God of the Deluge

Mette Ivie Harrison is a well-known mystery and young-adult novelist and frequent guest here. She is the author of The Book of Laman, published by BCC Press.

Eight weeks before the Boston marathon, my treadmill broke. I know, big deal, right? Most runners love the outdoors and it was starting to be spring. But I am not most runners. I love indoor training and the security it provides, from pitstops to water to Netflix and no dogs. I wasn’t happy to have to run outside, and this feeling was compounded when I found I had Achilles tendinitis. But I just kept training because I had to do Boston this one year I qualified.

The weather got worse, as you know if you live in Utah. My refusal to stop training despite the Achilles tendinitis led to a second injury, high hamstring tendinitis. That means every step, my right butt or my left heel flared with pain. I stubbornly kept running. I don’t say this to brag about how tough I am. Sometimes I’m really stupid about goals and checking boxes. It’s simply what I do, no matter the wisdom in it.

But I learned to my surprise that there is something glorious in running in a cold rain, knowing there is a hot bath waiting at home. With no Netflix to watch, I turned to religious podcasts about the resurrection and looked all around me at the signs of spring: trees budding, flowers bursting from the dirt, grass rising from the brown grave of winter. I felt I was praying through every miserable, painful step. I felt closer to Christ on His journey to the cross.

And I felt as if God Himself had somehow settled into my core as I ran, promising me that there was always the warm embrace of His love waiting for me after the snow and hail and sleet and death. I felt fearless and strong, buoyed up in a confidence that was not wholly my own.

I knew before Monday that Boston would be rainy. I didn’t know it would be so close to freezing. I brought layers as instructed, but Sunday night I seriously considered staying in bed. It was going to be a slow, painful, miserable race. What was the point of torturing myself?

But I woke up and dressed and braved the weather and crowds and my own fear anyway. I guess I went to show myself that I could be proud of a terribly slow time and I could find joy and even the divine in the worst of circumstances.

It was a miserable race in many ways. Every step was painful. The weather did not relent at any point. Yet when the deluge drenched me again and again, when the winds gusted, when I slowed to a crawl up heartbreak hill, when my phone and watch died and I had no way of knowing my time or pace, I remembered that I was safe. God was with me in my core. I was never so cold I couldn’t bear it, never afraid I would not have the strength to finish, never angry that I had not been given the idealer race I wanted. Nothing could separate me from the love of God.

This is the new me that I have found with my journey in God. I don’t pray for miracles, except the miracle of being safe in God’s hands. I didn’t pray for the pain of my injuries to go away, only that I would have the strength to bear them. I didn’t pray for the rain to abate, for mountains to move, or to run faster than I had strength. I didn’t pray to feel pleasure in every step.

I prayed only to be present in the race of life, to love sorrow and grief as much as celebration, because the love of God is always there at the core, keeping me warm and safe.

To me, this is the real lesson of Noah’s flood, of Alma’s conversion, of Christ coming to the Nephites, of the parable of the prodigal. Life rages, winds blow, rain pounds. But God is in these things, too.

*Photo credit: Wolfgang Staudt on Flickr.