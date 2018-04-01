Prayer for Easter Morning

by

Praise be to the God of the dawn,

our God of the morning light,

whose Son this morning lives again,

dead in the tomb though he was!

Grant that we, too, might come forth

from the dark places of our own hearts

and find together the fullness of life,

in the rich vigor of the Holy Spirit

and the renewing presence of the Son;

in your strength may we rise together

as the living body of Christ,

proclaiming the message of peace

in all the world, until we become

one people as you are one God. Amen.