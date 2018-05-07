This past general conference was…fun. Change is generally exciting. Even though our stake still hasn’t reorganized the various Elders’ quorums yet, “Ministering” is on the move. Ecclesiology is fun for me, so as an observer as well as practitioner, I’m having a good time of this. However, perhaps the most interesting bit of conference to me was President Nelson’s concluding remarks at the Priesthood Session on liturgy:
I fear that too many of our brothers and sisters do not grasp the privileges that could be theirs. [n3] Some of our brethren, for example, act like they do not understand what the priesthood is and what it enables them to do. Let me give you some specific examples.
Not long ago, I attended a sacrament meeting in which a new baby was to be given a name and a father’s blessing. The young father held his precious infant in his arms, gave her a name, and then offered a beautiful prayer. But he did not give that child a blessing. That sweet baby girl got a name but no blessing! That dear elder did not know the difference between a prayer and a priesthood blessing. With his priesthood authority and power, he could have blessed his infant, but he did not. I thought, “What a missed opportunity!”
n3. See Doctrine and Covenants 84:19–22; 107:18–19; Joseph Smith Translation, Genesis 14:30–31 (in the Bible appendix).
First the placement of footnote 3 is fascinating. Men and women do not grasp their priviledges. What priviledges are those? Let’s check the footnote…hmmm…everything having to do with the high priesthood. Okay. Still, “power of godliness” for the win. Would have loved to use this sermon in the conclusion of my book.
But it is the next exhortation that is the key. Similar to the way Elder Packer exhorted priesthood officers to bless, President Nelson is making a key argument: blessings are not the same thing as prayers. I think I’m sensitized to this rhetoric as it has been a key figure in debates over female ritual healing (TLDR: women used to bless as authorized administrators in the Mormon healing liturgy). From a Religious Studies perspective, there is a demonstrable difference between blessing and prayer. What work are they both doing? But also from the perspective of the believer…and let’s make no mistake: this is precarious ground. President Oaks discussed healing in the 2010 April GenCon, and he negotiated a similar problem as President Nelson, albeit landing in a different spot. He noted that in cases such as patriarchal blessing, the words spoken are the critical feature of the ritual. “But in a healing blessing it is the other parts of the blessing—the anointing, the sealing, faith, and the will of the Lord—that are the essential elements.” He continued:
Ideally, the elder who officiates will be so in tune with the Spirit of the Lord that he will know and declare the will of the Lord in the words of the blessing. Brigham Young taught priesthood holders, “It is your privilege and duty to live so that you know when the word of the Lord is spoken to you and when the mind of the Lord is revealed to you.” When that happens, the spoken blessing is fulfilled literally and miraculously. On some choice occasions I have experienced that certainty of inspiration in a healing blessing and have known that what I was saying was the will of the Lord. However, like most who officiate in healing blessings, I have often struggled with uncertainty on the words I should say. For a variety of causes, every elder experiences increases and decreases in his level of sensitivity to the promptings of the Spirit. Every elder who gives a blessing is subject to influence by what he desires for the person afflicted. Each of these and other mortal imperfections can influence the words we speak.
Fortunately, the words spoken in a healing blessing are not essential to its healing effect. If faith is sufficient and if the Lord wills it, the afflicted person will be healed or blessed whether the officiator speaks those words or not. Conversely, if the officiator yields to personal desire or inexperience and gives commands or words of blessing in excess of what the Lord chooses to bestow according to the faith of the individual, those words will not be fulfilled.
Evangelizing elders in nineteenth-century Britain were similarly warned not to speak beyond their gifts. And it is clear that with the case of healing blessings, the outcomes are far more immediate than the hopeful blessing of a neonate. And yet, the predicament is very similar. Does one recognize the “difference between a prayer and a priesthood blessing” and then swing for the fences? Though deeply loyal to each other and dear friends, I think the contrasting resolution of both Oaks and Nelson is a demonstration of how sensitive the dilemma is.
Comments
I didn’t understand what President Nelson was referring to. Was he referring to this strange practice I see sometimes during a baby blessing where the priesthood holder starts by addressing the baby in the second person and then switches at some point to speaking in the second person to God?
