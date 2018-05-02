Announcing: The Little Purple Book

By Common Consent Press is proud to announce our newest offering. We have teamed up with the team at Mormon Women for Ethical Government to publish The Little Purple Book-–a collection of founding documents, core principles, and devotional readings that define a remarkable organization that is only a year old and has already had a huge impact on our national and ecclesiastical conversations.
In the last week of January, 2017, Sharlee Mullins Glenn and a small group of Latter-day Saint women writers were shocked by the unethical immigration bans and other institutional chaos suddenly afoot. As one founder, author Melissa Dalton-Bradford, exclaimed, “We will not be complicit by being complacent!” This grassroots group named themselves Mormon Women for Ethical Government (MWEG). Like many other groups that sprang up since 2017, they were citizens committed to civil and effective civic action, many for the first time in their lives.
Using decades of skills developed as organizational leaders through their Church service, and fueled by faithful insistence on restoring ethics through peaceful principles, MWEG members are an informed, ardent, organized and decidedly nonpartisan group. In a matter of a few short weeks MWEG grew from a handful of friends to over 4000 members. As of this printing, membership stands over 5600 and is growing daily.
MWEG presents its Little Purple Book: MWEG Essentials. It includes MWEG’s genesis story, explains the purpose and focus of MWEG, offers and expands on its Six Principles of Peacemaking, and shares some of its weekly “Sabbath Devotionals.” Grateful for the chutzpah of their pioneer Mormon foremothers a century before them, MWEG is proud to share its institutional history, inspiration, and a look at the phenomenon of strong women standing up and speaking out for ethics and justice.
Here at BCC Press, we are big supporters of the Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and we could not be more pleased to be their partners in this important work.
Comments
Thank you, BCC.
I love MWEG. I’m proud to be a member, and my membership makes me hopeful about the future. I’m glad BCC Press partnered with them.
Thank you, BCC Press. (I know names, but I’ll let you be anonymous.) I’m a great fan of BCC Press, and a greater fan of MWEG. With my wife counted among the co-founders, it’s a little like being married to a Mormon bishop. She’s always gone–literally to meetings and rallies, or online corresponding with MWEG members and with politicians, or to the post office with another batch of purple letters.
It has been fun to watch men of my acquaintance be annoyed that they were not invited and not allowed. The FAQ notes that “For now” only women can join. As Linda says to me, “we could not have done or become what we are if we were not all women working together.” I have suggested that if the “for now” ever comes to an end, any XY participation operate under a name that includes Auxiliary.
SO EXCITED FOR THIS BOOK! Thank you to all involved in its creation. Thank you to everyone who is still committed to peacemaking, and thank you to MWEG for existing. This is one more solid piece in the structure of good in this world.
Not trying to start a fight, but what is meant by “unethical immigration bans?” I’m aware a number of Muslim-majority countries were on the ban list, but many, many more were not (including Indonesia, by far the largest Muslim-majority country in the world).
Not a Cougar–“not trying to start a fight” is a pretty sure signal that you are. Cut it out.
Will there be a kindle version?