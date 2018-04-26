Review: Confessions of a Mormon Historian: The Diaries of Leonard J. Arrington

by

Be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless doves. Matthew 10:16

I didn’t know Leonard Arrington. I never met him. I have met several of the people who worked with him in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. And among them is one who I consider the dearest of friends. We have had Leonard’s Adventures of a Church Historian, a chatty memoir, and Lavina Fielding Anderson’s biography of the historian years (1972-1982), Doves and Serpents. The latter, Lavina explains in the front-matter, was derived largely from Arrington’s copious journal.

Most recently Greg Prince has used Leonard’s journals, now housed at the Merrill-Cazier Special Collections of the USU Library, for his biographic treatment (see here and here). The binders and loose sheets have rested there for some time, available to the scholar and curious. Now Gary Bergera has meticulously edited the entries from 1971 to 1997 and combined them with a generous introduction (comprising the contributions of several scholars), and has published them in three volumes (shipping the beginning of May).

Gary James Bergera, ed., Confessions of a Mormon Historian: The Diaries of Leonard J. Arrington, 1971-1997, 3 vols. (Salt Lake City: Signature Books, 2018). ISBN 978-1-56085-246-9, $150.

Yes, these journals are important. As Bill has described, this is a key resource for understanding the last quarter of the twentieth-century church and its historiography. This is a valuable accessible source for bits and pieces ranging from issues as large as the ERA, or as narrow as a quick conversation on never-realized ecclesiastical possibilities. The discussions of the temple and priesthood restrictions pose particularly interesting material for theological as well as historical analyses. And without question it is a necessary document for the construction of the history of our histories.

One of the fascinating things that Arrington’s journals document is the rising of historiographical consciousness. With countless subjects we see the scholars whose publications we have all read (and some whose work just didn’t apparently make the cut) just begin. It is remarkable to see the Church Historian fascinated, for example, by elements of church liturgy of which he was unaware, and which many of us have simply taken for granted in our work. This should give us all an opportunity to empathize with not only previous scholars, but anyone who is coming to topics for the first time.

And yes, the story begins within the Priesthood Correlation movement—the wildly successful institutional reform that concentrated ecclesiastical and liturgical authority with the priesthood bureaucracy of the church. The ecclesiastical functionaries were learning the same things as the historians. Enough time has passed, I think, for scholars to more easily manage empathy towards the non-historians as well. There was, what appears to me, jealousies between the historians and ecclesiastic authorities. The historians were jealous of the freedom and interpretive authority, and the authorities were jealous of the knowledge and explanatory power. In Leonard’s journals, some will find their preconceptions validated. Elder Packer sometimes appears almost as a caricature (and consequently I am natively cautious of his portrayal). But Elder McConkie will likely defy expectation. Preconceptions are precarious things. I’ve often thought of the last half of the twentieth century as Mormonism’s Modernist Crisis. We are now working through our Vatican II. As with our Roman Catholic friends, in many ways the scholars were vindicated, but perhaps not in the ways they would have preferred.

I’ve read tens of thousands of Mormon documents. Journals, letters, sermons, minutes. I try to be consciously empathetic as I read. With Arrington’s journals, more than any other document I have read, I found myself somewhat uncomfortable, likely because empathy with the historical collapsed with my personal—there are many entries that mentioned my friend. This individual comes off consistently well, likely a testament to their grace. Still, even though these journals were created expressly as an historical record, it felt odd reading descriptions of which the person was unaware of at the time. I also thought of church leaders, particularly the oldest with the longest memories. I wondered what feelings my writing might elicit in someone who remembers one or more of my subjects as not only historical actors, but also as friends. Regardless of pendulums and how they swing, history is made of real people. Leonard is certainly one of our most important.