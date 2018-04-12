Cling to your guns if you must, but leave the Holocaust out of it

by

Recently, a friend on a popular social media site shared a photo of the pile of shoes at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum that was accompanied by the following text:

To all the kids that walked out of school to protest guns. These are the shoes of Jews that gave up their firearms to Hitler . They were led into gas chambers, murdered and buried in mass graves . Pick up a history book and you’ll realize what happens when u give up freedoms and why we have them.

I hadn’t pegged him as someone who would fall for such a cheap shot in the gun control debate. We had served together as missionaries in Austria where most of us had been to the Mauthausen concentration camp. Although primarily a forced labor camp for political and “antisocial” prisoners—in contrast to the death camps farther east that served no other purpose than mass killing—Mauthausen was a sobering and context-rich enough example of the Nazi regime’s horrifying crimes against humanity that I was surprised someone could visit the site and still believe that the problem with the Holocaust was that the victims simply “gave up” their freedom.

But maybe he hadn’t been there. So I pushed back, and he doubled down: the Holocaust remained a valuable example of what happened when people give up their freedoms. Now, I realise that his is not a uniquely Mormon position. But in light of this miserable meme’s traction among those who dutifully attend their meetings, regularly hold Family Home Evening and willingly serve the widows in their wards, and in the spirit of Doctrine and Covenants 93:24, I’m going to go ahead and not just pick up but also open a history book to shed light on why blaming the victims of the Holocaust for their demise does them a grave disservice. Let’s start with Timothy Snyder’s excellent Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin:

In the middle of Europe in the middle of the twentieth century, the Nazi and Soviet regimes murdered some fourteen million people. The place where all of the victims died, the bloodlands, extends from central Poland to western Russia, through Ukraine, Belarus, and the Baltic States. During the consolidation of National Socialism and Stalinism (1933–1938), the joint German-Soviet occupation of Poland (1939–1941), and then the German-Soviet war (1941–1945), mass violence of a sort never before seen in history [emphasis mine] was visited upon this region. The victims were chiefly Jews, Belarusians, Ukrainians, Poles, Russians, and Balts, the peoples native to these lands. […] Most were women, children, and the aged; none were bearing weapons; many had been stripped of their possessions, including their clothes. […] The German mass murder of Jews took place in occupied Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Soviet Union, not in Germany itself. Hitler was an anti-Semitic politician in a country with a small Jewish community. Jews were fewer than one percent of the German population when Hitler became chancellor in 1933, and about one quarter of one percent by the beginning of the Second World War. During the first six years of Hitler’s rule, German Jews were allowed (in humiliating and impoverishing circumstances) to emigrate. Most of the German Jews who saw Hitler win elections in 1933 died of natural causes. The murder of 165,000 German Jews was a ghastly crime in and of itself, but only a very small part of the tragedy of European Jews: fewer than three percent of the deaths of the Holocaust. Only when Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and the Soviet Union in 1941 did Hitler’s visions of the elimination of Jews from Europe intersect with the two most significant populations of European Jews. His ambitions to eliminate the Jews of Europe could be realized only in the parts of Europe where Jews lived. The Holocaust overshadows German plans that envisioned even more killing. Hitler wanted not only to eradicate the Jews; he also wanted to destroy Poland and the Soviet Union as states, exterminate their ruling classes, and kill tens of millions of Slavs (Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Poles). If the German war against the USSR had gone as planned, thirty million civilians would have been starved in its first winter, and tens of millions more expelled, killed, assimilated, or enslaved thereafter. Though these plans were never realized, they supplied the moral premises of German occupation policy in the East. The Germans murdered about as many non-Jews as Jews during the war, chiefly by starving Soviet prisoners of war (more than three million) and residents of besieged cities (more than a million) or by shooting civilians in “reprisals” (the better part of a million, chiefly Belarusians and Poles). […] This is a history of political mass murder. The fourteen million were all victims of a Soviet or Nazi killing policy, often of an interaction between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, but never casualties of the war between them. […] Mass killing in Europe is usually associated with the Holocaust, and the Holocaust with rapid industrial killing. The image is too simple and clean. At the German and Soviet killing sites, the methods of murder were rather primitive. Of the fourteen million civilians and prisoners of war killed in the bloodlands between 1933 and 1945, more than half died because they were denied food. Europeans deliberately starved Europeans in horrific numbers in the middle of the twentieth century. […] After starvation came shooting, then gassing. [1]

While lengthy for a blog post perhaps, the quotation above barely scrapes the surface of the magnitude of the violence that extinguished the lives of millions of individuals, altered the face of a continent and changed the course of history. It is folly to suppose that the untrained and unorganised civilian targets of this violence, separated by geography and language and representing small minorities of local populations, could have effectively resisted the forces that killed them—what good is a gun when you are being starved to death from a distance?—even if they had been able to organise and arm themselves in a systematic way.

