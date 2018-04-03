An Offender for a Word

Elder Cook’s talk on Sunday afternoon began by matter-of-factly quoting a woman as a spiritual authority (thanks for pointing this out, Ardis!). He focused much of the final portion of the talk on unity and equality among the Saints. He described an ideal of sisters and brothers bound by covenant to love and care for each other and not splintered into -ites by -isms, and the temple as the place where we can reach for this ideal. There is a lot to appreciate and learn from this address.
But sometimes rhetoric runs away with good thinking. I suspect that’s partly what happened in the now infamous portion of Elder Cook’s talk. He was making the point that we should be concerned about ALL sex outside of marriage, not just sexual assault outside of marriage. It’s a reasonable point, given the LDS commitment to chastity, and I appreciated his condemnation of “the objectification of women.” But rhetorically, setting up a comparison between “consensual immorality” and “non-consensual immorality” is a disaster. It blurred his praise of the #metoo moment, which we would be applauding, if only he had not gotten hoist with his own euphemism.
One problem with his framing is that it blurred two discursive universes. Blogger Libby Anne at Love, Joy, Feminism has created a helpful shorthand she calls the “two boxes” schema, by which the classification of sexual acts as moral or immoral can occur. For many religious believers, the only thing in the box labeled “moral” is marital sex, with the justification that that is the only kind of sex God (or Scripture) explicitly allows. In a more secular system, sexual acts are sorted into the two boxes based on whether they are consensual or non-consensual, so marital sex, gay sex, premarital sex, and polyamory could all potentially be considered moral, while pedophilia and rape would always be considered immoral because they are non-consensual. [1] Elder Cook’s aim, I think, was to remind Latter-day Saints which system of boxes we are supposed to use–that, in fact, mere consent is not enough to define a moral context for sex. “Consensual immorality” could possibly work as a critique of morality based on consent, but it’s a risky rhetorical gambit, and it would take a lot more explanation than Elder Cook had time for (in what was, after all, not a major focus of his talk). The real trouble, though, is with then using the same word–“immorality”–to mean something else in “non-consensual immorality.” By equivocating about the morality of consensual sex and non-consensual sex, his terminology hopelessly smashes all the boxes of the two-box schema together. It elides the fact that sex without consent is categorically different, in moral terms, than sex with consent. Where there is consent, one may believe the act to be sinful or not, but both parties are responsible/culpable. Where there is no consent, one party is guilty of coercion and violence (as well as whatever sin may be imputed to the sexual act), and the other party is blameless, in either a moral system based on consent or one based on sin. It ought to go without saying that rape is categorically different from adultery.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite go without saying in a Mormon context. We have scripture that problematically conflates virginity and virtue. Our church-owned bookstore sells books with a statement by a beloved prophet that suggest rape victims ought to prefer losing their lives to being forcibly raped:
Also far-reaching is the effect of loss of chastity. Once given or taken or stolen it can never be regained. Even in a forced contact such as rape or incest, the injured one is greatly outraged. If she has not cooperated and contributed to the foul deed, she is of course in a more favorable position. There is no condemnation where there is no voluntary participation. It is better to die in defending one’s virtue than to live having lost it without a struggle.
Even more recently, an apostle suggested that bishops may help survivors of abuse determine their own degree of culpability and invoke the power of atonement to repent of it:
The victim must do all in his or her power to stop the abuse. Most often, the victim is innocent because of being disabled by fear or the power or authority of the offender. At some point in time, however, the Lord may prompt a victim to recognize a degree of responsibility for abuse. Your priesthood leader will help assess your responsibility so that, if needed, it can be addressed. Otherwise the seeds of guilt will remain and sprout into bitter fruit. Yet no matter what degree of responsibility, from absolutely none to increasing consent, the healing power of the atonement of Jesus Christ can provide a complete cure.
And nobody needs to be reminded that a very high profile Latter-day Saint was just ousted from a key White House job because he abused not one, but two wives. Although it is seemingly thousands of news cycles ago, it was actually quite recently that Brigham Young University (with help from local–mostly Mormon–police) was in the habit of punishing victims of assault for whatever infractions of the “Honor“ Code (and yes, those are heavily inflected scare quotes, to be read in a tone of sneering disgust) they might have committed at the time of the assault or even long in the past. We are currently watching this same kind of victim-blaming smear campaign play out in the case of Joseph Bishop.
