Avoiding Holier-Than-Thou Ministering

In a recent episode of Mormon Land, historian (and BCC blogger) Matt Bowman talked about the brand new changes to the home teaching/visiting teaching and looked at the history of the program. Matt explained that the home teaching program, under Harold B. Lee’s correlation, used to be more of a guardianship priesthood thing, with each home teaching companionship tasked with making sure the family to whom they were assigned, were completing the various church programs and ordinances, and came to their visits ready with a list of questions to complete their watchcare. Here’s a good Ensign article from 1973 that captures the old program’s aims.
Bowman, in comparing this to the new program and in explaining that in the intervening years we’ve moved farther and farther away from a list-based approach, noted that perhaps the new ministering program will allow for needed flexibility so that people can cater the ministration as the Spirit dictates.
Unfortunately, no less than ten days after the announcement of the Ministering program, Elder Neil L. Anderson gave a BYU Devotional titled “A Holier Approach to Ministering” where he laid out a list of what roommates, in ministering capacities, should do:
Here’s the transcript (about 11 minutes into the talk):
“You are surrounded by believers who are in various stages of belief and testimony. I challenge you to strengthen your efforts to spiritually minister to one another. To minister spiritually can begin with baking cookies or playing a basketball game, but eventually this holier way of ministering requires opening your heart and your faith, taking courage in encouraging the positive growth you are seeing in a friend or in expressing concern about things you see and feel that are not consistent with discipleship. Let us not be self-righteous but let us be spiritually courageous in ministering in a holier way, specifically strengthening the faith of others. To stir your thinking, consider these possible situations:
– You notice that a roommate plays an inordinate amount of time playing games on an iPhone, but rarely engages in conversations regarding to gospel topics.
– You have a sense that a friend might have a problem with pornography
– You are in a conversation with friends and notice that the language being used is edgy and inappropriate
– You smell alcohol or marijuana in a friend’s car
– You see prescription drugs that you know are not being used properly
– Your friends are spending enormous time taking pictures of themselves that move to the edge of immodesty
– You notice that someone who once loved to talk about the Book of Mormon now never mentions it
– You notice that a friend who once seemed to love to go to the temple now is not going
– You notice a friend who once spoke with faith about the prophets’ counsel now speaks critically
– You have a returned missionary roommate who has become very casual in wearing clothing that reflects temple covenants
– You notice a friend who finds reasons to go places on Sunday other than your ward
– You have a sense that a friend has started to be dishonest in small things
– You have a classmate who began a semester very engaged in your religion class but now seems disinterested and disengaged
– You know someone who had a light in his or her eyes returning from a mission, but now that light seems to have faded
– You have a friend who jokes about sacred things
– You have a friend who came to BYU with the expectation of finding an eternal companion and hasn’t; the discouragement with dating has moved to God doesn’t love me
– You see a friend’s faith being affected by compromised worthiness and his need to repent
Can you envision these situations or others like them? Have specific names come into your mind?”
First off, whenever an General Authority brings up judging another’s modesty, the rape culture in Mormonism meter inches higher.
But more apropos for the post, is this how general authorities want the ministering program to be run? Since the program is brand new, I hope that these sorts of inclinations toward ministering as “keeping an eye on” in the positioning one’s self to call another to repentance sort will be quashed and instead be more defined as “keeping an eye on” in the being there for those to whom one ministers. Because ministering as Christ-like friendship needs to have no strings attached for this program to spiritually succeed.
In other words, it’s as President Bingham said so eloquently: “Ministering … looks like going for a walk, getting together for a game night, offering service, or even serving together. It looks like visiting in person or talking on the phone or chatting online or texting. It looks like delivering a birthday card and cheering at a soccer game. It looks like sharing a scripture or quote from a conference talk that would be meaningful to that individual. It looks like discussing a gospel question and sharing testimony to bring clarity and peace. It looks like becoming part of someone’s life and caring about him or her. It also looks like a ministering interview in which needs and strengths are discussed sensitively and appropriately. It looks like the ward council organizing to respond to a larger need.”
Or like President Nelson said, it’s ministering with a “holier approach.”
Not a holier-than thou approach.
For more resources on the new Ministering Program, click here.
Comments
Being aware of what is going on with the people you minister to is important, but the list is a bit . . . creepy.
Honestly, when I was in college checked the box for more than one of those questions, but I was fine.
