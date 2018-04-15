Don’t Just Do Something—Stand There

by

I suspect that the most basic and powerful way to connect to another person is to listen. Just listen. Perhaps the most important thing we ever give each other is our attention. And especially if it’s given from the heart. When people are talking, there’s no need to do anything but receive them. Just take them in. Listen to what they’re saying. Care about it. —Rachel Naomi Remen, Kitchen Table Wisdom

A few weeks ago, I met with a group of students who had some legitimate concerns about the way they had been treated at the university. It was an uncomfortable meeting but a necessary one, and by the end of it I was ready to get to work. I told them that I would fix everything—we would create some student organizations, incorporate new material into our core curriculum, revise our conduct code, and take care of the problem once and for all.

“You are missing the point,” one of the students told me when I announced these plans. “We don’t need you to fix all of this today. We need you to listen to us. We need to know that we are being heard.”

They could not have asked me for anything more difficult. I am a stuff-doer. I like doing stuff, and this is a big part of my professional identity. I’m the guy who gets things done, moves agendas forward, makes difficult things happen. You can count on me; I’ll do it. And I want everybody to know that I will do it. Telling me that I am not supposed to try to do things comes very close to telling me to suppress the most essential feature of my being.

But this situation required something far more difficult than simply doing things. It required stillness. I needed to sit there and understand that people were in pain and that my inability to see and hear them had contributed to that pain. I needed to listen to that without becoming defensive or trying to demonstrate my virtue and purity. The logic of that moment required me to shut up. It required me to just stand there.

The impulse to “do something”—to act immediately when we see a problem that we think involves us—is ultimately a selfish one. We do it because problems make us uncomfortable, and we don’t like being uncomfortable. And we don’t appear to care very much whether or not the “something” that we do actually helps anything or anybody.

I have written in the past about what I call the “Elevator Button Principle of Urgency.” Researchers have found that, when people have to wait a long time for an elevator, they will keep pushing the buttons to call the elevator, even though they know perfectly well, intellectually, that absolutely nothing can be accomplished by pushing it more than once. I do this myself. I push it over and over again, knowing that I am not accomplishing anything, because standing there and doing nothing just seems so wrong.

But at least pushing elevator buttons doesn’t do any harm. That is not always the case with the buttons attached to people’s lives. When we rush to fix someone else’s problems with indiscriminate action, we risk doing real harm in order to calm our own anxiety. The overpowering urge to do something prevents us from standing with the people who, more than anything else, need to be stood with.

As Latter-day Saints, we are often called by our baptismal covenants to stand silently with other people when they are in pain. We pledge to mourn with those who mourn and comfort those who stand in need of comfort, but these are not the same thing. Those who mourn often do not need comfort; they need people who understand why they are mourning, who stand with them as they mourn, and who care about them enough to share their grief.

What they especially don’t need is somebody to explain to them why they shouldn’t be mourning at all—why whatever they are going through is all part of God’s plan of eternal happiness and there are good reasons for their suffering. Mormsplaining is not the same as mourning. Remember Job’s comforters: “they sat down with him upon the ground seven days and seven nights, and none spake a word unto him: for they saw that his grief was very great” (Job 2:13). Then they opened their mouths and ruined everything.

Doing something is often the easy way out. It feels good. It signals our virtue to the world, and it satisfies the deep human need to look busy. Standing there while someone expresses frustration or pain is hard. But it is how we give the gift of attention, which may be the most valuable thing that we have to offer.