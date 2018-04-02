President Nelson’s 1st GC Report Card

I made a good faith effort to watch all of Conference this past weekend. I missed a few pockets here and there (in part due to doing taxes), and I missed the whole of the Sunday afternoon session due to a family Easter dinner. But I caught most of it. And for his first effort as the actual President of the Church, I found the result very encouraging. I’m giving President Nelson an A on my report card. Below is what stood out for me:
- Vigor. As we all know, President Nelson is 93 years old. But had I not known that already, I never would have guessed it just from watching the Conference. It’s an unfortunate reality, but when the President of the Church is in healthy vigor, the machinery hums and things happen. When that is not the case, we go into status quo mode and sort of limp along. That President Nelson modeled excellent vigor was I thought a very encouraging sign. And (good) things did indeed happen…
- Explaining the 1P Picks. It was at the least unusual when President Nelson reorganized the 1P by bringing Elder Oaks in as 1C, moving Elder Eyring from 1C to 2C, and returning Elder Uchtdorf to the Q12. Like everyone else, I love Elder Uchtdorf and so I naturally bristled at that. But I was impressed that President Nelson explained his process in coming to that decision. In particular, he interviewed every single Apostle in an effort to decide whom to call. I have no insider knowledge, but I doubt that has ever been done before. Normally the existing counselors are retained and it’s all pretty pro forma. And you know, I don’t begrudge President Nelson being able to make his own picks for those slots. The main precedent was when J. Reuben Clark was moved from 1C to 2C, and the other Apostles’ hearts bled for him on that occasion. But I think it’s fair for a new President to be able to pick his own counselors, tradition otherwise notwithstanding. If Elder Oaks outlives President Nelson, he will move to President Nelson’s chair, and it makes sense to me to give him some time in the 1P to become acclimated to that role. And President Nelson gave Elder Uchtdorf a very significant new assignment (chair of the Correlation Committee) and publicly expressed his love for him over the pulpit. I have no problem with him bucking tradition as long as it is done thoughtfully and explained to the people as President Nelson did here.
- The Apostle Picks. I don’t think I need to rehash this too much. I–and pretty much everyone else I know–viewed these picks as a home run. They represent a shot of some much needed diversity into the ranks of the top leadership. But if you were paying attention, Elder Oaks made a very clear statement of the type of diversity they were going for. When the names of all the new General Authorities were read, I had to smile in that many were foreign and difficult for an American to pronounce. After that litany, Elder Oaks commented that now fully 40% of the GAs were born outside the U.S., and he read a long list of the countries from which they come. We’re an international church, and they made a concerted effort to bring the leadership profile closer to recognizing that fact. And that is something good leadership does. I also assume at least one factor in Elder Gong’s selection was President Nelson’s well known strong interest in China. We want the President of our Church to have a strong interest in China and to be thinking strategically about the future role of the Church there.
- Combining Priesthood Quorums. I have HP friends who were definitely not a fan of this action. Personally, I think it’s the right thing to do. I guess I’m biased in that I live in a small and shrinking ward. We recently had a Ward Conference. For priesthood, the High Priests and Elders met together in the High Council Room. The whole lot of us fit comfortably around the table in there. To me it just doesn’t make sense to duplicate those organizations on the Ward level. (Maybe in big wards the separation serves the purpose of giving more men something meaningful to do, but where I live the problem is finding enough warm bodies to cover the basics.)
- Ministering. We’ll have to see how this plays out, but I find it to be an encouraging concept. Home teaching was pretty thoroughly broken in my view. A year and a half ago Elder Holland gave a fantastic talk in an effort to save it; I blogged about that talk here. But I worried that we were all too set in our ways for an attempted reinvigoration of the existing program to fully take. Only an in-home meeting is good enough, nothing else counts; we have to read the 1P message (never the original intent); we have to have a companion; we insist on measuring it but with no consistent standards the statistics are meaningless; and on and on. My read is that the intention is to continue our focus on watchcare of our people, but make it less of a program and more of a lived–and practical–reality. We’ll have to see how this all plays out, but I think it’s an experiment well worth trying.
What wasn’t announced in this Conference was two-hour blocks. There have been rumors about that change for years, but the substantial changes made in this conference give me hope that the groundwork is being laid and that a move to two-hour blocks is coming down the pike. I think this would make all sorts of sense and be a very good thing, but realistically it was never going to happen without a vigorous Prophet at the helm. Now that we’ve got one, this wish of mine is no longer a pipe dream. We’ll have to wait and see whether this becomes a reality, but again for small, struggling units like mine it would make all sorts of sense, and now I at least have a sense of hope that it could really, finally happen. Time will tell.
What were your reactions to and thoughts about the recently concluded Conference?
Comments
I’m similarly impressed, Kevin, although less optimistic on the two-hour block front. But if President Nelson does institute the two-hour block, it will secure his legacy as the greatest president of the church in history.
Yeah, Rebecca, we’ll replace Brigham Young’s statue in SLC with his if he does that!
