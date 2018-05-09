“No known records exist”: The fallacy of racial restriction origins

In a well-meaning Ensign article commemorating the end of the Mormon Temple and Priesthood restrictions against Black people, an unattributed author makes a pernicious claim about the origin of the restriction. I do not think the author was lying. The author was repeating a fallacy that has been growing in circulation for years, but it is nevertheless wrong. And if the author was even remotely aware of recent years’ scholarship, then the author is engaging in prevarication.
From the mid-1800s, the Church did not ordain men of black African descent to the priesthood or allow black men or women to participate in temple endowment or sealing ordinances. No known records exist that explain the origin of the practice, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has emphasized that any theories given in an attempt to explain the restrictions are “folklore” that must never be perpetuated: “However well-intended the explanations were, I think almost all of them were inadequate and/or wrong. … We simply do not know why that practice … was in place.”
Elder Holland’s quote was from his interview with Helen Whitney that was televised as part of PBS’s 2007 “The Mormons.” At the time, this represented an enormous and important shift in church leader discourse surrounding the topic and, in retrospect, seems like it is was the first step towards the disavowal of these teaching in the Gospel Topics Essay on Race and the Priesthood. However, in the last twelve years alone there has been a truckload of research and writing on the restriction that renders the antecedent phrase simply and plainly wrong. To reiterate, the idea that “no known records exist that explain the origin of the practice” is a fallacy.
I think that this fallacy probably started getting traction with the 2013 edition of the scriptures. When the intro to Official Declaration 2 was revised for this edition, editors included the following: “During Joseph Smith’s lifetime, a few black male members of the Church were ordained to the priesthood. Early in its history, Church leaders stopped conferring the priesthood on black males of African descent. Church records offer no clear insights into the origins of this practice.” The first two sentences are readily validated. The last is easily controverted.
Let us look at the scholarship. Paul Reeve’s award winning book Religion of a Different Color clearly demonstrates the history of the restriction. It shows how church records do offer clear and precise insights into the origins of the practice. Church leaders ordained black men to priesthood offices during Joseph Smith’s lifetime. After JS’s death, over a protracted period, Brigham Young introduced the restriction and the basis for it. In my recent volume The Power of Godliness, I deal expressly with Brigham Young’s rationale (pp. 20-22):
Young formulated his justification from the common Christian beliefs that black people were descendants of Cain and/ or Ham—ideas that had been used to justify and sustain chattel slavery for generations. Young transformed these ideas into the cosmology of the Nauvoo Temple and in doing so crafted a new Genesis narrative. In a February 13, 1849, meeting, Apostle Lorenzo Snow “presented the case of the African Race for a chance of redemption & unlock the door to them.” Church minutes record Young’s response: he “explained it very lucidly that the curse remains on them bec[ause] Cain cut off the lives of Abel to hedge up his way & take the lead but the L[or]d has given them blackness, so as to give the children of Abel an opportunity to keep his place with his desc[endant]s in the et[erna]l worlds.” [n56] Though the longhand minutes of the meeting are somewhat disjointed, the narrative that Young repeated frequently throughout his life was clear: Cain’s murder of Abel was an attempt to eliminate Abel’s posterity—his kingdom in the cosmological priesthood.
As we saw at the beginning of this book, two years before this 1849 meeting Brigham Young had a near- death experience in which he had a vision in which Joseph Smith appeared to him. During this vision Young asked to know more about principles related to adoption sealings, and Smith showed him the organization of the human family before the world was created. A primary implication of the vision was that the human family was intended to be ordered in mortality. [n57] Young concluded that the network that Smith revealed as part of the temple cosmology was to be somehow patterned on a premortal template. Consequently, Young taught that Cain’s murder was not mere fratricide. It was a strike against the material network of heaven, a fracturing of the cosmos. Abel was supposed to be a node in the heavenly network, with vast numbers of descendants and kin. According to this view, black men and women, the purported descendants of Cain, were not to be integrated into the cosmological priesthood until Abel’s posterity was somehow restored—until the breach created by his death was healed. If Abel couldn’t have a kingdom, neither could Cain. Because of the tight association between the cosmological priesthood and the ecclesiastical priesthood of the church, one manifestation of this fractured human network was the ecclesiastical priesthood.
n56. Historian’s Office General Church Minutes, February 13, 1849, digital images of manuscript, CR 100 318, Box 2, Folder 8, CHL.
n57. Brigham Young, “Pres. B. Young’s dream Feb.y 17, 1847,” Box 75, Folder 34, BYOF. See Stapley, “Adoptive Sealing Ritual in Mormonism,” 79– 81.
To reiterate, Brigham Young, from before the official announcement of the restriction in 1852 to his death in 1877, consistently reiterated the reason for the restriction. The documentation is ubuiquitous. The framework that supported Young’s narrative declined after his death, and outside of this context Young’s racial narrative made little sense. It eventually became irreconcilable to church members and leaders, who found other explanations, like premortal valiancy, to have greater explanatory power in the twentieth century. See Paul’s book on this.
