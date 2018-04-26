10 Reasons Why Mormons Should Love “A Quiet Place”

by

This post contains spoilers-ish.

Aside from the obvious reasons that Latter-day Saints should love the film A Quiet Place—there is no sex or nudity, no curse words, no immodest clothing (although we do see Emily Blunt’s shoulders for about 3 minutes), and the strongest theme in the film is that Families Are Important (not to mention how the brilliant and lovely Millicent Simmonds, who plays the deaf daughter, grew up in Bountiful, Utah)—I came up with ten other reasons why this film should really resonate with Mormons.