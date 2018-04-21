Teaching Old Testament, Primary-style

by

I’m having a pretty good time teaching the Old Testament to my Valiant 9 class. They’re a good group of kids, and the Old Testament is a wack book of scripture, so it’s kind of hard not to have fun with it. One of my kids is a natural thespian. When we had the lesson on the Creation, he wanted to act it out, and I, having nothing better to do with our time, said sure, why not. So he took on the role of Creator, and the other kids…well, one of them handled the lights, and the others sort of took turns embodying things like water and springtime. It was a little avant garde. At some point I did remember that it’s against the rules to let anyone portray a member of the Godhead in role-play situations, but by then it was too late, so I figured God would just have to forgive us this one time. Unfortunately, re-enacting the Creation turned out to be their favorite activity, so God has had to forgive us multiple times, but I like to think the Godhead understands these things.

They have acted out other stories, too. Enoch, for example, was given a modern twist when J (Brother Thespian), reading his big speech from the scriptures themselves, told the wicked that God had commanded all men that they should “represent.” (Technically, in Moses it says “repent,” but now you can say you’ve heard it both ways.) But their favorite play was when Abraham escaped the idolatrous priest and he and his family were forced to flee. Or, as our class played it, “FLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!” (We went outside to approximate a verisimilitude of fleeing. Fortunately, the weather is getting warmer just in time for all our Biblical heroes to start fleeing one place or another.) [1]

I tend not to use the manual very much—not because I’m such an original and talented teacher but because, to be honest, the OT Primary manual is pretty much bullcrap (no offense to it). I found the Doctrine and Covenants/Church History manual a lot more helpful, even if I didn’t always take the lesson in the direction it directed. [2] The OT manual has been more or less useless, at least as far as teaching the scriptures is concerned. (It did all right with the Plan of Salvation.) You could be forgiven for assuming that the church doesn’t mean for people to read the Old Testament at all, let alone learn something from it.

To wit: Lesson 10 is supposed to be on Abraham and Lot. The stated purpose of the lesson is “to strengthen each child’s desire to show love to others.” If you’re familiar with Lot’s story, “love one another” is maybe not the first thing you associate with him. But the manual reminds us that Abraham and Lot shared the land. (It’s true, they did. Genesis 13:1-18.) How can we show love and unselfishness when dividing something to share with another person? When Lot was captured in the battle of the kings, Abraham showed his love and concern for Lot by rescuing him. How can we show love and concern when a family member is kidnapped by an enemy state?

I appreciate that maybe you don’t want to get into the thorny theological issues related to the destruction of Sodom with 9-year-olds (I mean, I don’t, and didn’t), but this is a really…lame take on this section of the Old Testament. Not that showing love to others is lame. Showing love is awesome. In fact, one of the recurring themes of our lessons is that God wants his children to love one another, but they keep murdering each other instead and that’s why God is so ticked off at them all the time. (To the point of tears. Moses 7:28. Dude, I can relate.) It just seems, I don’t know, like they’re reaching with some of this stuff. Especially the part where the manual asks how the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah shows Heavenly Father’s love for his children. (In case you’re stumped, He destroyed the wicked to protect the righteous from their evil influence. Because that’s what God does when He really loves [some of] you.)

Then there was Lesson 12 on Isaac and Rebekah, which proposes to “teach the children that the same eternal blessings promised to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob can be theirs if they make and honor temple marriage covenants.” (Insert GIF of Kanye West shaking his head disdainfully.) Well, as it happens, I don’t teach lessons about temple marriage. That’s a personal failing of mine; I’ll own it. I don’t know how to teach children that temple marriage is the only way you can be with your family forever but not to take it personally if their own families aren’t sealed in the temple. So there’s that. But even aside from that, we have the problem of this story of Isaac and Rebekah bearing no resemblance whatsoever to any likely scenario these kids are bound to encounter in their own search for an eternal companion.

