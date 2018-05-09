The Church Is Dropping Boy Scouts and Personal Progress. Now What?

If your Facebook feed is anything like mine, you’ve heard that yesterday the church announced that it’s cutting ties with Boy Scouts, effective December 31, 2019. It’s also going to drop Personal Progress for girls, effective the same time (as far as I can tell). Most of the commentary I’ve seen is cheering this decision as a great move.
And I think I agree, though perhaps not for the same reasons many are cheering.
See, my Chicago ward hasn’t had a Boy Scout troop since it was formed eight or nine years ago. And neither has the ward I was in previously. As my son is approaching Cub Scout age, we’ve been looking for where to put him in Scouts (right now, we’re deciding between the Catholic pack his best friend goes to or the Lutheran pack that’s a little closer to our home). And as the church parts ways with BSA, it has tacitly approved members making that choice, and sending their sons to packs and troops where they will interact with their neighbors, Mormon or not. It will give them another chance to engage with and learn to love and respect people who are not like them.
And it provides the same opportunity for us as parents: we’ll have the chance to volunteer in the community, to avoid the insularity that our church service, mixed with our finite available time, can lead to. We can meet and serve people not of our faith. (Note that I think this aspect is absolutely critical; there are kids out there who need the role models we can be and the support we can offer, and, unless we put ourselves into positions where those kids can find us, we’ll miss an opportunity to serve, and they’re miss the service they truly need.)
Ditto with dropping Personal Progress. To the extent that was our excuse for not putting our daughters in Girl Scouts, that excuse is gone. We can discover what an amazing program Girl Scouts is, how it teaches our daughters both hard and soft skills, as well as self-worth and independence.[fn1]
I mean, if Scouting had value when it was affiliated with the church (and I think it did), it’s not going to lose that value when it becomes unaffiliated. It will still teach our boys to camp and tie knots and cook and make friends. It will still teach them to set goals, and to achieve those goals. It will still teach them to lead and to follow. It will still provide them with mentors to look up to, and mentees to guide. (And Girl Scouts teaches all of those things, too, ftr.)
And in community troops, it will teach them how to work with people with a wider range of backgrounds, but with similar goals, a lesson that will be invaluable to their future lives.
So: Boy Scouts is dead! Long live Boy (and Girl) Scouts!
[fn1] (Full disclosure, I suppose: my wife is the Troop leader for my daughters’ Girl Scouts. And I assume that, when my son gets to Cubs, I’ll be volunteering with whatever pack we enroll him in.
Allow me to add my strong support for Girl Scouts. All four of our daughters had at least a year of GS; it wasn’t a good match for two of them, but one had a grand time and stuck with it until her priorities changed in her 7th grade year, and another–our youngest–is still going strong with the program after 5 full years with it. Like Boy Scouts (or now just Scouts), Girl Scouts isn’t for every child. That was the real, rock-bottom problem with the church making BSA central to the YM program in the United States; they were giving ecclesiastical approval (and thus pressure) to a program that really just isn’t for everyone. Now, that has ended–and now, parents of girls can (and should!) explore if Girl Scouts, or whatever, is really for them. My bet is that, most of the time, they’ll discover that it is!
The difficulty I’ve had with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Personal Progress, etc, is that most people are still thinking gender insularity. Your footnote is a good example. With gender segregation we invite funding disparities and instill the idea of “this is what boys do and that is what girls do”. If boys don’t like “boys stuff”, too bad for them. If girls want to do what the boys get to do, ah well, most girls don’t really care about that, so we’re not going to do it.
Whatever the new program in the works is going to be, I truly hope (but am not holding my breath) that it will be gender inclusive, allowing these prospective adults the chance to learn whatever the heck interests them.
Frank, I haven’t been in Boy Scouts since I was 18 (well, technically I was the assistant assistant Deacons Quorum advisor between college graduation and the start of law school), so I don’t know exactly how it functions. But Girl Scouts supports a wide array of interests which aren’t gender-specific. My daughters have done camping, have fed the homeless, have had a tour of Groupon with female engineers, have heard from women doctors, have done Geocaching, have attended Cubs and White Sox games with Girl Scouts, have explored the food and culture of various countries, and have done dozens of other things—the program is tremendously flexible, and can be tailored to the girls’ wants and needs. And Boy Scouts (or BSA or whatever it is now) has enough merit badges that I suspect it can be similarly tailored. There is some research that suggests that gender segregation is valuable to some degree for girls, and for those (and other!) reasons, like Russell, I hope that parents see this division as an opportunity to try community Boy and Girl Scouts, and don’t treat whatever comes next in the church as the only activity their kids can do.