I believe in a hermeneutic of charity, and in other circumstances, I think it might be right to excuse Elder Cook’s mistake as just spectacularly infelicitous phrasing. But the circumstances and the context of his remarks absolutely necessitate extremely careful and direct speech. Of course it’s awful to have to say “rape” and “sexual assault” and “hitting and choking women” in General Conference, when children may be listening. But the discomfort of the speaker is nothing compared to the pain of victims. And hearing the words is not as bad as saying them and having them disbelieved or twisted into a euphemism that gives cover to the wicked.
Because of our history, our contributions to rape culture, Mormons cannot afford to excuse language that even hints that a victim has done something immoral. We have to do better. Fortunately, we have scriptural precedent for that, too:
And also it grieveth me that I must use so much boldness of speech concerning you, before your wives and your children, many of whose feelings are exceedingly tender and chaste and delicate before God, which thing is pleasing unto God;
And it supposeth me that they have come up hither to hear the pleasing word of God, yea, the word which healeth the wounded soul.
Wherefore, it burdeneth my soul that I should be constrained, because of the strict commandment which I have received from God, to admonish you according to your crimes, to enlarge the wounds of those who are already wounded, instead of consoling and healing their wounds; and those who have not been wounded, instead of feasting upon the pleasing word of God have daggers placed to pierce their souls and wound their delicate minds.
But, notwithstanding the greatness of the task, I must do according to the strict commands of God, and tell you concerning your wickedness and abominations, in the presence of the pure in heart, and the broken heart, and under the glance of the piercing eye of the Almighty God.
————————————
ETA: Here’s a more recent example of addressing the topic helpfully: https://speeches.byu.edu/talks/benjamin-m-ogles_agency-accountability-atonement-jesus-christ/
An excellent breakdown. Spot on.
Excellent. You’re the right person for this job, Kristine.
I agree with the premise of this blog post, Kristine. It’s well done and well written. However, I guess I just see the term “Non-consensual immorality” as a Mormony way of referencing sexual misconduct. The words rape, sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, etc have all been used many times by church leaders. I feel like making a euphemism a point of divisive debate seems like splitting hairs when there is a much bigger picture to discuss.
Cook’s meaning is clear, even though he used a term people aren’t fond of. Can’t we focus on what we know he was talking about? We can even use other words we like in place of “Non-consensual immorality” but let’s not get caught up in the weeds.
The church MUST make some serious and substantial changes regarding training, identifying, and changing policy in order to make sure all people feel safe and secure speaking with their priesthood leaders. The changes I think we need to make will probably seem a radical to others, but what I can say is that my wife and I will never let one of our children be alone with a priesthood leader for an interview (even a PH leader we trust) until our children are old enough to completely understand when they are in a dangerous situation (which may not be until after their 18). Even then, we will be right outside an unlocked door as long as we have stewardship over them.
Thanks for this. Our leaders have a difficult rhetorical needle to thread here, and I’m inclined to agree that the solution involves leaning even harder into prophetic witness. Euphemism, after all, is a way of pulling punches. I trust in the Spirit’s ability to teach us ways of talking about sexual violence and abuse—as our cultural moment suggests that we desperately need to do—that empower and heal more than they wound. Elder Cook made a good-faith attempt, but good faith alone isn’t enough. I pray that the occasion of his infelicitous phrase will help us collectively work toward the better ones we need.
No, Eli, we can’t “focus on what we know he was talking about,” because his euphemism re-opens the question of whether victims are partially to blame. The “immorality” of rape is very different than the “immorality” of fornication, and using the same word for both makes it possible to equivocate about guilt, which we have done in the past and absolutely have to stop doing now. I think this is a case where getting the words right is an essential precondition for taking the right actions.
“It is better to die in defending one’s virtue than to live having lost it without a struggle.”
Really? You’re trying to explain why Cook’s message was good inspite of what can most charitably be called an akward delivery and you trot out this most despicable of chestnuts? I think you need some remedial training in empathy. This kind of rhetoric completely ignores the trauma that victims experience and puts the blame for the attack on them if they are too scared to fight back. You should be ashamed of having written such putrid garbage.
Builderwill, I think you read a different post from the present one.
My best guess is that Elder Cook was considering the “tender and chaste” “children” by using the language he did, rather than have them ask parents, “What is rape?”
Certainly, children need to know what rape is, but perhaps not when they are 5 years old.
