PEC is Dead; Long Live the Councils

When President Nelson announced the end of “priesthood executive committee” (PEC) meetings in Priesthood Session on Saturday night, many people wondered – is this a de facto increase in women’s role in leadership?

In recent years, the Church has increased his emphasis on “councils.” Ward councils, teaching councils, mission councils, various program councils at Church headquarters – these councils have all worked to invite further participation from women. President Oscaron’s wonderful parting talk on Saturday emphasized this point, pointing out the multitude of ways that young women could assist in furthering ward council goals. While I still wish women could lead some of these councils, their increasing participation is cause for celebration.

It’s only been three days, but today I saw the first concrete evidence that the abolishment of PEC, more than merely deleting redundant meetings, may significantly increase the leadership voices of women in practice.

Why? Because it isn’t just ward PECs that are affected, its stake priesthood meetings as well. The standard 4-6pm priesthood leadership session appears to now be open to all stake leaders as a matter of course.

I live in the D.C. Metro area, and today I saw this flier being circulated from the nearby Baltimore Stake about their upcoming stake conference.

I really can’t overstate how big of a deal that is. I know to many these twice-yearly afternoon stake leadership sessions are just another eye-rolling meeting. To others, it may be a point of confusing curiosity – wait? Weren’t all stake leaders always included?

No. No they were not. In fact, the non-inclusion of all stake leaders has been a point of particular contention in the recent past. A handful of years ago in one stake I lived in, the stake presidency decided to make just this change – they started inviting women to leadership sessions as a matter of course. But one year a visiting general authority came to stake conference, saw the scheduled inclusion of women leaders, and ordered my stake to reverse it and un-invite women. Including women was, after all, against “policy.”

My (former) stake isn’t even the only one where I’ve heard of that happening. [1]

Now that stake’s policies seem to be the new policy of the entire Church. Hallelujah!

I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the successes of the rest of this flier as well. Look at the evening adult session! Six highlighted talks – featuring three men and three women. (My only quibble with those listed talks is that I suspect some of those sisters are in leadership callings as well, so I wish they had “President” next to their names too.)

Then look at the talks themselves! The titles signal that that leaders will speaking thoughtfully on difficult topics. “Spiritual Pain,” “On Reason and Faith,” “Acceptance and Non-Judgment,” “Imperfect Servants” – that’s an incredible line-up. And they’ve added that they’re providing a space to fellowship each other and discuss the thoughtful talks with an intentional linger-longer afterwards.

Just reading the program has elevated my spirits. I’m seriously tempted to drive an hour north and crash. Only half-jestingly, if a program alone can inspire me to attend more church meetings, truly the day of miracles has not ceased.

Women included in leadership meetings. Women included equally in talks. Women and men addressing serious spiritual concerns and seeking to make room for everyone in the Church. Let this be a model for all stakes. This General Conference’s changes to church programs, along with the implementations I’ve seen this week thus far, fill me with hope.

[1] Some of those stakes responded by creating yet another “general” leadership meeting. With the elimination of stake PEC meetings, this should help reduce those “extra” leadership meetings as well.