Announcing: The Little Purple Book

By Common Consent Press is proud to announce our newest offering. We have teamed up with the team at Mormon Women for Ethical Government to publish The Little Purple Book-–a collection of founding documents, core principles, and devotional readings that define a remarkable organization that is only a year old and has already had a huge impact on our national and ecclesiastical conversations.

In the last week of January, 2017, Sharlee Mullins Glenn and a small group of Latter-day Saint women writers were shocked by the unethical immigration bans and other institutional chaos suddenly afoot. As one founder, author Melissa Dalton-Bradford, exclaimed, “We will not be complicit by being complacent!” This grassroots group named themselves Mormon Women for Ethical Government (MWEG). Like many other groups that sprang up since 2017, they were citizens committed to civil and effective civic action, many for the first time in their lives.

Using decades of skills developed as organizational leaders through their Church service, and fueled by faithful insistence on restoring ethics through peaceful principles, MWEG members are an informed, ardent, organized and decidedly nonpartisan group. In a matter of a few short weeks MWEG grew from a handful of friends to over 4000 members. As of this printing, membership stands over 5600 and is growing daily.

MWEG presents its Little Purple Book: MWEG Essentials. It includes MWEG’s genesis story, explains the purpose and focus of MWEG, offers and expands on its Six Principles of Peacemaking, and shares some of its weekly “Sabbath Devotionals.” Grateful for the chutzpah of their pioneer Mormon foremothers a century before them, MWEG is proud to share its institutional history, inspiration, and a look at the phenomenon of strong women standing up and speaking out for ethics and justice.

Here at BCC Press, we are big supporters of the Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and we could not be more pleased to be their partners in this important work.