That said, there were armed attempts to resist the killers. Let’s turn to Timothy Snyder’s equally excellent Black Earth for an important insight into the utility of armed resistance by irregular forces against the country that made the Blitzkrieg a household term:

Sometimes Jews survived because they joined the forces that resisted the Germans, or pretended to have done so. More often, however, the Jews who were trying to take shelter from German killing policies were exposed to greater risks by open opposition to German rule [emphasis mine]. When French communists began to resist, the first victims of German retaliations were Polish Jews in Paris. In Serbia, the partisan resistance was used by German occupation authorities as the prompt to exterminate Serbian Jews. In the Netherlands, where there were many rescuers and many resisters, the two groups got in each other’s way. Where the German police sought the Dutch resistance, the tended to find Dutch Jews. In Slovakia, a national uprising led to a German intervention and to the murder of thousands of Jews who would otherwise most likely have survived. This bloody irony was also apparent in Poland and the western Soviet Union, where more Jews were in hiding, where German rule was more violent, and where resistance was widespread. The Warsaw Uprising of August 1944 was the most significant urban rebellion against German rule. Although it was organized and fought in the main by the Polish Home Army, it was, perhaps, the largest single effort of Jewish armed resistance. In all likelihood, more Jews fought in the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 than in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943 (and some fought in both). […] The defeat of the Warsaw Uprising meant the physical destruction of the entirety of Warsaw, building by building, just as the ghetto had been destroyed the previous year. Up until that point the survival chances of a Jew in hiding in Warsaw were about the same as that of a Jew in hiding in Amsterdam. When Warsaw was removed from the face of the earth its Jews had no place left to hide. [2]

I hope the “bloody irony” of the meme’s ahistorical claim is readily apparent by now. But no doubt there remain those who will insist that Jews just didn’t have enough guns or there weren’t enough of them resisting. Well, guess who did have weapons and trained military forces? Czechoslovakia did. Remember Chamberlain’s victory lap declaration of “Peace for our time“? Yeah, that was right before Germany annexed the Sudetenland and a year before the rest of the country was occupied without a shot fired. Then there was Austria, a former empire with a storied military tradition and home to weapons manufacturers just like Czechoslovakia. It too was annexed by Germany with nary a shot fired. What about Poland? Invaded and occupied within five weeks. Ok, you’re saying, the faded rumps of former empires that lost the First World War and the doormat of the Russian Empire, Kingdom of Prussia and Habsburg Monarchy don’t count. What about one of the victors of the Great War, France? Defeated in six weeks.

I’m going to go out on a very sturdy limb and posit that small arms wielded by untrained and unorganised civilians was not the missing link that would have spared the Holocaust’s victims the murderous violence that would befall them. So what was the problem? It turns out to be one for which unregulated gun ownership and hosts of untrained civilians under arms is more of a symptom than a cure:

The destruction of European states in the 1930s was a precondition to all the major Nazi crimes, including the Holocaust itself. […] A common American error is to believe that freedom is the absence of state authority. The genealogy of this confusion leads us back to the Germany and the Austria of the 1930s. The dominant stereotype of Nazi Germany is of an all-powerful state that catalogued, repressed and then exterminated an entire class of its own citizens. This was not how the Nazis achieved the Holocaust, nor how they even thought about it. The enormous majority of the victims of the Holocaust were not German citizens; Jews who were German citizens were much more likely to survive than Jews who were citizens of states that the Germans destroyed. The Nazis knew they had to go abroad and lay waste to neighbouring societies before they could hope to bring their revolution to their own. […] Not only the Holocaust, but all major German crimes took place in areas where state institutions had been destroyed, dismantled, or seriously compromised [emphasis mine]. The German murder of five and a half million Jews, more than three million Soviet prisoners of war, and about a million civilians in so-called anti-partisan operations all took place in stateless zones. [3]

What good is a gun under such circumstances? Maybe you could use one to keep your neighbours at bay, but it won’t restore the essential protections of the state that spared Jews and other would-be victims of the unprecedented mass violence of the times and make all of us healthier, wealthier and wiser today. If those who oppose gun control were interested in preventing the next Holocaust, they could start by paying their taxes, participating in local government and withholding support of demagogues. Or look to France to see what it is doing differently to the 1940s, namely systematically combatting racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia through the cultivation of civic virtues, a battle that requires no stockpiles of privately-held semi-automatic weapons:

We’ve been developing more and more programs, places, meant to transmit the memory of the Holocaust as a way to build citizenship and tolerance [emphasis mine].

But I suspect that the victims of the Holocaust and the lessons to be drawn from the historical record are of no concern to those who assert their right to possess military-style weapons under the cover of the naive or cynical belief that it would make a difference if the most powerful military in the world were to be harnessed in the service of authoritarian nationalism against them. The millions who were murdered didn’t surrender their freedoms any more than the kids across the country who are calling for stricter regulation of the weapons that have been used to shoot them; to suppose they did does violence to history and their memory. They are not cannon fodder for your culture war. As for the living, sticks and stones wont help as much as sensible regulations enforced by strong institutions. So cling to your guns if you must, but leave the victims of the Holocaust out of it.

PS: If you enjoyed this instalment of “Mormons Believe the Darnedest Things!” stay tuned for the next episode where I examine the claim that the problem with National Socialism was too much socialism!

