Shannon Flynn is a life long student of Mormon History and a member of the Mormon History Association.

About four weeks ago a discussion was started on the Mormon Historians Facebook page that asked about the common belief that there are three distinct sub-degrees or separate places within the celestial kingdom. The reference that is usually pointed to is D&C section 131 verses 1-4 especially verse 1. “In the celestial glory there are three heavens or degrees.”

In the discussion that followed it was my contention that there are not, in fact, three sub-degrees or divisions. Moreover, this idea and all of the variations and speculations on the nature of the sub-degrees has become one of the most significant pieces of false doctrine that pervades the LDS church today. Part of the discussion came from Kevin Barney who linked a post he had done back in 2006 on BCC, that the three sub-degrees was not the original interpretation of the verses in section 131. I had an experience similar to what Kevin describes in his post when he said he heard it from a friend who heard it from California temple president.

Over 35 years ago I attended a B.H. Roberts Society lecture in Salt Lake City, (you would have to be an old Salt Laker to remember those events) and the speaker was Van Hale. (Van has hosted a radio talk show on Mormon subjects, called Mormon Miscellaneous, Sunday evenings on K-TALK for many years) Though not the main subject of his talk, he mentioned that it was his belief that there were not three sub-degrees in the Celestial Kingdom and that the concept was an invention of some church member or members sometime after 1900. He said he had read extensively, maybe even exhaustively, in the literature previously to 1900 and he could find no reference to a concept of the three sub-degrees. That came as surprise to me since I had grown up in the milieu of Wasatch front Mormonism and that was a very commonly held belief, including all of speculations of what was included in the sub-degrees and who went where.

As time went on I concluded that adding those sub-degrees just added much confusion and contradictions to the scheme laid out in Section 76 of the LDS D&C. I would talk about this to others through the years and found a few that agreed that there probably weren’t three sub-degrees, but most had very upset and a few almost violent reactions. About ten years ago I made an appointment with Van Hale to make sure I had understood him correctly and that I was transmitting the information as he had said it. He confirmed that he had given a lecture at the B.H.Roberts society and that was part of his remarks. He went on to say that he had found nothing in the intervening years to change his mind. I asked him if he knew where and when the change in “doctrine” had occurred and he said he had no idea. He then issued a challenge to find out where and when this change had taken place. I took up the challenge and have been researching this, on and off, ever since.

Where did three celestial sub-degrees come from?

It is my view that the original intent of the verses in Section 131 were never to delineate an expanded vision of the internal workings of the Celestial Kingdom. The verses in Section 131 are extracted from the journal of William Clayton years after he wrote them. A careful reading of William Clayton’s journal entries for May 16, 1843 reveals that Joseph Smith’s comments were entirely about the eternal nature of the sealing covenant and the necessity of that covenant to enter the celestial kingdom.

An easy place to find some basic documentation for this thesis is No Toil nor Labor Fear, The Story of William Clayton. James B Allen pps. 394-395 of Appendix 1 and for context pps. 118 -130 and notes. Appendix 1 in No Toil nor Labor Fear is formatted in a very handy side by side comparison of Clayton’s journal and what was to become Joseph Smith’s history. The first time that the words belonging to Section 131 were ever published for the general church membership was in 1856 in the Deseret News; they did not get added to the Doctrine and Covenants until 1876.

I have been able to find nothing in print for the next 46 years about there being three divisions or sub-degrees within the Celestial Kingdom. The next landmark that appears is in 1919. In that year there is published what is to be the first full length commentary on the Doctrine and Covenants. The commentary is ostensibly the work of Hyrum M. Smith, an Apostle and son of Joseph F. Smith — but he had little to do with the actual writing. The bulk of the work is carried out by Janne M. Sjodahl and a committee consisting of Orson F. Whitney, Joseph Fielding Smith, John E. Cottam, George F. Richards and Junius F. Wells.

When one looks at the commentary for Section 131 there is nothing mentioned about three sub-degrees. (see Doctrine and Covenants commentary, 1919.) Nor is there anything to be found in the commentary for Section 76. It is difficult to argue from a negative or from a paucity of information but the absence of any reference to sub-degrees in the celestial kingdom at this point and in a book such as this is convincing that such an understanding and belief was not thought of as normative at this time and amongst this church leadership group.

