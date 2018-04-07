You say you want a revolution (ecclesiology edition)

by

Both the quorum structures that we have had for many decades and “Priesthood Home Teaching” as we have experienced them were implemented as part of the Priesthood Correlation movement during the 1960s and 1970s. This was the progressive reform movement championed by Harold B. Lee and both the quorum/group structure of the Melchizedek Priesthood and Home Teaching were central pillars to this new church structure. But all living things change.



You can read about the 1968 changes in priesthood “quorums” that got us where we were in this short JI post. Similarly Matt B. gives us a quick primer on centrality of Home Teaching to Correlation (also at the JI).

From Matt’s post we find President Romney’s wildly descriptive statement: “Home teaching has been described as the pivot around which all other church activities are to be correlated.” When Romney announced the program in 1962 he declared: “Through a program of priesthood correlation, we bearers of the priesthood must increase our efforts to encourage, teach, and inspire the Saints to become ‘partakers of the divine nature[.]'” [n1] And Priesthood Home Teaching was the means to do it.

There are two pieces that I think are important as we consider the recent changes. Both are potential declensions of the Priesthood Correlation reforms. First these reforms inculcated a strictly male ecclesiastical bureaucracy. Second, this movement was the apex of progressivism (not of the Bernie incarnation) in the church.

Correlation has been extremely effective in carrying out the missions of the church, but it also created significant barriers to the full participation of women in church governance and ministry. Over the past several years, and particularly with President Oaks’ 2014 General Conference sermon on the topic, the Church has begun to view the work of women–the Relief Society, and the Young Women’s Program of the Church–as not only ministering with priesthood authority, but also outlets for priesthood power. The changes this weekend represent a further expansion of this collaboration between the male and female organizations of the church. The Priesthood quorums are now organized more like the Relief Society, and now both the women’s organizations and male organizations will work together to minister to all of the Saints and accomplish the missions of the church. The extension of these duties to Young Women is an important shift in how members interact within the church.

Progressivism works extremely well for certain things. Defy Genichi Taguchi and the statistical methods of management at your peril! They are also generally indifferent to the souls of individuals. Nevertheless the Church has been a repository of progressive impulses for over a century. Preach My Gospel, quotes President Monson’s progressive anthem: “When performance is measured, performance improves. When performance is measured and reported, the rate of improvement accelerates.” [n2] We all accept with varying degrees of fondness the scientific management of evangelism, but that first decade or so of Priesthood Home Teaching saw a similar control. We also generally don’t like car salesmen.

From the recent First Presidency letter on the changes: “Because leaders no longer report the number of contacts with individuals and families, the ability to enter or view contacts or visits has been removed from Leader and Clerk Resources (LCR) and from the LDS Tools app.” [n3] Instead EQ and RS leaders will report how many ministers they have “interviewed” per quarter. The measurement is no longer a statistical frequency of HT/VT, it is a statistical frequency of leadership interaction. Imagine if missionaries no longer reported evangelizing statistics, but instead ZLs/STLs reported how many missionaries they interacted with? It is a radical shift.

All this to say that though Priesthood Correlation is not dead, it is changing, and there is perhaps hope for more.

n1. Marion G. Romney, Conference Report (October 1962), 77.

n2. Thomas S. Monson, June 2004 Worldwide Leadership Training Broadcast, as quoted in Preach My Gospel, 150. This appears to be a variation of pithy quotes attributed to Progressive Karl Pearson, or Lord Kelvin.

n3. Priesthood and Family Dept, Office of the Presiding Bishopric, Letter to Ecclesiastical Leaders, April 3, 2018.