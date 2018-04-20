Invisible and Overqualified

“Whom the Lord calls, the Lord qualifies” is a statement often used in Mormondom to give us hope that our volunteer workforce will be able to fulfill callings if they rely on the Lord. It’s a fine sentiment, one that should be humbling and aspirational all at once. But what about when a calling requires specific qualifications, such as a certification or degree, to be able to perform that role? Well, in those cases we are a bit more specific in whom we call. I noticed decades ago that our stake had called someone to the role of financial auditor who had no financial acumen, despite the fact that there were women in the stake who were CPAs and had the right qualifications; however, it was deemed a “priesthood” calling for some mysterious reason, so these women were not considered, essentially invisible to those extending the callings. That was decades ago, though, and we’ve entered a new era of gender inclusiveness, right?
Perhaps not.
A recent search of missionary assignments on lds.org yielded this result:
There is apparently a “High Need” for senior missionary couples who can provide legal support in various global assignments. When the search for opportunities for Sisters is done, though, no such opportunities exist:
So either “legal counsel” is deemed a “priesthood responsibility” for some mysterious reason, or whoever is responsible for these assignments can’t fathom that a woman could possess these qualifications and has automatically excluded them from consideration, even though a “high need” exists. This is a huge missed opportunity given how many single LDS sisters (and married ones) have achieved higher education and would love to serve in capacities that utilize their full range of skills.
I remember an incident that happened when I was on my mission almost thirty years ago. My companion and I had flown in from another island for our mission conference, and we had been assigned to stay overnight in the mission office to catch our morning flight. It was strange to be in the mission office at night when it was vacant, and I walked around, looking at the conference room and the board of assignments, thinking about how much I would enjoy being a mission president, making decisions, addressing problems, handling transfers, helping missionaries deal with relationship issues, organizing this important work. Almost as quickly as the thought occurred to me, I had the realization that no matter where my talents and skills and interests lay, I would never be able to be considered for such an assignment because I was a woman. I felt a wave of disappointment wash over me.
I’ve had a long, successful business career since that quiet moment in a darkened mission office. I’ve found a lot of personal fulfillment as I’ve utilized and developed my natural talents for organization, leadership, decision-making, and problem-solving.
I was recently perusing a corporate training document I did that summarized a global women’s conference, including information on gender intelligence for my staff, mostly market heads running large departments of hundreds of employees across the Asia Pacific/Oceania region. We had talked through many of the issues that made it difficult for women to feel valued and get promoted, an issue that my company saw as a competitive disadvantage. A term that was new to me at that time describes very well the feeling that these incidents create for me as a woman:
Grunch: a sudden realization of one’s minority status.
It’s hard to think of women as a minority when there are more women than men in the church, and yet, in decision-making bodies and leadership, we are clearly a minority. The recent organizational changes that put more weight on decision-making in the more gender-equal ward council meeting are a step in the right direction at including women and using their natural talents in more situations.
It’s time to see callings that require specific educational qualifications be open to women as well as men. It’s long overdue, but easily remedied. We have a lot of women in our ranks who are qualified, even overqualified, yet completely invisible.
Discuss.
Comments
Putting in my monthly or so note that similarly, there is no reason why women should not be allowed to officially witness. And actually I think some of the reticence to allow women into callings described here stems from an unconscious distrust of their abilities because if they can’t even officially witness…
EmJen–that seems possible to me, but not especially likely. The compartmentalization of priesthood ordinances and professional functioning runs pretty deep, I think.
This is an interesting post. In particular, I find it interesting that this was posted within the week of the passing of Barbara Bush.
The whole “an unrelated man and woman can never be trusted to be left alone” thing is a huge roadblock to calling women into such functions. It’s not an attitude I share, but it runs deep in Church leadership at all levels.
Agreed, Not a Cougar, which is why it is surprising to me that it took so long for the church to allow (and still not require) a second person for priesthood interviews for children and women. I think there must also be some (unconscious?) distrust of women’s expertise that fuels this nonsense.
I wonder if women can or have ever been called to be technology specialists, facilities managers, or employment specialists?
EmJen is right. It is just illogical that we don’t let women officially witness ordinances.
I would add that we have many women and men who are overqualified and/or invisible because we are not allowed to volunteer where our abilities could be used in specific callings. We are also limited because the discussions and assignments happen among a very few people and input from stakeholders is not welcome.
Marian: I’ve seen some women called to be employment specialists and at least one a technology specialist, but all were in stakes in wealthy, highly educated, politically liberal metro areas.
To answer the question in the OP: the kind of people who go to work full-time for the Church generally cannot conceive of a woman being highly professionally qualified. You are generally talking about some of the most hidebound Pharisees imaginable.
My wife has been the employment specialist before Marian.
I’ve had no idea that women couldn’t be “legal counsel” … I wonder if they allow a couple to fill that position if it is the woman with the legal background instead of the man. Anyone know?
Heptaparaparshinokh… my wife was the employment specialist in the poor, rural, “redneck”, conservative Ozarks.