On the whole I agree with pretty much everything here, but you neglected to mention the most significant change to the HT/VT/Ministering program, which is the inclusion of the Young Women. Until I see otherwise, I think that is the only truly impactful change to the program. Families will still have “ministering brothers” and adult women will still have “ministering sisters”. We will no longer receive monthly text messages asking for a yes/no response about our visits, but I largely expect that those who thoughtfully ministered before will still do so, while those who did not still won’t. There will be increased space for people to count bumping in to someone at Costco as “ministering” and many people won’t have a clear idea of how to minister beyond making an appointment to come visit on a Sunday afternoon, chat for a bit and leave a brief spiritual thought. There will perhaps be a bit more flexibility for assigning spouses to visit together, and some cross mixing of high priests, elders, priests and teachers. But mostly, I think this is just a rebranding of HT/VT, but now including the YW.
Lots of surprises. Been praying for DECADES for non-white apostles, so this was huge.
As for the consolidation of the HPs into the EQ, I’m in wait-and-see mode. At first, I thought it must have something to do with home-teaching. In our ward, the EQ’s home-teaching has been bad for years, while the HPs’ home-teaching has been pretty good. Obviously, the Sunday afternoon session rendered that assumption moot. We generally have about a dozen or so HPs meeting in a very small, well-lit room, all of us facing each other, no one more than twelve feet away from anyone else, and it’s been great. Everyone’s engaged. The elders, meanwhile–about fifty or sixty of them–meet in the chapel, which is cavernous, and everyone spreads out and hunkers down in the pews, which are kind of like trenches. (There’s nowhere else in the building for them.) When they move us in with the EQ, I’m afraid that several of the HPs who’ve been engaged are going to sit in silence. I’m sure it won’t be this way everywhere else, but for our ward, just because of space limitations, Sunday instruction is going to take a big hit. The EQ–at least in our ward–is more sociable outside of Sunday meetings. They actually have a few activities per year, which we never do. That’ll be good for us.
The ministry thing instead of home-teaching and visiting-teaching . . . That’s another one where we’ll just have see how it plays out. Strange, though–no home-teaching assignments. I’ve been home-teaching for about fifty years . . .
Clark, thanks for highlighting the inclusion of the YW into the ministering concept. I agree that’s a significant and (potentially) good thing.
I gave GC an A as well. I’m not sold on the “ministering” though. Not that I think HT/VT was working well, I just don’t think that ministering will do any better. All of the things ministering is supposed to look like… well… that is what HT/VT was supposed to look like as well. So personally I’m skeptical of that change. I think in every unit there are people who genuinely care for others, and they will continue to do so. I think this basically just gives those who don’t care the ability to not feel guilty about not doing service.
Anecdote: I had a PTSD breakdown in EQ a few months ago. I left the class in near sobs during the discussion. One person followed me out to check on me. He offered a blessing which I accepted, so he went and got the EQ president to assist. I told him (with EQ pres present) some of the stresses going on with me, some of my needs/emotions/problems/etc and my need/desire for more fellowshipping from the ward. Since then there has been no additional contact. The EQ president hasn’t come by to check on me, nor sent someone in his place. My HT (also in EQ Presidency and was present in class) hasn’t come by the check on me. No contact from Bishop or a rep. Even with a public (and embarrassing) demonstration of a need, and even though I verbally expressed it, absolutely no indication of a desire to serve/minister/visit/whatever has been shown… and that is with a person assigned to do so. Now that there is NOBODY assigned to care… Do I expect anything to get better, for me or others like me? Nope.
I know people like to add this to the idea of “this is what happens when you don’t have an incapacitated leader”, but all the changes have been in the works for many months, some over years. The immediate changes to the leadership tools, stopping all HT/VT reporting, releasing all HP/EQ presidencies, take a lot of work by the people maintaining those systems. The temples in particular take years of work.
The progress has been ongoing. The heart surgeon didn’t do the surgery; he just got to tell the family of it’s success. I look forward to seeing how these changes work over the next few years.
Thanks for your thoughts, Michael. I agree going from a small HPG to a very large EQ could be a tough adjustment. That’s not the situation where I live, but where the Church is strong that may be the more common demographic.
Oh, gosh, Rebecca J, if he goes with the two-hour block, yeah, that COULD be great. Sunday school is my favorite meeting, though. I hope we’d at least alternate Sunday school with RS/priesthood. It’s important for women and men to sit together and have gospel discussions. If I had to go from sacrament meeting into priesthood every Sunday for the rest of my life . . . Ugh. Just ugh. I mean, our HP classes are very good, but Sunday school’s much better. I like the mix. I like the sisters’ comments. I like sisters’ teaching.
