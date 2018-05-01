A quick observation, one backed up by science (at least as a five minute google search revealed): it’s getting more difficult to have male friends as I get older. Yes, my time is largely taken up with family and work. Yes, there are lots of activities in the elders’ quorum. But I find that I simply don’t have very many close friendships with men. Maybe a handful. Most live far away.
The benefits of male friendship are ample. Increased life expectancy, feelings of satisfaction and belonging, and what’s more, there’s some evidence that healthy male friendships may counter some of the effects of toxic masculinity and violence. Loneliness and desperation will drive men to do bad things, it seems.
You would think that our church would be great at nurturing and developing male friendships. I mean we’re a _patriarchy_ for crying out loud. I know people that speak of lifelong friends made while serving together in a bishopric or presidency. But many men — maybe most — will end up serving alone. They’ll come to church, sit with their family, then sit through their meetings and go home. Somehow, the hour each week spent together does not, or at least in my experience has not resulted in close friendships, but instead a sort of pleasant familiarity that makes me ok with them borrowing my truck.
None of this is the Church’s fault. Culturally, men rely on shared activities — sports, work, etc. — to bring them together, rather than psychological or spiritual bonds. As men get older, have careers, and families, those activities dry up and the possibility of new friendships also starts to evaporate. Unless the early friendships have evolved and formed ties along spiritual/psychological lines, the friends are likely to disappear. That’s not to say that I’m no longer friends with my mountain biking buddies, it’s just that they’re _mountain biking buddies_ and I don’t mountain bike as much.
The revamped elders’ quorum and the new lesson formats lend themselves, potentially, to a reshaping of how we view male relationships. Older and younger men meet together, with a format that encourages collaboration, sharing of viewpoints and spiritual experiences. Yes, there are activities and opportunities to serve together. But we’re not relying upon Wednesday night basketball to make friends. This is a good thing.
Is it enough? Is it realistic for us to look to church for male friendships?
Comments
I think some of it is the church’s fault. There is a lot of official and unofficial pressure on men to only serve in their callings, excel in their jobs, or be there for their families and wives. The official and unofficial message has been, “if you aren’t working at your job or your calling you should be home.” How often has men doing things just for fun been discouraged from the pulpit as taking away from those other sacred family and church responsibilities? I know that is a message I’ve heard for my whole adult life. How does that leave time for shared activities and friendships outside of those boundaries without some guilt or cultural disapproval?
I think this is an example of how patriarchy doesn’t just harm women. We have excluded women from the official power structure of the church and then tried to compensate by putting home, family and wives on pedestals. And then we make people feel guilty for not spending all of their time shoring up those pedestals.
It is amazing how close you can grow to someone when you serve together in a bishopric or presidency, and then how quickly that friendship can fade to just acquaintances when those callings end. As a (former) High Priest, I actually am looking forward to spending more time with the younger elders in our ward, and hope that it produces some greater friendship among all age groups. I have just a couple of close male friends, and they both live 800 miles away, so we don’t see each other often. There is a void there, and I sense a need for this. But it has to extend beyond basketball, which I have finally had to give up for my knees sake, and the elders quorum video game nights. As we do more service together, perhaps that will help.
I’m quite literally terrified of the newly combined meetings… that’s not to say I can’t see the enormous upside potential from these new meetings—they just have a significant downside for those of us who found safety in the confines of whichever quorum in our ward was more progressive.
Making meaningful relationships with other men is exceedingly difficult. I’ve never been the most masculine of men, and that has further alienated me from the men in the wards I’ve attended. Bundle in being liberal and bisexual, and that’s a cocktail for never making a male friend at church in southern Utah ever. Thank the good lord I have one great friend from the mission, but I don’t think I’ll ever have male friends from my local congregations.
Also, KLC is correct—even the old home teaching structure, as a brilliant friend observed, treated men as if individual men didn’t have individual needs—just responsibilities as heads of households.
I’ve had a similar conversation about male friendships and the Church with several other Mormon men over the years. Alas, we haven’t come up with any great solutions.