Whatever the new program in the works is going to be, I truly hope (but am not holding my breath) that it will be gender inclusive, allowing these prospective adults the chance to learn whatever the heck interests them.
I doubt there will be gender inclusivity either, Frank, but I’m of mixed opinions on that. Many children (and many adolescents, and more than a few adults) benefit in some key ways from organizations that, for better or worse, attempt to build upon the broad, sex-based socializations that they swim in the midst of in our (and pretty much every other) culture. That is by no means an argument for imitating the current set up, or an endorsement of current socializations being worthwhile; it’s just something to keep in mind. (For example, I’m positive that any attempt to put the current church practice of a yearly Girls Camp together with Scout Camp would be exceeding problematic, and moreover I’m positive that it would be the YW’s experience that would suffer the most. So, to that degree at least, keep up the exclusivity!)
Sam, I completely agree.
I feel that with BSA not being a church-affiliated or endorsed activity, it will change the involvement. People who actively want to be involved will be involved, instead of every boy being automatically signed up and expected to show up to all the church/BSA activities as part of their youth group. It will improve the program, even if the enrollment goes down. It has been so heavily subsidized by the LDS Church and everyone is expected to join, it ends up being pretty lackluster (except on the part of some amazing leaders). I was expecting my son to have scouts AND Young Men’s when he turned 12. He has had mostly scouts, with the monthly activity where the young men and young women get together. I was really surprised by that, I remember in other wards in the past that they had scouts AND Young Mens. I want my son to learn scouting skills, but to the detriment of any spiritual growth? (Disclaimer: I grew up in a scouting family. I remember going to Philmont as a 5 year old so my parents could get training. My brothers worked at Philmont at least one summer each, if not two. Scouting has a lot to offer, I just didn’t like the forced participation as part of the church endorsed activity.
Isn’t there going to be pressure to not have your kids join any Scouts because it would create a competing interest between them and whatever program the church puts out!
I am a 11 yr old scout leader. I have thought for awhile that Scouts has outlived its usefulness. With recent changes to accommodate LGBT and girls, perhaps the general Mormon confidence in BSA is a bit shaken. But the uniforms and rank requirements just bug me.
I don’t know yet what the program will look like, but I suspect it will be flexible to allow local units to what they can with what they have, and concentrate more on gospel principles.
I would love to see less focus on outdoor stuff and more on career possibilities and life skills. Expose the youth to a little home repair, automotive maintenance, budgeting, cooking, whatever careers and skills the local membership and community have to offer.
But lose the badges.
jader3rd, I certainly hope there wouldn’t. Honestly, we haven’t felt any pressure here to have our kids not do outside activities and, in fact, their leaders are totally understanding of the fact that their insane schedules of activities mean they can only make church activities on Sundays and once a month (or less) for weekdays. Maybe that’s idiosyncratic to the church in Chicago, but we’ve never faced any pressure—for anybody—to keep our kids’ activities entirely within the confines of the church.
Our stake young men’s president has told me the new program for 14 to 17 year olds is not going well. A consistent, well organized youth program will begin at the local level. Challenging times for LDS youth retention.
Sam, I love the idea of more interaction with a broader community, for both adults and youth. However, I expect the new program will require about as much time as the old, and the counsel to participate in the ward’s program will be just as strong as before (both to keep the youth tied to the church and to strengthen the ward’s program by having enough participants). So I don’t see this change ushering in the kinds of interactions you described, although I hope I’m wrong.
Frank, the email I received contains this sentence. “This new approach is intended to help all girls and boys, young women and young men discover their eternal identity, build character and resilience, develop life skills, and fulfill their divine roles as daughters and sons of God.” To me, it sounds like one purpose within the new approach will continue to teach and reinforce male and female roles….their eternal identity; which the world is trying to take away.
jader3rd and Sam. Of course it will cause pressure and conflict between two programs, but hopefully not from the church. The reality is there are more than 2 options. Add sports, music lessons, jobs, school work, marching band, etc. Every family needs to decide which programs are best for them, and attend and support the ones they choose.