7 And also it grieveth me that I must use so much boldness of speech concerning you, before your wives and your children, many of whose feelings are exceedingly tender and chaste and delicate before God, which thing is pleasing unto God;
Builderwill–you’ve entirely missed my point.
t008a–It is necessary to read the entire passage. Jacob saw that it was necessary to speak clearly, despite his desire not to for the sake of the women and children present.
One of the many problems with Elder Cook’s euphemism is that it is NOT clear. That’s a cost of euphemisms. I think I know what he would decry and that it includes everything I want it to. But it is all too easy to imagine someone turning the phrase into a perverse “rape is wrong but if I manipulate a consent then it isn’t what he’s talking about.” As the OP says this is topic that calls for clarity.
I don’t think it’s fair to single Elder Cook out for special condemnation (and I don’t see Kristine as doing that). But I’ve had a longstanding objection to using “immorality” as a euphemism for sex.
I’ve heard people say it’s necessary to prevent little kids from hearing the words “rape” or “sexual assault” and to prevent parents from having to have an uncomfortable conversation with their kids when they ask them what those words mean. Why? How is your kids asking you “what does nonconsensual immorality mean?” any different? Nobody has been able to answer this.
I celebrate Elder Cook for celebrating the justice that the #metoo movement has brought about. I celebrate him for condemning the objectification of women. I don’t doubt his good intent. In fact, that’s why I think it’s important to make it clear that he could not have meant that consensual non-marital sexual activity and non-consensual marital activity are morally comparable, and that to the extent his words suggest that, they were the wrong words for what he meant.
“I glory in plainness.”
“Hearing the words is not as bad as saying them.”
By using euphemisms for sex and sexual violence, we solve a superficial problem: we allow speakers to avoid feeling awkward or embarrassed, and we let parents avoid the discomfort of talking about these things with their children. The price of these euphemisms is not worth this momentary, illusive benefit. How much better it would be for speakers to speak as adults and not to shy away from their responsibility as teachers.
Plainness also has the virtue of empowering people (of whatever age) who are experiencing abuse. It lets them know that what’s happening to them isn’t ok. And, done right, it can empower their peers who aren’t experiencing abuse to reach out empathetically. A phrase like “non-consensual immorality” just leaves everyone wondering what exactly he meant (even if we get the general idea).
Kristine, since this talk was given, I keep coming back to the thought that we are once again suffering from the lack of inclusion of women’s viewpoints. It occurred to me that Elder Cook could have been entirely focusing on the male perspective of morality. Therefore, non-consensual immorality could have been meant as a condemnation of the man who forces himself upon a woman. (Yes, I recognize how problematic it is to reduce all rapist/victim narratives to male/female.) If only focusing on the culpability of men committing the very grievous sin of sexual assault, a term of non-consensual immorality would be an apt euphemism. BUT…it is utterly blind to the experience of the victim–just as the BYU and Bishop scandals were utterly blind to the experiences of the victim. It’s slightly less awful blindness, but it is just assuming away the experience of women. Just reading this talk to a woman with minimal awareness of the topic of sexual assault would have hit the alarm bell on the phrase. But I just don’t think that even crosses the minds of an entirely male leadership raised in a system of male leadership that is devoid of meaningful interaction with female leaders and voices. This is why representation matters.
Karen, I also thought about that as he was rhapsodizing about how everyone has the same experience in the temple. He was so evidently sincere, and so completely blind to the experience of women. It was a little heartbreaking.
Loursat–I don’t disagree with the point you are making, but it’s not quite what I meant with that sentence. I guess I am not good at following my own advice about plainness! What I was thinking was that it is not as bad for victims to hear the words (one of Jacob’s concerns was re-opening their wounds) as it is for them to say “I was assaulted,” “I was raped,” and not be believed, or have their experience glossed over by some vague, General Conference-approved word.
Well done, Kristine! Thank you.
Elder Cook could have avoided his self-created mess by avoiding the Mormon propensity toward using “immorality” to mean sexual sin alone (rather than immorality meaning sin or wickedness generally.) When will LDS leaders stop this? It’s a bad habit. A habit fraught with potential disaster as this otherwise decent conference talk so plainly demonstrates.
I would have loved for Benjamin Ogles to give the same speech he made at January 30th’s BYU Devotional at General Conference. I think that would speak much better to it than an odd phrase like “non-consensual immorality.”
https://speeches.byu.edu/talks/benjamin-m-ogles_agency-accountability-atonement-jesus-christ/
Thanks, Kristine.Glad I could contribute to clarifying your point, which is more important than the one I made.