Please elaborate because I’m confused about the example.
LatamGirl, it is complicated. If it is something that you want to dig into deeply, I have a whole chapter on baby blessings in Power of Godliness. Baby blessings have sometimes been addressed to God for the duration of the ritual, something they have been addressed to the child, and sometimes they switch between. But the prayer/blessing dichotomy that President Nelson was invoking was the difference between “We bless this child to…/we bless you to…” and “Please bless this child to…/May you be blessed to…”. It is the difference between supplication and annunciation.
We put ourselves in a pickle with our conception of the priesthood blessing as something that is limited to the ritual invocation of divine powers, rather than something that also extends to our subsequent action. In other words, we often think our only part in the blessing is to say the words and hope for a miracle. Whether the miracle happens can’t really be explained by anything else that we do. This model of the priesthood blessing becomes problematic when the miracle doesn’t happen; that is, when the words spoken in the blessing fail. Pres. Nelson emphasizes the verbal form of the blessing and Pres. Oaks deemphasizes the verbal form, but the problem exists with either approach.
This problem is most difficult in the case of healing blessings when healing is promised but fails to occur. (In other types of blessings, such as patriarchal blessings, it is often a lot harder to nail down a failed promise, because the possible timeframe for fulfillment of the promise is so long.) We usually attribute the failure to weak faith or poor judgment, but these explanations often give little comfort to those who are hurt by the failure.
It’s worth thinking about what we really want to accomplish with priesthood blessings. It’s not clear to me exactly what opportunities Pres. Nelson believes we are missing when we don’t phrase a blessing properly. Are we missing the chance to perform miracles? I’m in favor of miracles, of course, and I treasure the miracles that I’ve experienced. But I also think that priesthood blessings can accomplish more than that when we understand them as opportunities to build faith, receive revelation, and strengthen community. The common conception (especially in connection with healing blessings) that we do the ritual by saying the right words and then dumping the problem in God’s lap works against those larger possibilities.
I feel confident that our Father knows the blessing, it seems to me that the words are for our ears. The accurate way to voice a blessing in words is difficult at times and it seems I can only make a sketch of the message. Other times I know the blessing before the time arrives and the words are easier. When I was younger, I had a time where a brother and I were asked to go to the hospital and give a blessing to someone we didn’t know anything about but her name. We found her room, nobody else was there but her, and she was not concious as we tried to talk to her. We waited for a few minutes and wondered what to do. Mobile phones were not a thing, so we were on our own and after discussing it we blessed her and left. Not really sure if that was proper but we felt like it was the better choice.
Interesting contrast between those talks. I am very familiar with the Oaks talk, but missed that excerpt from Nelson.
Several times after giving blessings I’ve sat and talked to the person about what I felt. It might go something like this, “When I said you would be blessed to … (insert blessing)… I’m not sure that came out right. The prompting I was feeling was maybe closer to (explanation). That is more of what I was trying to convey/what message I was trying to give.” I’ve always found it to be a good experience to talk about them afterward when appropriate.
Supporting Pres. Nelson, I grind my teeth anytime I hear an Elder say anything remotely close to, “I feel bad for Bro Jones, I hope God blesses him.” When ever I hear anyone say “I hope God blesses…” I want to scream at them that THEY are the instrument of the blessing, so go do it! You want someone to be blessed to be healthy, go bless them with such. Want them to be able to overcome some trial, go bless them. Ad infinitum! And after that (parroting Loursat) go do everything you can to help them. I think a lot more “miracles” would happen if we’d stop passively wishing for them but would rather go out and make them happen. Have your presence in someone else’s life BE the miracle that they needed.
J. I love the way you dissected these sermons. As good as any Puritan auditor. And mean that in the best possible sense.
“Fortunately, the words spoken in a healing blessing are not essential to its healing effect. If faith is sufficient and if the Lord wills it, the afflicted person will be healed or blessed whether the officiator speaks those words or not. ”
Why give a blessing at all if the words are not essential and it is all about your faith and God’s will? I ask that because over the course of the last year or so I have changed my beliefs and left the church. As such I no longer believe that we need to call upon the ‘priesthood’ for blessings. I believe that I have as much access to God as anyone. So instead of asking for blessings from the ‘priesthood’, I have told God my needs and desires and left the outcome up to him. Following the example of our Savior, I have at times fallen to the ground, wept, and cried out, “Thy will be done.” Never before in my life have I had actual healing miracles occur until I began to do this. I feel that we all too often let middlemen come between us and our God.
