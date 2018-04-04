Lesson 13: Bondage, Passover, and Exodus #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Objective: To bring class members together as participants in God’s liberatory work.

Readings: Exodus 1-3, 5-6, 11-14 (optional: read all of Exodus 1-15)

Discussion Questions

My approach here will be to produce questions that respond to selected segments of text in the reading. This story has powerful themes, but we leave spiritual treasure on the table when we don’t attend to the text closely. My questions will be in a vein inspired by liberation theology, to which this part of the Torah is central. As you prepare to teach the lesson, read the assigned texts with these questions in mind and ponder ways of making them particularly applicable to your local circumstances. How can these scriptures challenge class members to lean a little harder into the work of building Zion in your community?