The Big Shift

A major shift in the interpretation of the first verse of Section 131 comes a scant three years later. Elder Melvin J. Ballard gave a talk at the Ogden tabernacle on September 22, 1922. An early pamphlet carries the title “Three degrees of Glory; a discourse delivered in the Ogden Tabernacle, September 22, 1922.” My particular copy, printed in 1926 is 48 pages long and it is a very interesting talk about the three degrees of glory as described in Section 76. Elder Ballard talks about a variety of subjects and tries to answer many questions on who goes where, how our choices and actions in this life affect our final destination and his views on wayward children in this life, among many other topics. The critical part to my thesis comes on page 10 of the 1926 printing. There appears this paragraph:

“Now, I wish to say to you that the only possible candidates to become what God is are those who attain Celestial Glory, and those who fail in that will never, worlds without end, be possible candidates to become what God is. Then I wish to say to you that there are three degrees of glory in the Celestial Kingdom and only those who attain the highest degree of Celestial Glory will be candidates to become what God is, and graduate.”

This is the first time I can find any such teaching, in print form, of a three sub-degree division of the Celestial Kingdom. Elder Ballard says nothing more about this subject anywhere else in the talk. He makes no clarification of who fits into sub one, two or three or what differences there are.

It is noteworthy that Elder Ballard makes a confusion in terms that may be the genesis of this strange doctrine. He uses Celestial Kingdom and Celestial glory interchangeably in one sentence and I believe this describes the heart of the problem. When William Clayton wrote the journal entry in 1843, a common understanding of the word celestial would be “heavenly”. So at the time Clayton’s note was written “celestial glory” would mean heaven – thus we can see what I believe is Clayton’s meaning, “In “heaven or the next life” there are three heavens or degrees.” This of course, is what is taught in Sec. 76. An important point to remember is that Melvin J. Ballard was born in 1873 which would have made him 49 years old when he gave this talk. He had no conscious memory of Brigham Young or his contemporaries or their teachings. Also, Section 131 was published for the first time in 1876 and so that edition of the D&C would have been likely the one used and read from by Ballard, all of his adult life. Additionally, Mormon concepts of three degrees of glory and the use of the words celestial, terrestrial and telestial kingdoms had altered word definitions within the Mormon community as opposed to the Christian religious public at large. In other words, the word celestial has a different and loaded meaning to Mormons as compared with the general public. I have included pictures of my 1926 edition and 1955 printing of the talk.

I don’t believe that Ballard had any idea he was introducing a radically new concept. It is impossible to know how long he harbored the idea of three sub-degrees previous to this talk, but it seems clear that it was not widely held within the church authority community. In my view, it was just a simple mistake on Ballard’s part. However, it grew a set of legs and has taken on a life of its own. The pamphlet had at least five printings before 1930 and many more afterward. I have a copy that was printed after 1978. As late as a 1951 edition of the Doctrine and Covenants Commentary there is nothing about three sub-degrees but at least general parts of the church populace had started promoting the idea. I have included a picture of a drawn representation of the plan of salvation dated 1950 that was produced by Leonidas DeVon Mecham.

By 1960, Sydney B. Sperry in his Doctrine and Covenants Compendium gives place to the concept. “In other words, before a man can be exalted in the Celestial Kingdom, he must have had a wife sealed to him by proper authority. If he does not, he cannot obtain exaltation, the highest glory of all. He may enter into one of the two lower degrees of the celestial kingdom, but that is the end of his kingdom…” “Nevertheless, we must bear in mind that the Lord has not revealed to us or made it possible to deduce many of the situations that may relegate a man into the second heaven or degree in the Celestial World, much less those which may relegate him to the last or third heaven.” (Page 701)

The concept of three sub-degrees is currently taught as part of the basic doctrines of the church. (See lds.org – Gospel Topics- kingdoms of glory) I won’t go into an exhaustive listing of all of the places that the sub-degrees can be found since 1922. It started off slowly and gained steam until it is generally believed by the majority of Church members today. In my opinion the Lord has not revealed any specifics about the three sub-degrees because he never said there were any sub-degrees to begin with. My belief is that The Celestial kingdom is good as it stands and doesn’t need any help in modification. The sub degree doctrine just adds a lot of confusion by all of the speculation that it produces based on what I believe to be a mistaken interpretation.