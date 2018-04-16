Avoiding Holier-Than-Thou Ministering

by

In a recent episode of Mormon Land, historian (and BCC blogger) Matt Bowman talked about the brand new changes to the home teaching/visiting teaching and looked at the history of the program. Matt explained that the home teaching program, under Harold B. Lee’s correlation, used to be more of a guardianship priesthood thing, with each home teaching companionship tasked with making sure the family to whom they were assigned, were completing the various church programs and ordinances, and came to their visits ready with a list of questions to complete their watchcare. Here’s a good Ensign article from 1973 that captures the old program’s aims.

Bowman, in comparing this to the new program and in explaining that in the intervening years we’ve moved farther and farther away from a list-based approach, noted that perhaps the new ministering program will allow for needed flexibility so that people can cater the ministration as the Spirit dictates.

Unfortunately, no less than ten days after the announcement of the Ministering program, Elder Neil L. Anderson gave a BYU Devotional titled “A Holier Approach to Ministering” where he laid out a list of what roommates, in ministering capacities, should do:



Here’s the transcript (about 11 minutes into the talk):

“You are surrounded by believers who are in various stages of belief and testimony. I challenge you to strengthen your efforts to spiritually minister to one another. To minister spiritually can begin with baking cookies or playing a basketball game, but eventually this holier way of ministering requires opening your heart and your faith, taking courage in encouraging the positive growth you are seeing in a friend or in expressing concern about things you see and feel that are not consistent with discipleship. Let us not be self-righteous but let us be spiritually courageous in ministering in a holier way, specifically strengthening the faith of others. To stir your thinking, consider these possible situations:

– You notice that a roommate plays an inordinate amount of time playing games on an iPhone, but rarely engages in conversations regarding to gospel topics.

– You have a sense that a friend might have a problem with pornography

– You are in a conversation with friends and notice that the language being used is edgy and inappropriate

– You smell alcohol or marijuana in a friend’s car

– You see prescription drugs that you know are not being used properly

– Your friends are spending enormous time taking pictures of themselves that move to the edge of immodesty

– You notice that someone who once loved to talk about the Book of Mormon now never mentions it

– You notice that a friend who once seemed to love to go to the temple now is not going

– You notice a friend who once spoke with faith about the prophets’ counsel now speaks critically

– You have a returned missionary roommate who has become very casual in wearing clothing that reflects temple covenants

– You notice a friend who finds reasons to go places on Sunday other than your ward

– You have a sense that a friend has started to be dishonest in small things

– You have a classmate who began a semester very engaged in your religion class but now seems disinterested and disengaged

– You know someone who had a light in his or her eyes returning from a mission, but now that light seems to have faded

– You have a friend who jokes about sacred things

– You have a friend who came to BYU with the expectation of finding an eternal companion and hasn’t; the discouragement with dating has moved to God doesn’t love me

– You see a friend’s faith being affected by compromised worthiness and his need to repent

Can you envision these situations or others like them? Have specific names come into your mind?”

First off, whenever an General Authority brings up judging another’s modesty, the rape culture in Mormonism meter inches higher.

But more apropos for the post, is this how general authorities want the ministering program to be run? Since the program is brand new, I hope that these sorts of inclinations toward ministering as “keeping an eye on” in the positioning one’s self to call another to repentance sort will be quashed and instead be more defined as “keeping an eye on” in the being there for those to whom one ministers. Because ministering as Christ-like friendship needs to have no strings attached for this program to spiritually succeed.

In other words, it’s as President Bingham said so eloquently: “Ministering … looks like going for a walk, getting together for a game night, offering service, or even serving together. It looks like visiting in person or talking on the phone or chatting online or texting. It looks like delivering a birthday card and cheering at a soccer game. It looks like sharing a scripture or quote from a conference talk that would be meaningful to that individual. It looks like discussing a gospel question and sharing testimony to bring clarity and peace. It looks like becoming part of someone’s life and caring about him or her. It also looks like a ministering interview in which needs and strengths are discussed sensitively and appropriately. It looks like the ward council organizing to respond to a larger need.”

Or like President Nelson said, it’s ministering with a “holier approach.”

Not a holier-than thou approach.

