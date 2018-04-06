The Quarter-Inch Hole in My Heart

by

I spent the last part of this week in a design-thinking workshop, which is kind of a new thing for a guy who majored in English three times. But it was well-worth the effort. The first thing the facilitator told us was that nobody ever wants a quarter-inch drill; people want a quarter-inch hole. They ask for a drill because they don’t know any other way to get it. Wealth and fame await the design thinker who can make the quarter-inch hole whole without the quarter-inch drill.

All of this talk of holes got me thinking about “the God shaped hole in the human heart,” a common notion—originating in a kind of related passage in Pascal’s Pensées—that posits religion as the fulfillment of a deep human need for some kind of connection to the divine. In 1989, Salman Rushdie famously used the term in an editorial explaining his religious motivation in writing The Satanic Verses—a book that outraged Muslims around the world and placed Rushdie’s own life in danger.

Rushdie’s term seemed right to me, and, for years I went around saying that there was a God-shaped hole in my heart. It seemed a reasonable way to explain why I remained part of a religious community without committing the academic sin of seeming certain.

I no longer believe that I have a God-shaped hole in my heart. Rather, I have a quarter-inch hole—a precise, oddly shaped set of needs and longings that motivate me to search for things and never be entirely satisfied with what I have. God and religion are one way to fill the hole, but there are others. It is not the size of the hole that makes it hard; it is the shape.

It is difficult to articulate the contours of the hole—but it includes the need for a community, the need to be comforted when I am in need of comfort, the need to feel connected to things larger than myself, and the need for a vocabulary to discuss what I long for the most, a way to reach out and touch beauty and goodness and truth.

One of the hardest lessons I have had to learn in my life is that my quarter-inch hole cannot be perfectly filled by a quarter-inch Church. This is not an indictment of the Church, or of any institution or organization. No one thing is big enough, or small enough, or precise enough, or precisely the right shape to fill the hole perfectly or forever. It is filled by poetry, and music, and deep friendships, and great ideas, and, occasionally, ice cream. And it is also filled by sitting in Sacrament Meeting with people with whom I share a culture and a belief. It is, I have discovered, a very complex and eclectic hole.

But, as I have watched the recent revelations about sex abuse in the MTC—and have reflected on similar feelings I have had when I feel let down by an institution that I love—I have become increasingly aware of how spiritually dangerous it is to try to fill the hole with any one thing. We don’t have a quarter-inch Church. Nobody does. Human institutions have neither the power nor the responsibility to achieve such precision in matters of the heart.

The takeaway, at least for me, is that the Church can be part of my spiritual life without being all of it. It can be good without being perfect. And it can have true things without encompassing all truth. The world, despite the bad knocks it gets over the pulpit from time to time, has wonderful things in it that can also nourish our souls when the Church doesn’t quite fit the quarter-inch holes in our hearts. It has art and music and poetry and ice cream and wonderful people and other beautiful religious traditions.

And this is not a forced choice or a zero-sum game. Hearts are made of spongy stuff, and heart-holes can be filled by many things at once. There is no need to rely on any pre-fabricated heart-hole filler, hoping that it will be just the size of the hole we are trying to fill. And we should never think that we have to try.