture the idea that it’s more “normal” or expected for a woman of Asian descent to be married to a white man, than for a white woman to be married to a man of Asian descent. This is because, in the white supremacist schema that subconsciously permeates our thinking, the latter is seen as “marrying down” in a way that the former is not, even though both are examples of interracial marriages. I have personally experienced stinging examples of this bias: confusion about our children, surprise about us being together, and even comments along the lines that I “did it backwards” by being a white woman married to my Korean-American husband.
I hope my expression of joy in today’s news does not in any way detract from any mixed feelings others may be having. It will be another important step when we have the first modern-era woman of color wife of an apostle, the first black man, more examples of lives lived on more continents and in bodies with different abilities, and–dare we hope–the first woman. Today we both celebrate and look forward. Representation matters. Representation matters!
[1] [Updated] There were early, polygamous members of the Twelve had Native or indigenous wives. I am checking on this with historians now for names and more details, and will update the post as I get further information…
Love you. Love your family. Love the Gongs. And love that something so small — an interracial marriage — can yet be so huge for your family and for others.
Also on the whole “model minority” thing — we don’t exactly need to go very far back in history, especially California history, to find plenty of horrific discrimination against Asians. Just start with the Chinese Exclusion Act and Japanese Internment.
Very happy about these calls for all sorts of reasons; thanks for adding another very cogent one to the pile!
This white British woman with Japanese husband and two children is with you all the way on this one. Big smiles in the Hedgehog home. It was my biggest hope for the conference.
Big smiles from this multiethnic family too. :)
At the risk of being a downer: there are still at least two places on lds.org with instructional materials containing a quote that members are encouraged to marry within their race. Maybe we’ll get rid of those now.
Oh goodness. Thanks for the correction, Jones.
This is a grandly unique perspective on this appointment that I had not known, nor considered until reading your article.
I’m also the white half of an interracial marriage. This is a big deal. I commented on another thread here how much I admire Sister Susan Gong. She’s everything one would hope for someone in that role.
Also, doesn’t Sister Rosana Fernandes Soares identify as a woman of color? Forgive me, I’m not sure.
And hopefully those last few references to the evils of miscegenation can soon be purged. >:(
God Bless You in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Thanks, New Iconoclast. I’ll investigate Rosana. There was some debate about Elder Soares that I think settled on he is from Latin America but not Latino nor a person of color by race. I’ll check on her.
Thanks, Cynthia, and beautifully written. This expressed so much of the happiness I feel today. :)
Cynthia,
When I refer to my Merriam Webster Dictionary and the Encyclopedia Britannica online, Elder Soares happily fits those definitions of “Latino”. In what way have you narrowed that definition that causes you to think you can exclude him from that?
Hi MB, I’m really not the expert to speak on that. Race dynamics and categories in the US and Brazil are each independently complicated and fraught, and also very different from each other in subtle ways. It may also be that I have read today’s conversations about it incorrectly and that Latino is ok? Cheers.
The LDS Brazilians I know are adamant that they are of European descent and that they are not Latino.
With all the comments here I echo the joy in seeing a diverse Quorum. Yet in this case and always the Lord calls his Apostles. It will always be Top down, not bottom up. Anyone who thinks otherwise is giving themselves a little too much credit.
Score:
Revelation: 2
Pressure from Mormon Blogosphere/Political Correctness: 0
I’m sorry to hear this, but grateful that I was raised in the 50’s to 70’s by open minded, faithful Mormon parents, for which I am grateful for every day. Four of my children have married half ‘mixed’ spouses, two half Japanese and two half Hispanic in Utah. Yes, I have the most beautiful grandchildren. I have five other children that have married Caucasians as well. I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with this racism, you are a beautiful couple!!
My last post must have sounded like trolling as it has disappeared. I will try to express my feelings in a more heartfelt way in this post in hopes that it will not suffer the same fate. The thoughts expressed below are my authentic feelings. I genuinely feel this way and am not in any way trying to be disruptive or to be a “troll.” If my voice is silenced (deleted) I will take the hint that I’m not welcome here and will quietly go away.
