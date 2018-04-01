Easter Morning (A poem)

by

Here’s a poem I wrote for Easter a few years ago and that I’ve tinkered with recently.

Crocuses in my backyard. Taken Tuesday of Holy Week 2018.

I woke in the dark.

I climbed a nearby hill where I could spy the eastern horizon

through a break in the wet trees.

And I watched.

The walls of the world veiled the living sun,

and a wet, grey curtain was drawn across the sky.

But the life that was in the sun shone out

from beyond the walls of the world,

And the grey cloud-curtain glowed at its hem, the color of burnished copper.

And it turned here and there

from the color of wet stones,

to the color of herons’ wings,

and to the colors of the pale crocuses that pierce snow and brown turf

and the wreckage of last season’s leaves,

and to the color of saffron,

and the color of robins’ breasts,

and the color of blood.

And then it flamed.

And a pinprick of consuming light

pierced the circles of the world,

and grew.

And the light washed over the world,

and the sun rose, or maybe the world went down,

until the world was immersed in the light of life—

the earth, the turf, the trees,

the lichens and fungi,

worms and insects,

the robins, and blue-jays, the woodpeckers,

the mice, squirrels, deer, and all beasts,

and women and men, with all their cunning craft,

to walk (and creep, and fly, and run, and leap, and dance, and sing, and love, and build, and make) in newness of life

upon the old earth renewed.

But then the golden hour ended,

and the living light that had bathed the world drained off

and soaked into the soil,

and was gone.

And I walked back home to breakfast.

But the sun shone still,

with a cold light, a quick light,

a light to reach into dark corners and uncover secrets,

and drive out hidden things from dark places in deep woods

where snow lingers long.