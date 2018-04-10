The Power of Godliness: Mormon Liturgy and Cosmology

by

BCC’s very own J. Stapley has published a remarkable book. So we are going to remark upon it. At length.

We’ll kick off our roundtable discussion with a post from Hannah Jung, a graduate student in history at Brandeis University and expert in Mormon women’s history.

Jonathan Stapley takes ritual seriously. His book The Power of Godliness looks at what rituals do for the people that perform them. “By tracing the development of the rituals and attempting to ascertain the work they have accomplished,” Stapley tells us, “the Mormon universe, with its complex priesthoods, authorities, and powers, becomes comprehensible.” (2) Or, more simply, his book asks what Mormons have meant when they have invoked the term “priesthood” and how they imagined themselves in relation to it. This process has changed over time: “instead of viewing priesthood as channeling the power of God, church leaders began to describe the priesthood as the power of God.” (12) Stapley frames his analysis by discussing two different notions of priesthood: ecclesiastical and cosmological. Ecclesiastical priesthood refers to the ordination of Mormon men to different offices in the Church hierarchy. Cosmological priesthood is an idea developed gradually by Joseph Smith and reflected in the temple liturgy in the temple. Although the ritual practices inside the temple have not fundamentally changed, Stapley asserts that the cosmological priesthood that undergirded the temple liturgy is no longer recognizable to contemporary Latter-day Saints. The Power of Godliness is, therefore, a project of historical recovery. He is successful: Stapley has laid a foundation for new conversations and questions about priesthood and religious power for years to come.

This book could have easily been a history of the workings of Mormon thinkers and top leaders such as Joseph Smith, Parley and Orson Pratt, Brigham Young, Wilford Woodruff, etc. Though we do hear from these men on occasion, Stapley is not interested in a religious life created by those at the top. Instead, he shows us the multidirectional ways in which religious people construct, perform, and change ritual. This is a book in which the religious practices of prophet Wilford Woodruff are considered in conjunction with those of the seer Sophia Romeril Russell, a British convert living in Southern Utah. In The Power of Godliness we see the beginnings of a liturgical ecosystem that accounts for the practice, experience, and theology involved in religious life.

Stapley’s book is short. While the conciseness of the book makes it more accessible (and therefore easy to assign in undergraduate courses), it is also frustrating for those craving more explanations, context, and examples. I wish we could have this book in both its current 128-page condensed form but also as a more robust 256-page book. The (de)merits of the length aside, it is nevertheless impressive how much Stapley packs into his prose; there is something for everyone in The Power of Godliness.

What most fascinated me, though not a central part of the book, was Stapley’s explanation of how different periods in Mormon history created distinct channels for religious adherents to learn and communicate about ritual. During Mormonism’s earliest years, people learned about rituals orally and through witnessing as others performed them. This continued into the Utah period, but those in the periphery often depended on communications with Church leaders and information from Church periodicals to guide their ritual practice. In the twentieth century, Church leaders communicated information to the membership through official First Presidency circulars and handbooks, which acted to formalize and narrow ritual practice. Stapley also points us towards a new type of communication in the modern age: the Church website and blogosphere. Though there is nothing particularly revolutionary about this information, Stapley’s narrative reminds us that the medium is the message.

All of these channels, Stapley shows us, affect the ways that religious adherents access and understand ritual. But they also affect the ways that people participate in ritual. For example, Chapter Four references a story told by former Church President Thomas S. Monson in which he learned the procedure of the healing blessing by referencing the Missionary’s Hand Book. Stapley then astutely remarks, “women had no similar written resources to maintain their ritual [healing] performance.” (103) The medium through which religious adherents accessed information constrained or broadened the possibilities for ritual performance. In a section on praying at church, Stapley refers to a 2011 post by Cynthia Lee Bailey (done on this very blog!) that may have provided impetus for women to offer prayers during General Conference. Stapley’s book thus leads us to ask new questions about our current ritual practice and cosmology. If the age of handbooks and First Presidency communications to priesthood leaders defined twentieth century ritual cosmology, how has the blogosphere changed how Mormons understand ritual and their place in it? What effects will this process of democratization have in the future?