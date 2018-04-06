Finding Religious Joy

by

This guest post comes from Nathan Steiger, a postdoctoral research scientist at Columbia University and a friend of BCC.

Over two years ago I stepped into a synagogue on the Jewish sabbath in New York City and witnessed one of the most foreign religious rituals I’d ever encountered: dancing. Twenty-year old men, eighty-year old women, whole families with preschool-age children, dozens of people all holding hands, dancing and singing with liberated gusto. That experience, along with many others, radically changed my life.

Had I grown up Mormon in Nauvoo in the 1840s rather than Utah in the 1990s, perhaps I would have known joyous religious dancing. Early Mormons played music, drank wine, and danced together in the Nauvoo temple, often until well past midnight [1]. The ethos of such gatherings feels far removed from contemporary Mormonism.

Yet a religious life is kept alive through moments of unbridled joy.

The Baal Shem Tov, the founder of Hasidic Judaism, revived the spiritual life of Jews throughout Eastern Europe. He was a man of the people. He gave them hope, taught them stories and songs, and insisted that religious life be about both inward and outward joy. But in order for this transformation to happen, many of the old ways of living Judaism had to be broken and reimagined.

When Yaakov-Josef of Polnoye first met the Baal Shem Tov, he was a punctilious and stringent Jew. He was the rabbi of a small town, and one morning he arrived at the town’s synagogue at the time of morning prayers only to find it empty. The Baal Shem Tov had just come to visit the town that morning. The people had been drawn to the Baal Shem Tov and were gathered around him, captivated by his stories. Yaakov-Josef was infuriated and he scolded this visitor. But once Yaakov-Josef had been calmed down, the Baal Shem Tov began to tell him a story:

I was riding in a coach drawn by three horses, each of a different color, and not one of them was neighing. I could not understand why. Until the day we crossed a peasant on the road who shouted at me to loosen the reins. And all at once, the three horses began to neigh.

Yaakov-Josef was immediately struck by the meaning of the story: for the soul to vibrate and cry out with joy, it must be freed. He must loosen the reigns. And in that moment of realization, he began to cry as he had never cried before [2].

When fixed beliefs are prescribed, when homogeneity is imposed, when the bureaucracy becomes too unwieldy to respond to the needs of the people, joy can be stifled. And community can be lost.

May we have the courage and wisdom to know when and how to loosen the reigns.