One overlooked, but significant change listed in the letter that went out to members yesterday is that PEC will be discontinued, and that information addressed in that meeting could be discussed in ward council, bishopric meeting, or the quarterly meeting with the Bishop, RS President, and EQ President as appropriate. I like that we have just eliminated a traditionally all-male meeting, that really wasn’t that different than ward council anyway. It’s not like it was all that much more private to discuss welfare issues without the YW, Primary and SS, as the RS President attended PEC in our ward anyway…
Home teaching was pretty thoroughly broken in my view. A year and a half ago Elder Holland gave a fantastic talk in an effort to save it;
I don’t think Elder Holland was trying to save it. As Frank Pellet said, this has been in the works for years. I think Elder Holland was trying to keep HT/VT on life support until the change could be made. And I have reason to believe (namely a Stake President acquaintance who had lunch at his table during Conference a couple of years ago) that he has long known this was coming–if not during a Nelson presidency, then during his own. I suspect that the rollout may have been delayed so that it could be presented by a vigorous prophet who would be in the strongest position to sell it (see your paragraph 1).
Pretty good summary. I don’t disagree, except w/r/t a two-hour block. Where did that come from? I know there are people who would like it (fervently, even) but is there a real move in that direction? I have a mental list of things I see on the horizon, with hints and developments showing the way. A two-hour block isn’t on my list.
I read the HP->Elder move and the “ministering” move as justified and sensible in themselves, and also a move in the direction of lessening the distinctions accorded to “priesthood” with the (probably intended) effect of enhancing the relative role of women. As one Facebook commenter said, “it’s how they get women to do home teaching without giving them the priesthood.” (I’m of the “too little too late” persuasion myself, but that’s not this conversation.)
I think the results will vary, with local demographics and local leaders. As a broad generalization, the priesthood and ministering changes seem like they free up good people to do better, at the cost of also freeing up bad apples to game the system.
I appreciate the OP emphasis on “*type* of diversity.” The international move is pretty clear, and important. I wonder if it will be used to divert attention from other forms of diversity that are also important.
Finally, the obvious lack of attention to the MTC scandal, abuse generally, and Church cover-up, stands out. Except for one unfortunate (actually much worse than “unfortunate” in my opinion) wording in one talk, to a world that’s hurting the silence was noticeable. Is it timing? (Very credible.) Is it “less attention the better”? (Also credible.) Is it “we’ve done all we can already”? (I hope not.)
BeeCee: Yes, definitely. PEC had to go. Same as in your ward, our RS president attended PEC, but it just seemed so archaic and patriarchal that you’d have a meeting that the YM president would attend that the YW president did not. Like you say, that meeting did nothing that couldn’t be covered just as well between ward council and welfare meeting.
I’m on the opposite side of the world from Utah so I’ll catch up later with a lot of other members, but several of these changes are pretty much the way smaller units function anyway. When you only have a handful of MP holders in the ward, the difference between HP and EQ isn’t particularly meaningful. Our current ward is already doing VT/HT like this, down to coordinating between the three presidents/group leaders (at least for households with both adult women and men in them). Coordinating between two people will be easier.
I’m very glad to see YW given a bigger role. I have no doubt that some women won’t want YW visiting them, and I hope RS presidents take that into account because it’s a reasonable request, but I think that VT is good practice for a mission and the YW can benefit from that kind of experience. Of course, there is only one YW in my ward so she’s not likely to visit me anyway.
I would have cheered for a two-hour block though. Our stake insists on our ward doing three hours and it’s almost impossible with our numbers and facilities. I cannot understand why there is so little flexibility on that.
I was surprised they announced the temple in Russia when the plans are so nebulous. I’m betting it will take years to build and recently they haven’t announced temples before they’re more certain about them. But I think it’s worth the small risk that the temple won’t happen or will take a decade or more to build because knowing a temple is announced is a good thing.
I was skeptical going in… but GC was a homerun… because of all that has been previously stated… as well as… nary a word about gay… er I mean… same sex marriage.
“I know people like to add this to the idea of “this is what happens when you don’t have an incapacitated leader”, but all the changes have been in the works for many months, some over years.”
My guess is that they waited until they had a prophet who wasn’t incapacitated to implement them, though, so that no one could pull a Steve Benson and say if Monson was at full capacity he never would have approved them.
christiankimball: I felt like the only acceptable thing would be for there to be at least a half-dozen blockbuster talks condemning male (hetero)sexuality off the rails. It should entirely replace the war on homosexuality. (We just need to let that one go the way of the old war on birth control.) Church response to the Rob Porter scandal was virtually invisible. People tell me there was something, but I thought I was keeping a pretty good lookout for it, and never saw anything. The response to Joseph Bishop was about as feeble as it gets. But just one talk? (I went on a family Easter egg roll and missed the Sunday afternoon session–and all the headline stuff–so I still have to check out Elder Cook’s talk . . .)
I’ve heard more than one apostle say that they spend MONTHS on their conference talks, and apparently they feel some reticence about dropping those months-in-the-works talks in favor of a pressing subject. (Maybe a newly composed talk creates difficulty for translators and teleprompters.) I don’t get it, though. All of us grunts have given talks on short notice, and it’s generally turned out just as well as talks prepared long in advance. Surely apostles could do the same.