I am not sure that the churches new program will change that dynamic a whole lot for most families.
In my sphere, I have been surprised today at how excited those who I always viewed as “super-scouts” are about this change! Now I don’t know if they were super supportive of scouts b/c it is the church’s chosen program or if they really were into it!
I 100% agree with the critical benefit of exposure to non-LDS people as some chose to continue in scouting. (I am also a fan of vacation bible school!) Living in UT I am constantly seeking friends and organizational opportunities for myself and my kids with
From the time my son turned 8 and we started attending pack meetings, his younger sister has asked regularly, “When will X have to clap FOR ME?” Currently I can only ensure this happens outside of the church, as there is no path to ensure boys support girls, and from the time boys are 8 they receive glory and recognition at church not available to girls. In my Utah ward, we have 7 cub scouts, which requires 10 adults and a $3000/year budget (yes, that includes membership dues, which we have to pay, so I don’t understand why some people try to not count it as $ spent on boys). We have 8 girls in activity days which has 2 adult leaders and a $160/year budget. I am so very hopeful that this change brings parity and real change.
Of the 10 leaders in cub scouts, NONE are fans of the scouting program. Not a one. Not a single leader in my ward now would CHOOSE to participate in the BSA if they were not called to do so by the church. With the separation I imagine the actual scouting program can only improve by removing the people who don’t want to be there in the first place!
The LDS Church and the BSA have been strange bedfellows for a long time, so I welcome the split, and for other reasons as well. We can finally stop pretending that our half-assed approach to Scouting is working, no more “eagle factory” troops, etc.
But I’m also worried about what the Church will come up with to replace it. Perhaps something like extended pioneer treks or outdoor youth conferences, filled with lots of (manufactured) spiritual experiences and impromptu testimony meetings. I remember going to an LDS encampment as a youth, and feeling like the religious aspects were a little bit forced and heavy-handed, wishing I could be spending the summer at our troop’s usual secular council-run scout camp instead.
You said it all EJ, I absolutely abhorred my time as YM President because I no choice but to be a leader in scouts. It’s a great program, just not for me.
I think your concern about “manufactured spiritual experiences” has merit, Jack Hughes. (My own experience both as a YW and a leader in the YW program involved plenty of these and then some). But, I’m hopeful that the general leadership recognizes this as a problem. This is from the March 1, 2018 release about changes to girls camp:
“The presidency encouraged leaders to shy away from experiences that rely on emotion or that try to force a spiritual experience through drama.
“Sometimes young women—especially those who are just learning to respond to the Spirit—might think, ‘Everybody else is crying; why am I not crying? I must not be feeling the Spirit,’” Sister Oscarson said. “People can feel the Spirit working in their lives, and everybody reacts differently to it. Stick with the scriptures, the basic doctrines of Christ and of the gospel, and choose appropriate activities that invite the Spirit but which don’t try to manipulate emotions.”
https://www.lds.org/church/news/changes-to-young-women-camp-detailed-in-new-guide?lang=eng
For this reason and many more, I am so grateful for the leadership Sis Oscarson provided, and I will miss her at the helm of the YW!
This sounds petty, I’m sure, but my objection to scouting had entirely to do with the uniforms and insignia and saluting, etc. (All the camping and skills–cool.) I didn’t like the militarization of boys. With Girl Scouts . . . well, it unpacks differently.
I have an 8 year old son and do not want to waste the next 18 months on Cub Scouts for it to be just dumped. My son has been begging to join for 2 years since he has friends at school who go. Husband will not allow him to join a nonLDS troop. Not happy at all right now. If they are going to drop it then just drop it. And good luck getting any leaders to care when they know the program has an expiration date.
What I will miss about Scouting:
1. Outdoor activities (camping, hiking, etc)
2. Spending time with my own boys and their friends in our ward at scout activities.
What I won’t miss about Scouting:
1. Drafted leadership rather than those who want to be in the program. When I was called as scoutmaster, I spent thirty minutes explaining why I wasn’t a good fit, but still got called and served for two years. I had a terrible experience with scouting myself, with a scoutmaster who was a physical bully, got arrested for shoplifting p0*n while SM, who stole stuff from his workplace, and still earned his silver beaver award.