Indeed, when I told my kids that Rebekah just got on the camel and went to marry Isaac sight unseen, they thought that was crazysauce. (Not as crazy as when God commanded Isaac’s dad to murder him, but you know, that one’s a hard act to follow.) The manual wants me to point out how Abraham’s servant sought guidance from the Lord when choosing his master’s son’s wife, conscientiously formulating his own plan and asking God for confirmation, more concerned with completing his assignment than with his own comfort. Okay, maybe. Or maybe he was really tired after a long journey and figured anyone who was nice enough to give him and his camels a drink was bound to make a good spouse. (I mean, he’s not wrong.) The only thing that really mattered was that Isaac not marry one of the Canaanites. That was literally Abraham’s only request. So the servant finds a girl who’s not a Canaanite who is also nice enough to water his camels, and luckily for him, she’s keen to leave home and marry a dude she’s never met.

No, I didn’t teach it quite that cynically, but neither did I infuse meaning into things that are actually not that meaningful. I didn’t teach a whole lesson on Isaac and Rebekah, because frankly, there just isn’t a lot of there there. I quickly summed up the story of Isaac and Rebekah at the beginning of the lesson on Jacob and Esau. And now I’m two lessons ahead of schedule because I also forgot to teach the Easter lesson the week before General Conference (known by much of the Christian world as Actual Easter). Oopsie. [3] [4]

The next lesson I’m supposed to teach is on Jacob marrying Leah and Rachel and working for Laban for 20 years before he finally gets out of his contract. I’m supposed to point out that “if we do what is right, when someone else wrongs us the Lord is aware of our situation and will bless us for our patience and righteousness.” Maybe. Or maybe it’s just karma for stealing your brother’s birthright. (Yes, I know God prophesied that Jacob would rule over Esau, but Jacob was still kind of a sneak about it. I mean, come on.)

The trouble with teaching the Old Testament to children is that it’s hard for Mormons to make sense of the Old Testament even as adults. The Gospel Doctrine manual tells us the story of Isaac and Rebekah is about temple marriage and the Abrahamic covenant is same as the new and everlasting covenant. (Neither of those things is true, but whatever.) It’s hard for Christians in general to make sense of the Old Testament without reinterpreting it for their own purposes (in a way its original audience would not have understood). I mean, to some extent, that’s okay. Paul did it. I think Jesus himself did it. But it’s hard to look at some of these lesson plans that are only tangentially related to the scriptures they’re allegedly elucidating and not conclude that the church considers the Old Testament essentially negligible, as far as our theology is concerned.

To be sure, there’s a lot of weird crap in the Old Testament. I mean, I didn’t tell the kids about Lot’s daughters getting him drunk to have sex with him, and I’m not going to tell them about the rape of Dinah or about that dude who dismembers his concubine and mails her parts to all the coasts of Israel. (Does anyone pretend to understand that?) Some truths really aren’t useful, and neither are some Bible stories. Frankly, I’m not sure I’m a very good teacher at all because I can’t always come up with a good moral to these stories, even the Safe For Primary ones. I don’t know how to teach 9-year-olds things I don’t believe (e.g. that it wasn’t messed up that God asked Abraham to kill his own son), so I don’t try. I feel like my job for now is just to tell the stories, and the kids can make sense of them at their leisure. Sometimes it’s easy to moralize. (Don’t be wicked. There will be smiting.) Other times you just have to go outside and practice your fleeing.

_______________________

[1] I’m pleased to report that no one has a problem with the girls playing men, but J (who happens to be the only boy in the class) tends to get the juiciest roles because he is the best actor. (No one disputes this. The others don’t have the heart to put on a play without him.) One day one of the girls wanted to play God the Creator, and J said, “Okay. Do you know all the words to say?” “Kind of…” she replied. “It’s not easy playing God, you know,” he said unironically.

[2] The thing that most impressed me about the Church History manual was how well it incorporated the stories of women and girls. You have to give the correlation committee credit where it’s due.

[3] Actually, I think that was the week we covered Abraham’s (almost) sacrifice of Isaac. That’s…kind of Easter-y. In a sick sort of way.

[4] I suppose I could have taught the Easter lesson on Orthodox Easter, but that would probably have confused the children even more than a lesson on God ordering a human sacrifice.