In order to maintain the fallacy that “no known records exist that explain the origin of the practice” we have to actively forget what Brigham Young taught, which is, as Emily Jensen shows, is precisely what the author of the Ensign piece did:
An analogical example would be a parent who explicitly explains that they have taken their child’s smartphone away because they were playing too many video games, and reiterates that explaination for decades, refusing to release the phone. It would be odd for someone to later claim that “we don’t know why the smartphone was taken.” We know exactly why the phone was taken. But in the case of the restriction, it was no fault of black members.
We can do better. The church publications department can do better. To assert ignorance is a betrayal of our history, our faithful spiritual progenitors, and our black pioneers. Any assertion of the fallacy during the 40th anniversary of the revelation ending the temple and priesthood restriction is affront to revelation and the work it has done in those years.
Comments
The church really needs to stop sidestepping this and come forward with a clear and precise and accurate statement, no more of this “we can’t know.” We can and we do know and it does everyone a disservice to pretend otherwise. It is more important to be truthful than to worry about offending racist members of the church
Good point. The Ensign article is not helping us celebrate the 40th anniversary. Rather, insult to injury continues. Sigh.
But Arrington would smile on our efforts… (See https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2018/05/09/new-collection-of-leonard-arringtons-vast-journals-shows-battles-the-mormon-historian-had-with-lds-leaders-over-telling-the-truth-about-the-churchs-past/)
Thank you!
The attitude of “The first rule of Temple Club is don’t talk about Temple Club” is still quite prevalent in the Church. Admitting that Young made a lot of grossly untrue factual claims about the ancestry of various peoples of the world is another taboo. (Contra BY, the peoples of Central Asia are not, in fact, descended from the Ten Tribes.)
FWIW I stopped reading the Ensign years ago, and so did most of the educated LDS I know.
I kind of hate the “Well then just don’t read the Ensign if it bothers you” types of arguments. It is still a major organ of the church, influencing many, many members. We had a regional conference a few years ago where Sister Anderson talked about the importance of having an Ensign in every single room of the house for ready access.
I don’t think Stapley is manifesting his lack of education…FWIW LOL XOxOo SMH
“We can do better. The church publications department can do better.”
I don’t doubt that they CAN do better. But do they WANT to? I have my doubts.
I haven’t even read the May Ensign yet…I am impressed you are on to June already!
Vital work here, J. Thank you!
Really important post here — and I was very grateful for that material in your book.
That’s unfortunate that that made it into print.
Recently, someone was harassing Sistas in Zion on social media and making this same claim, so I tried to kindly explain that the reasons for the restriction were known and provided detailed citations, but he wouldn’t have any of it and finally bore his testimony that he knew “what he said was true.” Er, no.
My conclusion afterward was about the same as what you concluded here: that perhaps this person was taking the introduction to the Official Declaration-2 seriously and didn’t realize that a whole lot of important scholarship has happened since it was written.
Thanks for putting this together. I have a lot of hesitation around the recent “celebration”, especially when there is so much work left undone to heal and atone for our past.
I would also add, that the problem lies in Holland’s unchallenged and unredacted quote. The current Ensign article is just repeating the official line of the Church, thus far.
I would wager the 1949 First Presidency Statement counts as an authoritative record explaining the origin of the priesthood/temple ban:
The attitude of the Church with reference to Negroes remains as it has always stood. It is not a matter of the declaration of a policy but of direct commandment from the Lord, on which is founded the doctrine of the Church from the days of its organization, to the effect that Negroes may become members of the Church but that they are not entitled to the priesthood at the present time.
The prophets of the Lord have made several statements as to the operation of the principle. President Brigham Young said: “Why are so many of the inhabitants of the earth cursed with a skin of blackness? It comes in consequence of their fathers rejecting the power of the holy priesthood, and the law of God. They will go down to death. And when all the rest of the children have received their blessings in the holy priesthood, then that curse will be removed from the seed of Cain, and they will then come up and possess the priesthood, and receive all the blessings which we now are entitled to.” President Wilford Woodruff made the following statement: “The day will come when all that race will be redeemed and possess all the blessings which we now have.”
The position of the Church regarding the Negro may be understood when another doctrine of the Church is kept in mind, namely, that the conduct of spirits in the premortal existence has some determining effect upon the conditions and circumstances under which these spirits take on mortality and that while the details of this principle have not been made known, the mortality is a privilege that is given to those who maintain their first estate; and that the worth of the privilege is so great that spirits are willing to come to earth and take on bodies no matter what the handicap may be as to the kind of bodies they are to secure; and that among the handicaps, failure of the right to enjoy in mortality the blessings of the priesthood is a handicap which spirits are willing to assume in order t hat they might come to earth. Under this principle there is no injustice whatsoever involved in this deprivation as to the holding of the priesthood by the Negroes.
I’m really, really sympathetic to your position Jonathan. However I think this avoids the central question of those raising this position really are asking. That is in conflates origins with justifications. There’s zero doubt that Young justified his position using southern Christian apologetics regarding Cain. It’s not clear (IMO) that this is the sole origin for his thinking. (At least to the standard of evidence those objecting are raising)
Now in saying that I recognize many (probably most here) think that the origin is this southern apologetic. To them that’s all that need be said. I just think this is less convincing to those who suspect (even if only because they don’t want to imagine Brigham coming up with such a doctrine on his own) that there was more to it.