“and I don’t mountain bike as much.” – Well, there’s your real problem (and mine).
Question: Why –can’t– Elders Quorum / Priesthood Meeting be more like a lot of relief societies? We could inject real, thoughtful, vulnerable, multi-generational discussion on real issues. Some relief societies are far better at that than others, to be sure, but I’ve been in EXCELLENT lessons all over America and Europe.
So this barrier to real friendship — is it a Mormon problem? a Mormon man problem? Or a global men – aren’t – socially – conditioned – to – share – real – vulnerabilities problem?
As far as I can tell, the new ministering structure still treats me as the head of a household and not as an individual.
Based on the few weeks that we’ve been meeting together, I suspect that the transition to the new EQ will have real negative effects for some, at least in my ward. (There will, hopefully, be some positive effects as well.) So far, I see a generational gap between who want a more open and vulnerable discussion, and those that don’t want their priesthood quorum to be some sort of group therapy session. A HP in his late 60s is the one who pointed out to me that the entire new EQ presidency is under the age of 45. (Or younger? I’m not sure.) For me, I’m just the guy there each week that went from not being convinced that even half the people knew my first name, to now not being convinced that even a quarter of the people know my first name.
I’m lucky that my ward has other people who also like board games. I have found that if I don’t start something like an ongoing time for playing board games, it doesn’t happen. It is awkward for me because I don’t really like putting myself out there to have people turn you down for a variety of reasons. Going to the Marvel movies together has also been a good bonding experience (not for everybody, I realize).
I welcome the new meetings because they will make it easier for me to hide. The whole ward wins when this happens.
When I lived in Rexburg a decade ago, I made a lot of new male friendships. My ward had a nice mixture of teachers and others looking to have discussions…about whatever.
While I value the church for communitarian reasons, I don’t have a community there. It is almost entirely my fault.
Carolyn: This was explicitly brought up in my EQ meeting on Sunday, with multiple comments from the older half of the demographic that men have been raised to not be like women, and they don’t have any intention to start “blubbering” at church. (Blubbering is the word he used.) We even had a reference to Henry Higgins singing “Why Can’t a Woman be More Like a Man?” which, of course, went of the heads of the younger half of the quorum. The younger half of the quorum is, in general, be much more open and vulnerable. To answer your questions, I think this is absolutely a cultural problem (bug, not feature). I think it is a general American male problem, which might be worse within the church. I am personally too deep inside Mormon culture to tell how much of it is specifically Mormon, vs just generically American/global.
Great observation. Adult male friendships are hard to find, nourish and maintain. My friends at church are just that–casual church friends that I don’t get together with outside the Church context much. (Although I did recently have lunch with the bishop and 1C just because we all happen to work within blocks of each other in downtown Chicago. No church angle to it at all, and I quite enjoyed it.) My best male friend is a true friend–we’ve known each other since third grade–and we get together multiple times each year. (We’re going to do a road trip this fall in honor of us both turning 60). He’s not LDS, which may be an advantage, as his free time is not absorbed by LDS Inc.
It’s definitely a general culture problem, at least for older generations of men. It’s one of the reasons that health outcomes are so much worse for widowers than they are for widows — women tend to have a large support network outside their marriages, while men tend to lean on their wives for social/emotional support. I’ve noticed my own father is a very social guy who’s touched lots of people’s lives, but I can think of maybe two people outside the family that he’d ever, say, meet up with casually for lunch.
I’m not sure what an Elders Quorum could do to combat that culture, though…maybe activities that encourage more social connection instead of being task-oriented? It seems like Relief Societies are more likely to have book clubs or lunch groups that allow people to share problems and ideas instead of just do things alongside each other. Is there something like that for men?
I don’t have anything to add, other than to say that I very much identify with this problem. My close male friends all live in other cities. I have lots of casual male friends, but I haven’t made a close male friend since college. My wife has a handful of close female friends in the ward and they all try to get us, their husbands, to be friends. We like each other well enough, but haven’t really become close friends. The most we’ve really done is see a movie once a year without our wives.