2. Funding and leadership inequities between our LDS run troops and non-LDS troops. Every time we went to a District-sponsored event such as Camporee or formal BSA summer camp, we consistently had 1/3 as many boys, and 1/4 the adult leadership as the non-LDS troops. These events are highly competitive; it’s like a junior college basketball team going up against the Golden State Warriors. Some kids are okay with that, but it could be demoralizing. We tended to avoid those events, except for the summer camp.
3. An unfortunate tendency towards institutionalized bullying on the part of older boys towards younger boys. This was prevalent at the district event level where 17 and 18 year old boys ran most of the programs. Some were great, others were abusive and condescending towards the younger boys. When the non-LDS troops are running with a 17 year old Senior Patrol Leader, and your LDS senior patrol leader is 13, there is a huge power and confidence gap. And don’t get me started on Order of the Arrow. That’s a secret combination if I ever saw one.
4. Four of my five boys liked scouting, but the fifth had zero interest, and none of them got beyond the rank of Life Scout. They weren’t that interested in getting their Eagle rank, and not having gotten it myself, I was a poor role model. Scouting is not for every boy, and trying to fit square pegs into round holes wasn’t all that fulfilling. I saw many of the boys in my ward who struggled with maintaining interest in scouting.
While details about the new program are scarce, I am glad that the option of getting involved in community based scout troops and Girl Scout units are available for our LDS youth. For the most part, if they are interested in scouting and Girl Scouts, they will have a much better experience there. I’m also glad that I got the chance to be a scoutmaster. We kind of blazed our own path, trying to keep gospel principles involved in whatever we were doing, whether camping or doing career nights to help the boys think about the future. But I am glad to see the church going in a direction that perhaps better fits a world wide membership base, and hopefully provides a more equitable distribution of resources between the YM and YW.
As for manufactured spiritual experiences my teenager is attending some Moroni’s Quest this summer which I have objections to. But no one asked me.
Sam,
I hope your community non-LDS scout experience is better than our children’s was. We were optimistic for all of the things you mentioned, but live in a small community and there was only one option. We found the attitude of those we attended with to be insular. The longer term leaders tried to delegate the Cub programs to a parent of one of the new cub scouts who had little experience and unpredictable reliability. The role went to whoever raised their hand without any real search for a quality leader. The activities were not well organized and the leaders were just not that friendly.
I credit LDS youth and mission leadership experience for preparing new adult leaders to assume scouting roles with the qualities to deliver better led activities compared to what we were given. I also had the discomfort of going to a committee meeting and hear a parent rail about how awful her son’s experience in a predominantly LDS state had been because of LDS scouting being what was available. It probably was awful but hearing the condemnation was not pleasant. I’m grateful the leaders there in the committee meeting did not pile on.
In a way, I wish the LDS Young Women’s program would have adopted Scouts BSA for their program. My daughter would much rather have a camp with high adventure than a YW camp with singing annoying songs and doing inane crafts. She was disgusted when she heard that the Scout Camp we were looking at for this summer offered a Whitewater rafting trip and she is looking at more of the same at YW camp.
I do agree that it is past time to stop basing the YM program for the global church on an American-only program. I will miss the vehicle LDS Scouting was to invite non-members to the church activities in a venue that was a degree more safe from forced religious participation than some of our other activities. It was great to socialize in our own LDS venues regularly with non-members who became close friends through LDS scouting.
“In a way, I wish the LDS Young Women’s program would have adopted Scouts BSA for their program.”
They did. The first manuals for “Beehive Girls” were closely modeled on scouting. The shift to emphasize family and homemaking skills happens mostly after mid-century. The 1930s manuals, for instance, have serious first aid instruction, lots of instruction in budgeting and financial savvy, etc. Not as much outdoor survival type stuff, but lots of physical fitness and solid skill-building.
Alas…
To the things Michael H. wont miss , I add: the paperwork, the anti-intellectualism, and the unfortunate political connotations.