I’ve seen sisters serve as technology specialists and employment specialists. I’ve heard of sisters even serving as financial clerks, but I don’t have any firsthand knowledge of it, and not in the United States.
But, for about fifteen glorious seconds last week, in our unit, a sister was suggested and considered as Elders Quorum President. The agreement was that she would be great, but that it wouldn’t be approved.
In our stake which is not politically liberal, nor particularly wealthy or highly educated (though we have a very broad spectrum), we had for years a very effective woman stake employment specialist. At the stake and ward level this sort of thing is a function of stake and ward leadership attitudes. At the missionary level, especially with respect to the need for legal counsel (for which I have been unofficially invited and am not yet interested) it is a function of SLC bureacracy or leadership. I think they haven’t yet been able to imagine calling a qualified single sister to a legal counsel mission and assigning her a non-lawyer companion who could at least fill valuable office support staff functions. It seems a silly oversight with counterproductive results. After all, wives of men called as legal counsel missionaries are not expected to be lawyers. There are also single women (I’m thinking of one in our stake) with high professional qualifications in computer/technical systems who could serve in those functions quite as well as or even better than one of the men who has been called as an area technical specialist with his wife who has no expertise at all in that area.
A topic near and dear to my heart. The other group of women who would benefit from this is single sisters. Let’s honor the skills they have by letting them fill those positions. I sat in a community meeting yesterday. Next to me was an LDS Stake President. Next to him a mature Female Pastor of a prominent congregation. I was really tempted to lean over to the SP and whisper isn’t she (Female Pastor) cool. But I resisted. I do plan to bring it up later.
When I was called a few years back as ward mission leader, the bishop and I both agreed that a particular sister in our ward, who had considerable executive and leadership experience, would actually be the best choice. However, the bishop restated the directive that WML was a priesthood calling, and she could not be called to that position. She was called as a ward missionary, at the same time that I was called as WML, and I gave her as much autonomy and opportunity to lead as I could under the circumstances. It would have been much easier had she been called a ward mission leader, especially as most of the missionaries assigned to our ward during my tenure wee sister missionaries, which also limited my ability to have meetings with them alone, go on missionary visits with them, etc, unless I had someone else with me. Nothing I did in that calling struck me as gender limited, but the directions from the handbook were clear.
I have long wondered about why women could not serve as ward clerks, assistant clerks, ward mission leaders, Sunday School Presidents, and other callings where they could easily serve, but were restricted from doing so. Under Elder Holland’s address from general conference a year or so back, if they were called by Priesthood authority, they would serve by using that delegated authority. As he said, “What else could it be?”
Kevinf: that talk was actually Oaks, not Holland.
I’ve been ward employment specialist in a Utah ward.
Re: Elder Oaks’s “what other authority could it be?” comment, I’m not sure that it’s right to say that a woman’s authority is authority held by the priesthood holder that called her and then delegated to her. I think, rather, that anyone in the church, man or woman, that is called by priesthood channels to a calling in the church receives priesthood authority directly from God to perform that calling when they are set apart by the laying on of hands.
In other words, she is exercising authority that God give her himself when she is set apart, not a portion of God’s authority given to a priesthood holder and then delegated to her.
Basically, it’s the difference between thinking (1) that holders of priesthood keys hold all the authority associated with every calling for which they have stewardship and “lend” it to people under their stewardship and thinking (2) that holders of priesthood keys only hold the authority to unlock the door.
Maybe that’s too subtle a subtle difference, but to me priesthood keys make a lot more sense this way.
/end threadjack
Good observation about the Church missing an opportunity here by overlooking capable sisters to address pressing needs.
In my previous stake, a number of senior missionary couples have served in foreign language missions where the husbands once served when they were 19. The husbands know the language but the sisters don’t. While the husbands were excited, in most cases I observed, it was clear the women were very reluctant and even overwhelmed. The sisters went out because of duty, probably resigning themselves to “Whom the Lord calls, the Lord qualifies”. I suppose I should just appreciate the sacrifice and courage of these women, but, boy, I sure regard their husbands as selfish clods.
Now, having got that off my chest, does anyone know of senior missionary couples who’ve served in the Sister’s previous mission?
Thanks for the comments on technology and employment specialists! Good to hear that women’s skills in these areas are utilized.
This is a bit more in support of JKC’s aside.
Nowhere in Elder Oaks’s April 2014 talk does he refer to “delegation” of the priesthood in connection with women’s callings. Instead, he explains the authority for men’s and women’s callings in identical terms. He quotes Joseph Fielding Smith:
Elder Oaks also says, “I testify of the authority of the priesthood, which functions throughout all of the offices and activities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” He is not teaching that the priesthood authority of a man is delegated to a woman in her calling. Instead, all callings operate inherently by virtue of priesthood authority; some callings also require ordination to the priesthood.
President Nelson’s past plea for the women of the church to take their place cannot be realized until he and other leaders makes that possible.
I loved Sister Oscarson’s last general conference talk and feel it is the most important message of the entire conference. Listened to it again today. Sad to see her go.