When I was in law school I had a hard time making friends with most other LDS guys at my school because they got together for (1) watching BYU sports, (2) playing video games, or (3) watching MMA, and I had basically no interest in those things.
I have a cousin who is a good friend but we live in different cities and rarely see each other. I’ve compartmentalized my varied interests and have acquaintances in each “region” but no one I share everything with. Like others, I’ve found good friends through church service and once upon a time through a faculty gathering at an Institute of Religion near a campus. That was great fun. But at this stage of life, I see few other opportunities ahead for really close friendships with broad common ground. It’s a little sad maybe, but I’ve always been a loner. I can’t decide if that makes it better or worse.
Rexicorn: Is there something like book clubs or lunch groups for men? How about . . . book clubs and lunch groups? There are plenty of men that like to read, and that like to eat. I think we (the church) are in the habit of brainstorming activities by first eliminating everything that women do, and then filtering through the remaining list of “man activities” and picking something. Hence, since living in my current ward the EQ activities have included roller hockey, and watching a boxing match. (I will give them credit for at least having activities of any kind, as most of my EQs over the years don’t do anything.) Now that we have septuagenarians in the quorum, I suppose roller hockey is out.
I haven’t had a close male friend since late elementary school. I’m not sure I even know how.
I played with buddies in various bands in high school and college, but we didn’t really get together for anything except to play music.
I grew close to several men in my ward during years spent serving in scouts, but I never met up with any of them to do anything outside of those YM events.
I’m not lonely at this stage, because I’m happy spending my limited free time with my wife, with my kids or with a book. I am cheerfully an introvert. But I would be profoundly lonely if I wound up widowed or divorced some day, and I don’t even know what I would do to address that sort of maybe trying to remarry.
Steve, great post and thanks for sharing. It’s a topic dear to my heart. I was recently released as the EQ president (completely coincidental with GC – I found out the Sunday before GC I was to be released), and one of the things that bothered me the most was that almost none of the guys in the ward ever hung out with each other outside of church. There were essentially no true friendships (in what I would consider the fullest sense of the word) among the 40 or so active men over the age of 18 in the ward.
I have no panaceas and there are still several men in the ward who don’t really have friends, but I found that just calling everyone by their first names helped tremendously to bridge the gulf (and I point to Boyd K. Packer’s talk from April 2003 when anyone infers I’m being too familiar). I’m also an unrepentant back, arm, and leg slapper to other men in the ward. To anyone who’s ever been on a sports team, there’s just something about appropriate physical touch that helps to build bonds. Ultimately, I believe it comes down to individual willingness to reach out and invite. It can be hard to do.
The Church leadership can help here, but I sincerely doubt they will. As many have pointed out, the push to ensure fathers are at home is pervasive, and perhaps leaders worry with good reason that encouraging men to have outside interests and friendships will result in that encouragement being used as an excuse to shirk family responsibilities. But the downside is too often loneliness.
Carolyn said “Or a global men – aren’t – socially – conditioned – to – share – real – vulnerabilities problem?” I think this hits the nail on the head. Traditionally men get quite wrapped up with bread winning/ protecting/ presiding that we don’t take the time to be soft and cuddly and vulnerable. I think this ministering effort is supposed to give us a chance to be more like the Relief Society.
Any thoughts on men having a friendship with women (other than spouses)? I have always felt more comfortable chatting with women than men. Maybe because I don’t like sports or video games. But when woman chat about their kids, how they are doing at school developmentally, dealing with illnesses, etc; that stuff is more real. What if men talked more about their own worthiness issues, difficulties doing family scripture study and FHE. What if we really cared enought o help each other out with this stuff?