I’m quite unqualified to make their case and I’m not sure I’d agree with them in the least. However I do think if you want to persuade them, you have to engage with their position a bit more deeply.
Clark, I think you are correct that I’m sort of mystified by your comment. What is there to engage with? The documentary record is just so dang replete. Per the smartphone analogy in my post, you would have to assume, that the parent were either lying or delusional to reject their assertion. I don’t see any evidence that Brigham Young was lying or delusional.
Thanks all.
Amy, that is the Lord’s work you were doing. Thank you.
Dave K., that statement is a great example of how BY’s narrative lost coherence in the twentieth century and then subsequent and creative rationales employed by church leaders.
It bears repeating in any discussion of this sort that the 1949 First Presidency statement was a draft, never sent to congregations and never included in official Church materials. Unless something appears through official Church channels, it’s hardly an “authoritative record.” The versions that float around the internet are from the collections of Lester Bush and William Berrett.
I think that part of the problem is that without a definitive statement by the Church in an authoritative and unequivocal manner, misconceptions will persist. I heard a whisper of some of the old justifications in Gospel Doctrine a few weeks back, by the father of one of the members of our ward who was visiting, talking about how the Canaanites were cursed as to the priesthood. I held back from asking him for explanations, first out of courtesy to a visitor and to his son and family, and also as I was just a participant in the class, not the teacher.
Things like this Ensign article only further obscure the truth, and make it possible for alternative explanations to propagate by well meaning but uninformed people. Most church members, unfortunately, are not going to be reading Reeve’s book, or yours, for that matter. Members look to the Ensign, just as the name implies, for official explanations. And they are not getting an accurate one.
This kind of stuff is to be expected. The church isn’t interested in real scholarship because real scholarship will uncover unsavory elements of the church’s past and unapologetically and objectively report them. Rather, the church is interested in maintaining its narrative as much as is possible in this day and age. Packer’s notion that academics are one of the church’s enemies and that some things that are true just aren’t useful is an attitude that still permeates official church publications. I stopped reading the Ensign about 3 years ago when the general Sunday School president wrote a piece on Pres. Monson that sounded like something a 4th grader who is trying to get on his teacher’s good side would write. It was a prophet worship piece and it was the last straw for me.
Thanks for that Amy. And I agree, Kevin.
Troy, I do not believe that your description is accurate. The Joseph Smith Papers Project, which is sponsored and published by the church, is really Gold Standard scholarship. But it is clear that not every area of the Church’s bureaucracies have bought in.
J., Have you considered calling this to the attention of the Ensign editorial staff and/or Elder Holland directly? There may be something to the idea that origin and explanation are sometimes confused. Perhaps the “origin” is not BY’s explanation or his interpretation of his near-death experience, but his observation of and attitude about miscegenation – Warner McCary and all that. Maybe it was that attitude that informed his near-death experience/vision and justification, rather than such a vision informing his policy. Maybe I have misunderstood.
Amy, I have found a number in my ward who don’t just take “the introduction to the Official Declaration-2 seriously. They seem to think whatever introductions and comments are printed in their quadruple combinations are “scripture.” I find it healthy for me to avoid discussion with those people.
JR, unfortunately, I have neither the Ensign production staff, nor Elder Holland on speed dial.
Yeah, well, I’m sure speed dial is the only way to contact them. For very different reasons, however, I did not send a letter I wrote in 2016 to Elder Holland whom I knew briefly when he and I were in the same ward years ago.
“No known records exist that explain . . .” is simply wrong. The OP is important and valuable, in my opinion.
At the same time, there is a logical distinction between explanations and ultimate reasons, and those who want to argue can find room to keep arguing.
Apart from the Ensign gaffe, I find that I have all along been doing a mental conversion of Elder Holland’s “We simply do not know.” ‘Translating’ it to “There is no explanation we are willing to subscribe to, but we don’t want to call out anyone for getting it wrong.” Having surfaced the thought, I am not able to prove it but it feels correct. And if correct, then far better to say it in just so many words.
The reason the LDS church can’t admit why the ban was implemented is because to do so would validate that the prophet can seriously misguide the church on a major doctrinal matter. That’s an existential threat to the status quo.
This is why it was much easier for the church to come clean on the Mountain Meadows Massacre or even some of the other historical issues.
Really good and timely post. The thing I could never figure out is why on earth church leaders think that “We can’t dig up any reason for why we discriminated against a specific race for 150 years, but we just sort of did it” sounds better than “hey, here are some documents and it looks like here’s how it happened, but it was wrong and we apologize.” The whole “we don’t know how it happened” thing calls into question every bit of the church’s claims to prophetic authority and modern-day revelation. We denied hundreds of thousands of people access to the priesthood AND the temple and the best we can do is: “Gee, we really don’t know why”? Not to mention the continued discrepancy between policy and doctrine that, at least IMHO, has never been clearly explained and delineated. That is simply unconscionable.
Nice work J. This is really a serious error.