This past general conference was…fun. Change is generally exciting. Even though our stake still hasn’t reorganized the various Elders’ quorums yet, “Ministering” is on the move. Ecclesiology is fun for me, so as an observer as well as practitioner, I’m having a good time of this. However, perhaps the most interesting bit of conference to me was President Nelson’s concluding remarks at the Priesthood Session on liturgy:



I fear that too many of our brothers and sisters do not grasp the privileges that could be theirs. [n3] Some of our brethren, for example, act like they do not understand what the priesthood is and what it enables them to do. Let me give you some specific examples. Not long ago, I attended a sacrament meeting in which a new baby was to be given a name and a father’s blessing. The young father held his precious infant in his arms, gave her a name, and then offered a beautiful prayer. But he did not give that child a blessing. That sweet baby girl got a name but no blessing! That dear elder did not know the difference between a prayer and a priesthood blessing. With his priesthood authority and power, he could have blessed his infant, but he did not. I thought, “What a missed opportunity!” n3. See Doctrine and Covenants 84:19–22; 107:18–19; Joseph Smith Translation, Genesis 14:30–31 (in the Bible appendix).

First the placement of footnote 3 is fascinating. Men and women do not grasp their priviledges. What priviledges are those? Let’s check the footnote…hmmm…everything having to do with the high priesthood. Okay. Still, “power of godliness” for the win. Would have loved to use this sermon in the conclusion of my book.

But it is the next exhortation that is the key. Similar to the way Elder Packer exhorted priesthood officers to bless, President Nelson is making a key argument: blessings are not the same thing as prayers. I think I’m sensitized to this rhetoric as it has been a key figure in debates over female ritual healing (TLDR: women used to bless as authorized administrators in the Mormon healing liturgy). From a Religious Studies perspective, there is a demonstrable difference between blessing and prayer. What work are they both doing? But also from the perspective of the believer…and let’s make no mistake: this is precarious ground. President Oaks discussed healing in the 2010 April GenCon, and he negotiated a similar problem as President Nelson, albeit landing in a different spot. He noted that in cases such as patriarchal blessing, the words spoken are the critical feature of the ritual. “But in a healing blessing it is the other parts of the blessing—the anointing, the sealing, faith, and the will of the Lord—that are the essential elements.” He continued:

Ideally, the elder who officiates will be so in tune with the Spirit of the Lord that he will know and declare the will of the Lord in the words of the blessing. Brigham Young taught priesthood holders, “It is your privilege and duty to live so that you know when the word of the Lord is spoken to you and when the mind of the Lord is revealed to you.” When that happens, the spoken blessing is fulfilled literally and miraculously. On some choice occasions I have experienced that certainty of inspiration in a healing blessing and have known that what I was saying was the will of the Lord. However, like most who officiate in healing blessings, I have often struggled with uncertainty on the words I should say. For a variety of causes, every elder experiences increases and decreases in his level of sensitivity to the promptings of the Spirit. Every elder who gives a blessing is subject to influence by what he desires for the person afflicted. Each of these and other mortal imperfections can influence the words we speak. Fortunately, the words spoken in a healing blessing are not essential to its healing effect. If faith is sufficient and if the Lord wills it, the afflicted person will be healed or blessed whether the officiator speaks those words or not. Conversely, if the officiator yields to personal desire or inexperience and gives commands or words of blessing in excess of what the Lord chooses to bestow according to the faith of the individual, those words will not be fulfilled.

Evangelizing elders in nineteenth-century Britain were similarly warned not to speak beyond their gifts. And it is clear that with the case of healing blessings, the outcomes are far more immediate than the hopeful blessing of a neonate. And yet, the predicament is very similar. Does one recognize the “difference between a prayer and a priesthood blessing” and then swing for the fences? Though deeply loyal to each other and dear friends, I think the contrasting resolution of both Oaks and Nelson is a demonstration of how sensitive the dilemma is.