Amen, many times over. I too have thought about this for many years, but I’m a weirdo. (We’re all weirdos, right? It’s not just me, right?) I’ve never felt that I went to church with people like me. I’ve always felt, rather, that my wife and I are aliens, posing as human Mormons. I know–at least I’ve been told–I’ll probably live longer and probably be happier if I had male friends, but there’s really no one with whom I have a thing in common. Even when it comes to churchy stuff, we merely speak a common language, yet even though we use all the same words, the meanings are different. Both in New York for many years, and now in Vegas, my wife goes to a monthly women’s reading group. All LDS. I’m envious. But I’ve found no evidence that any men in my ward read. And in my ward, the consolidation of HPs and EQ so far doesn’t bode well. In HPs, the dozen or so of us sat in a circle in a well-lit room, looking each other in the face and having genuine, thoughtful gospel conversations. Now there are about sixty or so of us spread throughout the dim, spacious chapel, hiding among the pews.
I remember feeling ‘shocked’ when non-member male work acquaintances invited ‘married me’ for a run or a game of racquet ball. I had to briefly mentally ‘justify’ my time involved in male-friending. I haven’t had a fellow male member of the church invite me for that kind of thing since I was in a singles ward. Maybe I’m just not that fun to be around, but I also get the distinct feeling that if I extended such an invitation to a male member of my ward, it would be received as if it was an impropriety. I have been in a YM calling, so haven’t been in the dim, spacious, consolidated meetings–but it is worse in our ward for participants. They are doing the ‘circle of chairs’ in the cultural hall and with the bad acoustics, the hearing impaired are feeling less able to be involved. I would love to group-read with you Michael (reading Elijah of Buxton with my son right now) and hang with you ‘Disfellowshipped’–political differences aside!
I have to second Michael H.’s observation: “I never felt that I went to church with people like me.” I have a few acquaintances at church and a friend or two, but as a progressive person in the conservative south, not to mention as someone who speaks his mind at church, I’ve found most people in my ward just avoid me. I take no offense as that’s often the case in this church, but it does make it hard to connect with people. And even with the folks that I might consider friends, we rarely have the time to get together as we are all busy with work, kids, etc. I’d also second Brother Jones. I feel much more comfortable around women than men and the LDS Church, because of its paranoia about sex, the depravity of men and the purity of women, is not the place to cultivate meaningful friendships with members of the opposite sex. And as the OP suggests, this is a huge issue outside of the LDS context. Men seem to withdraw socially as they get older, which is probably the opposite of what the healthy tendency should be.
Also, many men just don’t seem to communicate well. And I think many of us have to own that. My own situation is exacerbated by the fact that I’m a writer and an academic, which means I spend a lot of time in my own head and am quite comfortable doing so, but it also means that spending the energy to connect with others is more difficult. And I’ve noticed that most people are extremely uncomfortable around silence, even what I would consider companionable silence. The world is so noisy and busy that many of us freak out if someone is a bit quiet or isn’t a chatterbox.
I’ve had a lot of friends throughout my life. These are other males who I have spent considerable time with in activities such as playing soccer, camping, golfing, hiking, “ministering”, even mountain biking. However, I find that the frequency of interaction doesn’t equal intensity. When I see these friends, we talk about soccer, about hiking, or mountain biking, etc., but those “friendships” are compartmentalized, limited to those subjects. If I want to play soccer, I know who to call. If I want to go for a ride, I know who to call. If I want to talk about something I’m struggling with, personally, I have no idea who I would call. And the thought that I should call my home teacher/minister just seems reductive. Obviously, this isn’t unique (as evidenced by the OP and comments). I’m not going to blame the Church, as I don’t necessarily think that’s the job of the organization, nor do I think there’s anything about the Church that prevents this from happening. A number of comments reference close friends living far away, and increasing geographic mobility definitely drives some of this – people just used to live near each other for longer periods of time. Having kids also make it more difficult, I think, as men get busier with their kids. Ironically, this is something that seems to draw women together. Working leaves less time for developing and maintaining relationships. I find that the women I know who are working full-time also experience this. I’d probably have more close friends if I didn’t work so much. Of course, those friendships would be strained by my having to crash on their couches, since I wouldn’t be able to afford housing.