Builderwill, she was repeating “this most despicable of chestnuts” as you called, as an erroneous old belief, not advocating it. After all the happy, merry, joy-joy of having a new prophet I was grateful to have Elder Cook address such a serious subject as sexual abuse, even briefly, and even if his word choice was perhaps strange. We knew what he was talking about. I took “non-consensual immorality” to be immorality on the part of the perpetrator, not on the victim.
Yes, thanks, Brandt. I’m going to add that link to the post in hopes that more people will see it!
As always, Kristine explains beautifully – informed by an empathetic ear for the victimized and oppressed and a sympathetic ear for the speaker’s fallible word choice.
Kristine, please consider writing a letter to Elder Cook explaining these issues. I am confident you would be able to do it with the right tone. I think there’s a good chance he would read it and consider it.
Thank you Kristine for putting a helpful context around this and plainly explaining why the language used was so problematic.
Plain speech matters here and it matters for the whole Church to hear it. Sometimes I believe we are simply too protective for our own good. My wife and I have frank conversations with our children about sex, consent, and abuse because they need to hear them regularly and consistently as part of helping them put on the full armor of God.
I think our leadership needs to think about this concept of helping protect our children and vulnerable members in the context of putting on the whole armor of God as well. The prophets and Apostles have spoken extremely plainly in Priesthood session about how the young men should protect themselves. Consider Pres Eldon Tanner’s assertion in his April 1979 talk:
[blockquote]It is important that we make up our minds early in life as to what we will do and what we will not do. Long before the moment of temptation comes we should have determined that we will resist that cigarette, that drink of whiskey, that act of immorality, or anything that will keep us from enjoying the companionship of the Spirit of the Lord.[/blockquote]
I could go back and pull up quotes from President Hinckley that were simply blunt in addressing very serious issues among our members, whether it was racism:
[blockquote] I remind you that no man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. How can any man holding the Melchizedek Priesthood arrogantly assume that he is eligible for the priesthood whereas another who lives a righteous life but whose skin is of a different color, is ineligible?[/blockquote]
Or domestic abuse:
[blockquote]How tragic and disgusting a phenomenon is wife abuse. Any man in this Church who abuses his wife, who demeans her, who insults her, who exercises unrighteous dominion over her is unworthy to hold the priesthood. Though he may have been ordained, the heavens will withdraw, the Spirit of the Lord will be grieved, and it will be amen to the authority of the priesthood of that man. Any man who engages in this practice is unworthy to hold a temple recommend. I regret to say that I see too much of this ugly phenomenon. There are men who cuff their wives about, both verbally and physically. What a tragedy when a man demeans the mother of his children.[/blockquote]
But it begins to fall apart in the context of sex because talking about it makes us uncomfortable. Well armor can be uncomfortable even though it is highly necessary to protect the vulnerable. We arm them with knowledge only if we speak plainly so that all might be edified and uplifted with a spirit of understanding. Yes, the Mormon MeToo calls for further discussion among adults but don’t we bring children to sacrament meeting so they can better appreciate the atonement? And should we not lead by example?
It is just frustrating because so much good can be accomplished when our leadership are straightforward in acknowledging change that needs to happen and setting forth the vision for accomplishing this. We had two masterful examples of it around the announcements of the change in Priesthood Quorums and the shift to Ministering where two speakers followed with very direct explanation and then an even more detailed letter was sent out immediately following the Conference sessions.
There’s a missed opportunity element here as well. I understand it to be common understanding (and certainly my understanding) that the rape-sexual assault-abuse spectrum is better understood and dealt with in the conceptual box of violence or use of power, than in the conceptual box of sex. (Side note that the shift is a particularly important one to make in fundamentally patriarchal settings where there is always a power play.) I suspect but do not know that Elder Cook would agree, at least pragmatically. If I had the rewrite pen I would try to make this distinction.
Kristine: I think there is also sincere blindness underlying what I take to be his overarching sentiment: It’s frustrating for me as an apostle to see such massive social outrage generated against powerful male sexual predators (even though it’s kind of nice when they’re Hollywood liberals), when we church leaders seem to be increasingly unable to generate any social outrage against gay marriage or young people living together before marriage.
all these people wringing their hands over their children hearing the word “rape” or “sexual abuse” over the pulpit, but no one seems to mind the word “pornography” that pops up in every conference, including I think this very same session. Major eye roll emoji here.
JKC: “How is your kids asking you ‘what does nonconsensual immorality mean?’ any different?”
