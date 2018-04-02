President Nelson’s 1st GC Report Card

by

I made a good faith effort to watch all of Conference this past weekend. I missed a few pockets here and there (in part due to doing taxes), and I missed the whole of the Sunday afternoon session due to a family Easter dinner. But I caught most of it. And for his first effort as the actual President of the Church, I found the result very encouraging. I’m giving President Nelson an A on my report card. Below is what stood out for me:

Vigor. As we all know, President Nelson is 93 years old. But had I not known that already, I never would have guessed it just from watching the Conference. It’s an unfortunate reality, but when the President of the Church is in healthy vigor, the machinery hums and things happen. When that is not the case, we go into status quo mode and sort of limp along. That President Nelson modeled excellent vigor was I thought a very encouraging sign. And (good) things did indeed happen… Explaining the 1P Picks. It was at the least unusual when President Nelson reorganized the 1P by bringing Elder Oaks in as 1C, moving Elder Eyring from 1C to 2C, and returning Elder Uchtdorf to the Q12. Like everyone else, I love Elder Uchtdorf and so I naturally bristled at that. But I was impressed that President Nelson explained his process in coming to that decision. In particular, he interviewed every single Apostle in an effort to decide whom to call. I have no insider knowledge, but I doubt that has ever been done before. Normally the existing counselors are retained and it’s all pretty pro forma. And you know, I don’t begrudge President Nelson being able to make his own picks for those slots. The main precedent was when J. Reuben Clark was moved from 1C to 2C, and the other Apostles’ hearts bled for him on that occasion. But I think it’s fair for a new President to be able to pick his own counselors, tradition otherwise notwithstanding. If Elder Oaks outlives President Nelson, he will move to President Nelson’s chair, and it makes sense to me to give him some time in the 1P to become acclimated to that role. And President Nelson gave Elder Uchtdorf a very significant new assignment (chair of the Correlation Committee) and publicly expressed his love for him over the pulpit. I have no problem with him bucking tradition as long as it is done thoughtfully and explained to the people as President Nelson did here. The Apostle Picks. I don’t think I need to rehash this too much. I–and pretty much everyone else I know–viewed these picks as a home run. They represent a shot of some much needed diversity into the ranks of the top leadership. But if you were paying attention, Elder Oaks made a very clear statement of the type of diversity they were going for. When the names of all the new General Authorities were read, I had to smile in that many were foreign and difficult for an American to pronounce. After that litany, Elder Oaks commented that now fully 40% of the GAs were born outside the U.S., and he read a long list of the countries from which they come. We’re an international church, and they made a concerted effort to bring the leadership profile closer to recognizing that fact. And that is something good leadership does. I also assume at least one factor in Elder Gong’s selection was President Nelson’s well known strong interest in China. We want the President of our Church to have a strong interest in China and to be thinking strategically about the future role of the Church there. Combining Priesthood Quorums. I have HP friends who were definitely not a fan of this action. Personally, I think it’s the right thing to do. I guess I’m biased in that I live in a small and shrinking ward. We recently had a Ward Conference. For priesthood, the High Priests and Elders met together in the High Council Room. The whole lot of us fit comfortably around the table in there. To me it just doesn’t make sense to duplicate those organizations on the Ward level. (Maybe in big wards the separation serves the purpose of giving more men something meaningful to do, but where I live the problem is finding enough warm bodies to cover the basics.) Ministering. We’ll have to see how this plays out, but I find it to be an encouraging concept. Home teaching was pretty thoroughly broken in my view. A year and a half ago Elder Holland gave a fantastic talk in an effort to save it; I blogged about that talk here. But I worried that we were all too set in our ways for an attempted reinvigoration of the existing program to fully take. Only an in-home meeting is good enough, nothing else counts; we have to read the 1P message (never the original intent); we have to have a companion; we insist on measuring it but with no consistent standards the statistics are meaningless; and on and on. My read is that the intention is to continue our focus on watchcare of our people, but make it less of a program and more of a lived–and practical–reality. We’ll have to see how this all plays out, but I think it’s an experiment well worth trying.

What wasn’t announced in this Conference was two-hour blocks. There have been rumors about that change for years, but the substantial changes made in this conference give me hope that the groundwork is being laid and that a move to two-hour blocks is coming down the pike. I think this would make all sorts of sense and be a very good thing, but realistically it was never going to happen without a vigorous Prophet at the helm. Now that we’ve got one, this wish of mine is no longer a pipe dream. We’ll have to wait and see whether this becomes a reality, but again for small, struggling units like mine it would make all sorts of sense, and now I at least have a sense of hope that it could really, finally happen. Time will tell.

What were your reactions to and thoughts about the recently concluded Conference?