@Clark, good call! In my YSA ward we had a coed book club and it was at least half men, sometimes more depending on the book. I was just trying to think of something more stereotypically man-friendly, given the church’s socially conservative culture. But maybe we just need to push book and food clubs.
As for socializing while working/parenting, there does seem to be this stereotype that “girls night” is a form of self-care, while “guys night” is an excuse to blow off responsibilities. Just another way that society devalues male friendships.
Are fathers-only play groups a thing? That might be a good option for EQs with young dads in them.
The older retired men in my ward do a weekly “old man’s lunch.” They seem to love it. A few of us used to get together for lunch semi-regularly, but that was driven by one guy that has moved away and nobody picked up the baton.
Two wards ago, we had a guy who was a convert and a strong believer in developing friendships among the guys. He would host huge BBQ events at his home, with families invited, and he was careful to set up separate seating areas where the guys could congregate, where the women could congregate, and plenty of things to keep the kids running back and forth and up and down. Meat smokers, Dutch ovens, grills, fire pits, coolers of soda, all the stuff that could keep guys happy and looking busy without actually having to work at anything. Some of the best relationships I’ve ever had were a result of those backyard events.
The bishopric/stake presidency got wind of it and let him know that unless everyone there had their home teaching done, we had no business holding a weekend party. “The Church has a mechanism for friendship, and that mechanism is Home Teaching.” We went back to our old ways, and the guy who organized the events (along with his entire family) went inactive for over two years. I would also note that later on, that ward EQ basketball team was awarded the “Worst Sportsmanship” trophy and banned from future competition in a tri-stake area.
I’ve joined organizations where I’d have the chance to build friendships – a triathlon club, non-profit groups where my family or I was the only LDS people in attendance. I can’t even count the number of times where somebody started to chew me out for “worshipping Mammon”. I had to explain that my doctor mandated it, and my Bishop supported me in it, so unless they were my doctor or my Bishop, their opinion wasn’t even going to be considered.
Always fun dealing with statistical rumours, especially those concerning life expectancy. Sorry, I’m too fatalistic to think we can add one day to our life with any such magic bullet. it’s like someone finds something they can do simply and easily, posits that if everyone did it they would also be happy, then tacks on the “happy people live longer” and gets “if you do this, you’ll live longer”.
Maybe I’m just proof of what happens when you don’t develop close friendships. Early death, here I come!
@Frank Pellet, good thing there are actual studies, then, and not just rumors.
@Brian, would be more helpful if you cited something.
I disagree that this is a universal problem among men. Among my peers, it’s totally normal to spend hours at the bar doing nothing but drinking beer and talking about life. That’s not an easy evening to replicate if you take away the beer and the bar, but perhaps we should try harder.
@FrankPellet. Or you could do a quick search before doing a drive-by of the OP.
@Brian. I did a “quick search”, and even a more in-depth one. What I found are articles touting that science has said that bromances lead to increased lifespan. Those that have a citation of a study attached link to a study that shows that male rats put under stress get along better with their cell mates. They’re connecting this with a raise in oxytocin levels, then connecting it to longer life. It’s a large jump in logic, not supported by any studies that I can find. It’s not uncommon to turn a rather dry study into an headline, no matter how tenuous the actual connection.
drive-by indeed.
Well, there are at least 148 relevant studies on actual humans. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20668659
Brian, that’s not limiting to male-male “bromance” relationships. “The quality and quantity of individuals’ social relationships has been linked not only to mental health but also to both morbidity and mortality.”
Frank-
There are even more studies than Brian indicates. NIH will catalog most of the US studies, but often misses those done elsewhere. Not going to do the work for you, but you can search yourself (google scholar is best, but you’ll often run into a paywall – not my problem). Search for social relationships/isolation and health/life expectancy/quality of life. As someone who studies this, I can tell you that the connection between these things has been known for decades, hasn’t disappeared over time, and persists between genders, cultures, income status, race, marital status, level of education… Not only will it add at least a day to one’s life, it will increase the quality of life for more than those added days. Really is a no-brainer.