Exactly! Besides, we have plenty of uncomfortable language in scripture. As an example: I remember, as a little kid, asking my parents in daily scripture study what a “whoredom” was. They responded, “A very bad sin.” So for several years I though “whoredom” was a generic term for particularly grievous sins, and not a specific type thereof!
MJP: Nailed it. Part of the reason that there’s so much steering towards vague language in these sorts of talks is that leadership is still trying to condemn a host of behaviors that they want to condemn, and trying to cover all of it in as few words as possible.
@Mandi (9:22 AM)
An interesting side-note with regards to the usage of “pornography” at General Conference.
“Pornography” was used 74 times at General Conference in the 1970s, 43 times in the 1980s, 62 times in the 1990s, 165 times in the 2000s, and (so far) 61 times in the 2010s (excluding last Sunday’s General Conference).
Even if you were to isolate the 2010s, it was used 19 times in 2010, 4 times in 2011, 7 times in 2012, 7 times in 2013, 10 times in 2014, 8 times in 2015, 1 time in 2016 and 4 times in 2017 (based on a very quick count). I didn’t catch any mentions of pornography at April’s conference, but then again, there were times I was only half-listening.
If anything, it’s interesting to look at the declining trend of that word in General Conference.
MJP, I concur. My response would be that as well might man stretch forth his puny arm to stop the Missouri river in its decreed course, or to turn it up stream, as to convince modern society that consensual sexual activity is morally wrong.
That attitude then makes its way into the membership. Leaving same sex marriage alone for the moment, the members will nod in agreement that pre- and extra-marital sex is wrong, but what exactly are they going to do about it besides not participate and teach their kids not to participate? And what happens when the kids do participate? Do we shun them and/or castigate them so that they run away from home and Church? It’s kind of the same stance as on alcohol. We’re not going to condone its use, but neither are we out in the streets fighting for a return of the 18th Amendment and certainly not for criminalization of extra-marital sex.
@brandt… I noticed the same thing, heard it used only once. I sensed a conscious effort all conference to steer away from admonishing, and to concentrate on training and uplifting the saints.
I think Elder Cook did a good job in covering all bases. It’s possible that if he said sexual assault someone in need of repenting might have thought “I’m not assaulting the girls that I’m requesting that they expose themselves to me. No physical contact is happening. I’m not doing anything wrong”. But with Elders Cooks phrasing he eliminated a lot of possible justifications.
To the contrary, jader3rd, that’s exactly how Joseph Bishop excused his assault of a sister missionary under his care. He told the police that he asked her to expose her breasts, and she consented. Yet to pretend that even if that was all he did (which is doubtful) that it absolved him of engaging in sexual assault is offensive. Unfortunately, Elder Cook’s word choice could be used to do exactly that.
I’m not scholarly but I love to see it done well, even though I had to look up ‘elide.’ And an appropriate dose of levity is welcome – ‘heavily inflected scare quotes’? ‘spectacularly infelicitous phrasing’? got a snort and cackle. But this is not a laughing matter. I can only hope that Elder Cook meant perps and not victims, but knowing what I do about Mormon culture, for reasons made plain in the post above, it’s not clear that he was speaking of only the perpetrator involved in an assault. If I’m wrong in my charitable take, it gives shelter to predators, and we must stop protecting sexual predators, and sheltering them among the good men (and good women) at church. This is the sermon we need.
This post is fantastic, Kristine. Thank you so much for writing this.
Kristine, very eloquent.
I wrote Elder Scott after his talk was published as I did not believe what I heard in real time. In essence I said the survivor did not sin. I sent copies to my local leaders. For good or bad, no one responded. I hope it would be different today.
Really excellent response to Elder Cook’s talk, Kristine — thank you!
What bothered me most about the new phrase Elder Cook coined for the talk is what it reveals about Mormon attitudes about “morality.” It is further evidence that Church leaders mainly are referring to sex when they talk about immorality, even though morality is so much broader, touches on so many more issues. In a formulation like “non-consensual immorality,” the *sex* part of “sexual assault” is the problem, not the assault. The “immorality” in “non-consensual immorality” means “sex”, not “rape” or “assault,” because “rape” or “assault” are the “non-consensual” part. This makes it seem like the real problem in sexual assault or rape is that sex occurred. The violence, coercion, victimization is a mere qualifier, and it is placed on equal footing and in the same category as “consensual immorality” (which means “consensual extra- or pre-marital sex” — it doesn’t mean any of the other myriad things “immorality” could, should, and in real language *does* properly refer to — like stealing or lying or grinding the face of the poor, etc.). In either case, the *sex* part was immoral.
