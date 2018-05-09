Lesson 18: Be Strong and of a Good Courage #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Lesson 18: “Be Strong and of a Good Courage”

The essential question of the Book of Joshua is what it means to be a member of the House of Israel. At the end of Deuteronomy Moses challenges the Israelites, offering them a stark dichotomy:



I have set before you today life and prosperity, death and adversity. If you obey the commandments of the Lord your God that I am commanding you today, by loving the Lord your God, walking in his ways, and observing his commandments, decrees, and ordinances, then you shall live and become numerous, and the Lord your God will bless you in the land that you are entering to possess. But if your heart turns away and you do not hear, but are led astray to bow down to other gods and serve them, I declare to you today that you shall perish.

(Deuteronomy 30:15-17)

The land of Israel that the Israelites spend much time conquering in this book is the promised land, but it’s also a land of seduction and temptation: a land full of other gods. It’s easy to imagine those “other gods” are simply pagan deities, but Joshua makes clear this is not true. Just as the Lord God establishes his relationship with the Israelites by offering them a covenant, so do other gods seek to tempt the Israelites away from that covenant through offering power, exclusion, wealth, luxury, hedonism: sins, those things which detract from the terms of the covenant made.

How should the covenant shape Israel’s self-understanding?

First, God—reminiscent of the gift of manna—promises them victory by his hand, not theirs. The Israelites are not to become proud or confident in their own strength; they are rather to receive victory as a gift in all humility.

Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.(Joshua 1:8)

This promise is demonstrated in the Israelites’ triumph at Jericho, which they win not through force of arms but through an elaborate religious ritual.

Second, and one illustration of that victory, and what it means to be an Israelite: Rahab.

According to Joshua 2, Rahab is a prostitute who lives in Jericho. She is not an Israelite, and yet she is God’s chosen means of bringing his people salvation. She hides two spies Joshua sends to Jericho, telling them

For we have heard how the Lord dried up the water of the Red Sea before you when you came out of Egypt . . . As soon as we heard it, our hearts melted, and there was no courage left in any of us because of you. The Lord your God is indeed God in heaven above and on earth below.

Joshua 2:10-11

Rahab, whom the king of Jericho pushes around (2:3), who lives on the outskirts of Jericho, physically (2:15) and socially (2:2), sees in the god of these men hiding in her home a God who saves the slaves and the outcasts, and she takes that god for her own.

As God then uses her to bring salvation to the spies she hides, so does God use Israel to save Rahab. When Jericho is brought low:

The young men who had been spies went in and brought Rahab out, along with her father, her mother, her brothers, and all who belonged to her—they brought all her kindred out—and set them outside the camp of Israel . . .Her family has lived in Israel ever since.

Joshua 6:24-25

The covenant of Israel is not closed, even at this early date. The covenant of Israel is open to those who seek deliverance and who believe that God is a God of liberation. Just as God works to save the outcasts, so does God work through the outcasts to save us all.

This is the genealogy of Jesus the Messiah, the son of David, the son of Abraham . . .

Salmon the father of Boaz, whose mother was Rahab,

Boaz the father of Obed, whose mother was Ruth,

Obed the father of Jesse,

and Jesse the father of King David.

Matthew 1:2, 5-6

Last, memory.

When the Israelites cross into the promised land over the river Jordan, Joshua stops them and tells them God wants them to plant twelve stones at the point of their crossing.

When your children ask in time to come, ‘What do those stones mean to you?’ then you shall tell them that the waters of the Jordan were cut off in front of the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it crossed over the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. So these stones shall be to the Israelites a memorial forever.”

Joshua 4:6-7

Again, the motif of God parting water to bring forth his creation: we saw this upon the creation in Genesis 1, at the ceasing of the flood in Genesis 7-8, when the Israelites fled Egypt in Exodus 14, and of course at every baptism from that of Jesus Christ forward.

The stones stand as a reminder to the Israelites’ children, and so does Israel itself. Upon the occupation of Israel Joshua gathers Israel to him.

And Joshua said to all the people, “Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel: Long ago your ancestors—Terah and his sons Abraham and Nahor—lived beyond the Euphrates and served other gods.

Joshua 24:2

So begins Joshua’s long recapitulation of the history of Israel, from Abraham through the crossing of the Jordan. The covenant Joshua asks his people to make is not simply a covenant to serve God. It is a covenant to—like Rahab—remember who they are, and more, what God has done for them. And as it was for Rahab, it is the memory of God’s grace that makes them who they are.

I sent Moses and Aaron, and I plagued Egypt with what I did in its midst; and afterwards I brought you out.

When you went over the Jordan and came to Jericho, the citizens of Jericho fought against you. . . . sent the hornet ahead of you, which drove out before you the two kings of the Amorites; it was not by your sword or by your bow.

I gave you a land on which you had not labored, and towns that you had not built.

Joshua 24:5, 11-13.

The covenant the triumphant Israelites make is to remember that but for God they were slaves; they were refugees; they were persecuted and beaten and won only because God had given them mercy. The covenant the Israelites make is to be triumphant without triumph, conquerors without conquest. They do not win because they earned their victory, but because God had saved them and gave them a gift. They are Israelites because God has chosen to save them, and us.