This isn’t a Mormon problem, really. It’s an American man problem–and maybe beyond. Along those lines, this podcast from NPR is worth your time if you have interest in this issue: https://www.npr.org/2018/03/19/594719471/guys-we-have-a-problem-how-american-masculinity-creates-lonely-men.
I would argue that at least in the Church you have the social structure to associate with other men so as to possibly make friends with them. The suggestion in the podcast is that most men don’t even have that. My guess is that there’s another man in your quorum who would also very much like to make a real, bonafide friend as well. The gravamen of the podcast discussing why doing so is so very hard for men in spite of that mutual desire (though some of the “toxic masculinity” portions of it seem a little too easy to me as an explanation).
This is where Scouting comes in as the best calling for me. I enjoy working with the youth. I enjoy working with adult scouters. I enjoy going out and doing fun things in the wilderness. Backpacking, sports, cooking, throwing tomahawks, canoeing, whatever. If it wasn’t for a calling in Scouts, I wouldn’t be able to justify time away from my family to go do fun outdoor things. Of course, I still do things (both outdoors and not) with my family, and I do enjoy spending time with them, so I’m not looking to be away from them. But I can do things bigger and outdoorsier and manlier because of Scouts, which I couldn’t do with my family (for a variety of reasons, such as interests, ability levels, other activity conflicts, etc. of family members). There are dads around my age who wouldn’t come to other activities but do come to Scouting events to support their sons and because it is fun. Even with all those relationships built through that program, if BSA all went away, I’d be back to not being able to go do fun outdoors things again (I know, because when I was in the EQ presidency in between Scouting callings, there was none of that). There’s no way a guys camping trip is ever going to happen. The closest we will get to it is someone saying once every other year that we should do one. But it’s the Father/Son outing or Scout Camp or High Adventure that actually make it happen. Our recently released EQP was planning an adult pinewood derby. He claims it is still going to happen, but with the presidency/quorum shakeup, I’m not so sure.
Part of my problem is that my wife is my best friend. Both of us recognize that we would much rather spend time with each other than anyone else. We met in 7th grade, but didn’t date until college, so we had a long history of friendship before it turned romantic.
That being said, she does make more friends than I do. And actually, some of her female friends are closer friends to me than anyone other than my two old friends from high school that live in another state..
My main concern about the OP is that it’s a “one size fits all” solution with very little scientific support. It’s the kind of thing that gave us things like Home Teaching in the first place, assigning friendships. Not everyone works like that. Some do better forming close friendships with *gasp* women. Some do better not having these close friendships at all.
It’s almost a “it was better in the good ol’ days” post. Several of the comments even reinforce it, lamenting times when it happened in their past or how the gentiles have it better since they can drink alcohol.
We should have close -friendships-, no matter what genders or other relationships are involved. A second option would be a good counselor/psychiatrist. Sometimes a spouse. Sometimes someone with whom you share a hobby or interest (as often happens with presidencies). No matter who it is with, they can fade and be built anew as life changes. It can be more difficult (or nigh impossible) for some people than for others, as some of us are introverts, but yes, it’s important to pursue.
“Everybody needs somebody sometime”
Here you go @Frank. https://t.co/NJKS4fsTcs
Sorry Frank. Didn’t mean to pile one. I see this item had already been covered.
Like all relationships, it takes time, effort, commitment, and making yourself vulnerable and available.
My longest-lasting friendships have been with childhood friends (35+ years), and they need continual upkeep to be fulfilling.
I have had the good fortune of having good, more recent friends through my wards. Seeing each other on Sundays during services is not enough to make a friend. Adding to that genuine concern and ministering (neé Home Teaching), and doing service projects or Scout outings together, and spending the time and effort to go bowling/to the movies/boardgaming/to a football game, you can have a balanced life with friends outside your nuclear family.
Yes, it means that tonight I’m going to the movies with some EQ dudes who like movies. It means that this weekend I’ll be going to a father/son campout with a bunch of different ones (even though I don’t like camping). Actually caring about them, finding out what makes them tick, and asking how their lives are going goes a long way.