But does *sex* really even occur in a rape or sexual assault? Elder Cook thinks so based on this euphemism. I am persuaded that rape and sexual assault aren’t in the same category as sex. The violation can’t properly be categorized as sex. It is pure violence and abuse. The victim hasn’t had sex. The perpetrator also hasn’t really had sex — what the perpetrator has done is something else entirely. We shouldn’t call it sex. We should call it rape or sexual assault. No parsing of terms.
In any event, rape and sexual assault are far more immoral than consensual sexual behavior just as a baseline to begin with — do Church leaders see it this way? Does Elder Cook? We simply don’t know based on grouping rape and consensual sexual activity into the same category. That’s unfortunate.
@Leonard, why is it doubtful that coerced exposure is all that Bishop did? I haven’t heard of any of his victims claiming otherwise.
I’m still of the opinion that Elder Cook’s language was broad enough to cover what Bishop did, and what many others do in struggling with their sex drive. If Elder Cook had made a list, he might of missed one of the many ways in which someone sins.
” in struggling with their sex drive”
Well, now, there’s a spectacularly infelicitous choice of phrasing, if ever there was one! It’s not about the man’s sex drive, jader3rd; it’s about the woman’s humanity.
Wow, jader, that’s among the most indefensible language I’ve ever seen posted here, and that’s saying something. Bravo, Kristine, for your spot-on response.
I really wish one could e-mail an apostle and we could e-mail each other. I think we could keep things more in line with D&C 42:88. You know, talking things out on a personal level. But then the title of this post is “an offender for a word” and I suppose everyone qualifies.
His word choice was a train wreck. Especially since rape is not immorality in the “sex sense” at all. It is violence. When I was trained as a rape crisis counselor the instructor said “when you hit someone with a pan you don’t call it cooking” It is violence.
Amen Rachel.
john f., I’m struggling to understand what you mean when you say rape isn’t sexual assault. While it depends on the jurisdiction (I’m only familiar with U.S. states and U.S. federal criminal law), the term sexual assault is often used as a catchall for various types of non-consensual sexual acts, contact, or other touchings, including rape. Rape is sex, albeit, non-consensually obtained. The offender is violating the victim on the most intimate of levels, physically, mentally, and emotionally. Thus the reason we punish the offender severely (assuming we do indeed prosecute and are successful which is often a big if).
jader, go listen to the audio recording. I believe a fair listening will result in a conclusion that Bishop did more than just coerce a sister missionary into exposing herself to him.
Not a Cougar–I might be misreading, but my understanding of what john f. was saying is that rape is not *sex*, that is, the “assault” part of “sexual assault” makes it a categorically different thing than “sex,” which generally implies some mutuality.
@Greg J, Elder Scott gave another talk on healing from abuse in 2008 that omitted anything about victims/survivors sharing guilt. I’ve always thought of it as evidence that he evolved on the subject: https://www.lds.org/general-conference/2008/04/to-heal-the-shattering-consequences-of-abuse?lang=eng
I always hate that the 2008 talk gets so little attention; it meant so much to me when I was coping with my own trauma at the time.
1. Great thoughts and words, Kristine. And many of the comments are good.
2. As to JKC’s point about why some object to kids hearing words like “rape” this is at least one relevant difference: As the parent of four-year-old twins, I know for certain that my children (who know nothing about sex) would not be able to pronounce, much less remember or ask about, the phrase “non-consensual immorality.” They would certainly remember the word “rape,” if they heard it. That would start an extremely uncomfortable conversation (I wonder if it might adversely affect any nascent understanding of sex that such a discussion would entail), and it seems that precisely that discomfort is what Elder Cook was trying to avoid by his Victorian euphemism. He might have skipped the subject entirely when he became uncomfortable with utter plainness, but would that have been the right choice? Is addressing a vital message, even in less-than-plain terms, I think he was trying to strike a balance. And though Jacob’s approach is different, that doesn’t imply that there are only two options (plain-speak or no speak).
2. This post is SO aptly titled.
Rexicorn–you’re right, and I think this was something Elder Scott was deeply compassionate about, and wanted to get right. Here’s the 2008 talk: https://www.lds.org/general-conference/2008/04/to-heal-the-shattering-consequences-of-abuse?lang=eng