An Offender for a Word

Elder Cook’s talk on Sunday afternoon began by matter-of-factly quoting a woman as a spiritual authority (thanks for pointing this out, Ardis!). He focused much of the final portion of the talk on unity and equality among the Saints. He described an ideal of sisters and brothers bound by covenant to love and care for each other and not splintered into -ites by -isms, and the temple as the place where we can reach for this ideal. There is a lot to appreciate and learn from this address.

But sometimes rhetoric runs away with good thinking. I suspect that’s partly what happened in the now infamous portion of Elder Cook’s talk. He was making the point that we should be concerned about ALL sex outside of marriage, not just sexual assault outside of marriage. It’s a reasonable point, given the LDS commitment to chastity, and I appreciated his condemnation of “the objectification of women.” But rhetorically, setting up a comparison between “consensual immorality” and “non-consensual immorality” is a disaster. It blurred his praise of the #metoo moment, which we would be applauding, if only he had not gotten hoist with his own euphemism.

One problem with his framing is that it blurred two discursive universes. Blogger Libby Anne at Love, Joy, Feminism has created a helpful shorthand she calls the “two boxes” schema, by which the classification of sexual acts as moral or immoral can occur. For many religious believers, the only thing in the box labeled “moral” is marital sex, with the justification that that is the only kind of sex God (or Scripture) explicitly allows. In a more secular system, sexual acts are sorted into the two boxes based on whether they are consensual or non-consensual, so marital sex, gay sex, premarital sex, and polyamory could all potentially be considered moral, while pedophilia and rape would always be considered immoral because they are non-consensual. [1] Elder Cook’s aim, I think, was to remind Latter-day Saints which system of boxes we are supposed to use–that, in fact, mere consent is not enough to define a moral context for sex. “Consensual immorality” could possibly work as a critique of morality based on consent, but it’s a risky rhetorical gambit, and it would take a lot more explanation than Elder Cook had time for (in what was, after all, not a major focus of his talk). The real trouble, though, is with then using the same word–“immorality”–to mean something else in “non-consensual immorality.” By equivocating about the morality of consensual sex and non-consensual sex, his terminology hopelessly smashes all the boxes of the two-box schema together. It elides the fact that sex without consent is categorically different, in moral terms, than sex with consent. Where there is consent, one may believe the act to be sinful or not, but both parties are responsible/culpable. Where there is no consent, one party is guilty of coercion and violence (as well as whatever sin may be imputed to the sexual act), and the other party is blameless, in either a moral system based on consent or one based on sin. It ought to go without saying that rape is categorically different from adultery.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite go without saying in a Mormon context. We have scripture that problematically conflates virginity and virtue. Our church-owned bookstore sells books with a statement by a beloved prophet that suggest rape victims ought to prefer losing their lives to being forcibly raped:

Also far-reaching is the effect of loss of chastity. Once given or taken or stolen it can never be regained. Even in a forced contact such as rape or incest, the injured one is greatly outraged. If she has not cooperated and contributed to the foul deed, she is of course in a more favorable position. There is no condemnation where there is no voluntary participation. It is better to die in defending one’s virtue than to live having lost it without a struggle.

Even more recently, an apostle suggested that bishops may help survivors of abuse determine their own degree of culpability and invoke the power of atonement to repent of it:

The victim must do all in his or her power to stop the abuse. Most often, the victim is innocent because of being disabled by fear or the power or authority of the offender. At some point in time, however, the Lord may prompt a victim to recognize a degree of responsibility for abuse. Your priesthood leader will help assess your responsibility so that, if needed, it can be addressed. Otherwise the seeds of guilt will remain and sprout into bitter fruit. Yet no matter what degree of responsibility, from absolutely none to increasing consent, the healing power of the atonement of Jesus Christ can provide a complete cure.

And nobody needs to be reminded that a very high profile Latter-day Saint was just ousted from a key White House job because he abused not one, but two wives. Although it is seemingly thousands of news cycles ago, it was actually quite recently that Brigham Young University (with help from local–mostly Mormon–police) was in the habit of punishing victims of assault for whatever infractions of the “Honor“ Code (and yes, those are heavily inflected scare quotes, to be read in a tone of sneering disgust) they might have committed at the time of the assault or even long in the past. We are currently watching this same kind of victim-blaming smear campaign play out in the case of Joseph Bishop.

I believe in a hermeneutic of charity, and in other circumstances, I think it might be right to excuse Elder Cook’s mistake as just spectacularly infelicitous phrasing. But the circumstances and the context of his remarks absolutely necessitate extremely careful and direct speech. Of course it’s awful to have to say “rape” and “sexual assault” and “hitting and choking women” in General Conference, when children may be listening. But the discomfort of the speaker is nothing compared to the pain of victims. And hearing the words is not as bad as saying them and having them disbelieved or twisted into a euphemism that gives cover to the wicked.

Because of our history, our contributions to rape culture, Mormons cannot afford to excuse language that even hints that a victim has done something immoral. We have to do better. Fortunately, we have scriptural precedent for that, too:

And also it grieveth me that I must use so much boldness of speech concerning you, before your wives and your children, many of whose feelings are exceedingly tender and chaste and delicate before God, which thing is pleasing unto God; And it supposeth me that they have come up hither to hear the pleasing word of God, yea, the word which healeth the wounded soul. Wherefore, it burdeneth my soul that I should be constrained, because of the strict commandment which I have received from God, to admonish you according to your crimes, to enlarge the wounds of those who are already wounded, instead of consoling and healing their wounds; and those who have not been wounded, instead of feasting upon the pleasing word of God have daggers placed to pierce their souls and wound their delicate minds. But, notwithstanding the greatness of the task, I must do according to the strict commands of God, and tell you concerning your wickedness and abominations, in the presence of the pure in heart, and the broken heart, and under the glance of the piercing eye of the Almighty God.

ETA: Here’s a more recent example of addressing the topic helpfully: https://speeches.byu.edu/talks/benjamin-m-ogles_agency-accountability-atonement-jesus-christ/