Lesson 13: Bondage, Passover, and Exodus #BCCSundaySchool2018

Objective: To bring class members together as participants in God’s liberatory work.
Readings: Exodus 1-3, 5-6, 11-14 (optional: read all of Exodus 1-15)
Discussion Questions
My approach here will be to produce questions that respond to selected segments of text in the reading. This story has powerful themes, but we leave spiritual treasure on the table when we don’t attend to the text closely. My questions will be in a vein inspired by liberation theology, to which this part of the Torah is central. As you prepare to teach the lesson, read the assigned texts with these questions in mind and ponder ways of making them particularly applicable to your local circumstances. How can these scriptures challenge class members to lean a little harder into the work of building Zion in your community?
- Beginnings of Slavery in Egypt. Read Ex. 1: 8-14. What led the Egyptians to enslave the Israelites? How do we allow fear (v. 13) to make us complicit in oppression (v. 11)?
- The Midwives. Read Ex. 1:15-22. What can we learn from the midwives about resisting oppression? (See also v. 12.)
- The Birth of Moses. Read Ex. 2:1-10. What can this story (together with that of the midwives) tell us about women’s relationships to oppressive power? What can we learn from the examples of Jochebed, Miriam, and Pharaoh’s daughter?
- Moses Kills the Egyptian. Read Ex. 2:11-15. How does Moses navigate his privilege in this episode? What can we learn from him about our own privilege?
- God’s Response to Israel’s Bondage. Read Ex. 2:23-25, 3:7-10, and 3:16-19. What does God’s response to Israel’s bondage teach us about our own covenant obligations?
- Moses’ Weakness. Read Ex. 4:10-17. What can this story teach us about our own hesitations and hindrances to fuller participation in God’s work?
- Pharaoh’s Oppression. Summarize Ex. 5 (Moses and Aaron ask Pharaoh to let the people go; Pharaoh responds by asking them to make bricks without straw; the people protest to no avail). Read Pharaoh’s words in Ex. 5:7-9, 17-20. How do we echo Pharaoh in our responses to people’s sufferings?
- God’s Response to Pharaoh. Read Ex. 6:2-9. What is God’s relationship to the oppressed people? What can we learn about oppression from the people’s response in v. 9? What are some obstacles to attaining freedom, and what can we do to mitigate such obstacles in our own time?
- Anger. Read Ex. 11:4-8. What can Moses’s “hot anger” (V. 8, NRSV) teach us about both human and divine responses to sustained oppression? How should we respond when oppressed peoples in our own day are angry?
- Passover. Read Ex. 12:1-13. What can the practices of Passover teach us about how to celebrate God’s deliverance before it has been accomplished? Given the echoes of the Jewish Passover in the Christian celebration of the Lord’s Supper, how can our own participation in the sacrament further our commitment to and participation in God’s liberatory work?
- Pharaoh’s Heart. Read Ex. 14:1-4. Given the JST that Pharaoh hardened his own heart, how do we harden our hearts against the cries of God’s oppressed people in our world today?
- The People’s Complaint. Read Ex. 14:10-14. Why do we have a hard time believing that God will deliver us? What about experiences of oppression makes such belief so challenging? How can we work, like Moses did, to counter these obstacles when we see them at work in people around us?
- Miracles. This story is full of miracles: the plagues, the Passover, the parting of the sea. We live in a period of extraordinary migration, with refugees fleeing dangerous situations in many places of the world. Wherever we may live, our communities have their own troubles, with some people comfortable and prospering while others struggle to get by. Believing that God still desires the liberation of God’s people, how can we participate in the necessary miracles today?
Comments
Jason, is there a way to teach these concepts without using “privilege” language? I think the lesson is worthwhile, but the moment someone says the word “privilege,” hundreds of thousands of socially conservative members will say to themselves, “I’m out on this lesson.” I’m certainly not versed in liberation theology so perhaps the vocabulary is unavoidable.
Probably. Have any suggestions?
(Admittedly, the less charitable part of myself who is tired of hearing Fox News talking points trotted out as gospel jus wants to say they can deal.)
Great thought questions. It’s kind of timely for this lesson that Passover began last Friday at sundown, and the feast of unleavened bread will end this Saturday (April 7) at sundown.
The notion of “privilege” doesn’t seem like the most interesting question in that passage. I mean, there’s the big question of how we cope with a prophet who’s a murderer… And questions about when violence is just, and how far to submit to the state vs. when to flee. I’m not even quite sure what you mean by Moses’ privilege. It would need explanatory time that I’d hate to dedicate to it.
Power? Political capital? Cachet? I don’t really know. I just know that “privilege” is a loaded word to many, many people.
Kristine, those some socially conservative members will frame it as use of deadly force in defense of others (and it certainly could have been for all I know). The text is admittedly sparse so I can think it’s at least as fair to frame Moses as protecting a brother from deadly harm as to call him a murderer.
Nephi is much less ambiguously a murderer than Moses. Maybe the point of Jason’s question is that Moses was (1) willing to let himself be moved by the plight of those he could have result ignored and (2) made a choice that forced him to take sides with the oppressed against the oppressors, even though he was already a part of the oppressors and it was in his self interest to remain so.
I’d go with “power.” I think most of this can be framed in some form of “does might make right?” If you are physically stronger, or in the majority, or in a position of authority, is that enough to make everything/anything right or correct or charitable or [pick your virtue]? The natural response is no, not enough by itself. And then the discussion begins.
I’d want to take it in the epistemological direction — how does anybody know? — but that would depend on the classroom.
JKC got at what I was thinking: his choice to side with the oppressed, even when he had the option not to. You could say that and drop the word “privilege.”
And I agree that the question of what to do with a murderer-prophet is troubling and difficult. I should have had the courage to ask it.