I’m curious to hear from those who are excited about scouting outside the Church: given the decline in scouting’s membership even with Church support, aren’t you concerned that scouting is on its way out generally? For my part, I see the Church’s withdrawal as motivated not so much by moral or global concerns as by the palpable sense that scouting has remained a mid-Twentieth-Century relic while the world around it has changed. Much about scouting – regimentation, patriotism as “loyalty,” arts and crafts, firearms, and, until very recently, gender inequality – seems stuck in a parochial era that the Church can’t seem to run away from fast enough.
That is, I think this is another streak in the Church’s new progressive pattern.
My greatest hope is that the word “intellectually” was an intentional choice for the statement. Repression of intellect has long been my greatest bone to pick with scouting. Scouts are “loyal…obedient…cheerful…brave.” They are not “thoughtful…wise…diligent…intelligent.” So I hope we go forward looking a bit more like the boy Joseph, and a little less like the Hitler Youth.
Mixed feelings. 5 boys of my own currently in scouts. Current ym president. Super active troop. With 15 to 20 boys attending monthly campouts. 5 eagles so far this year.
Pros…..
Cost. Holy moly. Scouts is expensive. Camp cost me 3 or 4k last year. 2 went to philmont. Only upper middle class wards seem to be able to do the costs. Me and one other dad paying lots of the troops costs out of pocket.
Forced participation
Not all kids like scouts. Leaders same
Ppwk. Insane amounts. Wife primary pres. Most difficult thing for both of us is the ppwk.
Gender disparity. Its there. Its real
Way less callings to fulfill
Cons
Program works for some
Summer camp is usually great
Eagle is sweet. Kids that complete learn a lot.
Diversity of activities
Access to camps. Not just during summer
Tradition
I just looked up what “Moroni’s Quest” is because I never heard of it before. And I thought pioneer treks were strange, anachronistic and a bit cultish, but they now seem pretty tame.
For those hoping for less “gender insularity”, I sense the YM/YW programs are pushing for more combined activities, but would imagine they remain pretty gender insular. Regardless of gospel principles for segregation, there may be good social benefit from this too. I heard a national scout leader express happiness at the expanding participation of girls, but he also expressed that he sensed it was pushing boys out. His observation (and many social scientist’s too) was that like aged YW are more mature than their YM counterparts. Because of that maturity, the YW tended to progress and take leadership opportunities within the troop – making some YM feel less included and reducing the YM participation.
I like that our quorum/groups have gender and age segmenting – allowing development for the individuals. I also like that we push combined activities in service, sports and social settings. It’s not an either or, hopefully it’s a both.
“Our stake young men’s president has told me the new program for 14 to 17 year olds is not going well.”
Anyone could have told you that was going to be the case. To illustrate why, explain in two sentences what the “new program” is. Does anyone know what the new program is? Is there training on it? Is there any real information about it? There honestly is no new program. There is a page that lists a bunch of possible activities, but they are all pointing to preexisting pages describing the varsity program. They took something that worked for those who were willing to be trained in it (though most were not), and took the name away and called it the new program.
My hope that the new new program will be significantly better put together and advertised than the last new program was.
Don,
It was always pretty clear to me that the “new program” was a placeholder non-program until the Church finally left scouting altogether and designed its own program. The unlucky 14-17 year-old kids of the present are just left in the lurch a bit.
I also wonder if there’s been some piloting of some candidates for the new world-wide program.
Bbell – monthly campouts? That’s nuts.
Darn right on this Moroni’s Quest looking like a cluster. Take Trek, remove the death march aspects, add in the old “Road Show” concept. Plenty of rehearsals to keep everybody busy. After all, if teenagers have any “time”, they might find something else to do to fill that “time”.
As far as the Scouts, good riddance. We had a nut in southern Idaho with one of those businesses where he would take addicted and troubled youth out into the desert and give them a good dose of “Anasazi” survival skills. Somebody at the council office got the brilliant idea “Why is it just the bad kids who get to do this? Shouldn’t we be offering this to the good kids as well?” And so began a water-restricted, food restricted adventure in the desert and sagebrush outside of Gooding, Idaho. I’m still shocked that nobody died. For an organization that preaches “Be Prepared”, taking 120 kids into the desert but confiscating canteens still seems like a spectacularly bad idea.