Yes, that’s a valid concern. The summary of Elder Anderson’s talk posted at LDS.org did not repeat The List (see link below). It did, however, quote several comments encouraging Mormons to sort of look over their neighbor’s shoulder and offer righteous counsel. He recommended “ministering in a holier way and warned of becoming self-righteous.” While I agree his talk might have been titled “Beam? What Beam? Seek the Mote in Your Brother’s Eye,” I also doubt that the average Mormon in the pews is really going to change their behavior much, if at all. I’m guessing 80% of men will just ask, “So where is my new list of names to visit?”
https://www.lds.org/church/news/elder-neil-l-andersen-explains-what-ministering-looks-like?lang=eng
Many of the items on the list seem to be directed at ensuring others aren’t having questions about doctrine, church leaders or the Book of Mormon. Perhaps it would be better to call them spies than ministers.
As far as I can tell, the holier-than-thou approach grows thusly:
– I should help other people be happy
– Helping someone follow the gospel is a way of helping them be happy
– Advice, scriptural messages, reminders about commandments, and intervention from leaders are all things that help someone follow the gospel
– If I keep track of the ways in which someone is NOT following the gospel, I’ll know exactly where that help should be targeted
– “That thing you’re doing is a sin! You need to repent! I’m calling the bishop.”
It starts with a good idea (people helping other people) and then goes all wacky along its way to execution. I’m not sure exactly what the right solution is, but maybe if we stop casting “calling to repentance” as a viable form of service, that would help?
Porter: My wife was a Temple Square tour guide in the mid-’90s. Once, she was leading a delegation from a former Communist country. Entering the Church Office Building, a member of the delegation looked at the pictures of the First Presidency and the Twelve on the wall, turned to one of his compatriots, and said (in their lanugage): “This looks like the old Politburo. We can live with these people.”
General rule: DON’T BE LIKE COMMUNISTS.
Rexicorn: It almost goes without saying that the people most likely to engage in this approach are the ones mostly likely to have serious problems in their own lives.
I genuinely don’t know what Andersen was thinking. Do BYU Devotionals go through the correlation process?
I see the problem the author sees. We don’t want to build our relationships in the church around the goal of catching people in sins, which is a very easy trap to fall into. However, Section 20, which forms a substantial part of the doctrinal basis home teaching/ministering, includes an instruction that priesthood holders “see that there is no iniquity in the church.” It’s uncomfortable and easy to abuse, but this is a responsibility of church members.
There’s a major stewardship issue that Elder Andersen’s list overlooks. The teaching responsibilities referred to in Section 20 are part of a package of stewardship lines — not policing your neighbor’s “righteousness” (as you define it) at random.
john f.
Yes. I’ve also already heard of local leaders purporting that ministering brothers and sisters will be able to receive revelation for those to whom they minister.That’s too far. Pray for them, yes, but revelation receiving and repentance calling? That’s not ministering and we need to have quick counsel telling the members so.
Home teaching : Ministering :: Gestapo: Stasi
I have noticed there is a certain evolution in the church of how various issues are viewed. I will use the more-than-one-pair-of-earrings issue as an example. Pres. Hinkley gently admonished us to wear but one pair of pierced earrings. But each person, apostle, 70, high councilman etc. who felt called upon to address the matter, had to elaborate on it, to make the gentle admonishment somehow stronger. Until one, who had yet to remove the offending 1 mm stud, felt to be a vile, wicked sinner, an apostate, rebelling against the Lord’s very anointed. One was also old enough to realized that was sheer poppycock. I suspect Elder Anderson is just the first to elaborate on the new ministering policy. I can see how if carried out as Sis. Bingham suggested it could be a wonderful program. Unfortunately, there are those who will grab onto Elder Anderson’s list and use it to justify making all kinds of judgements. The rest of us will continue on in our regular, absentminded, haphazard manner of VT, oops I mean ministering.
To be fair, this devotional, like any BYU devotional, was likely intended for only a limited target audience (captive BYU students) so I’m more inclined to dismiss it as another ridiculous BYU thing that doesn’t apply to anyone outside of Provo. The school also has a long and storied tradition of encouraging students to superficially judge and inform on each other, and old traditions die hard.
Elizabeth, we definitely have a longstanding problem of not allowing plain and simple things to *stay* plain and simple.
Jack: like the female friend of mine who nearly got kicked out because I, not knowing about the Honor Code, slept the night on a bare mattress in her apartment after an epic drive from Denver to Provo that included a lengthy avalanche-engendered detour up the back side of the Rockies to Steamboat Springs?
Yes; as every BYU student knows, the richest blessings come from unwavering obedience to arbitrary made-up rules, and making sure others behave likewise, common sense be damned.