I’ve never found my commitment to working for the church to rob me of opportunities to care, befriend, and spend time creating and maintaining real friendships. If church gets in the way of friendship, you’re doing church wrong. :)
Sorry, I’m new to this – What is OP?
OP = Original Post, Original Poster.
In the Mormon world, my observation has been that married people with children (especially young ones) at home don’t recognize the need for each spouse to have time away from home that isn’t work or church. It’s easy for a mother of young children to be resentful of any time their father spends away from home that isn’t strictly “necessary,” but supporting your spouse’s need for non-obligatory socializing on a regular basis pays big dividends, in my experience. (I hope it goes without saying that this support should go both ways. One might argue that a spouse who is a full-time caregiver of young children might need a little more “away” time than the spouse who speaks to grown-ups every day, as opposed to special occasions. But that doesn’t mean the full-time WOTH spouse doesn’t need time away too.)
Agreed with Rebecca J. I have to admit that when I was a SAHM, I resented any time outside of work that my husband was away. I spent so much time with the baby already that it seemed so unfair. Once I was pursuing a fulfilling career it became so much easier to encourage my husband to go out with his friends. I don’t mind taking care of the kids by myself once or twice a week because I’m happier with my life. He also does the same for me and it’s been awesome. And even though I can see the benefits for both of us, I’m pretty sure if I went back to being a SAHM the resentment would immediately return (for me, not all SAHMs).
This is why I thought it was a great idea when our Singapore ward had menrichment nights. Otherwise a lot of the men would just work really long hours and be lonely and occasionally have affairs and get into trouble because their families often left the country for the summer, but they had to stay and work. The menrichment nights were selections to things the Relief Society did: meet up at a restaurant, go to a movie, play sports, go to an event. If you put on these events, people will come.
I am awash in acquaintances; I have few close friends.
I have two close friends in my ward with whom I engage in independent and enjoyable activities and talk about anything with the confidence they will listen with understanding and compassion…and disclose how they think and feel in kind. Two. Friends. Ironically, we don’t get to spend time together very often. Maybe an evening or a lunch every six months. It doesn’t exactly fill my emotional and psychological need for friendship within my ward.
I have more close friends outside my ward. Half of them are not Mormon, one has stepped away from the church and one is active in the church. I find it easier to do things with them and talk honestly about anything than all of the acquaintances (outside of the two real friends in my ward) I’ve made in all the wards in which I have lived, combined. They are respectful, open-minded and the least judgmental people with whom I associate…and my only close friends who have endured more than a decade and a half, even as I have moved a few times across town/stake/ward boundaries. Why? Unencumbered by ward time commitments, they have time to give to our friendship. It is as much a priority to them as it is to me. We talk multiple times each week, get lunch regularly and engage in outdoor activities routinely. We push each other, chide each other, and are there for each other. Simply put, it is a priority to them rather than an acquaintanceship born out of the convenience of proximity. I don’t know what I would do without them. Honestly, I think I would be lost, and nearly isolated. I am grateful for these people. It’s a weird dichotomy that most of my “friends” (acquaintances) within the church struggle to really disclose. It seems even when they are in pain there is a lot of masking. I think our church culture has something to do with that. Maybe the need to outwardly always appear to be totally self-reliant, put on a happy face, struggle with doubt but for heaven’s sake never talk about it.
I also think part of the problem with friend building within wards is that it is often built around shared church experiences, shared callings. You serve in a bishopric or in young men, and those people become close to each other. But what if you don’t and haven’t held those callings? One issue I see is the STP problem (same ten people) who play musical chairs in auxiliaries like young men (and young women). So what do you do if you aren’t in that inner circle?
It seems to me feeling isolated and friendless is becoming more and more common, and it is also a growing problem among our youth too. Maybe I am projecting, I’ll admit.
Steve, you hit one of my buttons with this post… Thank you for bringing up a problem I suffer from as well within my life as a Mormon and within the Mormon community, and it has been hard not to think I’m doing something wrong.