I later worked on the staff at a six-week summer Scout camp, and learned that the only people who made it as “professional Scouters” were the ones who could look the other way for every possible type of abusive behavior. One of the leaders ended up wearing an ankle bracelet, and sports signs on the front lawn of his trailer warning that nobody under the age of 18 should get anywhere near the place.
One of my brothers had the right idea – when the Bishop asked why he didn’t have his three boys in Scouts, he explained his experience, and let him know that the local Scout office was not to have any records on his boys. No troop registration, no counting them in troop membership, no requests to be Friends of Scouting. The meeting was followed up with the same request made in writing. Gave the whole family time to do the things they enjoyed on their own, and there were a lot of those things.
The bottom line: Are the youth of the church coming closer to Christ through Boy Scouts and Personal Progress? It has been incredibly obvious to awhile that isn’t the case. Its also been the case that for the majority (at least in my CA wards) neither of those things have the appeal to keep many of the semi-faithful coming.
If its not a big draw for youth and it isn’t spiritually promoting for youth why have it? The church has HUGE problems right now with youth and young single adults falling away. I’ve heard the rate is around 80%. They need to fix it fast.
Send our sons to community packs and troops after the 2019 split?
This will be just like a ward division. Y’all think you’ll remain the best of friends after the ward divides but 6 months after the split you are so completely involved in the new ward that you don’t even stay in contact.
Most of the commentary here has been about Scouting and not Personal Progress, which is probably telling. Everyone has an opinion about BSA; if you haven’t served in YW recently, do you have any idea about the content of PP?
I encourage you to take a gander at it. In theory, I really like the structure. A decent balance between structure and flexibility. A focus on spiritual development. In practice, the content seems to have been created at the point of maximum focus on home and family for girls. It’s so incredibly narrow. I really do get the sense that the Church is beginning to understand now that while it may value traditional gender roles, girls need to have broad skills. So, I’m hopeful that this new program will have some breadth that PP currently lacks.
Thank you Sam. My thoughts are similar to yours. I will be very sad to see scouts go, but grudgingly admit its for the best. For my own kids, though, the timing is almost ideal. I have three teenage boys who will finish (or be close to) Eagle by the time scouts ends. And then I have two younger daughters who have an interest in Scouts BSA – something that may not have opened to them were BSA not looking to fill the void of losing the church’s support.
In general, I’m glad for the breakup, but wish things would have gone a little differently.
Why I’m glad:
1) Like others have said, no more forced participation (for both scouts or leaders). This made church-run packs and troops pretty low quality on average (though you could occasionally be lucky and get really stellar leaders in there). We’ve been participating in a neighborhood cub scout pack through the Catholic church for 4 years and it’s thriving and far exceeds the quality I’ve seen in most wards.
2) Having the church focus on a program of spiritual development makes sense, as that is what we go to church for anyway. And perhaps a revamped, joint youth program could also integrate seminary in some way that doesn’t require early morning instruction outside of the Book of Mormon belt. Even though we want our kids to go to seminary, we were planning on opting for the independent study option in a few years once they enter high school.
3) The opportunity (though we’ll see if this happens in practice) for real equality between YM and YW.
How I wish things would’ve gone down instead:
1) I wish there was more of an ongoing, supportive relationship between the church and BSA. Why can’t the church be a sponsoring organization for a neighborhood troop/pack like the Catholic or other churches? I fully agree not every ward needs a pack, but what about sponsoring one or tow per stake that is open to both LDS and non-LDS kids? Staffing should be exclusively by volunteers, not callings, but this could be a great way for the church to stay engaged in the community. The church seems to value getting community people in the door for missionary work–and this is an excellent program the church can sponsor to help bring people into our buildings and see the Mormons aren’t so strange after all. But alas, a great opportunity squandered.
2) I regret the church is struggling so hard to take what seems to be the obvious steps of becoming at least somewhat more inclusive to stay relevant in a changing society. It’s way too easy to see this split as the church’s refusal to get with the times and be more inclusive as BSA is obviously trying to do. I fear the church that I’ve grown up in and love is continuing a slow walk into irrelevancy for both its members and society at large.
We have non members in both our troop and pack in our ward.
I was part of a focus group two years ago where they presented the new program we will all see in 18 months. I was excited then, and I am more excited now.