Here goes: When the names of the two new apostles were read I felt sick in the pit of my stomach. I felt like the church that I have always thought was lead by God had caved in to the relentless pressure from those in the Mormon blogoshphere who are obsessed with promoting political correctness and diversity. My heart ached also for Elder Gong and Elder Soares as I realized that they too probably wonder if their call came from God or if they are “token” minorities in a corporation that has to factor in the opinions and philosophies of the world in its decision making.
When the prophet starts allowing his decisions to be influenced by every wind of political and worldly doctrine everyone loses.
Huh. Reading the D&C, it seems that revelation is often (indeed, almost always) responsive to external realities. Why treat it like a zero-sum game?
Thank you Jason K. You make an excellent point. You’ve given me something to ponder this afternoon.
(BTW it’s Brazilian with one l, not Brazillian with two. Feel free to delete this comment after the edit.)
Brazilians, in the USA, don’t like getting lumped in with “latinos”. Also, only in the USA, would someone with Soares’s phenotype be considered “not white.” He’s white everywhere else on the planet.
My wife is Japanese and I’m Puerto Rican, whoop dee doo. Why does ethnicity have to be politicized in Zion the way it is in Babylon? You’d think we’d try to start making trends on this issue as opposed to following them.
I seriously doubt President Nelson was pandering to progressive Mormons. These appointments in terms of age and church experience were right In the sweet spot consistent with recent apostle picks. And I suspect their international cred was perceived as a big plus, not a minus. Did you hear Elder Oaks announce that 40% of.the GAs now have been born outside the US and then rattling off the countries? We’re an international church, and the PTB clearly have worked hard to get our leadership profile to more closely mirror that reality. Also, I suspect President Nelson’s very special interest in China may have played a role in the case of Elder Gong. I’m thrilled by the picks, but I seriously doubt they had anything g to do with me or others like me.
Thank you for sharing! I love the more visible presence of minorities. Next I would really love for Adam and Eve in the temple videos to be an interracial couple. Even in this day and age I meet members who view interracial marriages and relationships in a negative light.
Fred–I strongly suspect that you would not have similar qualms about announcements that aligned with your own political priors. The hard thing for ALL of us is to cope with (possibly) inspired decisions that conflict with our own political and philosophical intuitions. I’m sorry for that feeling in the pit of your stomach–I know it all too well. I also know that it’s possible to find joy and peace in the church even when we find ourselves with a minority opinion.
(And also–what Kevin said. Sane liberals in the church don’t have any illusions about their influence.)
Whether or not Brazilians are Latinos is complicated. It depends. And definitely in Brazil Soares would be considered “white.” I’m excited for Elder Soares’ calling as are my Brazilian friends in our ward here in Brazil. However I’m not excited about the call because of his increasing the “racial” diversity in the Quorum of the Twelve (which he doesn’t) but rather because he brings a -cultural- diversity that is very welcomed. Brazilian members of the Church make up over 8% of the total church membership (as of just over a year ago).
Since there is a sub thread discussion about race here, I’ll just highlight this very good and enlightening piece by PBS from a few years ago about race in Brazil. Again, it’s complicated and fluid.
http://www.pbs.org/wnet/black-in-latin-america/featured/black-in-latin-america-full-episode-brazil-a-racial-paradise/224/
Aren’t we missing that “All are alike unto God”?
“…for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.”
I echo LatamGirl’s comment below.
I personally am not concerned about quota filling in the Quorum. What I hope for is a group that comes from different cultural backgrounds that can consider and represent a worldwide church. If that makes me bad/wrong, then so be it.
Cynthia you make a great couple. I hope this new leader does indeed provide an example that normalizes your family to our fellow Saints!
Also I agree with Jason K. If the word of Wisdom initiated with Emma, then it appears the Lord expects His prophets to look in every direction when seeking inspiration. Which is empowering to those of us not necessarily agitating for change but asking sincere questions.