The Islam I Know

Sometimes I have moments working with my international students that are just transcendent. After my dad died, I received heartfelt messages containing prayers to Allah, one of them saying “may Allah lead his soul to paradise.” It was utterly lovely and so comforting. I could repeat a hundred variations on this anecdote from the past 15 years of my career.

Today, I had one of the best Afghan moments of all time. We were in a meeting telling the students about optional and mandatory graduation events. After we presented the calendar, one student sitting next to me, an Afghan judge who I’ve had in several classes and who is smart, wise, and a total crack-up, said “I have noticed that we have not been invited to a professor’s house for a final celebration dinner. I know that in the past, this has been a part of the graduation festivities.” Then he turns to me and winks. I say out loud “I usually do it.” He says, “I know.” Then I say “I’m just very, very tired this year. I didn’t think I was up to it.” And he says, loud enough for everyone in the big classroom to hear: “The thing is, Professor H has lived in Afghanistan, and she knows us, and she knows about Afghan hospitality…….” Big mischievous grin. I roll my eyes, laugh, and get firm promises that they’ll all bring pot luck dishes from their home countries and babysit my wild toddler. Now I’m planning either a pre-Ramadan event or an Iftar .