I’m always hesitant to speak for God when I’m not sure what God intends. I don’t necessarily need God to actually place words into my mouth (although that does sometimes happen), but if I’m going to bless a man near death to be healed, I need at least an inkling from God that God doesn’t intend for the man to die.
I have mixed feelings about baby blessings. Too often they seem to all follow the same pattern (“your name, as it shall be known in the records of the church…,bless you that when the time is right you should serve a mission and get married and have children and…”) The baby blessing I heard yesterday was spoken in front of a crowd so big that the chairs went all the way back to the stage in the cultural hall. I wonder if a smaller, more private setting might be more conducive to allowing the spirit to influence the words of the blessing. I think back to when I’ve been most receptive to the spirit, and the most significant experiences have always been when I’m either alone or when I’m in a very small group.
The words spoken in a priesthood blessing can have significant unintended results, though less likely in a baby blessing – the words of which are unrecorded and often not remembered, certainly not by the baby. E.g., on a tangent prompted by Loursat’s insightful comment — A stake patriarch included purported statements of fact in a teenager’s patriarchal blessing: “you have been blessed to live in a home where the principles of the gospel are understood and obeyed.” What the patriarch didn’t know was that parental anger and emotional and verbal abuse were common in that home, however, unintended, and that the parent was never observed to apologize for anything. The patriarch’s words convinced the teenager that the patriarch was clueless and the entire “blessing” valueless. That was not the result desired by anyone.
When without the “certainty of inspiration” it can be wise to be careful with what is said. When with “certainty of inspiration” it is well sometimes to remember that “Every [person] who gives a blessing is subject to influence by what he desires [and that] mortal imperfections can influence the words we speak.”
The common LDS talk of being “entitled” to revelation, promotes misplaced certainty. Some opportunities to bless by speaking beyond what the Lord chooses to reveal should be missed.
What WVS said. Great work here, J.
I keep imagining the poor proud father who was telling and re-telling the epic story of when Pres. Nelson attended his daughter’s baby blessing, until this talk….lol!
I like what Loursat said: “priesthood blessings can accomplish more than that” — while I appreciate the points Jonathan makes in the OP, I wonder if the difference between the Nelson and Oaks approaches is so significant. I think when President Nelson says he wants us to claim our privileges, he is calling upon us to see ourselves as agents of God’s power on the earth… not primarily because more miracles will happen as a result, but because that corrects our understanding of our relationship to deity and our own divine destiny and authority. And such a correction can enhance our sense of efficacy, empowering us to be more proactive and assertive in taking initiative to effect positive change in our families, local congregations, and the world. (And that doesn’t seem to be something that President Oaks was directly addressing in his talk… i.e. I suspect that Nelson and Oaks would agree with each other’s perspectives, though I do think the difference of emphasis is interesting.)
Also, Jonathan, thank you for drawing attention to this passage… I hadn’t heard it before, but I’m delighted to see that it provides another example of the theme that has been emerging from the Brethren over the past several years that women, too, are living beneath their *priesthood* privileges. With both President Nelson and President Oaks in the top quorum now, I’m sort of on tenterhooks waiting to see if they’ll flesh out their statements on this subject with more specifics beyond our (meaning women’s) ability to use priesthood keys in callings. I try not to get my hopes up, but I do pray for it anyway… and then they go and make big changes like they did last month, and I’m like, hey, just maybe, you know? (In my dream world, we at least get official sanction for women blessing their children and/or husbands and wives doing so jointly, by the laying on of hands and by the power of the Melchizedek Priesthood with which they are endowed in the temple. In healing blessings and parental blessings [i.e. instead of just father’s blessings], but also baby blessings. Though in another sense, I’d rather we all would just give healing blessings by the power of faith… but I digress.)
