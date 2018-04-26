10 Reasons Why Mormons Should Love “A Quiet Place”

This post contains spoilers-ish.
Aside from the obvious reasons that Latter-day Saints should love the film A Quiet Place—there is no sex or nudity, no curse words, no immodest clothing (although we do see Emily Blunt’s shoulders for about 3 minutes), and the strongest theme in the film is that Families Are Important (not to mention how the brilliant and lovely Millicent Simmonds, who plays the deaf daughter, grew up in Bountiful, Utah)—I came up with ten other reasons why this film should really resonate with Mormons.
- It is every LDS prepper’s dreamscape. Guaranteed an LDS family out there somewhere watched this film and then went home and built a secret soundproof bunker in the basement with an opening that can be covered with a mattress in a hurry.
- Mormon families who can keep their 8 kids (ranging in ages from 18 years to 18 months old) reverent and quiet during three hours of church can now brag about how much longer their family would live than the rest of us.
- Like any good Mormon family, the Abbott family takes the initiative to “multiply and replenish the Earth” seriously, even during a post-apocalyptic world surrounded by hungry, vicious, grotesque monsters who will definitely violently devour any and all crying babies.
- That part when the family prays over their dinner.
- That other part when it’s basically a father-son boy scout adventure and the miamaid is super frustrated that she has to stay home and do laundry instead.
- The scene in the dried corn is reminiscent of a Mormon tradition common to Utah pumpkin patches and Halloween carnivals. (Here, kids: see if you can not drown in this giant vat of dried corn we have created in this edifice rigged together with tarps and hay bales.)
- Mormons who love finding biblical symbols in everything they consume will appreciate references to Moses in the bulrushes, lights being shined on hilltops (and not under bushels), and nails in feet. (They will be smugly less impressed by the baby baptism scene, however.)
- The film portrays motherhood as the embodiment of strength, faith, grit, and endurance. The whole time I kept thinking of my pioneer matriarch Margaret driving a team of oxen across the desert at nine months pregnant only to give birth in the bed of the covered wagon. She would watch this film and nod very knowingly during all of the Emily Blunt scenes, I think. Likewise, Krasinzki channels what I think is one of the best faces of Mormon masculinity: a look of concern that reads worry and love and hope and empathy and responsibility. I’ve seen many a bishop wear that face before.
- Children are given weighty responsibilities and entrusted with their own abilities to endure hard things and rely on their own common sense.
- Every member of the family secretly harbors guilt that they are the cause of ill fortune, and that if only they personally had been better tuned into the Spirit, nothing bad would have happened. (Acknowledging this and seeing the different members of the family confront this myth was actually really productive for me.)
Comments
Ha to #3! My teenage daughter asked us why the wife would get pregnant after the invasion. My husbands answer, “Well, Jim from ‘The Office’ must be pretty irresistible.”
I really loved this movie for all of the above reasons.
My father was a WWII vet and my parents built a bomb shelter in the basement during the Cold War. We did practice runs living (for a night) in the bomb shelter, but we all refused to use the non-existent toilet facilities. The bomb shelter was next to the basement bathroom and we figured that a “little bit of radiation” was worth leaving the bomb shelter to use the toilet. Our family of ten would never have survived the ban on talking/noise, though.
The decision to have a baby despite the alien invasion made me want to cry. This showed such a degree of hope for the future and a determination to live a full life amid terrible challenges. This is the same choice that many Mormons (myself included) make to continue having a relationship with the church despite many problems with doctrine, policies, feminist issues, LGBT issues etc… I have hope for the future and I’ll continue to work to make my vision of a better church life possible.
Love it, Em.
Beautiful reply, DS. I, too, loved the decision they had to have another baby, for the same reasons. I’m being smart alecky in this post, but my favorite narrative these days is the one about being optimistic in seemingly hopeless situations, about carrying on even in a broken, violent world because there is enough still to live for and care for and hope for. I have seen this film twice now and bawled through it both times, because of the love in this family and their desire to share this love with a new little person, in spite of it all. Emily Blunt is my new mother-figure role model and superhero.
I love the movie. This is just icing on the cake. Thanks, Em!
Counting the “obvious” list, there are 15 reasons to see this film. I’m sold. Thank you.
This is great! I was wondering why an alien infested world felt strangely familiar to me.