Also, re: Tim’s comment, I agree that in some ways it would be nice to do baby blessings in a more intimate setting, more like how baptisms can be (though I realize baptismal services in many large heartland stakes are more like assembly lines… so that comparison may not work for everyone). If it were in my home, it would also probably create less controversy if/when I insisted on holding my baby during the blessing. Though part of me likes to stir things up a bit, so maybe that’s a reason to stick with the ward setting, haha.
Is it in the Handbook that baby blessings have to be done during sacrament meeting? Also, is it in the Handbook that the man has to hold the child and/or that a woman *can’t* (at least help) hold the child?
On this subject, I loved what Neylan McBaine had to say in her recent podcast interview with the Salt Lake Tribune’s MormonLand: “If the blessing is being performed by a man, there’s no, like, contaminating force that this woman is going to be bringing to the circle by physically holding this baby. I mean, to think that is absurd and insulting.” Lol, #preach, Neylan. Actually, that whole interview was really interesting from the perspective of women’s role in the LDS liturgy (and the evolution therein that’s taking place at this very moment), for anyone interested: https://player.fm/series/mormon-land/author-neylan-mcbaine-discusses-feminism-ordain-women-and-the-mormon-metoo-moment-episode-31 (For those interested in hearing the part of the podcast about women and baby blessings, check out Peggy Fletcher Stack’s question and Neylan’s response at 20:48–23:20.)
Thanks all. Certainly there is a lot going on in these blessings. I’ve got an essay imagined up on what the healing liturgy is actually doing; it just hasn’t been materialized yet.
These issues play out in several places…but life and death are biggies. The deathbed.
Rachel, and I hate to do this, but you seem keenly interested in ideas that run central to my book on Mormon liturgy. Wish I could just give out free. I get into some discussion of women blessing, and in the chapter on baby blessings, the relevant documentation of both women holding babies, but also non-priesthood holding (or non-member) dads participating in the circle for the bulk of the 20th century.
Regarding Rachel’s question “Is it in the Handbook that baby blessings have to be done during sacrament meeting?”: Handbook 2 chapter 20.2.1 says “normally” but not that it is required.
I received permission to our first child blessed at my in-laws home, I don’t even think it was a Sunday (we live far from both my in-laws and my parents). We were considering the same for our third child and discussing with our Bishop when he pointed out that the wording of D&C 20:70 (the foundation of this practice) suggests it is intended to be a community event, specifically the instruction that children are to be brought “before the church” to be blessed.
Interesting post, thanks for the careful reading and enlightening comments.
I am very excited to read your book, Jonathan! (Your article with Kristine Wright on female ritual healing in Mormonism in JMH back in 2011 was really influential in my spiritual development.) I enjoyed your podcast with the Maxwell Institute about it, and it’s very much at the top of my list of to-read Mormon Studies books. But I’m living abroad right now and international book shipping to where I am takes FOREVER (like 2-3 months). So I would go for the Kindle edition, but I also want the book on my shelf. So basically I’ve been sort of paralyzed with indecision and putting off the reading until I get back stateside in January (also finishing another Mormon Studies book right now anyway). But I’ll probably just break down and buy the Kindle edition before then. :) (It would be awesome if your book had MatchBook pricing… so I could order the hard copy shipped to my parents’ house in the US for when I return and buy the Kindle for a couple bucks extra.)
JonD, thanks for answering my question, and sharing your experiences too.
Jonathan, if those practices in baby blessings were common for the bulk of the 20th century, how did they end up getting phased out? Sounds like they lasted beyond correlation? (Incidentally, if I remember the story correctly, my mother-in-law was invited by her stake president in California to participate in a healing blessing for her infant son with her husband in the late 1970s/early 1980s, and I’ve heard of other such stories, including many gathered by a friend of mine who wrote her undergraduate thesis on the subject at Princeton a decade or so ago, but I’m excited to read the accounts and documentation in your book to get some more context on all this!)
“I fear that too many of our brothers and sisters do not grasp the privileges that could be theirs.”
Pray tell what privileges the sisters should grasp?